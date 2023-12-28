You are here

REVIEW: Sci-fi epic 'Rebel Moon' kicks off with disastrous first installment 

REVIEW: Sci-fi epic ‘Rebel Moon’ kicks off with disastrous first installment 
“Rebel Moon” is on Netflix. (Supplied)
Updated 36 sec ago
Matt Ross
REVIEW: Sci-fi epic ‘Rebel Moon’ kicks off with disastrous first installment 

REVIEW: Sci-fi epic ‘Rebel Moon’ kicks off with disastrous first installment 
  • Zack Snyder’s Netflix property is a travesty of style over substance 
Updated 36 sec ago
Matt Ross
LONDON: There used to be a lovely Hollywood legend about Tim Burton’s 1996 movie “Mars Attacks!” Though sadly now debunked, this bit of scuttlebutt claimed that Burton and his writers put together the storyline for their off-the-wall sci-fi comedy by pulling random, unconnected plot points out of a bag, and then figuring out how to move between them. 

Perhaps Zack Snyder mistook this unfounded rumor for a style of filmmaking — his latest feature, “Rebel Moon” (which debuts with this first installment, “A Child of Fire” and will continue with next year’s “The Scargiver”), may be the most discombobulating collection of mismatched sci-fi tropes ever committed to film. Even with an impressive cast, years of development and the might of Netflix behind him, Snyder has failed to put together anything even vaguely serviceable. 

When soldiers from the militaristic Imperium arrive on the simple farming moon of Veldt, the people of the settlement find themselves caught in the war between sadistic Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein) and a band of freedom fighters led by the Bloodaxes (yes). Farmer Kora (Sofia Boutella) is — wait for it — not a farmer at all, and when she steps in to protect her community, she must race to assemble a ragtag group of warriors to protect Veldt from the evil machinations of the Imperium. Hitching a ride with charming pilot Kai (Charlie Hunnam), Kora sets out to recruit the galaxy’s most wanted fugitives to fight alongside her. 

For all the ambition evident in Snyder’s sci-fi epic, there’s precious little time given over to world-building, character development, dialog or even simple storyline — there are several moments that simply make no sense.  

“Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire” unfolds as if mashed together by an overenthusiastic child and, to make matters worse, the much foreshadowed epic battle promised in all the trailers never even materializes.  It’s infuriating to see such an opportunity to create a new cinematic galaxy pass by with such a gutless whimper. 

And, speaking of rumors, “Rebel Moon” was apparently proposed as a new, “more mature” entry into the “Star Wars” franchise. After Snyder’s first installment, that feels like a very, very lucky escape for the galaxy far, far away. 

Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik celebrates partner's birthday

Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik celebrates partner’s birthday
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News
Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik celebrates partner’s birthday

Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik celebrates partner’s birthday
  • Model, with Saudi Arabia ancestry, expresses love for Matthew Adesuyan
  • Also posts photo of the pair’s baby boy, Zai, for her 3.5m followers
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Model Shanina Shaik celebrated her partner Matthew Adesuyan’s birthday this week with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

The 32-year-old who traces her ancestry to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Lithuania and Australia, shared a series of images with her 3.5 million followers and wrote: “Happy Birthday @bausmatthew. I’m so happy to be by your side to celebrate you on this special day and for many more. Love you very much.”

Shaik included one picture of Adesuyan — who is the head of a record label in Los Angeles — and another of the birthday man with their baby boy, Zai.

On her Stories, Shaik revealed that the couple jetted to Lagos, Nigeria, to celebrate the special day.

Adesuyan and Shaik welcomed their first child in September 2022.

“Welcome to the world baby Zai Adesuyan Matthew. @bausmatthew and I are so in love,” the model wrote at the time.

“I have taken this time to adjust to my baby’s schedule and to understand the role of being a mother. Bringing life into this world is a beautiful challenge,” she shared.

The catwalk star announced her pregnancy in May and discovered the gender of their baby in July.

The former Victoria’s Secret model shared a short, intimate video with her fans of her and Adesuyan pouring a blue drink into a glass.

The catwalk star has been choosing her public appearances and runway walks carefully after having Zai.

Her last public appearance was on Nov. 28 when she attended an event to celebrate Sydney-based label MESHKI’s 10th anniversary.

She wore a black form-fitting dress with a plunging neckline and a flower on her chest.

“My last trip in Australia for 2023 … can’t wait to come back home,” she wrote on Instagram.

In November, she also hosted an event in Beverly Hills for the launch of her podcast Eighty Twenty with co-host Georgia Sinclair.

The pair, on the podcast, discuss wellness, beauty, body image and relationships.

In June, Shaik walked the runway for Retrofete, a New York-based brand. She graced the runway in a mini, reflective gold dress from the brand’s Fall/Winter collection.

'Horizon Saudi Arabia' to drop on Netflix in January

‘Horizon Saudi Arabia’ to drop on Netflix in January
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News
‘Horizon Saudi Arabia’ to drop on Netflix in January

‘Horizon Saudi Arabia’ to drop on Netflix in January
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Netflix is set to release the documentary “Horizon Saudi Arabia” on Jan. 4, 2024.

The film, which will also be screened across cinemas in the Kingdom, showcases Saudi Arabia’s diverse wildlife and highlights efforts to protect endangered species.

“Horizon Saudi Arabia,” the latest production of the Konoz Initiative, screened earlier this week during an event hosted by Salman Al-Dosari, the Saudi media minister, in Riyadh.

The Konoz Initiative aims to document the Kingdom’s cultural richness, and to highlight the success stories of the Saudi citizens by working with local companies to produce documentaries, short films and animation.

Review: Dark wit of 'Diary of a Country Prosecutor' has not faded over time

Review: Dark wit of ‘Diary of a Country Prosecutor’ has not faded over time
Updated 26 December 2023
MANAL SHAKIR
Review: Dark wit of ‘Diary of a Country Prosecutor’ has not faded over time

Review: Dark wit of ‘Diary of a Country Prosecutor’ has not faded over time
Updated 26 December 2023
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: In the1920s, a town in the Egyptian Delta keeps a legal officer busy in “Diary of a Country Prosecutor” by prolific Egyptian author, playwright, and essayist Tawfik Al-Hakim. First published in 1937 and reprinted with a new introduction by Richard Littler, author and playwright, in 2023, the novel is suspended in time with a quick-witted public prosecutor at its helm, whose European education and obsession with the proper application of the law keeps him in Upper Egypt. Translated into English by Abba Eban, Tawfik Al-Hakim’s novel has been circulating for nearly a century, without a hint of his dark wit nor his complex observations fading over time.  

Readers meet the town’s legal officer in the middle of the night when a telephone message informs him that a man named Kamar Al-Dawla has been shot. The legal officer, his assistant, a police inspector, the town administrator, the head of the village, and policemen make their way to the scene of the crime, first by car, then a barge over the Nile, then horses to the field. The man’s condition is grave but it is important to write a detailed report before an ambulance is called and the man is treated.  

With a band of characters who attempt to make a life in the town, the legal officer must help dispense the law as best he can, with the help of one judge who speeds through every case so that he can take the 11 o’clock train home and the other who meticulously goes over every detail of every case. A man is fined for washing his clothes in the canal, another is penalized for eating wheat he grew before paying tax, and so on. The Napoleonic Code that is enforced on a country and its people is foreign and incomprehensible.   

While a mystery is at the heart of the book, the manipulation of law is the main theme. In the foreword by novelist P.H. Newby, he writes that the satire is savage and that justice is of no consequence to the powers that be. The fellahin, Egyptian peasantry, suffer “routine criminality amongst those who are meant to uphold the law.” Richard Littler points out that the Nile Delta town is almost like a dystopian bureaucracy where the human who must abide by the law is of less value than the law itself.  

Netflix drops trailer for Part 2 of 'Rebel Moon,' starring Sofia Boutella

Netflix drops trailer for Part 2 of ‘Rebel Moon,’ starring Sofia Boutella
Updated 26 December 2023
Arab News
Netflix drops trailer for Part 2 of ‘Rebel Moon,’ starring Sofia Boutella

Netflix drops trailer for Part 2 of ‘Rebel Moon,’ starring Sofia Boutella
Updated 26 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Netflix this week dropped the trailer for “Rebel Moon — Part 2: The Scargiver,” starring French Algerian actress and dancer Sofia Boutella.

The film, directed by Zack Snyder, is set to premiere on April 19, 2024.

“Rebel Moon — Part 2: The Scargiver” continues the epic saga of Kora, played by Boutella, and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld.

On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their pasts, revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

“A gift for the fans — and rebels,” Boutella wrote on her Instagram Stories, sharing the new trailer.

“(The) teaser for ‘Rebel Moon — Part 2: The Scargiver’ with an additional scene. April 19 only on Netflix,” she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sofia Boutella (@sofisia7)

The first part of “Rebel Moon” was released on Dec. 22, 2023 on Netflix.

In a previous interview, Boutella told Arab News that she found several parallels between Kora and herself. Like Kora, Boutella grew up as an immigrant, and the struggle to find acceptance not just as a newcomer but as a woman is something they both share.

“Various aspects drew me to Kora; a big one was the chance to play a lead female character,” Boutella said. “I think that’s important. I’m grateful for Zack for thinking of having a woman as the lead character in his movie — whether it was me or someone else.”

Aside from the rare opportunity to be a woman leading an action movie, Boutella also welcomed the chance to shape a character who diverges from the archetypal hero.

“What drew me to the project was playing a character that was complicated and conflicted,” she explained. “From a drama perspective, it was ticking all the boxes: I get to do an action film with the best visual guy ever and play the most dramatic character ever.”

Melissa Barrera, Bella Hadid post for Palestine on Christmas

Melissa Barrera, Bella Hadid post for Palestine on Christmas
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News
Melissa Barrera, Bella Hadid post for Palestine on Christmas

Melissa Barrera, Bella Hadid post for Palestine on Christmas
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Actress Melissa Barrera and supermodel Bella Hadid took to social media this week to share pro-Palestinian messages for Christmas.

Mexican star Barrera, who was previously fired from the “Scream” horror franchise over her stance, took to Instagram Stories to say: “I hope this Christmas feels… weird … I hope you can’t ignore the fact that you’re celebrating the birth of a child who was persecuted and targeted and his parents forced to flee to Egypt while right now millions of Palestinians from the exact part of the world are being persecuted and targeted and forced to flee their homes while they are indiscriminately and relentlessly bombed.”

A screenshot of Melissa Barrera's post. (Instagram) 

Barrera appeared in the two most recent films in the “Scream” franchise but was fired from her lead role in the upcoming “Scream 7” film after she took to social media to share pro-Palestinian views.

She previously shared a post that accused Israel of “genocide and ethnic cleansing” and posted an excerpt from Jewish Currents magazine about distorting “the Holocaust to boost the Israeli arms industry.”

“Scream” producer Spyglass severed ties with Barrera after the posts.

“Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech,” the company told Variety. 

One day after Spyglass fired Barrera in November, it was revealed that castmate Jenna Ortega will also not be returning to the franchise due to filming conflicts.  This week, director Christopher Landon also departed from his role on “Scream 7,” taking to X on Saturday to write: “I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited ‘Scream 7’ weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on.”

Meanwhile, US Dutch Palestinian model Hadid took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to share an illustration of the word “Palestine” in the form of a Christmas tree, topped with a dove holding an olive branch.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

