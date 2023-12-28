You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Dozens arrested as pro-Palestinian protests at two major US airports turn violent

Dozens arrested as pro-Palestinian protests at two major US airports turn violent
Protesters rally during the "Black & Palestinian Solidarity for a Ceasefire this Xmas" in Los Angeles on Dec. 23, 2023. A rally on Wednesday at the Los Angeles International Airport turned violent, prompting police to arrest some participants. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
Dozens arrested as pro-Palestinian protests at two major US airports turn violent

Dozens arrested as pro-Palestinian protests at two major US airports turn violent
  • 36 people were taken into custody at LAX, where demonstrators became unruly, says LAPD
  • In New York, 26 protesters were arrested for disorderly conduct and impeding vehicular traffic near JFK Airport
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON: Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked morning traffic on Wednesday around Los Angeles International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport — two of the nation’s busiest — in coast-to-coast demonstrations that ended with dozens of arrests.

Thirty-six people were taken into custody at LAX, where demonstrators became unruly, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
“Protesters threw a police officer to the ground, used construction debris, road signs, tree branches and blocks of concrete to obstruct” a road leading into the airport “while attacking uninvolved passersby in their vehicles,” police said in a statement.
Most of those detained were booked on rioting charges and at least one was arrested for battery on a police officer, according to the statement.
Airport police said the entrance to the complex was reopened within about 45 minutes with “no impacts to fights,” the Los Angeles City News Service reported.
Across the country, the Port Authority Police Department of New York said 26 people were arrested for disorderly conduct and impeding vehicular traffic during a protest along the Van Wyck Expressway inside JFK Airport in Queens.
During the disruption, the Port Authority dispatched two airport buses offering rides to travelers caught in the resulting traffic backup to help them reach the airport safely, the agency said.
The roadway was reopened after about 20 minutes, police said.
Local news coverage of both protests showed demonstrators carrying banners with messages such as “free Palestine” and “divest from genocide,” in opposition to Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip over the past 11 weeks.
The protests came as the UN health agency reported thousands of people trying to flee fighting that has raged in the coastal Palestinian enclave since the Iranian-backed militant group Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7.
Some 1,200 people were killed in the surprise cross-border raid, marking the deadliest day in Israel’s history.
A sustained Israeli counterattack on Gaza by air, land and sea has killed at least 21,000 and wounded more than 55,000 others, according to the Gaza health ministry. Nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes.
 

Updated 28 December 2023
AFP
US releases final package of authorized military aid for Ukraine

US releases final package of authorized military aid for Ukraine
  • The aid is worth up to $250 million and includes “air-defense munitions" and various advanced weapons systems
  • President Joe Biden has made backing Ukraine a priority but Trump-allied right-wing Republicans have led a push to halt the effort
Updated 28 December 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US government on Wednesday announced what it said was the last remaining package of weapons available for Ukraine under existing authorization, with Congress now needing to decide whether to keep supporting Kyiv’s battle against Russian invasion.

“The year’s final package” includes air-defense and artillery munitions, the State Department said in a statement. It added that Congress, where Republicans are split on supporting Ukraine, should “act swiftly” to renew the flow.
President Joe Biden has made backing Ukraine a priority and US weapons and financial assistance have been crucial in helping the pro-Western country battle against a far larger attacking Russian force.
However, right-wing Republicans have led a push to halt the effort, refusing to authorize new budget outlays if the Democrats don’t first agree to sweeping, tough new measures against illegal migration over the US southern border.
The final tranche of aid is worth up to $250 million and includes “air-defense munitions, other air-defense system components, additional ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, anti-armor munitions, and over 15 million rounds of ammunition,” the State Department said.
The statement underlined the US-led coalition helping Ukraine, noting that “more than 50 countries” are involved.
“It is imperative that Congress act swiftly, as soon as possible, to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future,” it said.
In Kyiv, Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak welcomed the aid.
“Thank you for your help. We will win,” Yermak wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
A week ago, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby made clear that the upcoming drawdown of US military aid would be the last available, leaving “no more replenishment authority.”
“We’re going to need Congress to act without delay,” he said.
Democrats in the Senate, where they hold a narrow majority, tried to push Republicans in December for a last-minute deal, but with little progress the two parties left for the end-of-year holidays.
Congress reconvenes on January 8.
However, finding agreement on immigration — one of the most complex and longest-running headaches in US politics — is expected to be difficult in the Senate.
Even then, a deal would have to be approved in the House of Representatives where Republicans — dominated by a hard-right faction — hold their own narrow majority.
 

Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors dies at 98

Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors dies at 98
Updated 28 December 2023
Agencies
Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors dies at 98

Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors dies at 98
  • Tributes flooded in from across Europe for the ‘visionary’ ex-EU chief
  • Delors was a key figure in the creation of the euro currency and played an instrumental role in European integration
Updated 28 December 2023
Agencies

PARIS: Former European Commission President Jacques Delors, a founding father of the EU’s historic single currency project, died on Wednesday at the age of 98.
Delors, an ardent advocate of post-war European integration, served as president of the European Commission, the EU executive, for three terms — longer than any other holder of the office — from January 1985 until the end of 1994.
During Delors’ dynamic decade as Commission chief, the EU completed its integrated single market and agreed to introduce a single currency and build a common foreign and security policy.
The then 12-nation bloc also set the conditions on his watch for eventually admitting the ex-communist states of central and eastern Europe after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.
His daughter, Martine Aubry, the socialist mayor of Lille, told AFP that her father died in his sleep at his Parisian home.
French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to his compatriot calling him a “tireless creator of our Europe.”
Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Macron said “his commitment, his ideal and his rectitude will always inspire us.”
Delors was “a statesman with a French destiny,” Macron added.
Olivier Faure, head of the French Socialist party where Delors was a towering figure, said “a giant has left us.”
Delors, who served as finance minister under Socialist president Francois Mitterrand, sought to “overcome tragedy by building a durable peace” after World War II ravaged Europe, Faure added.
European Council President Charles Michel said Delors “led the transformation of the European Economic Community toward a true Union.”
“A great Frenchman and a great European, he went down in history as one of the builders of our Europe,” Michel posted on social media.
Current European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Delors had “shaped entire generations of Europeans, including mine” and was “a visionary who made our Europe stronger.”
European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde highlighted Delors’s role for the single European market and “the path he laid out toward our single currency, the euro.”
Europe, she said, “has lost a true statesman.”
Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief negotiator during Britain’s divorce from the EU, said Delors had been an inspiration and a reason to “believe in a ‘certain idea’ of politics, of France, and of Europe.”
Delors, a staunch federalist, was a passionate defender of an “ever closer union” who at the helm of the EU executive frequently clashed with Britain’s then-prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, who vigorously pushed back against any shift of power to Brussels.
Delors’ plans for monetary union led The Sun tabloid in Britain to famously run a front page headline in 1990 reading “Up Yours Delors.”
The announcement of Delors’ death came hours after news broke of the passing of Wolfgang Schaeuble, whose career in the German parliament spanned more than half a century, during which he helped secure his country’s place at the heart of Europe.
In an interview to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding Treaty of Rome in March 2007, Delors told Reuters he worried the EU could unravel within 20 years unless it reformed its institutions to streamline its decision-making.
A little over two decades later, Britain quit the bloc. Federalists still warn that planned further enlargement, perhaps as far east as Ukraine, risks bringing decision-making to a grinding halt if deeper reforms are not enacted.
Nevertheless, Delors at the time expressed pride in the EU’s record of spreading peace, prosperity, democracy and the rule of law on a continent scarred by war, dictatorship and atrocities.
“Modern Europe today loses its founding father,” said Enrico Letta, a former Italian prime minister who currently heads the Jacques Delors Institute created by the ex-EU commission chief.
Writing on X, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani praised “a personality who showed, on the basis of Christian values, the path of strengthening Europe.”
Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo also hailed the EU’s “founding father,” whose “project for a stronger and more secure union remains hugely relevant for the Europe of tomorrow.”
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Delors “always believed in a united, open and prosperous Europe.”
“He worked to make what many thought impossible a reality,” Sanchez wrote on X.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed Delors as a “visionary” and an “architect of the EU as we know it.”
Delors fought for European unity “like few others,” Scholz added in a message posted on X, urging Europeans to continue his work for the continent’s benefit.
(With Reuters and AFP)

In Chad camps, survivors recount Sudan war horrors

In Chad camps, survivors recount Sudan war horrors
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP
In Chad camps, survivors recount Sudan war horrors

In Chad camps, survivors recount Sudan war horrors
  • The UN says 484,626 people have sheltered there since the fighting broke out, with armed groups forcing more than 8,000 people to flee to Chad in one week
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP

ADRE, Chad: Sitting outside her makeshift shelter in eastern Chad, Sudanese refugee Mariam Adam Yaya warmed up tea on some firewood in a bid to quell the pangs of hunger.

The 34-year-old from the Masalit ethnic group crossed the border on foot after a four-day trek with no provisions and her eight-year-old son clinging to her back.

She said “heavily armed” men attacked her village, forcing her to flee and leave seven of her children behind amid brutal violence that has sparked fears of ethnic cleansing.

Sudan has since April 15 been plunged into a civil war pitting army chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan against Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, his former deputy and commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Thousands have fled for neighboring Chad and found refuge in overcrowded camps such as Adre where Yaya has settled.

In the western Darfur region, paramilitary operations have left civilian victims belonging to the non-Arab Masalit group in what the United Nations and NGOs say is a suspected genocide.

In the West Darfur town of Ardamata alone, armed groups killed more than 1,000 people in November, according to the European Union.

“What we went through in Ardamata is horrifying. The Rapid Support Forces killed elderly people and children indiscriminately,” Yaya told AFP.

Chad, a country in central Africa that is the world’s second least developed according to the United Nations, has hosted the highest number of Sudanese refugees.

The UN says 484,626 people have sheltered there since the fighting broke out, with armed groups forcing more than 8,000 people to flee to Chad in one week.

Formal camps managed by NGOs and informal settlements erected spontaneously have sprouted throughout the border region of Ouaddai.

A traumatized Amira Khamis, 46, said she was targeted due to her Masalit ethnicity and has lost five of her children.

Recovering in an emergency medical structure run by the NGO Doctors Without Borders near the Adre camp after shrapnel fractured her feet, she told AFP women and young girls were raped.

“They systematically kill all the people of dark black color,” she said.

Mahamat Nouredine, a 19-year-old who is nursing a fractured arm and has lost four relatives in the violence, said the RSF mercilessly hounded the Masalit community before he escaped to Chad.

“A group of RSF followed us to a hospital and tried to kill everyone ... they laid us on the ground in groups of 20 and fired at us,” he said.

“Their unspoken goal is to kill people due to their skin color.”

The US and other Western nations have accused the RSF and its allies of committing crimes against humanity and acts of ethnic cleansing.

An estimate by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project puts the war’s death toll at 12,000. Almost seven million people have fled their homes, according to the UN.

After surviving atrocities in their homeland and the perilous journey abroad, the refugees are now confronting the looming threat of famine.

Yaya said she and her child have “barely” eaten since their arrival in Chad.

The scarcity of water in the camps has generated tensions that humanitarian organizations have struggled to calm.

Gerard Uparpiu, MSF’s project coordinator in Adre, said the influx of Sudanese refugees was creating a “worrying” situation.

“We receive them in critical conditions. They are shaken physically and psychologically,” he added.

MSF’s hospital is surrounded by fencing and constantly monitored by a guard, measures necessitated by the brutality of a conflict that has not spared the wounded.

“They also attacked us when I was being taken to Chad to receive treatment,” said Amir Adam Haroun, a Masalit refugee whose leg was broken by an explosive.

'Alone': Afghan women fault West for lack of support

‘Alone’: Afghan women fault West for lack of support
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP
'Alone': Afghan women fault West for lack of support

‘Alone’: Afghan women fault West for lack of support
  • Some 600,000 people have fled to Pakistan in fear since Taliban returned to power in 2021
  • Afghan women who fled country fear reprisal at the hands of Taliban if they are deported
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP

PARIS: Afghan activist Rita Safi has harsh words for western governments she said have failed to deliver on promises to help women from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Safi herself has made it to France where she is seeking asylum, but her sister Frozan was not so lucky. She died in a hail of bullets back home because she, too, was a defender of women’s rights.

Speaking in a shelter outside Paris, the 29-year-old Rita Safi said her sister would still be alive had the promised help been forthcoming.

“They were saying that they would support us, but these were just words,” she said. “They left us alone. This is the reason why I lost my sister.”

Safi had hoped for more support from Western powers after the Afghan capital Kabul fell to the group in 2021.

But a large majority of Afghans did not make their evacuation lists following the takeover, leaving them at the mercy of their new rulers.

Safi’s older sister Frozan was a prominent human rights defender in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Her body was found in October 2021, just over two months after the Taliban takeover. She was 29.

“She was killed so brutally by the Taliban,” she said, showing AFP an image of her coffin draped in a red cloth on her phone.

“She was shot with seven bullets. Her face was totally destroyed.”

The Afghan authorities said that four women died that day and that they had arrested two people in connection with the killings.

After speaking to the media about the killings Safia said that she, too, received death threats.

Safi managed to escape to Pakistan in December 2021. She only had a two-month visa but hoped a Western nation would soon give her refuge.

Instead she was forced to spend two years in the Pakistani capital, living in constant fear of deportation.

During this time, the Taliban authorities continued to exclude Afghan women and girls from ever more spheres of public life, including high school and university, as well as parks, fairs or gyms.

It was not until a French journalist highlighted Safi’s plight in an article and vouched for her request for a French visa that things started to look up.

She was among around a dozen Afghan women to land in Paris on December 8. All have sought asylum and will likely be given it.

Rights groups have said many Afghans have been left in limbo in Pakistan, at risk of deportation.

Some 600,000 people have fled across the border to Pakistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

But since October, some 345,000 Afghans have returned home, including after being deported.

“There are so many women like Rita in Pakistan who have had relatives killed or abducted in Afghanistan, who have been threatened,” said French journalist Margaux Benn, who is member of a collective trying to help these Afghan women.

“But they haven’t met a Westerner who wanted to help them, so their cases stay at the bottom of the pile.”

Tcherina Jerolon, from Amnesty International, said the visa application was so “long and complex” that Afghan women had basically been “abandoned to their own fate.”

Since 2021, France says it has handed over 15,000 visa to Afghans, “mostly women, rights defenders, journalists and magistrates.”

But Delphine Rouilleault, the head of the France Terre d’Asile (“France Land of Asylum“) association, said that hardly anyone had landed in France over the past year.

“No one has arrived from Afghanistan, and only very few Afghan women have landed from Pakistan,” she said.

The French foreign ministry did not reply to a request for comment.

Afghanistan is home to some 40 million people.

Since the Taliban takeover, the United Kingdom has given refuge to 21,500 Afghans, most through a massive airlift operation in late August 2021.

The United States has taken in 90,000, most also in 2021.

Some 30,000 have traveled to Germany, where authorities have said they are “very worried” by deportations from Pakistan.

Sweden and Denmark have said they would automatically give Afghan women visas despite tough immigration policies, but it is unclear how many have benefited.

Neveen Hashim, a 32-year-old Afghan women’s rights activist who landed in France in September, said it was not enough.

Afghan women in Pakistan are often single and more vulnerable to abuse, she said.

And “if they are deported back to Afghanistan, they will definitely be facing death, or detention, or jail,” she added.

The West spoke about “civilization, democracy and human rights,” she said, but “they left us at the mercy of a regime who... closed every door in our face.”

“The international community is hypocritical,” she said.

Her sister Rafah, who is in Pakistan, is hoping for the French authorities to grant her a visa.

Lebanese chefs bring Middle Eastern hospitality, Levantine flavors to Bali 

This collage shows Lisa Maalouf and Charbel, chefs at Lebanese restaurants in Bali, and their authentic dishes.
This collage shows Lisa Maalouf and Charbel, chefs at Lebanese restaurants in Bali, and their authentic dishes.
Updated 27 December 2023
Lebanese chefs bring Middle Eastern hospitality, Levantine flavors to Bali 

This collage shows Lisa Maalouf and Charbel, chefs at Lebanese restaurants in Bali, and their authentic dishes.
  • Zali and Lebanesian Warung owners say they want to create a real home feel at their restaurants 
  • Restaurants opened only a few years ago and both survived the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 27 December 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: At her home in Beirut, Lisa Maalouf would host lunch feasts for her children and friends almost every Sunday — a weekly affair through which she channeled her passion for cooking, which recently gave rise to her own restaurant in one of the world’s most coveted tourist destinations. 

The 65-year-old from the Lebanese capital is now the head chef of Zali in Pererenan, in the southwestern part of Bali, the Indonesian island that every year welcomes millions of international tourists. 

Maalouf established Zali with her daughter and son, as well as their friends and business partners. When the restaurant opened during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, it was welcomed with enthusiasm. 

“The people were open to learning about the new concept, they were eager to learn what’s this, what’s Lebanese food. It was really nice to introduce them to a new culture,” Maalouf told Arab News. 

And she wanted it to be the way it was at her home, to replicate her Sunday feasts in Beirut — an experience she said was always filled with chats, laughter, food-sharing and togetherness. 

“This is the purpose of Zali. I’m a mom, I’m a grandma. I cook here as I cook back home with my kids, how I cook for my family,” she said. 

“This is authentic, homemade food. It’s not a restaurant-restaurant, you know? Everybody calls me ‘mama’ here. They love to come and eat. They tell me they love the food because just like how your mama cooks at home, it’s me cooking here.” 

Zali was also an opportunity for her to show the traditional Levantine cordial and generous treatment of guests. 

“The Lebanese bring people together,” she said. “Lebanese hospitality is known for its generosity; it has a very welcoming vibe.” 

The restaurant’s menu is an array of her own favorite dishes, such as kibbeh, a popular Levantine dish based on spiced ground meat and cracked wheat, which is served with a side of yogurt dip. 

“It’s ethnic, different from other cuisines. It is unique. It’s not European, not American. It is unique and we have all our ingredients fresh,” Maalouf said. 

In Bali’s southeast seaside town of Sanur, Lebanese cuisine is also making its mark with Lebanesian Warung. 

The restaurant opened about five years ago, with a name that plays on the owner couple’s origins — the husband is from Lebanon and the wife from Indonesia. 

“Our food is authentic, it’s not fancy, it’s not fusion or anything like that,” Kitty, the Indonesian owner, told Arab News. 

Together with her husband Charbel, who is from the northern Lebanese city of Zgharta, Kitty serves various types of mixed grill, shawarma, mezze, as well as falafel, garlic sauce, and traditional leavened bread with different toppings, including zaatar. 

“We’re small, but we’re very proud of a lot of our dishes. Because you know, it’s the Lebanese tongue who has tried and tested it. We make a lot of things from scratch,” Kitty said. 

She is particularly proud of their bread, baked from an in-house recipe and always made to order. 

“Our staff knows how to assemble a lot of things but either my husband or I will still season most of the dishes. So, it’s very rustic,” she said. 

Throughout the years, Kitty and Charbel have kept the Sanur restaurant small to stay true to its unique offering — personal touch. 

“It’s in everything, you know, it’s in the flavor itself, it’s in the interaction, it’s in the decor … It’s like going to someone’s house to eat. It’s the hospitality, which is a huge part of Middle Eastern culture,” Kitty said. 

“It’s not a conveyor belt style production. It’s human touch. You can feel that every bowl would be different, slightly, because we season every bowl as it goes out. It’s a personal touch, it’s family-feel, it’s hospitality, warmth, abundance, which is all representative of the culture.” 

