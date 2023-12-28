Tour of Gaza City reveals extent of destruction caused by weeks of Israeli bombardment

GAZA: A tour of various areas in Gaza City, namely the universities district, Al-Sinaa Street, Omar Mukhtar Street, and Al-Bahr Boulevard, shows how this once-vibrant part of the strip has been reduced to rubble after weeks of relentless bombardment.
Gaza City was the most populated part of the besieged Palestinian enclave before Oct. 7, when Israel launched a bombing campaign in retaliation for a deadly Hamas attack inside Israel.
“Gaza was a very beautiful, vibrant city before the Israeli assault,” said Ahmed Hijazee, Arab News’ correspondent in the Gaza Strip. “Some 99 percent of the population were educated.”
Before the current war, Omar Mukhtar Street was one of Gaza’s busiest streets, as it was home to the central market servicing Gaza City and northern Gaza.
During the warmer months, people in Gaza used to flock to Al-Bahr Boulevard, which is lined with beaches, to cool off and enjoy the sun. In winter, the locals would visit the area to enjoy the scenery from one of the seaside cafes.
Israeli air and land raids have leveled entire blocks in Gaza City, turned streets into fields of rubble, and destroyed local bakeries, food warehouses, and roads that were used for aid delivery.
The Israeli assault on northern Gaza, including Gaza City, before the week-long truce between Hamas and Israel forced Palestinian families to flee south, as directed by the Israeli authorities.
But following the end of the truce, Israel expanded its bombing campaign to the south, striking areas it had previously designated as safe, such as Rafah, where nearly half of Gaza’s 1.9 million displaced population are now crammed, according to Human Rights Watch.
Very few people have returned to western Gaza, seeking shelter in random empty houses that have not been fully destroyed, after the Israeli troops withdrew from it.
“People are taking refuge wherever they find water due to its scarcity,” Hijazee said.
Food, too, has become hard to come by.
“A bag of flour, which cost 35 shekels ($10) before the war, is now sold at 750 shekels in Gaza City,” he added.
In addition to destroying the infrastructure, Israel’s blockade on the strip has also prevented humanitarian aid and food, fuel and water supplies from entering Gaza.
UN agencies warned that Gaza’s population of almost 2.3 million people is at “imminent risk of famine.” It has become common for most families in the embattled enclave today to go for an entire day without eating anything.
Arab Parliament holds special session in support of Palestine
Speaker of Palestinian National Council called for complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza Strip, a lifting of the siege, and freedom of movement
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: The special session of the Arab Parliament on Palestine, under the title “Supporting Palestine and Gaza,” began on Thursday, headed by Parliament Speaker Adel Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi and held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo.
The session was attended by Speaker of the Jordanian Parliament Ahmed Safadi, Speaker of the Palestinian National Council Rawhi Fattouh, and several Arab parliamentary figures.
It began with a minute of silence in memory of the Palestinians who died as a result of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
During his speech, Al-Asoumi stressed the need for Arab solidarity in confronting Israel’s aggression against Palestinians, including their forced displacement, and denounced the state of international silence and the failure of the UN Security Council to reach a ceasefire resolution in Gaza.
Al-Asoumi affirmed the Arab Parliament’s full support for the Palestinian cause and stated that the Arab people will not accept infringements on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.
He pointed to the regional and international movements led by the Arab Parliament to stop the war on Gaza.
Fattouh, for his part, called for the complete withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, a lifting of the siege, and freedom of movement in and out of the Gaza Strip.
He stressed the need for a “Palestinian national consensus from all political forces” and appealed to all factions to work toward unity.
Fattouh called on the Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements to join the Palestine Liberation Organization within the framework of its political program in order to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
He underscored the importance of stopping the war and allowing for the return of displaced Palestinian people to their homeland.
He also called for an international conference to be held within a specific time frame in order to achieve a two-state solution.
He stressed the need for the international community to do everything it can to stop the war and compel the occupation forces to withdraw from the Gaza Strip unconditionally, as well as to stop repeated Israeli aggression in the West Bank.
Year in review: Lebanon ends crisis-filled 2023 on the precipice of war
Four-years since its economy began to unravel, the country is yet to secure an IMF bailout for a lack of reforms
Amid political paralysis and institutional collapse, Lebanon is at risk of being dragged into Israel's war with Hamas
Nadia Al-Faour
BEIRUT: With its economy still in tatters, its government in a state of paralysis, and fears that the war raging in Gaza between Israel and Hamas could soon spill over its borders, Lebanon’s woes have only deepened in 2023.
Economic collapse
With some 80 percent of Lebanon’s citizens now living in poverty, the country has been mired in a crippling economic crisis, which commentators have declared “unprecedented” in modern times, since 2019. In early 2023, inflation hit 190 percent.
While the Lebanese government reached an agreement for a program worth $3 billion with the International Monetary Fund, obstacles to the deal’s requisite reforms have seen the bailout trapped in limbo.
In response to these delays, the IMF said the crisis was being compounded and prolonged by those with vested interests seeking to ensure the reforms did not materialize.
A subsequent report published by the international body stated that without urgent reform, public debt could hit 547 percent of Lebanon’s gross domestic product by 2027.
Political deadlock
Central to pushing ahead with the reforms is the need to resolve the country’s political deadlock. However, Lebanon has been waiting for a new president since Michel Aoun’s presidential term ended on Oct. 31, 2022.
Parliamentary elections — the first since 2019 — took place in May 2022 and saw 13 independent self-proclaimed reformists win seats. However, with a caretaker government still in place well over a year later, Lebanon is yet to see any positive change as a result.
The failure to challenge this status quo has meant that any serious effort to investigate the cause of, and prosecute those responsible for, the Aug. 4, 2020, Beirut Port explosion has continued to face obstruction and little cooperation from the political elite.
The blast — the biggest non-nuclear explosion in history — killed at least 218, injured some 7,000, and left 300,000 homeless, when tons of ammonium nitrate improperly stored in a warehouse caught fire.
Families of the victims have demanded a UN-mandated, independent fact-finding mission to bring those responsible to justice. However, their calls have not been answered.
Moreover, the internal investigation into the blast has been repeatedly suspended after politicians lodged complaints against presiding judges.
Child abuse
In parallel with its economic and political unraveling, Lebanon’s social fabric seems to be fraying. One example of this institutional collapse was the revelation this year of widespread child abuse.
It was the case of a six-year-old, who died in August this year after allegedly being raped by her maternal uncle, that highlighted the failure of Lebanon’s authorities and its threadbare social services to prevent such cases.
Other crimes exposed involved an employee at a child care center, who reportedly recorded himself striking toddlers and force-feeding them.
Another case involved a local NGO, established to care for neglected children, which was shut down after evidence emerged that it was trafficking children for sexual abuse.
Child-protection experts who spoke to Arab News this summer said they were aware of numerous abuse cases, but claimed they were too badly resourced to cope with the sheer scale of need.
Some analysts believe the spate of child abuse is the result of chronic underfunding for social services and community policing, as well as a rise in criminality and vice in general in light of the country’s economic and social collapse.
Anti-Syrian sentiment
Lebanon’s economic pains have hit its large Syrian and Palestinian refugee communities — who have found themselves increasingly marginalized and even blamed for the country’s ills — particularly hard.
Lebanon hosts nearly 1 million registered Syrian refugees, while the government estimates another 500,000 live within its borders undocumented. Their lack of legal status and residency makes them prone to harassment, detention, arrest, and deportation.
And, as the social fabric has frayed, a growing number of Lebanese citizens have started to associate Syrian refugees with immoral behavior and to call for their expulsion from the country.
In September, a Syrian refugee died while in the custody of State Security, allegedly after being tortured. While there have been calls for the arrest of the officers involved, the lack of independence in military and judicial courts does not bode well for the family of the deceased.
Camp clashes
Lebanon also hosts more than 175,000 Palestinian refugees who have settled in camps in the years since they were driven out of Israel in 1948.
In July and September, armed clashes broke out in the Ain Al-Helweh camp in Saida between supporters of Fatah, the party of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, and Muslim Youth, an extremist group affiliated with Al-Qaeda.
The clashes followed the assassination of Abu Ashraf Al-Armoushi, a high-ranking commander in Fatah, and lasted more than a month. At least 13 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded, while hundreds of families have since opted to leave the camps.
Israel v Hezbollah
Decades since the end of the Lebanese civil war and the disarmament of many of the country’s militia factions, Iran-backed Hezbollah remains the most powerful political force and most heavily armed entity in Lebanon.
Since the conflict between the Israeli military and Palestinian militant group Hamas began in October, the Israel Defense Force and Hezbollah fighters sympathetic to Hamas have traded fire over the Lebanon-Israel border, raising fears of a new “front” in the war.
In fact, the armed exchanges began in the summer when both sides accused one another of violating UN resolutions governing the boundary established 18 years ago after the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon.
At the time, both Israel and Hezbollah threatened one another with a level of destruction that would “bring the country back to the stone age.”
Matters escalated quickly after the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel, leading to almost daily exchange of fire between Lebanon-based militants and Israel, which has left at least 150 people dead, including Reuters cameraman Issam Abdullah. Most of the dead are Hezbollah combatants.
Although the Lebanese government of caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati insists it does not want a confrontation with Israel, the crisis-wracked country has been gearing up for the worst, mindful of the carnage suffered in the 2006 war.
Schools, hospitals, and government agencies started preparing for evacuations in October and several ministries have already allocated emergency funds in case a war breaks out.
Officials and commentators alike continue to speculate on whether Hezbollah intends to increase its attacks on Israel in support of Hamas — a scenario that would almost certainly drag Lebanon into war.
US sanctions network financing Houthi Red Sea shipping attacks
The Houthis have been attacking vessels in the region with drones and missiles since shortly after the Israel-Hamas war broke out
AFP
WASHINGTON: The US Treasury Department unveiled sanctions Thursday against a network involved in financing the growing number of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militia against international shipping in the Red Sea.
The Iran-backed group has been attacking vessels in the region with drones and missiles since shortly after the Israel-Hamas war broke out in October, forcing cargo ships to avoid the Suez Canal — one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.
In response, the United States announced an international coalition to protect ships passing through the Red Sea in a bid to ensure freedom of navigation through the busy waterway.
In a statement, the US Treasury said it had sanctioned the head of the Currency Exchangers Association in Sana’a, along with three exchanges in Yemen and Turkiye responsible for “facilitating the flow of Iranian financial assistance” to the Houthis.
It added that these people facilitated the transfer of “millions of dollars” to the Houthis at the direction of Sa’id Al-Jamal, a group linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp.
Unlike the Houthis, the IRGC has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.
“Today’s action underscores our resolve to restrict the illicit flow of funds to the Houthis, who continue to conduct dangerous attacks on international shipping and risk further destabilizing the region,” Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.
Lebanese PM urges UK for 'maximum pressure' on Israel
'Persisting attacks could drag Lebanon into a full-scale confrontation,' warns Mikati
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has urged the UK to place “maximum pressure” on Israel to end its campaign on Gaza and the Lebanese border.
In a meeting with UK Foreign Minister David Cameron on Thursday, Mikati warned that the “Israeli provocations in southern Lebanon could lead to deteriorating conditions and a full-scale war in the region as a whole.”
Cameron said that “an escalation of the conflict in Gaza to Lebanon, the Red Sea or across the wider region would add to the extremely high level of danger and insecurity in the world.”
In a phone call with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, Mikati expressed concern over “the escalation of the Israeli hostilities in southern Lebanon and the widespread targeting of civilians.”
He added that “the persisting attacks could drag Lebanon into a full-scale confrontation that could affect all countries in the region,” demanding pressure on Israel to “stop its persistent violations.”
Israel said on Thursday that several drones were launched from Lebanon toward north of Haifa in Israel. In southern Lebanon, confrontations took place between Hezbollah and UNIFIL in border villages, amid increased pressure on Lebanon to implement Resolution 1701.
A spokesperson of the Israeli army announced that “air defenses were activated against a drone that infiltrated from Lebanon over north of Haifa,” adding that “sirens sounded in the region.”
Social media activists published pictures of people hiding next to sidewalks following the blaring of sirens.
Sirens also sounded in other Israeli settlements, including Yiftah, Ramot Naftali, Malkia and Dishon in the Upper Galilee, amid “fears of Lebanese drone infiltration,” according to the Israeli spokesperson.
Israeli media reported that “air defenses had intercepted a drone launched by Hezbollah from southern Lebanon.”
The Israeli army said it was “on high alert in northern Israel amid increased attacks carried out by Hezbollah from Lebanon.”
During a field assessment conducted in the Northern Command in Safad, Israeli Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi said on Wednesday: “We approved plans for a variety of emergencies, and we should be ready to launch an attack if necessary,” adding that “the preparedness of the Israeli army and the Northern Command is at a high level.”
On Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen addressed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, warning him that “if he doesn’t want an escalation, he must immediately adhere to the UN Security Council’s resolution 1701,” adding that “Hezbollah must withdraw north of the Litani River.”
He said: “We will opt for the diplomatic option and if it doesn’t work, we will consider every conceivable option. We will not let the residents return to the settlements they fled without ensuring their safety and restoring their sense of security.”
The Israeli Army Radio announced on Thursday that “the Israeli Air Force carried out a preemptive attack on southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah’s infrastructure.”
An Israeli jet on Thursday bombed the outskirts of the Ayta Al-Shaab village. Israeli aircraft also hit the Al-Salhani region, located between Ramyah and Marwahin in the western part of southern Lebanon. Four Israeli artillery shells landed between Debel and Hanine.
Tensions escalated in the afternoon as missiles “were launched from Lebanon toward Israeli outposts located in the occupied Kfarchouba Heights.” Israeli shelling targeted the Wadi Mozlem region, between Ramyah and Beit Lif. Hezbollah announced “targeting the Israeli military outpost of Al-Sammaqah in the Lebanese occupied Shebaa Farms.”
Hezbollah also targeted “a gathering of the Israeli enemy in the Hounine outpost using appropriate weapons.”
Missiles also landed next to the Kiryat Shmona settlement with no sirens activated, making it the region’s second attack in 24 hours.
As the exchanged hostilities transgress the rules of engagement and reach deeper into southern Lebanon and northern Israel, UNIFIL forces deployed in the former were subject to two new attacks, threatening the implementation of Resolution 1701. International and local bodies have been calling for the implementation of the resolution, urging Lebanon’s neutrality in the Gaza war.
In a statement, UNIFIL said on Thursday that “a peacekeeper was hurt later Wednesday, after a patrol was attacked by a group of young men in Taybeh, southern Lebanon,” adding that “a vehicle was also damaged.”
The force said: “Attacks on men and women serving the cause of peace are not only condemnable, but they are violations of the UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and Lebanese law.
“Peacekeepers’ freedom of movement is vital as we work to restore security and stability along the Blue Line.”
UNIFIL forces called on the Lebanese authorities to conduct a full and quick investigation to bring all perpetrators to justice, stressing that “UNIFIL peacekeepers are still carrying out their tasks, and we will continue our vital work in monitoring and stopping the escalation.”
It was also announced that a group of young men from the town of Kafr Kila had intercepted a UNIFIL patrol from the French battalion that was passing by, forcing the vehicle to a stop.
Correspondents in the region said: “The issue was addressed after communicating with those concerned, but no injuries were reported in the accident.”
UNIFIL’s Media Office Deputy Director Candice Ardell said in a statement: “At approximately 9 a.m., peacekeepers were intercepted for approximately four minutes as they passed through Kafr Kila, while they were on their way to our Sector East Headquarters.”
She added: “After a short discussion with the residents of the area, the peacekeepers resumed their way. We continue to stress the importance of UNIFIL’s freedom of movement as we work to restore security and stability in south Lebanon.”
Activists on social media defended the move by accusing UNIFIL forces of “helping Israel uncover Hezbollah’s movements in the south.”
Lebanese MP Mark Daou described attacks on UNIFIL as attacks on the entire country, adding: “This is a condemnable act, and we demand the launching of an investigation and the immediate arrest of the attackers.”
Israeli forces raided foreign exchange and money transfer agencies, operation also targeted cryptographic currencies
Reuters
RAMALLAH: Israeli forces raided foreign exchange and money transfer agencies in Ramallah and other cities in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, seizing millions of dollars suspected of being intended to fund the Islamist group Hamas, the military said.
At least one person was killed and 14 others were wounded in a clash between Israeli troops and Palestinians in the center of Ramallah, the main city in the West Bank and the seat of the Palestinian Authority, the Palestinian health ministry said.
An Israeli military statement said police, army and Shin Bet security personnel carried out the raids across the West Bank, making 21 arrests in Ramallah as well as Tulkarm and Jenin, in the northern West Bank and Hebron in the south.
“During the operation, terrorist funds were found and tens of millions of shekels, safes, documents, recording systems and telephones were confiscated,” it said.
As well as financial service providers, the operation also targeted cryptographic currencies, with a special cybercrimes unit taking part in the investigation, the military said.
Clashes also broke out in several other locations. The Israeli military said its soldiers opened fire after explosives, petrol bombs and rocks were thrown at them.
In Jenin, an Israeli aircraft fired on militants who had attacked troops, it said.
Israeli security forces have stepped up raids across the West Bank since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in southern Israel and the subsequent Israeli offensive now raging in the Gaza Strip.
Hamas, which seized power in the Gaza Strip in 2007, and other militant groups such as Islamic Jihad have steadily increased their reach in the West Bank, where they have growing popular support and millions of dollars in funding from Iran, according to Israeli officials.
Prior to Oct. 7, Hamas militants had carried out a series of attacks on Israelis around West Bank settlements and Israeli forces had been carrying out raids on an almost daily basis but the level of intensity has picked up sharply in recent weeks.
Attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinians have also increased, drawing concern from the United States and other Western countries.
According to the United Nations office for Human Rights (OHCHR) at least 4,785 Palestinians have been arrested since Oct. 7, with at least 291 killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
An OHCHR report published on Thursday said there had been a “rapid deterioration” of human rights in West Bank. Most of the killings occurred during operations by Israeli security forces or confrontations with them, it said.
OHCHR said it had also recorded mass arbitrary detentions, unlawful detentions, and cases of reported torture and other forms of ill-treatment of Palestinian detainees.
A spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office dismissed the report as “ridiculous” and “outrageous.” She said Israel faced a major security threat in the West Bank and it would continue to arrest people to protect itself.
The West Bank had already been experiencing the highest levels of unrest in decades during the 18 months preceding the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.
US-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem broke down almost a decade ago. Prospects of their revival had already been dim before the war in Gaza.