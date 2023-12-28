Road accident kills 11 in northwestern Turkiye -media

ANKARA: Eleven people were killed and more than 50 injured in a road accident in northwestern Turkiye on Thursday, local media reported.
The crash involved seven vehicles, including three buses and a truck on the North Marmara highway near the Dagdibi neighborhood of Sakarya province, according to the state-owned Anadolu news agency.
The cause of the accident has not yet been determined, Anadolu said. Private news channel NTV said the area was covered with heavy fog and visibility was low.
The governor of Sakarya province told local media that 57 people were injured and taken to hospital.
2023 Year in review: A time of tumult, tragedies and transition in the Middle East
The year witnessed the worst earthquakes of the century and the bloodiest eruption of Israeli-Palestinian conflict
It also saw encouraging signs of reconciliation between rivals and progress in tackling climate change
Paul Iddon
IRBIL, Iraqi Kurdistan: The Middle East and North Africa region has witnessed another tumultuous year, marked by events ranging from the worst earthquake of the century to the bloodiest chapter yet of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
At the same time, however, the year has also seen promising signs of reconciliation between old rivals and foes as well as progress on tackling the causes and mitigating the effects of climate change.
JANUARY
Qur’an burnings
The burning of a copy of the holy Qur’an by far-right agitators outside the Turkish Embassy in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, on Jan. 21 ignited furious protests across the Islamic world.
While demonstrations in Bahrain, Jordan, and Lebanon were peaceful, supporters of Iraqi cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr clashed with police as they attempted to attack the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad.
The Sadrists would mount subsequent protests in July following additional Qur’an burnings in Sweden and Denmark, attacking the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad and attempting to storm the city’s Green Zone to attack the Danish Embassy.
Earlier this month, by a 94-77 vote, Denmark passed what is known as the Qur’an law, which bans the “inappropriate treatment” of religious texts. Offenders now face a fine or up to two years in jail.
FEBRUARY
Turkiye-Syria earthquakes
Two earthquakes caused havoc on an unprecedented scale in southern Turkiye and northern Syria on Feb. 6, killing more than 50,000 in the former and 8,000 in the latter.
The quakes — the worst Turkiye had witnessed since 1939 — were felt as far away as Egypt and Turkiye’s Black Sea coast.
While devastating, the disaster did contribute to notable improvements in regional diplomatic relations. Late in the month, Egypt’s foreign minister visited Syria and Turkiye for the first time in more than a decade.
Several regional governments also delivered humanitarian aid to Syria, leading to a thaw in relations with the hitherto isolated government in Damascus.
MARCH
Saudi-Iran deal
March 10 would see further reconciliation in the region with Saudi Arabia and Iran agreeing to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their respective embassies as part of a deal brokered by China.
Having severed ties in 2016, the two countries marked an important turning point with this move, especially given Tehran’s long-running support for militia proxies throughout the region, including the Houthis in Yemen.
The development renewed hopes that many of the Middle East’s lingering disputes involving proxy armies could finally see peaceful resolution.
APRIL
Sudan conflict
After years of instability following the overthrow of long-time ruler Omar Bashir in 2019, Sudan descended into civil war on April 15 amid clashes between the rival Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
The ongoing war has claimed the lives of approximately 10,000 people, displaced millions, and devastated the capital, Khartoum. It has also led to renewed fears of another genocide in the troubled Darfur region.
With ceasefire talks making scant progress and global attention fixated on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, the conflict in Sudan has become a neglected crisis that nonetheless threatens wider regional security.
MAY
Syria returns to the Arab fold
Foreign ministers from Arab League member states gathered on May 8 at the organization’s headquarters in Cairo and voted to reinstate Syria — a country that had long been a pariah on the world stage.
Syria’s Arab League membership was revoked following a deadly regime crackdown on anti-government protesters in 2011, which later escalated into an all-out civil war.
Although the conflict is not yet fully resolved, the thaw marks an important step toward the reconstruction of shattered infrastructure and ending the hardship of millions of displaced Syrians.
JUNE
Turkiye-PKK conflict intensifies
On June 13, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, more commonly known by its acronym PKK, ended a unilateral ceasefire it put in place with the Turkish state following the February earthquakes.
In response, Turkiye dramatically increased strikes against the group’s hideouts in Iraqi Kurdistan, along with targeted assassinations against its leadership.
The leftist guerilla group has led a decades-old insurgency against the Turkish state with a view to creating a semi-autonomous Kurdish state in southeast Turkiye.
JULY
Protests in Israel
Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, passed the first bill of the controversial judicial overhaul pushed forward by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on July 24.
The bill’s ratification came despite widespread domestic protests in Israel since the start of the year and calls from US President Joe Biden to postpone it.
In an unprecedented move, thousands of reservists in the Israeli military warned they would stop reporting for duty if the bill was passed.
However, the government’s apparent determination to power ahead with its controversial overhaul was tempered by the Oct. 7 attack.
AUGUST
New Syria protests
While 2023 saw the Syrian government’s gradual reintegration into the Arab fold, the situation in the country remained dire for many of its citizens.
On Aug. 17, Syrians in the southern Druze-majority city of Suweida began protesting against the country’s debilitating economic conditions and record-high inflation.
The protests quickly spread, leading to renewed calls for the removal of President Bashar Assad — the most open criticism of his regime since the 2011 uprising.
August also saw unprecedented clashes in Syria’s east after the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces arrested an Arab leader of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council.
The clashes came after months of protests by Arab tribes against SDF policies and the lack of essential services in the oil-rich province, exposing the vulnerability of the US-allied, semi-autonomous region.
SEPTEMBER
Morocco and Libya
September was a particularly tragic month for North Africa. On Sept. 8, an earthquake devastated Morocco’s Marrakesh-Safi region, killing almost 3,000 people and destroying several of Marrakesh’s historic landmarks.
It was the second-deadliest earthquake of the year following the February quakes in Turkiye and Syria.
Then, on Sept. 9, Storm Daniel passed through eastern Libya, bringing devastating floods, which caused two dams to collapse on Sept. 11, sending 1 billion cubic feet (30 million cubic meters) of water into already inundated areas.
Derna in east Libya, home to around 90,000 people, suffered the worst of the resulting damage, with 25 percent of the city disappearing into the Mediterranean Sea.
OCTOBER-DECEMBER
Israel-Hamas war
October saw the start of the most destructive war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
On Oct. 7, Hamas launched an unprecedented cross-border attack on southern Israel, killing more than 1,200 Israelis — most of them civilians — and kidnapping 240 Israeli and foreign nationals.
Israel responded with a devastating military operation, which has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians to date — the majority of them women and children. The Israeli offensive has triggered mass displacement of civilians and one of the biggest humanitarian disasters in recent memory.
NOVEMBER-DECEMBER
COP28
The 28th UN Climate Change Conference — COP28 — was hosted by Dubai from Nov. 28 to Dec. 12, welcoming almost 80,000 delegates and guests from around the world to discuss and seek solutions for the pressing challenges posed by climate change.
Gaza deaths soar as Israel says war to last 'many more months'
A strike hit a house near Al-Amal hospital in Khan Yunis, killing 22 people and wounding 34, the Gaza health ministry said
Heavy firefights also raged again around Gaza City in the north, while an air strike wounded 11 people near Rafah
GAZA STRIP: The Hamas-run Gaza Strip’s health ministry said Wednesday the death toll from the war with Israel now tops 21,000, with a spokesman reporting 195 deaths over 24 hours.
Israel again pounded Gaza with air strikes and shelling after its military chief warned the war raging with Hamas since the Palestinian group’s October 7 attacks will last “many more months.”
Explosions lit up the sky over the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis — a focus of heavy urban combat since the Israeli army said it had largely gained control over Gaza’s north.
A strike hit a house near Al-Amal hospital in Khan Yunis, killing 22 people and wounding 34, the Gaza health ministry said.
Heavy firefights also raged again around Gaza City in the north, while an air strike wounded 11 people near Rafah, a far-southern city crowded with internally displaced people, witnesses said.
Gaza’s spiralling humanitarian crisis has amplified calls for an end to the hostilities.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly vowed to keep up the campaign to destroy Hamas, a group blacklisted as a “terrorist” organization by the United States and the European Union.
“This war’s objectives are essential and not simple to achieve,” armed forces chief Herzi Halevi said Tuesday. “Therefore, the war will continue for many more months.”
The conflict erupted when Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Palestinian militants also took around 250 hostages, 129 of whom remain in captivity, Israel says.
Israel retaliated with a relentless bombardment and a siege of Gaza followed by a ground invasion from October 27.
The campaign has killed at least 21,110 people, according to the latest toll issued by Gaza’s health ministry, about two thirds of them women and children.
Israel’s army blames Hamas and its allied armed groups for the high civilian death toll, charging that fighters hide in schools, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure, or in tunnels below them.
The army said the number of Israeli soldiers killed inside Gaza had risen to 164.
Israel on Tuesday returned the bodies of 80 Palestinians killed in Gaza, after checking there were no hostages among them, via the Red Cross, sources in the health ministry said.
An AFP photographer witnessed a digger lowering the human remains in blue body bags into a mass grave in Rafah.
Gaza’s 2.4 million people have suffered severe shortages of water, food, fuel and medicines, with only limited aid entering the territory.
An estimated 1.9 million Gazans have been displaced, the UN says.
AFPTV footage showed Palestinians who had been sheltering in a UN-run school in central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp fleeing south, seeking safety from the bombardment.
Displaced Gazans “don’t know where to go,” said one of them, declining to be named. “First, we’re displaced to Nuseirat, then to Rafah.”
Even schools “are no longer safe” in Gaza, said the man.
“A solution must be reached... Implement a ceasefire instead of bringing in aid.”
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, in an interview on Egyptian television, charged that the Gaza war “goes beyond a catastrophe and a genocide.”
“Netanyahu’s plan is to get rid of the Palestinians and the Palestinian Authority,” said Abbas, who is based in the occupied West Bank.
The UN Security Council, in a resolution last week, called for the “safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale.”
The resolution, which did not call for an immediate end to the fighting, effectively leaves Israel with operational oversight of aid deliveries.
In Rafah, hundreds turned up at the Abdul Salam Yassin water company carrying baskets, pulling handcarts and even pushing a wheelchair stacked with bottles to queue for clean water.
“This was my father’s cart,” said Rafah resident Amir Al-Zahhar. “He was martyred during the war. He used it to transport and sell fish, and now we are using it to transport fresh water.”
Elsewhere in Rafah, people split logs and stacked kindling as the lack of fuel forced them to burn wood for cooking and to keep warm.
Internet and telephone services that were cut on Tuesday were gradually being restored in central and southern areas of Gaza, the Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel said on X, formerly Twitter.
Violence has also flared across the West Bank, with more than 310 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops or settlers since October 7, the health ministry there said.
An Israeli operation in a refugee camp in the northern West Bank killed six people early Wednesday, it said, with the army saying it had struck the Nur Shams camp from the air.
The war has reverberated across the Middle East, drawing in armed groups backed by Israel’s arch foe Iran in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.
An Israeli air strike on a Lebanon border town killed a Hezbollah fighter, the group said Wednesday, with state media reporting two of his relatives were also killed.
Hezbollah later Wednesday said it launched a barrage of 30 rockets toward northern Israel “in response to the enemy’s repeated crimes.”
In Syria, an Israeli strike Monday killed Iranian general Razi Moussavi, a senior commander in the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Iran has vowed to avenge the death of Moussavi, whose body was due to be repatriated for burial after memorial prayers at the Shiite holy sites in Iraq on Wednesday.
Yemen’s Houthis have repeatedly fired at Israel and at passing cargo ships in the Red Sea in attacks in solidarity with Hamas.
US military forces shot down more than a dozen Houthi attack drones and several missiles, the Pentagon said, reporting no casualties or damage.
Israel’s military said Tuesday a fighter jet over the Red Sea had intercepted “a hostile aerial target that was on its way to Israeli territory.”
Drone had crashed near Eliad, no further details reported
JERUSALEM: A drone crashed near a village in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights, Israel’s army said Thursday, after an Iraqi armed group with links to Hamas militants claimed responsibility for an attack in the area.
Israeli media reported that a drone probably carrying explosives launched from Syria was shot down late Wednesday evening south of the settlement of Eliad, causing no injuries but some material damage.
The Israeli army told AFP that the drone had crashed near Eliad, but gave no further details.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose formation of pro-Iran armed groups, said in a statement it had hit a “vital target” south of Eliad with “appropriate weaponry.”
Israel has repeatedly vowed to keep up its campaign to destroy Hamas in retaliation for its bloody October 7 attack, which left about 1,140 people dead, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Israel’s bombardment and ground invasion have killed at least 21,110 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest toll from Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.
Since the war in Gaza began, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks against US and international coalition forces in Iraq and Syria.
Washington has counted 103 attacks against its forces in Iraq and Syria since 17 October, according to a US military official.
Most of those attacks have been claimed by factions of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq that oppose US support for Israel in its war against Hamas.
But the group has so far claimed few direct attacks against Israeli interests.
Israel conquered part of the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war before annexing the territory in 1981.
The annexation is not recognized by the United Nations.
Iran's supreme leader leads prayers during funeral of senior Guards adviser
His body was flown from Syria to Najaf in Iraq before being taken to Tehran
Mourners chanted “Death to America, Death to Israel” during funeral service for Mousavi in Iraq
NAJAF, Iraq: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei led prayers on Thursday at the funeral of Sayyed Razi Mousavi, a senior Revolutionary Guards adviser who was killed in what Iran said was an Israeli air strike in Syria.
Khamenei paid tribute “to this martyr’s tireless struggle and called for his companionship with the guardians of God,” state TV said.
His body was flown from Syria to the holy Shiite city of Najaf in Iraq before being taken to Tehran.
An Israeli military spokesperson declined specific comment about Mousavi’s death on Monday, but said it took whatever action that was necessary to defend the country.
Since the eruption of war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, Iran-backed groups have mounted operations against Israel, while others, including militias in Iraq, have threatened US interests.
Israel has for years carried out attacks against what it describes as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it backed President Bashar Assad in the civil war that erupted in Syria in 2011.
Australia confirms two of its citizens were killed in Israeli strike in south Lebanon
One of the dead Australian citizens was a Hezbollah fighter, the Iran-backed militia acknowledged
Acting FM urges Australians in Lebanon to leave the country while commercial flight options remained available
SYDNEY: Australia on Thursday confirmed two of its citizens were killed in an Israeli air strike in south Lebanon and said it was looking at Hezbollah’s claims that one of the Australian citizens killed had links to the militant group.
Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) earlier reported that a man, his brother and his wife, were killed during an Israeli air strike before midnight (2200 GMT), on a house in the center of the town of Bint Jbeil, around two kilometers from the border.
The NNA identified the dead as Ali Bazzi, his brother Ibrahim and his wife Shourouk Hammoud, and said another family member was wounded.
Hezbollah later announced that Ali Bazzi was one of its fighters.
A relative told AFP that Ibrahim Bazzi was an Australian citizen who had flown in for a visit about a week earlier.
“We will continue to make inquiries about this particular person, with whom Hezbollah has claimed links,” Acting Foreign Minister Mark Dreyfus said during a media briefing.
“Hezbollah has claimed this Australian as one of its fighters. Our inquiries are continuing.”
Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group backed by Iran, is a “listed terrorist organization” in Australia and it is an offense for any Australian to provide it with financial support or fight in its ranks, Dreyfus said.
The border between Lebanon and Israel has seen escalating exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Hamas ally Hezbollah, since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, raising fears of a broader conflagration.
The strike late on Tuesday, part of a flare-up of border area hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, hit a home in the town of Bint Jbeil where the militants enjoy widespread support.
Dreyfus said the Australian government had reached out to Israel about the attacks but declined to disclose what was discussed.
He urged Australians in Lebanon to leave the country while commercial flight options remained available.
Hezbollah, an ally of Palestinian Islamist faction Hamas, has been exchanging near-daily fire with Israel across Lebanon’s southern frontier since the eruption of the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza in early October.
At the funeral procession in Bint Jbeil on Wednesday, an AFP photographer saw three coffins draped in Hezbollah flags.
Hassan Fadlallah, a lawmaker from the Iran-backed group, told the ceremony that “no crime against civilians will pass without the enemy paying the price.”
Hezbollah later Wednesday said it launched a barrage of 30 Katyusha rockets toward Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel “in response to the enemy’s repeated crimes and its targeting of civilian houses in Bint Jbeil.”
Since the cross-border hostilities began, more than 150 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, most of them Hezbollah combatants but also more than 20 civilians, three of them journalists, according to an AFP tally.
On the Israeli side, at least four civilians and nine soldiers have been killed, according to figures from the military.
Exchanges of fire have been largely confined to the border area, although Israel has conducted limited strikes deeper into Lebanese territory.
Hezbollah said Wednesday it carried out a series of other attacks on Israeli troops and positions, including one on the contested Shebaa Farms involving “suicide drones,” missiles and artillery.
The Israeli military said in a statement that “a number of launches were identified crossing from Lebanon toward various areas in northern Israel,” adding that the army struck the sources of fire and “additional areas in Lebanon.”
It also said “fighter jets” struck “terrorist infrastructure, as well as Hezbollah military sites.”
On Tuesday, Israel’s military said an anti-tank missile fired by the Shiite Muslim group wounded nine soldiers as they went to assist a civilian wounded in an earlier strike.
srael has been pushing for Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River, which lies about 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of the border.
UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, called for the removal of armed personnel south of the Litani, except for UN peacekeepers and the Lebanese army and state security forces.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati said last week that Lebanon was ready to implement international resolutions that would help end Hezbollah’s cross-border attacks if Israel also complies and withdraws from disputed territory.