Houthis recruit thousands of Yemenis under anti-Israel chants

Yemenis chant slogans during a march in solidarity with the people of Gaza in the Houthi-controlled city of Sanaa on Dec. 27, 2023. (AFP)
Yemenis chant slogans during a march in solidarity with the people of Gaza in the Houthi-controlled city of Sanaa on Dec. 27, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
Houthis recruit thousands of Yemenis under anti-Israel chants

Yemenis chant slogans during a march in solidarity with the people of Gaza in the Houthi-controlled city of Sanaa on Dec. 27.
  • Yemen’s government authorities have accused Houthis of leveraging widespread popular fury in Yemen over Israel’s brutal shelling of Gaza to recruit Yemenis
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s Houthis militia has recruited tens of thousands of Yemenis who would supposedly fight the Israelis in Gaza, prompting fears in Yemen that those warriors will only fight Houthi opponents in Yemen.

Yemen’s government authorities, as well as military and political observers, have accused the Iran-backed Houthis of leveraging widespread popular fury in Yemen over Israel’s brutal shelling of Gaza to recruit thousands of Yemenis. 

“This is another one of the Houthis’ falsehoods. They do not have the military, geographical, or political resources to deploy anybody to Gaza,” military analyst Brig. Gen. Mohammed Al-Kumaim told Arab News on Wednesday.

The Houthis have been encouraging individuals in densely populated regions under their control to undergo military training as part of their alleged mobilization efforts to help Palestinians over the last two months.

On Sunday, the Houthis organized a military parade for 20,000 recruits who graduated from short military courses in Abes district, Hajja’s northern province, where thousands of people dressed in traditional Yemeni attire raised Yemeni and Palestinian flags, waved their weapons and chanted anti-Israel and anti-America slogans. 

The Houthis had earlier organized a military parade in Sanaa for 16,000 individuals who were reported to have graduated from the training and will purportedly battle the Israelis in Palestine. 

The Houthis did not specify how they planned to get those troops to Palestine, raising concerns in Yemen that their recruits will be used to fuel Houthi military activities even as the UN Yemen envoy is close to providing a road map for ending the conflict in Yemen.

Al-Kumaim said that the Houthis saw the public outrage over what is happening in Gaza as an opportunity to boost their popularity and recruit people into their ranks, primarily because people refused to join them on the battlefields during the UN-brokered truce that went into effect in April last year. 

“The Houthis discovered that, despite holding six military parades, military mobilization had deteriorated during the truce, so they used the events in Gaza as an excuse to reactivate mobilization,” Al-Kumaim said.

By enrolling thousands of volunteer warriors through their brief military training courses, the Houthis would not be committed to giving them money or treating them if they were injured on the battlefields, and they would not take care of their families after they died. 

“The events in Gaza provided the Houthis with a justification to mobilize in this manner so that they do not pay wages or provide care to the warriors and consider them to be part of the framework of sacrifice and jihad,” Al-Kumaim said.

At the same time, Yemeni military officers on the ground have said that the Houthis have begun to deploy many of those freshly recruited individuals around the nation. 

Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni military official in Taiz, told Arab News that some of the newly recruited fighters had been dispatched to contested areas in Taiz, Hodeidah, and Al-Dhale, with some refusing to join the battlefield and returning home after realizing Houthi slogans had duped them. 

“Fighters who graduated from the Houthi military camp in Yarim (Ibb province) have already been transferred to the battles in Taiz, the western coastline, and Al-Dhale,” Al-Baher said. 

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Egypt welcomes appointment of humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Kaag's appointment on Wednesday and she is expected to start work on Jan. 8.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Kaag’s appointment on Wednesday and she is expected to start work on Jan. 8.
Updated 27 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed
Follow

Sigrid Kaag expected to begin her work on Jan. 8

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Kaag’s appointment on Wednesday and she is expected to start work on Jan. 8.
  • Sigrid Kaag expected to begin her work on Jan. 8
Updated 27 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt said it welcomes the appointment of Dutch woman Sigrid Kaag as senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza and the implementation of measures to facilitate the entry and monitoring of aid to the Gaza Strip.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Kaag’s appointment on Wednesday and she is expected to start work on Jan. 8.

In her role, Kaag will facilitate, coordinate, monitor and verify humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza and establish a UN mechanism to accelerate their movement through states that are not party to the conflict.

She will be supported by the UN Office for Project Services.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zaid said on X: “We welcome the appointment of Sigrid Kaag as a Senior Humanitarian Coordinator to Gaza and the commencement of implementing SC Res. 2720 to establish a UN mechanism for accelerating aid delivery to Gaza.

“Reaching a ceasefire remains indispensable to end this crisis.”

Also on Wednesday, an emergency meeting of the Palestine Committee was held in preparation for the Arab Parliament session on Gaza on Thursday.

During the meeting, speaker Adel Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi renewed the Arab Parliament’s support for the Palestinian issue.

“We denounce the inability of the international community to stop the brutal aggression of the Israeli occupation against the defenseless Palestinian people,” he said.

The parliament will hold a special session on Palestine on Thursday at the headquarters of the Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo.

Topics: War on Gaza Sigrid Kaag

Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi hold a meeting in Cairo. (Twitter/@RHCJO)
Middle-East
Jordan's King Abdullah, Egypt's El-Sisi reject any Israeli move to expel Palestinians

Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egypt’s El-Sisi reject any Israeli move to expel Palestinians

Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi hold a meeting in Cairo. (Twitter/@RHCJO)
Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi hold a meeting in Cairo. (Twitter/@RHCJO)
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egypt’s El-Sisi reject any Israeli move to expel Palestinians

Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi hold a meeting in Cairo. (Twitter/@RHCJO)
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Wednesday that they rejected any Israeli move to expel Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank, state media reported.

During a meeting in Cairo, the two sides “reiterated their complete rejection of all attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue and forcibly displace Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip,” a statement on the Jordanian Petra news agency said.

The king reaffirmed his country’s support for Egypt’s firm position against any attempts to displace Gazans.

King Abdullah and El Sisi stressed the need “for the whole world to push towards an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and the delivery of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to alleviate the tragic situation and the suffering of Gazans,” Petra said, citing a royal court statement.

 

 

The two leaders said that the international community “shoulders an immense political and ethical responsibility” toward implementing UN resolutions to “maintain the integrity of these international entities.”

They also stressed the need to counter any attempts to reoccupy parts of Gaza, build buffer zones in the besieged Palestinian enclave or separate it from the West Bank.

Israel intensified its land, air and sea raids on the central and southern Gaza Strip this week, telling civilians to leave the two areas, though many said there were no safe places left to go.

The Gaza Health Ministry said that Israeli forces had killed 195 Palestinians and wounded 325 in the past 24 hours, bringing the recorded death toll to 21,110, with 55,243 wounded in Israeli attacks in the coastal Palestinian territory since the assault began on Oct. 7 following a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel. Almost all of Gaza’s 2.3 million population have been driven from their homes, many several times.

The Jordanian monarch and the Egyptian president warned against the continuation of the war on Gaza, which “could plunge the entire region into a catastrophe whose price everyone will pay,” stressing the need to prevent spillover of the conflict that threatens regional and international security.

King Abdullah said that the continued expansion of Israeli operations in southern Gaza will have catastrophic humanitarian and security repercussions, especially in light of the dangerous humanitarian situation.

He warned against Israeli escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem, particularly extremist settler violence against the Palestinians, which “could lead to an explosion of the situation.”

The two leaders agreed to maintain close coordination between their two countries and also called for creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, per international law and relevant UN resolutions.

The king said that a two-state solution is key to regional security and is the only way to reach peace.

The meeting, which was held at Al-Ittihadiya Palace, was attended by the foreign ministers and heads of intelligence from both countries.

Topics: Jordan Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Gaza War on Gaza King Abdullah II West Bank Palestine Israel

Iran threatens Israel over alleged Mousavi killing in Syria

Iran threatens Israel over alleged Mousavi killing in Syria
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Iran threatens Israel over alleged Mousavi killing in Syria

Iran threatens Israel over alleged Mousavi killing in Syria
  • Second ‘October 7’ planned by Tehran against Tel Aviv, says IRGC spokesperson Ramadan Sharif
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Iran threatened Israel on Wednesday saying Tel Aviv must be ready for a second “October 7” for what it claimed was the killing of Seyed Razi Mousavi in Syria.

Spokesman of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Ramadan Sharif, said in a statement that Israel made a mistake to assassinate Mousavi, adding that “the matter will not pass without a direct and indirect response.”

Sharif said the events of Oct. 7 were a part of revenge operations for the assassination of Qassem Soleimani.

However, Hamas has reportedly denied the claim that the Al-Aqsa Flood operations were launched to take revenge for Soleimani’s killing.

Soleimani was killed by an alleged American drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020, while Sayyed Reza Mousavi, a senior member of the IRGC, was killed in Syria on Monday, allegedly by an Israeli airstrike.

The spokesman said Israel was trying to make the war on Gaza an American-Iranian regional conflict. “The Israelis are seeking to spread conflict in the region because of their strategic defeat.”

Iran’s state-run media described Mousavi as “one of the oldest advisers of the IRGC in Syria.” He was close to Soleimani, who led the IRGC’s Quds Force that plots Tehran’s extraterritorial operations throughout the Middle East, arming and funding numerous proxy militias.

Topics: Israel Iran Syria

Iran says 'nothing new' in UN nuclear watchdog report

Iran says ‘nothing new’ in UN nuclear watchdog report
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Iran says ‘nothing new’ in UN nuclear watchdog report

Iran says ‘nothing new’ in UN nuclear watchdog report
  • IAEA released a report saying Iran “increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023.”
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP

Tehran: Iran said Wednesday there was “nothing new” in an International Atomic Energy Agency report which said it had recently accelerated production of highly enriched uranium after months of slowdown.
“We have done nothing new and our activity is according to the regulations,” said Iran’s top nuclear official Mohammad Eslami.
“We were producing the same 60 percent, we didn’t change anything and we didn’t create any new capacity.”
On Tuesday, the IAEA released a report saying Iran “increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023.”
Iran had increased its output of 60 percent enriched uranium to a rate of about nine kilogrammes (20 pounds) a month since the end of November, the UN watchdog said.
That is up from about three kilogrammes a month since June, and a return to the nine kilogrammes a month it was producing during the first half of 2023.
Still higher enrichment levels of around 90 percent are required for use in a nuclear weapon.
Iran has consistently denied any ambition to develop a nuclear weapons capability, insisting that its activities are entirely peaceful.
Iran appeared to have slowed its enrichment as a gesture while informal talks for a restored nuclear agreement resumed with the United States.
But animosity between the two countries has intensified in recent months, with each accusing the other of exacerbating the war between Israel and Hamas.
Iran suspended its compliance with limits on its nuclear activities set by a 2015 nuclear deal with major powers a year after then US president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the agreement in 2018 and reimposed sweeping sanctions.
It has since built up its stocks of enriched uranium to 22 times the level permitted under the deal, according to a confidential IAEA report seen by AFP last month.
Eslami criticized what he called a “media frenzy” around the latest IAEA report, saying it “sought to distract public attention” from the war in Gaza.

Topics: Iran nuclear program Iran International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Israel strike kills three in south Lebanon: state media

Israel strike kills three in south Lebanon: state media
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Hezbollah announced that one of the killed was one of its fighters

Israel strike kills three in south Lebanon: state media
  • Hezbollah announced that one of the killed was one of its fighters
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: An Israeli air strike on a south Lebanon border town killed a Hezbollah fighter, the group said Wednesday, with state media reporting two of his relatives were also killed.
The border between Lebanon and Israel has seen escalating exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Hamas ally Hezbollah, since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.
“Enemy warplanes raided, before midnight (2200 GMT), a house... in the center of the town of Bint Jbeil,” around two kilometers (a little over a mile) from the border, killing a man, his brother and his wife, Lebanon’s National News Agency said.
The NNA identified the dead as Ali Bazzi, his brother Ibrahim and his wife Shourouk Hammoud.
“Ibrahim Bazzi had come to Lebanon a few days ago from Australia, where he has resided for years, to take his wife Shourouk with him and settle in Australia,” the NNA said.
Another family member was wounded, it added.
Hezbollah later announced that Ali Bazzi was one of its fighters.
Exchanges of fire have been largely confined to the border area, although Israel has conducted limited strikes deeper into Lebanese territory.
Israel has been pushing for Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River, which lies about 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of the border.
On Tuesday, Israel’s military said an anti-tank missile fired by the Iran-backed militant group wounded nine soldiers as they went to assist a civilian wounded in an earlier strike.
Since hostilities began, more than 150 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, most of them Hezbollah combatants but also more than a dozen civilians, three of them journalists, according to an AFP tally.
On the Israeli side, at least four civilians and nine soldiers have been killed since October 7, according to figures from the military.

Topics: Lebanon Israel Hezbollah

