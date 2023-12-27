Madinah Municipality launches 70-kilometer dedicated bicycle lanes

You are here

Madinah Municipality completes implementing bicycle paths along the main roads and residential neighborhoods. (SPA)
JEDDAH: The Madinah Municipality announced it has completed implementing bicycle paths along the main roads and inside residential neighborhoods covering 70 kilometers, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The paths, which have been laid out throughout the year, are part of the municipality’s goals to improve the quality of life and prepare public sites to encourage the practice of various sports within the “Humanization of the City” program and the urban development system that the city is witnessing. 
The new paths contribute to enhancing the skills of beginners and professionals and developing health and sports awareness among residents, in addition to enabling bicycles to be used as a light means of transportation, providing a safe alternative within the public transportation system.

There are more than 165 bicycle and scooter stations in Madinah through the Careem Bike service, covering most neighborhoods and vital locations and providing innovative solutions as an environmentally friendly means of transportation that facilitates the process for residents and visitors.
The bicycle lanes were designed according to security and safety standards to serve all segments and ages, whether they are professionals, enthusiasts, or people with special needs, and the paths are separated from traffic.

The municipality aims to achieve comprehensive accessibility by extending the safe network of bicycle paths over a space of 220 linear kilometers by the end of 2025 to include 33 vital sites in Madinah. 
This comes within the framework of supporting the goals of enriching the visitors’ experience, enabling them to explore new destinations and enjoy unique experiences in light of the availability of “Careem Bike” rental stations in historical sites and attractions.

The service will also be available in the central area surrounding the Prophet’s Mosque and residential neighborhoods to provide safe bicycle paths to achieve sustainable transportation, reduce environmental impacts, and encourage the use of bicycles as one of the basic means of transportation within the city.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture announced the launch of the Arabian Leopard Story Competition on Tuesday as a digital contest directed at children and adolescents, the state-run SPA news agency reported.

The completion runs until Feb. 10, coinciding with the International Day of the Arabian Leopard, and participants are expected to complete a short story with drawings according to a template pre-prepared by the ministry that talks about the Arabian leopard, the importance of preserving it, and enhancing the status of its habitat in the Kingdom.

The competition includes four main stages, starting from receiving the entries and the launch of the digital platform from Dec. 26 to Jan. 16, then the sorting and filtering stage from Jan. 15 to 18, judging the entries from Jan. 21 to 25, and finally announcing and honoring the winners at a special event held on Arabian Leopard Day. 

The target group in the competition is divided into two sections, the first for cubs from 9 to 12 years-old, and the second for tigers from 13 to 15 years-old.

The competition offers several prizes in its two categories. The first place winner in the cub category will receive SR4,500 ($1,200), the second SR3,000, and the third SR1,500. Meamwhile, the first place winner in the leopard category will receive SR6,000, the second SR4,000, and the third SR2,000.

The competition has specified a set of terms and conditions that the participant must adhere to, the most prominent of which is that they must be between 9 and 15 years-old, whether a citizen or resident in the Kingdom. 

The participant must also submit the entry and all required documents via the Ministry of Culture’s website, upload files in the required formats, and adhere to complete credibility. It is not permissible to participate in the same work, or to copy, repeat or quote work from one participant to another.

If this happens, participation will be canceled, and the competition administration has the right not to award the prize to the main winner and choose an alternative winner if it becomes evident that the contestant is not eligible according to the terms and conditions.
 
The ministry has allocated general technical conditions that the participant must adhere to before participating in the competition

Individuals can submit work in several categories, i.e. thriller, action, horror, drama, science fiction, historical, or sports.

The Saudi Council of Ministers had issued a decision on Jan. 18, 2022, designating February 10 each year as the Arabian Leopard Day, and as a culmination of national efforts, the UN General Assembly issued a decision last June to designate the day as International Arabian Leopard Day.

The initiative is fully in line with the commitment of the Kingdom and the Royal Commission for AlUla Governorate toward protecting the Arabian leopard due to its great national and regional importance. It also aims to preserve the environment, seek to spread awareness throughout the region, draw the world’s attention to the dangers to which this rare creature is exposed, and shed light on long-term plans to save them.
 
For the inhabitants of the Arabian Peninsula, the Arabian leopard represents the qualities of beauty, tranquility, physical strength and courage. It has occupied a special place in their imaginations for thousands of years, and stories and novels have been passed down, along with pictures that have been found engraved in ancient rock art in the Kingdom. 

Through this competition, the Ministry of Culture aims to activate international days, raise the level of awareness among children and adolescents about the Arabian leopard, and highlight and celebrate promising talents in writing and drawing. 

It also seeks to consolidate the importance of the natural reserves in which the Arabian leopard lives, and to enhance the status of the Kingdom as its habitat, and encourage the international community to preserve the breed from extinction through qualitative and motivational initiatives.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is set to host the largest awards in the history of international falcon competitions from Dec. 28 to Jan. 5, the official SPA news agency reported on Tuesday.

The Saudi Falcons Club, in partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla, is preparing to organize the first AlUla Falcon Cup 2023 in the ancient governorate, with awards totaling SR60 million ($16 million).

The AlUla Falcon Cup is an extension of the success of the recently concluded King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival, in which the most prominent local and international falconers competed in the awards of the Al-Milwah and Al-Mazayen competitions. 

The festival garnered an international achievement by entering the Guinness World Records for the third time in its history as the largest falconry competition in the world in terms of participating falcons. A total of 2,654 falcons from eight countries participated in the event.

The AlUla Falcon Cup’s awards amount to SR60 million and the competition is the largest considering the value of its awards internationally, with selected local and international falconers participating in four tracks in the Al-Milwah and Al-Mazayen competitions.

It comes as part of efforts to promote the legacy of the Kingdom’s falconers, celebrate its authentic culture and activity, raise environmental awareness, protect wildlife, support local falconers and encourage them to develop and sustain their skills.

RIYADH: US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney attended the annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, held in Al-Sayahid, Riyadh, under the theme “Glory to its people,” the state-run SPA news agency reported on Tuesday.

The ambassador said: “This is my first visit to the festivasaul, and I was amazed by the celebration and organization level of the Saudi heritage and the many new things in the Kingdom.”

He added: “Saudis and Americans share the love of nature and being around it, but I think that many Americans do not know much about camels, and I recommend that they visit the festival and learn about the events and activities that accompany it.”

Ratney was briefed on the vision, mission, comprehensiveness and events of this eighth festival.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Tuesday from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state-run SPA news agency reported.
During the call, they reviewed the historical and strategic relations between the two countries and ways to develop them.
The two sides also discussed several topics of common interest and regional and international developments.

RIYADH: Winter at Tantora, the region’s premier culture, art and music festival, is running until Jan. 27 with a jam-packed calendar of world-class activities and attractions.

The festival begins with the Tantora Celebration — running till Dec. 31 — which will transform AlUla Old Town into a space for performances, projection shows, cultural displays, and heritage experiences across 10 nights.

Musical experiences

Commemorating the richness of the Arabic language, the World of AlUla event, running until Jan. 21, will host workshops, exhibitions, talks and live performances. The event will explore the diverse facets of Arabic and its influence on art, literature, music and society.

The Word of AlUla’s workshops will be held across two locations — the scenic Daimumah Oasis and the buzzing Al-Jadidah Arts District.

Top musicians from Rouh Al-Sharq, an Egyptian choir group, will perform at the Shorfat Al-Jadidah event from Dec. 27 to 28. For this event, balconies along the Incense Road will be transformed into stages from where the singers will entertain the audience below.

Iconic Lebanese singer, Majida El-Roumi, will perform at Maraya on Dec. 29. With a discography spanning classic Arab hits, Lebanese folk songs, religious hymns, and patriotic anthems, El-Roumi has been a prominent figure in music since the 1970s.

Lovers of poetry should not miss the Poet’s Night on Jan. 5, featuring a diverse lineup of scribes and singers. 

Poet’s Night on Jan. 5 will a diverse lineup of poets and singers under the starry sky.

AlUla Moments will host Abadi Al-Johar at Maraya Concert Hall on Jan. 12. The Saudi Arabia artist is one of the most renowned Khaleeji singers in the Gulf and has composed around 50 albums since the beginning of his musical career in 1968.

There will be a candlelight concert at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra, on Jan. 18, combining the elegance of classical music with creative set design. The Hegra Candlelit Classic will feature pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi alongside several Saudi musicians.

The Swiss Orchestra will perform live at Mayara on Jan. 19. The Swiss Orchestra has dazzled global audiences since its 2018 debut with renditions of famous composers including Beethoven and Mozart.

Citrus festival

The long-awaited AlUla Citrus Festival will take place on Jan. 5 and 6 and Jan. 12 and 13, during the peak of the harvest season. Visitors can buy directly from farmers and find local family-owned businesses selling citrus-based products including soaps and jams.

AlUla produces an estimated 15,000 tons of citrus fruits annually, which represents 30 percent of the Kingdom’s total production. The governorate has 4,700 farms with more than 200,000 trees spread over 800 hectares.

Shopping

For those looking to shop for traditional items, the Tafoni Store located in Al-Jadidah Arts District will run from Jan. 9 to Feb. 25 and will showcase a selection from local and regional designers selling beauty, fashion, home and lifestyle pieces.

Sports

For the second year in a row, athletes of all abilities will get the chance to test their strength at the AlUla Trail Race on Jan. 11 and 12.

Runners will get to see the ancient city’s landscapes in various events including the 100 km Sharaan Trail, 50 km Hegra Trail, half-marathon Elephant Rock Trail, 10 km Oasis Trail and 1.4 km kids’ run.

AlUla will host the Richard Mille Desert Polo event at the Equestrian Village from Jan. 17 to 20. Eight teams will face off in a series of matches over four days.

For more information and to book tickets, check experiencealula.com.

