Egypt welcomes appointment of humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Kaag’s appointment on Wednesday and she is expected to start work on Jan. 8. (File/AFP)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Kaag’s appointment on Wednesday and she is expected to start work on Jan. 8.
  • Sigrid Kaag expected to begin her work on Jan. 8
CAIRO: Egypt said it welcomes the appointment of Dutch woman Sigrid Kaag as senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza and the implementation of measures to facilitate the entry and monitoring of aid to the Gaza Strip.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Kaag’s appointment on Wednesday and she is expected to start work on Jan. 8.

In her role, Kaag will facilitate, coordinate, monitor and verify humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza and establish a UN mechanism to accelerate their movement through states that are not party to the conflict.

She will be supported by the UN Office for Project Services.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zaid said on X: “We welcome the appointment of Sigrid Kaag as a Senior Humanitarian Coordinator to Gaza and the commencement of implementing SC Res. 2720 to establish a UN mechanism for accelerating aid delivery to Gaza.

“Reaching a ceasefire remains indispensable to end this crisis.”

Also on Wednesday, an emergency meeting of the Palestine Committee was held in preparation for the Arab Parliament session on Gaza on Thursday.

During the meeting, speaker Adel Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi renewed the Arab Parliament’s support for the Palestinian issue.

“We denounce the inability of the international community to stop the brutal aggression of the Israeli occupation against the defenseless Palestinian people,” he said.

The parliament will hold a special session on Palestine on Thursday at the headquarters of the Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo.

Arab News

CAIRO: Jordan’s King Abdullah and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said after a summit in Cairo on Wednesday that they rejected any Israeli move to expel Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, state media reported.
In a statement, both leaders also said the international community should pressure Israel to agree to an immediate cease-fire and allow enough aid into war-torn Gaza to ease the “tragic plight” of over 2 million people under siege there.
More to follow...

Iran threatens Israel over alleged Mousavi killing in Syria

Iran threatens Israel over alleged Mousavi killing in Syria
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Iran threatens Israel over alleged Mousavi killing in Syria

Iran threatens Israel over alleged Mousavi killing in Syria
  • Second ‘October 7’ planned by Tehran against Tel Aviv, says IRGC spokesperson Ramadan Sharif
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Iran threatened Israel on Wednesday saying Tel Aviv must be ready for a second “October 7” for what it claimed was the killing of Seyed Razi Mousavi in Syria.

Spokesman of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Ramadan Sharif, said in a statement that Israel made a mistake to assassinate Mousavi, adding that “the matter will not pass without a direct and indirect response.”

Sharif said the events of Oct. 7 were a part of revenge operations for the assassination of Qassem Soleimani.

However, Hamas has reportedly denied the claim that the Al-Aqsa Flood operations were launched to take revenge for Soleimani’s killing.

Soleimani was killed by an alleged American drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020, while Sayyed Reza Mousavi, a senior member of the IRGC, was killed in Syria on Monday, allegedly by an Israeli airstrike.

The spokesman said Israel was trying to make the war on Gaza an American-Iranian regional conflict. “The Israelis are seeking to spread conflict in the region because of their strategic defeat.”

Iran’s state-run media described Mousavi as “one of the oldest advisers of the IRGC in Syria.” He was close to Soleimani, who led the IRGC’s Quds Force that plots Tehran’s extraterritorial operations throughout the Middle East, arming and funding numerous proxy militias.

Iran says ‘nothing new’ in UN nuclear watchdog report

Iran says ‘nothing new’ in UN nuclear watchdog report
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Iran says ‘nothing new’ in UN nuclear watchdog report

Iran says ‘nothing new’ in UN nuclear watchdog report
  • IAEA released a report saying Iran “increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023.”
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP

Tehran: Iran said Wednesday there was “nothing new” in an International Atomic Energy Agency report which said it had recently accelerated production of highly enriched uranium after months of slowdown.
“We have done nothing new and our activity is according to the regulations,” said Iran’s top nuclear official Mohammad Eslami.
“We were producing the same 60 percent, we didn’t change anything and we didn’t create any new capacity.”
On Tuesday, the IAEA released a report saying Iran “increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023.”
Iran had increased its output of 60 percent enriched uranium to a rate of about nine kilogrammes (20 pounds) a month since the end of November, the UN watchdog said.
That is up from about three kilogrammes a month since June, and a return to the nine kilogrammes a month it was producing during the first half of 2023.
Still higher enrichment levels of around 90 percent are required for use in a nuclear weapon.
Iran has consistently denied any ambition to develop a nuclear weapons capability, insisting that its activities are entirely peaceful.
Iran appeared to have slowed its enrichment as a gesture while informal talks for a restored nuclear agreement resumed with the United States.
But animosity between the two countries has intensified in recent months, with each accusing the other of exacerbating the war between Israel and Hamas.
Iran suspended its compliance with limits on its nuclear activities set by a 2015 nuclear deal with major powers a year after then US president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the agreement in 2018 and reimposed sweeping sanctions.
It has since built up its stocks of enriched uranium to 22 times the level permitted under the deal, according to a confidential IAEA report seen by AFP last month.
Eslami criticized what he called a “media frenzy” around the latest IAEA report, saying it “sought to distract public attention” from the war in Gaza.

Israel strike kills three in south Lebanon: state media

Israel strike kills three in south Lebanon: state media
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Israel strike kills three in south Lebanon: state media

Israel strike kills three in south Lebanon: state media
  • Hezbollah announced that one of the killed was one of its fighters
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: An Israeli air strike on a south Lebanon border town killed a Hezbollah fighter, the group said Wednesday, with state media reporting two of his relatives were also killed.
The border between Lebanon and Israel has seen escalating exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Hamas ally Hezbollah, since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.
“Enemy warplanes raided, before midnight (2200 GMT), a house... in the center of the town of Bint Jbeil,” around two kilometers (a little over a mile) from the border, killing a man, his brother and his wife, Lebanon’s National News Agency said.
The NNA identified the dead as Ali Bazzi, his brother Ibrahim and his wife Shourouk Hammoud.
“Ibrahim Bazzi had come to Lebanon a few days ago from Australia, where he has resided for years, to take his wife Shourouk with him and settle in Australia,” the NNA said.
Another family member was wounded, it added.
Hezbollah later announced that Ali Bazzi was one of its fighters.
Exchanges of fire have been largely confined to the border area, although Israel has conducted limited strikes deeper into Lebanese territory.
Israel has been pushing for Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River, which lies about 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of the border.
On Tuesday, Israel’s military said an anti-tank missile fired by the Iran-backed militant group wounded nine soldiers as they went to assist a civilian wounded in an earlier strike.
Since hostilities began, more than 150 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, most of them Hezbollah combatants but also more than a dozen civilians, three of them journalists, according to an AFP tally.
On the Israeli side, at least four civilians and nine soldiers have been killed since October 7, according to figures from the military.

Gaza war to last months, Israel says, as fears of conflict spread rise

Gaza war to last months, Israel says, as fears of conflict spread rise
Updated 27 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Gaza war to last months, Israel says, as fears of conflict spread rise

Gaza war to last months, Israel says, as fears of conflict spread rise
  • Israel is determined to destroy Hamas despite global calls for a cease-fire in the 11-week-old war
Updated 27 December 2023
Reuters

Israeli forces pummelled central Gaza by land, sea and air on Wednesday and a telecommunications outage in much of the enclave hit efforts to reach Palestinian casualties, after Israel’s military chief said the war on Hamas would grind on for months.
Reflecting Israeli resolve to wipe out Hamas despite growing global calls for a cease-fire, Israel’s Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said the 11-week-old war would last “many months” and there were no “magic solutions” or “shortcuts.”
In central Gaza’s Al-Maghazi district, five Palestinians were killed in one air strike, medics said, while to the north in Gaza City health officials said the bodies of seven Palestinians killed overnight arrived at Al Shifa Hospital.
Residents also reported heavy fighting east and north of Al-Bureij district and in the nearby village of Juhr Ad-Deek, where they said Israeli tanks are stationed.
Israel’s military on Wednesday reported three more soldiers killed in action in Gaza, bringing total military losses in the enclave since ground operations began on Oct. 20 to 166. Nearly 21,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes, according to Gaza’s health ministry.
Israeli intensified its raids this week, particularly in a central area just south of the waterway that bisects the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army told civilians to leave the area, though many said there was no safe place left to go.
The World Health Organization released footage taken mostly on Monday and Tuesday at several Gaza hospitals, with WHO emergency medical team coordinator Sean Casey saying Gaza’s health capacity was 20 percent of what it was 80 days ago.

’IT’S A BLOODBATH’
“There’s blood everywhere in these hospitals at the moment,” said Casey, adding that nowhere in Gaza was safe.
“We’re seeing almost only trauma cases come through the door and at a scale that’s quite difficult to believe, it’s a bloodbath as we said before, it’s carnage.”
The Israeli military said it was continuing to strike what it called terror targets in Gaza, at one point using its navy to hit suspects deemed to pose a threat to ground troops.
In the Shejaia district of Gaza City an Israeli attack on militant fighters on foot caused secondary explosions, indicating the area was rigged with explosives to attack soldiers, a military statement said.
The Palestinian Red Crescent reported a complete loss of communication with its teams working in the Gaza Strip due to the disruption of telecommunications and Internet services.
It said in a statement that the VHF radio communication network, the sole means of communication during the blackout, sustained damage from artillery shelling that hit part of its headquarters in Khan Younis, posing a challenge for emergency medical teams trying to reach the wounded and injured.
“We are gravely concerned about the continued bombardment of Middle Gaza by Israeli forces, which has claimed more than 100 Palestinian lives since Christmas Eve,” UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Seif Magango said on Tuesday.
Since Hamas killed 1,200 people and captured 240 hostages on Oct. 7 in the deadliest day in Israeli history, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded with an assault that has laid much of Hamas-ruled Gaza to waste.
As well as the reported 21,000 Palestinian dead, thousands more are feared to be buried under rubble. Nearly all the enclave’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes, many several times.
Gaza authorities buried 80 unidentified Palestinians on Tuesday whose bodies were handed over by Israel through the Kerem Shalom border crossing, the health ministry said.
According to the Islamic Waqf, or religious affairs ministry, the bodies were collected from the northern part of the Gaza Strip.
Israel says it is doing what it can to protect civilians, and blames Hamas for putting them in harm’s way by operating among them, which Hamas denies. But even Israel’s closest ally the United States has said it should do more to reduce civilian deaths from what President Joe Biden has called “indiscriminate bombing.”
Six people were killed in the West Bank city of Tulkarm in an Israeli raid, the Palestinian health ministry said.

US-ISRAELI TALKS ON WAR ‘DAY AFTER’
In Washington, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer discussed planning for what happens when the war ends, including governance and security in Gaza.
The two also discussed efforts to bring home the remaining hostages and a transition to a different phase of the war to focus on Hamas leaders when they met on Tuesday, a US official said.
The United States has pressed Israel in recent weeks to scale down its war to a more targeted operation. But Washington is still seen in the region as a supporter of Israel and US forces have been attacked by Iran-backed militants in the Middle East.
In an interview with Egyptian TV, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said Israel intended to stay in Gaza after the war “but the whole world does not agree with it.”
He said the US could “order” Israel to agree that Gaza become part of a future Palestinian state.
There are growing signs the conflict is spreading.
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Tuesday on a container ship in the Red Sea and for an attempt to attack Israel with drones. The attacks are a response to Israel’s assault on Gaza, the militia says.
An Israeli airstrike killed a senior leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in Syria on Monday.

