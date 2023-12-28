You are here

In Germany, local politics holds up weapons for Ukraine

A German Army soldier prepares practice ammunition for a self-propelled howitzer 2000 tank during NATO artillery exercise in southern Germany on July 20, 2022. (AFP/File)
Updated 28 December 2023
AFP
  • A dispute with a city council has hampered plans by arms giant Diehl Defense to expand production of munitions parts 
  • The EU has pledged to provide Ukraine with 1M artillery rounds by March 2024 to aid in the fight against Russia
Updated 28 December 2023
AFP
FRANKFURT, Germany: Europe’s efforts to boost arms production and help Ukraine to fend off Russia’s invasion are facing an unexpected obstacle in a German local government.
The city council in Troisdorf, which has a population close to 80,000, has for the time being blocked plans put forward by a major arms company to expand production locally.
Citing development needs, the “no” by the western municipality near Cologne is calling into question the European Union’s ability to manufacture more weapons at a crucial time.
Earlier this year, the 27-member EU pledged to step up supplies of much-needed artillery shells to Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces faced shortfalls.
The mayor of Troisdorf rarely has a role to play in international politics, but the local official was called to account by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in parliament in early December for holding up the project.
Recognizing the risks, the popular minister urged local and regional authorities to work to speed up the rate of arms production.
“The pressure (...) is great because in Europe and in Germany there is a real bottleneck on ammunition,” Pistorius told MPs.
For weeks, Troisdorf has been at loggerheads with arms giant Diehl Defense, whose local factory produces the ignition devices needed for large quantities of explosives, such as rockets and missile charges.
These parts are used in the manufacture of the Iris-T air defense system, three of which have been delivered by the German government to Ukraine.

The Troisdorf site is an important link in Europe’s objectives to back Ukraine, as Kyiv urges its allies to supply it with more munitions at a time when it is struggling to repel the Russian offensive.
The EU has pledged to provide Ukraine with one million artillery rounds by March 2024 to aid in Kyiv’s fight against Russia.
To date, it has delivered about 300,000 rounds from its own stocks, now depleted.
German industry’s share of the EU plan should eventually reach 300,000 to 400,000 shells a year, more than three times the production at the time of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, industry sources told AFP.
But Diehl Defense now sees the future of its Troisdorf site in serious jeopardy after the city decided to claim part of the business park where the group’s subsidiary DynITEC is based.
The arms manufacturer wanted to buy the land, which had been put up for sale by the former Dynamit Nobel weapons company, so that it could expand its production capacity.
For its part, the local authority is planning to convert the site, which is the size of 50 football pitches and ideally located near the city center, into homes and offices.
“By calling the Troisdorf site into question, the Federal Republic of Germany’s defense capability is being undermined,” warned Thomas Bodenmueller, a member of the Diehl Defense board of directors, in response.

A broad spectrum of city councillors, from the conservative mayor Alexander Biber to the ecologist Greens and far-left Die Linke — roughly two-thirds of the council — refused to sacrifice such a large area in the city center.
This is because, according to the local authorities, the production of explosives and combat devices requires huge protective zones around the factory which cannot be built on for safety reasons.
For Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the Bundestag lower house’s defense committee and a staunch backer of Ukraine, the position of Troisdorf’s mayor “is quite simply irresponsible.”
“This is about Ukraine, but also and above all about Germany’s security,” she told AFP.
For the time being, Biber remains unmoved.
Despite mediation meetings in the run-up to the Christmas holidays, no compromise has yet been found and he is not alone in his resistance.
Earlier this year, the Rheinmetall group, another flagship of the German arms industry, said it would not build a new ammunition powder factory in the Saxony region of eastern Germany.
The project had caused concern among the local population and with public acceptance lacking, Rheinmetall moved the project to another location in Bavaria.
While experts say Kyiv needs three million rounds of ammunition a year, Pistorius warned last month that the EU would likely fail to reach its March target of delivering even one million desperately needed howitzer rounds.
 

Updated 28 December 2023
Reuters
  • Kim Spoke on the policy directions for the new year at a key meeting of the country’s ruling party
  • North Korea has been expanding ties with Russia, among others, as Washington accuses Pyongyang of supplying military equipment to Moscow
Updated 28 December 2023
SEOUL: North Korea leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his country’s military, munitions industry and nuclear weapons sector to accelerate war preparations to counter what he called unprecedented confrontational moves by the US, state media said on Thursday.
Speaking on the policy directions for the new year at a key meeting of the country’s ruling party on Wednesday, Kim also said Pyongyang would expand strategic cooperation with “anti-imperialist independent” countries, news agency KCNA reported.
North Korea has been expanding ties with Russia, among others, as Washington accuses Pyongyang of supplying military equipment to Moscow for use in its war with Ukraine, while Russia provides technical support to help the North advance its military capabilities.
“He (Kim) set forth the militant tasks for the People’s Army and the munitions industry, nuclear weapons and civil defense sectors to further accelerate the war preparations,” KCNA said.
On Thursday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited a frontline military unit in the eastern county of Yeoncheon to inspect its defense posture and called for an immediate retaliation if there was any provocation from North Korea.
“I urge you to immediately and firmly crush the enemy’s will for a provocation on the spot,” Yoon told troops.
During the party plenum, North Korea’s Kim also laid out economic goals for the new year, calling it a “decisive year” to accomplish the country’s five-year development plan, KCNA said.
“He ... clarified the important tasks for the new year to be dynamically pushed forward in the key industrial sectors,” and called for “stabilising the agricultural production on a high level.”
The North has suffered serious food shortages in recent decades, including famine in the 1990s, often as a result of natural disasters. International experts have warned that border closures during the COVID-19 pandemic worsened food security.
North Korea’s crop output was estimated to have increased year-on-year in 2023 due to favorable weather conditions. But a Seoul official has said the amount was still far below what is needed to address the country’s chronic food shortages.
The 9th plenary meeting of the 8th central committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea kicked off on Tuesday to wrap up a year during which the isolated North enshrined nuclear policy in its constitution, launched a spy satellite and fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile.
The days-long assembly of the party and government officials has been used in recent years to make key policy announcements. Previously, state media released Kim’s speech on New Year’s Day.

US allies reluctant on Red Sea task force

US allies reluctant on Red Sea task force
Updated 28 December 2023
Reuters
  • US says 20 nations sign up for taskforce, but has only named 12
  • Analyst says countries concerned joining taskforce means supporting Israel
  • EU signals support, but Italy, Spain appear to distance themselves from taskforce
Updated 28 December 2023
WASHINGTON/MADRID/ROME: US President Joe Biden hoped to present a firm international response to Yemen’s Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping by launching a new maritime force, but a week after its launch many allies don’t want to be associated with it, publicly, or at all.
Two of America’s European allies who were listed as contributors to Operation Prosperity Guardian — Italy and Spain — issued statements appearing to distance themselves from the maritime force.
The Pentagon says the force is a defensive coalition of more than 20 nations to ensure billions of dollars’ worth of commerce can flow freely through a vital shipping chokepoint in Red Sea waters off Yemen.
But nearly half of those countries have so far not come forward to acknowledge their contributions or allowed the US to do so. Those contributions can range from dispatching warships to merely sending a staff officer. The reluctance of some US allies to link themselves to the effort partly reflects the fissures created by the conflict in Gaza, which has seen Biden maintain firm support for Israel even as international criticism rises over its offensive, which Gaza’s health ministry says has killed more than 21,000 Palestinians.
“European governments are very worried that part of their potential electorate will turn against them,” said David Hernandez, a professor of international relations at the Complutense University of Madrid, noting that the European public is increasingly critical of Israel and wary of being drawn into a conflict.
The Iran-backed Houthis have attacked or seized a dozen ships with missiles and drones since Nov. 19, trying to inflict an international cost over Israel’s campaign, which followed the Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel by Hamas militants that killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostage.
The navies of the United States, Britain and France have each shot down Houthi-launched drones or missiles.
A person familiar with Biden administration thinking said the US believes escalating Houthi attacks call for an international response separate from the conflict raging in Gaza.
The Rea Sea is the entry point for ships using the Suez Canal, which handles about 12 percent of worldwide trade and is vital for the movement of goods between Asia and Europe. Houthi attacks have seen some ships rerouted around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, substantially increasing sailing time and costs.
Denmark’s giant container firm Maersk said on Saturday it would resume shipping operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. But Germany’s Hapag Lloyd said on Wednesday it still believes the Red Sea is too dangerous and will continue to send ships around the Cape of Good Hope.

Discord over Gaza
While the US says 20 countries have signed up for its maritime task force, it has announced the names of only 12.
“We’ll allow other countries, defer to them to talk about their participation,” US Major General Patrick Ryder told reporters last week.
The EU has signaled its support of the maritime task force with a joint statement condemning the Houthi attacks.
Although Britain, Greece and others have publicly embraced the US operation, several mentioned in the US announcement were quick to say they are not directly involved.
Italy’s defense ministry said that it would send a ship to the Red Sea following requests from Italian ship owners and not as part of the US operation. France said it supports efforts to secure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea but that its ships would remain under French command.
Spain has said it will not join Operation Prosperity Guardian and opposes using an existing EU anti-piracy mission, Atalanta, to protect Red Sea shipping. But on Wednesday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he was willing to consider the creation of a different mission to tackle the problem.
Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates earlier proclaimed no interest in the venture.
Public anger over Israel’s Gaza offensive helps explain some of the reluctance of political leaders. A recent Yougov poll found that strong majorities of Western Europeans — particularly Spain and Italy — think Israel should stop military action in Gaza.
There is also the risk that participating countries become subject to Houthi retaliation. The person familiar with the US administration’s thinking says that it is this risk — rather disagreements over Gaza — driving some countries to steer clear of the effort.
That appears to be the case for India, which is unlikely to join the US operation, according to a senior Indian military official. An Indian government official said the government worries that aligning itself with the US could make it more of a target.


International support needed
In reality, many European and Gulf countries already participate in one of several US-led military groups in the Middle East, including the 39-nation Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).
The EU’s Atalanta operation already cooperates in a “reciprocal relationship” with CMF, according to a spokesperson for the group.
That means that some countries not formally joining the Red Sea maritime task force could still coordinate patrols with the US Navy.
For example, while Italy — a member of Atalanta — has not said it will join Operation Prosperity Guardian, an Italian government source told Reuters that the US-led coalition is satisfied with Italy’s contribution.
The source added that the decision to send a naval frigate as part of existing operations was a way to speed the deployment and did not require a new parliamentary authorization.
The US effort to draw international support for its Red Sea security push comes as the United States faces pressure on multiple fronts from Iran’s military proxies in the region.
Beyond the Houthis in Yemen, Iran-backed militia have been attacking US troops in Syria and Iraq.
So far, the United States has carried out limited retaliatory air strikes against the militia in Iraq and Syria, but it has refrained from doing so in Yemen.
Michael Mulroy, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East under the Trump administration, said the Pentagon’s goal with the new maritime coalition appeared to be to make any future Houthi attacks an international issue in order to divorce it from the Israel-Hamas war.
“Once the military vessels in Operation Prosperity Guardian start protecting commercial shipping and come under a direct attack, (the Houthis) will be attacking the coalition, not just the US,” Mulroy said.

Dozens arrested as pro-Palestinian protests at two major US airports turn violent

Dozens arrested as pro-Palestinian protests at two major US airports turn violent
Updated 28 December 2023
Reuters
  • 36 people were taken into custody at LAX, where demonstrators became unruly, says LAPD
  • In New York, 26 protesters were arrested for disorderly conduct and impeding vehicular traffic near JFK Airport
Updated 28 December 2023
LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON: Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked morning traffic on Wednesday around Los Angeles International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport — two of the nation’s busiest — in coast-to-coast demonstrations that ended with dozens of arrests.

Thirty-six people were taken into custody at LAX, where demonstrators became unruly, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
“Protesters threw a police officer to the ground, used construction debris, road signs, tree branches and blocks of concrete to obstruct” a road leading into the airport “while attacking uninvolved passersby in their vehicles,” police said in a statement.
Most of those detained were booked on rioting charges and at least one was arrested for battery on a police officer, according to the statement.
Airport police said the entrance to the complex was reopened within about 45 minutes with “no impacts to fights,” the Los Angeles City News Service reported.
Across the country, the Port Authority Police Department of New York said 26 people were arrested for disorderly conduct and impeding vehicular traffic during a protest along the Van Wyck Expressway inside JFK Airport in Queens.
During the disruption, the Port Authority dispatched two airport buses offering rides to travelers caught in the resulting traffic backup to help them reach the airport safely, the agency said.
The roadway was reopened after about 20 minutes, police said.
Local news coverage of both protests showed demonstrators carrying banners with messages such as “free Palestine” and “divest from genocide,” in opposition to Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip over the past 11 weeks.
The protests came as the UN health agency reported thousands of people trying to flee fighting that has raged in the coastal Palestinian enclave since the Iranian-backed militant group Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7.
Some 1,200 people were killed in the surprise cross-border raid, marking the deadliest day in Israel’s history.
A sustained Israeli counterattack on Gaza by air, land and sea has killed at least 21,000 and wounded more than 55,000 others, according to the Gaza health ministry. Nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes.
 

US releases final package of authorized military aid for Ukraine

US releases final package of authorized military aid for Ukraine
Updated 28 December 2023
AFP
  • The aid is worth up to $250 million and includes “air-defense munitions" and various advanced weapons systems
  • President Joe Biden has made backing Ukraine a priority but Trump-allied right-wing Republicans have led a push to halt the effort
Updated 28 December 2023
WASHINGTON: The US government on Wednesday announced what it said was the last remaining package of weapons available for Ukraine under existing authorization, with Congress now needing to decide whether to keep supporting Kyiv’s battle against Russian invasion.

“The year’s final package” includes air-defense and artillery munitions, the State Department said in a statement. It added that Congress, where Republicans are split on supporting Ukraine, should “act swiftly” to renew the flow.
President Joe Biden has made backing Ukraine a priority and US weapons and financial assistance have been crucial in helping the pro-Western country battle against a far larger attacking Russian force.
However, right-wing Republicans have led a push to halt the effort, refusing to authorize new budget outlays if the Democrats don’t first agree to sweeping, tough new measures against illegal migration over the US southern border.
The final tranche of aid is worth up to $250 million and includes “air-defense munitions, other air-defense system components, additional ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, anti-armor munitions, and over 15 million rounds of ammunition,” the State Department said.
The statement underlined the US-led coalition helping Ukraine, noting that “more than 50 countries” are involved.
“It is imperative that Congress act swiftly, as soon as possible, to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future,” it said.
In Kyiv, Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak welcomed the aid.
“Thank you for your help. We will win,” Yermak wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
A week ago, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby made clear that the upcoming drawdown of US military aid would be the last available, leaving “no more replenishment authority.”
“We’re going to need Congress to act without delay,” he said.
Democrats in the Senate, where they hold a narrow majority, tried to push Republicans in December for a last-minute deal, but with little progress the two parties left for the end-of-year holidays.
Congress reconvenes on January 8.
However, finding agreement on immigration — one of the most complex and longest-running headaches in US politics — is expected to be difficult in the Senate.
Even then, a deal would have to be approved in the House of Representatives where Republicans — dominated by a hard-right faction — hold their own narrow majority.
 

Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors dies at 98

Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors dies at 98
Updated 28 December 2023
Agencies
  • Tributes flooded in from across Europe for the ‘visionary’ ex-EU chief
  • Delors was a key figure in the creation of the euro currency and played an instrumental role in European integration
Updated 28 December 2023
PARIS: Former European Commission President Jacques Delors, a founding father of the EU’s historic single currency project, died on Wednesday at the age of 98.
Delors, an ardent advocate of post-war European integration, served as president of the European Commission, the EU executive, for three terms — longer than any other holder of the office — from January 1985 until the end of 1994.
During Delors’ dynamic decade as Commission chief, the EU completed its integrated single market and agreed to introduce a single currency and build a common foreign and security policy.
The then 12-nation bloc also set the conditions on his watch for eventually admitting the ex-communist states of central and eastern Europe after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.
His daughter, Martine Aubry, the socialist mayor of Lille, told AFP that her father died in his sleep at his Parisian home.
French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to his compatriot calling him a “tireless creator of our Europe.”
Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Macron said “his commitment, his ideal and his rectitude will always inspire us.”
Delors was “a statesman with a French destiny,” Macron added.
Olivier Faure, head of the French Socialist party where Delors was a towering figure, said “a giant has left us.”
Delors, who served as finance minister under Socialist president Francois Mitterrand, sought to “overcome tragedy by building a durable peace” after World War II ravaged Europe, Faure added.
European Council President Charles Michel said Delors “led the transformation of the European Economic Community toward a true Union.”
“A great Frenchman and a great European, he went down in history as one of the builders of our Europe,” Michel posted on social media.
Current European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Delors had “shaped entire generations of Europeans, including mine” and was “a visionary who made our Europe stronger.”
European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde highlighted Delors’s role for the single European market and “the path he laid out toward our single currency, the euro.”
Europe, she said, “has lost a true statesman.”
Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief negotiator during Britain’s divorce from the EU, said Delors had been an inspiration and a reason to “believe in a ‘certain idea’ of politics, of France, and of Europe.”
Delors, a staunch federalist, was a passionate defender of an “ever closer union” who at the helm of the EU executive frequently clashed with Britain’s then-prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, who vigorously pushed back against any shift of power to Brussels.
Delors’ plans for monetary union led The Sun tabloid in Britain to famously run a front page headline in 1990 reading “Up Yours Delors.”
The announcement of Delors’ death came hours after news broke of the passing of Wolfgang Schaeuble, whose career in the German parliament spanned more than half a century, during which he helped secure his country’s place at the heart of Europe.
In an interview to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding Treaty of Rome in March 2007, Delors told Reuters he worried the EU could unravel within 20 years unless it reformed its institutions to streamline its decision-making.
A little over two decades later, Britain quit the bloc. Federalists still warn that planned further enlargement, perhaps as far east as Ukraine, risks bringing decision-making to a grinding halt if deeper reforms are not enacted.
Nevertheless, Delors at the time expressed pride in the EU’s record of spreading peace, prosperity, democracy and the rule of law on a continent scarred by war, dictatorship and atrocities.
“Modern Europe today loses its founding father,” said Enrico Letta, a former Italian prime minister who currently heads the Jacques Delors Institute created by the ex-EU commission chief.
Writing on X, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani praised “a personality who showed, on the basis of Christian values, the path of strengthening Europe.”
Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo also hailed the EU’s “founding father,” whose “project for a stronger and more secure union remains hugely relevant for the Europe of tomorrow.”
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Delors “always believed in a united, open and prosperous Europe.”
“He worked to make what many thought impossible a reality,” Sanchez wrote on X.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed Delors as a “visionary” and an “architect of the EU as we know it.”
Delors fought for European unity “like few others,” Scholz added in a message posted on X, urging Europeans to continue his work for the continent’s benefit.
(With Reuters and AFP)

