Dubai announces new strategy to boost media sector’s profile, value

LONDON: The Dubai Media Council has announced a new strategy to enhance the industry’s economic footprint and attract top-tier talent.
The initiative was approved by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the second deputy ruler of Dubai and chairman of the council.
“The strategy seeks to advance the council’s objective to foster greater creativity in the sector and broaden strategic partnerships to bolster Dubai’s position as a hub for talent in the industry,” it said in a statement.
The idea aims to double the media sector’s contribution to Dubai’s gross domestic product, position the city as a global media hub and foster an environment conducive to increased foreign direct investment.
To do so, the strategy will improve the protection of intellectual property within the local media sector and focus on the development of media skills and expertise, with a particular emphasis on attracting UAE citizens to pursue careers in the media.
It also includes a review of all content produced by Dubai Media, along with the development of electronic games to diversify offerings.
Mona Al-Marri, vice chairperson and managing director of the Dubai Media Council, said the organization was “actively working to accelerate the implementation of the new Dubai Media strategy (by) employing an innovative approach that resonates with the city’s rapid development as a hub for creativity and innovation.”
The strategy would also integrate legislative adaptations that aligned with the dynamic shifts within the sector, she said.
Spotify ‘still discovering’ music trends in Saudi Arabia, says MD
Akshat Harbola tells ‘The Mayman Show’ that Kingdom’s music industry ‘stands out globally’
Updated 28 December 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN
RIYADH: Streaming giant Spotify is “still discovering Saudi Arabia” five years after its launch in the Kingdom, with “trends getting created as we speak,” the company’s managing director for MENA and South Asia has told Arab News.
Speaking on Arab News’ “The Mayman Show” podcast, Akshat Harbola expressed excitement about Spotify’s prospect in Saudi Arabia, which he is said is stemming from the rise of the entertainment sector of the Kingdom itself.
“One thing you see in this market is that trends are actually getting created as we speak. There’s not a mature market where everything is completely written down and you know what the trends are; everything is happening and getting created as we speak,” he said.
Harbola added that the Saudi music market stands out globally due to the exceptional institutional support it receives. This is evident in the performances, week after week, by top international artists in the Kingdom, he added. “You want to be in Riyadh because the top global acts are spending time in performing here in Saudi Arabia,” Harbola said.
He also discussed the captivating blend of growth in the popularity of international, local Khaleeji and regional Arabic music. Taylor Swift is the top-streamed artist overall, the top regional artist is Egypt’s Mohammed Saeed and Abdul Majeed (Abdullah) is dominating the charts on the Khaleeji side on the audio streaming and media services provider. In addition to these genres, Harbola mentioned the rise of the local Saudi hip-hop scene, highlighting Moayad Al-Nefaie, the comedian-turned-rapper, as an example.
And it is not just international artists making their mark in Saudi Arabia; Spotify is also noticing a demand for the local music scene, giving opportunities for a new generation of Saudi talent to showcase their talent. Captilizing on this trend, the streaming service has launched three programs: EQUAL Arabia, which focuses on female artists, including collaborations with with Saudi Artists such as Dalia Mubarak and Zena Emad; Fresh Finds, designed to identify individuals in the early stages of their careers; and RADAR, offering support for emerging talent. These programs provide artists with essential tools and resources, ranging from marketing to editorial backing. The aim is for artists to see more streams and get the chance to collaborate with other creators in general.
Regarding streaming patterns beyond these three initiatives, Harbola highlighted three categories of individuals in the Saudi music industry: Those unfamiliar with Spotify, those with some awareness but minimal usage and those who actively use the platform. He encouraged everyone to explore Spotify’s options, emphasizing the platform’s artificial intelligence capabilities. “People tend to say that Spotify knows me better than my partner or my spouse,” he added.
Another initiative that Spotify is working on relates to catering to the Kingdom's gaming scene. “If you’re talking about Saudi Arabia, you cannot ignore gaming — 87 percent of the people in KSA self-identify themselves as gamers … you won’t find that stat anywhere in the world. And we see that at Spotify as well — 30 percent of the people on Spotify in the Kingdom stream music on a console while they’re playing games,” According to Harbola.
Tapping into this trend, Spotify is establishing partnerships with companies like PlayStation and joining events like Gamers8, the world’s largest gaming and esports event spanning eight weeks in Riyadh. The most popular playlist in Saudi Arabia for Spotify is appropriately titled “Top Gaming Tracks.”
Looking ahead from the prospective of the streaming services data insights, Harbola sees three main goals. Firstly, an emphasis should be placed on the current momentum of developing the music industry in the Kingdom. The music market in the MENA region is among the fastest-growing globally, with Saudi Arabia leading the way. The promotion of music streaming and education of users about its benefits is crucial, Harbola said. Secondly, technical infrastructure must be improved to tailor the experience for Saudi audiences, he added. Lastly, creators must be supported and empowered, helping them succeed and gain more public exposure in general.
As a former consultant and tech employee at McKinsey and Google, Harbola has always loved the music industry. In his appearance on “The Mayman Show,” he revealed that his favorite genres growing up were Bollywood and 80’s pop, as well as rock music. But now, adhering to his daughter’s preferences, he mostly listens to music from Disney’s “Frozen” and “The Little Mermaid.”
Israeli embassy pulls video imagining Hamas attack in Seoul
Updated 28 December 2023
AFP
SEOUL: The Israeli embassy in South Korea has removed a video showing an imaginary scenario in which Koreans are attacked by masked assailants in Seoul, a reference to Hamas, Seoul’s foreign ministry said Thursday.
The ministry said in a statement sent to AFP that the video was deemed “inappropriate” and that it had asked the Israeli embassy to take it down.
The video, which is no longer available on the embassy’s social media, depicted a distressing scenario in which a South Korean woman in the capital is abducted by an armed assailant on Christmas Day, and forcibly separated from her young daughter, a clip published by South Korean broadcaster YTN showed.
The Israeli embassy wrote, alongside the now-removed video posted on its Facebook account on Tuesday: “On October 7th, Israel was attacked by Hamas terrorists. 1,200 men, women and children were killed, and over 240 people were taken hostage in Gaza.”
“Imagine if it happened to you. What would you do?” it added.
South Korea remains technically at war with nuclear-armed North Korea, as their 1950-53 military conflict ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.
YTN reported that Israel’s ambassador in Seoul Akiva Tor said in a social media post that has since been deleted: “We have reconstructed the horrifying terrorist incident that took place on October 7th to help South Koreans in East Asia, far away from Israel, understand the current war situation.”
Israel has repeatedly vowed to keep up its campaign to destroy Palestinian militant group Hamas in retaliation for its bloody October 7 attack, which left about 1,140 people dead, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Palestinian militants also took around 250 hostages, 129 of whom remain in captivity, Israel says.
Israel’s relentless bombardment and ground invasion of the Gaza Strip have killed at least 21,110 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest toll from Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.
“The killing and kidnapping of Israeli civilians by Hamas cannot be justified, but the Israeli Embassy’s production and distribution of a video drawing parallels to the security situation in another country was deemed inappropriate,” South Korea’s foreign ministry said in the statement.
“We have conveyed our position to the Israeli Embassy in South Korea, and the Israeli side has taken measures to delete the video in question.”
New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft for infringing copyrighted works
The newspaper said that its articles were used to train ChatGPT and Bing Chat chatbots without permission
Updated 27 December 2023
Reuters
NEW YORK: The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft on Wednesday, accusing them of using millions of the newspaper’s articles without permission to help train chatbots to provide information to readers.
The Times said it is the first major US media organization to sue OpenAI and Microsoft, which created popular artificial-intelligence platforms such as ChatGPT and Bing Chat, now known as Copilot, over copyright issues associated with its works.
Writers and others have also sued to limit the so-called scraping by AI services of their online content without compensation.
The newspaper’s complaint filed in Manhattan federal court accused OpenAI and Microsoft of trying to “free-ride on The Times’s massive investment in its journalism” by using it to provide alternative means to deliver information to readers.
“There is nothing ‘transformative’ about using The Times’s content without payment to create products that substitute for The Times and steal audiences away from it,” the Times said.
OpenAI and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment. They have said using copyrighted works to train AI products amounts to “fair use.”
The Times is not seeking a specific amount of damages, but the 172-year-old newspaper estimated damages in the “billions of dollars.”
It also wants the companies to destroy chatbot models and training sets that incorporate its material.
$80 BILLION VALUATION
AI companies scrape information online to train generative AI chatbots, and have attracted billions of dollars in investments.
Investors have valued OpenAI at more than $80 billion.
While OpenAI’s parent is a nonprofit, Microsoft has invested $13 billion in a for-profit subsidiary, for what would be a 49 percent stake.
Novelists including David Baldacci, Jonathan Franzen, John Grisham and Scott Turow have also sued OpenAI and Microsoft in the Manhattan court, claiming that AI systems might have co-opted tens of thousands of their books.
In July, the comedian Sarah Silverman and other authors sued OpenAI and Meta Platforms in San Francisco for having “ingested” their works, including Silverman’s 2010 book “The Bedwetter.” A judge dismissed most of that case in November.
Chatbots compound the struggle among major media organizations to attract and retain readers, though the Times has fared better than most.
The Times ended September with 9.41 million digital-only subscribers, up from 8.59 million a year earlier, while print subscribers fell to 670,000 from 740,000.
Subscriptions generate more than two-thirds of the Times’ revenue, while ads generate about 20 percent of its revenue.
’MISINFORMATION’
The Times’ lawsuit cited several instances in which OpenAI and Microsoft chatbots gave users near-verbatim excerpts of its articles.
These included a Pulitzer Prize-winning 2019 series on predatory lending in New York City’s taxi industry, and Pete Wells’ 2012 review of Guy Fieri’s since-closed Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar that became a viral sensation.
The Times said such infringements threaten high-quality journalism by reducing readers’ perceived need to visit its website, reducing traffic and potentially cutting in to advertising and subscription revenue.
It also said the defendants’ chatbots make it harder for readers to distinguish fact from fiction, including when their technology falsely attributes information to the newspaper.
In one instance, the Times said ChatGPT falsely attributed two recommendations for office chairs to its Wirecutter product review website.
“In AI parlance, this is called a ‘hallucination,’” the Times said. “In plain English, it’s misinformation.”
Talks earlier this year to avert a lawsuit, and allow “a mutually beneficial value exchange between defendants and the Times,” were unsuccessful, the Times said.
Arab News scoops five accolades at 25th European Newspaper Award
The award is one of the world’s largest newspaper design competitions
Over 3,500 entries by 136 newspapers from 22 countries competed in 20 categories of the contest
Updated 26 December 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Arab News, the leading English-language daily newspaper in the Middle East, scored five wins across four categories at this year’s European Newspaper Awards, Europe’s biggest newspaper competition and one of the world’s largest press design contests.
Over 3,500 entries by 136 newspapers from 22 countries competed in 20 categories of the contest, which is organized by newspaper designer Norbert Kupper.
“Winning five awards at this year’s European Newspaper Awards stands as a remarkable achievement for Arab News’ exceptionally talented design and editorial teams,” said Omar Nashashibi, head of design at Arab News.
He added that “competing amongst the world’s biggest publications, our success in categories spanning print, digital, infographics, and illustration is testament to the breadth of our design prowess.
“Passion fuels our work, so seeing our readers enjoy our designs while receiving award recognition for our efforts fills us with immense pride.”
Winning the category Infographics with Special Emphasis on Maps was Arab News’ step-by-step Hajj guide for its remarkable illustrations.
The print designs for Arab News’ special coverage of King Charles III’s coronation were recognized within the category Supplements for Special Occasions, while the artwork of the 2022 year-ender opinion piece “Divisions again prominent in US politics” received an honor in the category Sectional Front Pages Nationwide Newspaper.
Since the beginning of 2023, visual masterpieces by Arab News’ exceptionally talented design team have won numerous accolades in competitions including the 58th Annual Society of Publication Designers competition, the Society for News Design Awards, the International Newspaper Design Competition, and Indigo Awards.
For more information about Arab News and its award-winning designs, visit https://www.arabnews.com/greatesthits
In the shadow of conflict: Reporting on the humanitarian effort
Journalists share their eyewitness accounts of their experiences
Updated 24 December 2023
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: For most of the past two months, all eyes have turned to Gaza, the strip of land on the southern tip of ancient Palestine, as shells and missiles have flattened the land, displaced millions and injured and killed thousands.
Due to restrictions on external reporting, much of the world’s view of these events has come from local reporters equipped with cameras, documenting the harsh realities faced by their community.
Journalists and reporters from the Arab region and beyond have long considered Palestine a crucial subject for coverage. The advance of military technology has only intensified the brutality of the assault the Palestinians have endured in the face of the Israeli army. The most recent bombardment on the Gaza Strip, once less visible to Western media, has now reached the world through the efforts of reporters and photographers from within the besieged area.
In the past few weeks, four Arab News reporters have traveled with Saudi Arabia’s aid agency KSrelief to deliver ambulances and aid and help the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, documenting their journeys while helping to evacuate people from Egypt’s Al-Arish Airport.
Ghadi Joudah, Abdulrahman Shalhoub, Sherouk Zakaria, and Mohammed Sulami traveled with aid convoys and medical teams, providing assistance, while reporting and sharing eyewitness accounts of their experiences
For journalists, the opportunity to report from Palestine, especially during times of active conflict, is both rare and perilous. The recent heavy bombardment has made it one of the most dangerous places for journalists, with many being restricted from entering.
Departing from Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport aboard the ninth Saudi relief plane on Nov. 9, Riyadh-based reporter Joudah and photographer Shalhoub boarded one of four cargo planes transporting ambulances that were set to cross through to Gaza via the Rafah border crossing.
“As we reached the cargo plane, the ground crew were moving briskly, meticulously loading the ambulances onto the waiting cargo plane. The crew, composed of dedicated individuals, worked tirelessly in unison to ensure that every aspect of the humanitarian mission was executed with precision and efficiency,” said Joudah.
“As we neared the Egyptian airspace, I was paralyzed with fear as I looked out the window and saw thick black smoke billowing from close range, but not close enough to see the Gaza Strip. I knew I was watching Gaza from above though; I knew I was witnessing an act of utter horror from above. Though I couldn’t see any landmarks, the thickness of the smoke was evident,” said Shalhoub.
Upon reaching Al-Arish, a desolate airport in the middle of the Sinai Desert, both Joudah and Shalhoub watched as the ambulances were unloaded and readied to head into Gaza.
While at the military airport, merely 45 minutes away from the Rafah crossing, a strong sense of longing hit the young reporter as she recalled a memory as a child.
“Being in Al-Arish made my eyes tear up as I remembered being there in 1999 with my family as we crossed the Rafah crossing and into Gaza,” said Joudah.
She also recalled other memories as she huddled by one of the little windows on the plane as they flew close to Gaza, a small strip of land that has dominated the world’s news in recent months, but an area that was always on the minds of many Palestinians, Arabs and the international community.
“I wish I could have done more; I wanted to cross into Gaza and do something. Taking pictures is one thing, I would have been able to show the world the reality of Gaza through my lens, but if only I could have crossed and played with one child, made him smile, do something to alleviate his pain for a few minutes, it would have meant the world to him,” said Shalhoub.
Nearly a month later, on Dec. 1, Zakaria made her way to newly opened Abu Dhabi International Airport after boarding the fourth UAE flight to airlift injured Palestinian children and cancer patients, along with their families, from Al-Arish Airport in Egypt after they had been evacuated from Gaza via the Rafah border crossing.
It was the day the week-long truce had ended, and Israel had resumed its intense bombardment over Gaza, primarily across Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern area, that morning. Only a few evacuees were lucky to leave through the border that day with airstrikes hitting near the area, said Zakaria.
“Aboard the flight to Al-Arish, a strange sense of warmth, solidarity and safety prevailed amid the turbulent times. I saw a beautiful side of humanity unfold for the first time since I started covering the brutal war extensively online,” Zakaria said.
Zakaria added: “The stillness and eerie silence of the desert stood in sharp contrast with the intense bombardment taking place behind Rafah crossing, which was only 55 km away, about a 45-minute trip from Al-Arish Airport.
“The dark sky was lit with stars that night, but the only light that people in Gaza could see was that of rockets and missiles raining over their homes.”
Nothing could have prepared Zakaria for what she was about to witness: the sight of weary, exhausted and elderly patients arriving in Egyptian ambulances and being transported to the tarmac on wheelchairs.
Children, some as young as two years old; men and women cold and alone: It was a heartbreaking scene of those who had made it through the gates of the crossing heading for a new life, while leaving loved ones behind.
Zakaria said: “Watching this scene unfold, the only question that echoed in my head was: What have those people done to be driven out of their homes in this condition? Deprived of the basic necessities of food, water, medicines, their families, memories and dreams.
Upon returning to the plane, Zakaria recalls seeing the faces of the passengers with shared common features: Eyes framed with intense black circles, frail figures, each carrying a small plastic bag with a few possessions, “and a gaze that simultaneously captured a mix of emotions — relief, guilt and hope.”
Zakaria spoke to many of the passengers as they made their way back to Abu Dhabi. All of them had lost family members, had been displaced at least four times in search for safe zones, and all left unsure if they would ever return to see their loved ones again.
They were the lucky few after surviving intense bombing and receiving clearance to go through Rafah after clearing a tedious process to pass through.
Many were not so lucky.
Amna Hashem Saeed, an elderly pancreatic cancer patient, sat alone on the plane, tearfully telling Zakaria of her final moments with her only daughter. “I am left here to die, Mom,” Saeed repeated her daughter’s words as the city behind them was collapsing. Her husband had suffered a stroke a few weeks previously and has gone without treatment. Saeed herself had been refused the right to cross from Rafah for treatment in Turkiye seven times due to the security situation, before her evacuation to the UAE was finally accepted.
On the final leg of the flight, Zakaria told of how she saw a number of children, too young to comprehend the situation, either squirming in pain or playing with joy on the flight.
Among the children was 2-year-old Mohammed, who had no family except his ailing grandmother on the flight. “With his dreamy eyes and innocent smile, he climbed on my lap and played on the plane’s small screen before peacefully falling asleep in my arms until we landed in what must have been his first proper sleep in months,” said Zakaria.
“I don’t know the horrors this boy might have seen, but giving him this sense of safety was really humbling.”
She added: “It was difficult to comprehend that thousands of children like him will go to bed with the possibility that they will not see the next day.
“Walking by and seeing the child sleeping in my arms, Joe Coughlan, the flight’s medical commander, asked ‘Where else would you rather be?’