Madinah Municipality launches 70-kilometer dedicated bicycle lanes

JEDDAH: The Madinah Municipality announced it has completed implementing bicycle paths along the main roads and inside residential neighborhoods covering 70 kilometers, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The paths, which have been laid out throughout the year, are part of the municipality’s goals to improve the quality of life and prepare public sites to encourage the practice of various sports within the “Humanization of the City” program and the urban development system that the city is witnessing.
The new paths contribute to enhancing the skills of beginners and professionals and developing health and sports awareness among residents, in addition to enabling bicycles to be used as a light means of transportation, providing a safe alternative within the public transportation system.
There are more than 165 bicycle and scooter stations in Madinah through the Careem Bike service, covering most neighborhoods and vital locations and providing innovative solutions as an environmentally friendly means of transportation that facilitates the process for residents and visitors.
The bicycle lanes were designed according to security and safety standards to serve all segments and ages, whether they are professionals, enthusiasts, or people with special needs, and the paths are separated from traffic.
The municipality aims to achieve comprehensive accessibility by extending the safe network of bicycle paths over a space of 220 linear kilometers by the end of 2025 to include 33 vital sites in Madinah.
This comes within the framework of supporting the goals of enriching the visitors’ experience, enabling them to explore new destinations and enjoy unique experiences in light of the availability of “Careem Bike” rental stations in historical sites and attractions.
The service will also be available in the central area surrounding the Prophet’s Mosque and residential neighborhoods to provide safe bicycle paths to achieve sustainable transportation, reduce environmental impacts, and encourage the use of bicycles as one of the basic means of transportation within the city.