NYC protesters for Gaza ceasefire hold mock funeral
Hundreds of small effigy's representing some of the thousands of children killed in Gaza are laid in the street during a silent march and protest in midtown Manhattan. (AFP)
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP
AFP
NEW YORK: Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of New York on Thursday, staging a mock funeral in a demonstration against Israel’s continued heavy bombardement of the besieged Gaza strip.
Holding banners demanding an immediate cease-fire, the activists gathered in Manhattan’s Bryant Park while some briefly stood in the middle of the busy Sixth Avenue in the heart of New York’s Midtown district.
Several women shrouded in black held baby dolls swaddled in white cloths to represent the toll the fighting has taken on children in the coastal territory.
The mock funeral procession headed to New York’s iconic Times Square where the protest continued with giant electronic advertisements as a backdrop.
“Today’s action is to draw attention to the fact that, as of now, almost 10,000 children, just children alone, not counting everybody, not counting all Palestinians, have been killed... in Gaza,” said archivist Grace Lile, 64.
The war, which started with Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, has devastated much of northern Gaza, and the bombardment and fighting has intensified especially in the southern city of Khan Yunis.
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation for the October 7 attack, which left about 1,140 people dead, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Israel’s relentless aerial bombardment and ground invasion have killed at least 21,320 people, mostly women and children, according to Hamas-run Gaza’s health ministry.
New York City has seen dozens of protests since the October 7 attack and Israel’s military response, with both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrators taking to the streets.

AFP
  The three hostages were all shirtless and one had been carrying a white flag
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli soldiers ignored cries for “help” when they stormed a Gaza building holding three hostages just days before killing them by mistake, said a military investigation published on Thursday.
The soldiers also heard “hostages” shouted in Hebrew on December 10, but interpreted that as a “terrorist deception attempt” by Hamas militants to lure them into the building in the Gaza City district of Shejaiya, the probe said.
Believing the building was rigged with explosives, the soldiers exited and killed five Hamas militants trying to escape, it added.
The hostages then probably fled the building also, and on December 15 Israeli soldiers shot them after mistakenly identifying them as a threat, the investigation said.
Two were killed instantly. The third hostage fled and soldiers were ordered to hold fire in order to identify him, the probe said.
Hearing cries of “help!” and “they’re shooting at me,” Israeli commanders asked the surviving hostage to advance toward the soldiers.
But two soldiers “who did not hear the order” because of “noise” from a nearby tank shot him dead.
The three hostages were all shirtless and one had been carrying a white flag.
On December 14, an army drone had identified signs of “SOS” and “help, three hostages” on a building close to where the three hostages were shot.
The army “failed in its mission to rescue the hostages in this event,” army chief Herzi Halevi said in a statement published along with the report of the investigation.
The three fatalities “could have been prevented,” he added.
Soon after the killings of the hostages were announced, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it “broke my heart” and “broke the whole nation’s heart.”
Israel has been mourning the deaths of the hostages identified as Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz and Samer El-Talalqa.
The killings of the three men, all in their twenties, have sparked protests in Tel Aviv, where demonstrators demanded that the authorities come up with a new plan to bring home the remaining 129 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.
About 250 people were taken hostage during Hamas’s October 7 attacks in Israel, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Vowing to destroy Hamas and bring back the hostages, Israel launched a massive military offensive against the Palestinian Islamist movement that has left much of Gaza in ruins.
The territory’s Hamas government says the war has killed at least 21,320 people, mostly women and children.

AFP
  Her kibbutz of Nir Oz said that Haggai was "murdered in the massacre," and that her body remains in the war-torn Palestinian territory
AFP

Jerusalem, Dec 28, 2023 Agence France Presse: A US-Israeli woman seized in the October 7 Hamas attack was killed on the same day and her body remains in the Gaza Strip, her kibbutz community said on Thursday.
Judith Weinstein Haggai, 70, had been thought to be the oldest woman among the hostages still held in Gaza by the Palestinian militant group.
Her kibbutz of Nir Oz said that Haggai was “murdered in the massacre,” and that her body remains in the war-torn Palestinian territory.
Thursday’s announcement by the community follows confirmation on December 23 that her husband, Gad Haggai, was also killed on October 7.
“The bodies of both are still in the custody of Hamas,” the community said, without elaborating.
The couple were among some 250 people taken hostage from Israeli border communities and military posts.
More than 100 of those abducted have since been freed, many exchanged for Palestinian prisoners.
Israel says 129 captives are still missing in Gaza, including 23 believed to have been killed.
Three hostages were mistakenly shot dead by soldiers in the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli army.
“There are no words to describe the pain of losing our parents and grandparents to the massacre that took place on our kibbutz,” the family of Haggai said in a statement.
“We pray that their bodies... will be soon returned to us, and that their murders are a reminder for leaders everywhere to bring the hostages home now before it is too late.”
In Washington, President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden were “devastated” by the news.
The slain couple’s family has been “living through hell for weeks,” he said, pledging that the United States will “not stop working to bring” remaining hostages home.
Ahl Haggai, the couple’s son, has said that in a final phone call on October 7, his mother had told a paramedic that she and her husband had both been wounded.
“The only evidence we have... is a video of my dad on the back of a truck, laying down injured,” he told AFP earlier this month.
“She’s nowhere to be found,” he said, with only his mother’s glasses recovered from the kibbutz.
Israelis have held frequent rallies to highlight the plight of the remaining hostages and put pressure on the authorities to secure their release, with hundreds marching to parliament on Thursday.
“Bring them home!” they chanted outside the assembly in Jerusalem, an AFP journalist reported.
“All I can hope is that as many people (as possible) will remain alive,” Nikki Littman, 55, who took part in the rally, told AFP.
“I don’t trust the government. I don’t trust Hamas. I fear Hamas. I fear our existence here,” said Littman, who teaches Japanese at a university.
The October 7 Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of around 1,140 people in Israel, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on the latest official Israeli figures.
Israel’s relentless offensive on Gaza has since killed 21,320 people, mostly civilians, according to the latest toll from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

AFP
AFP

DAMASCUS: Syrian state media reported Israeli attacks near the capital Damascus on Thursday.
“Our air defense are intercepting hostile targets in the vicinity of Damascus,” official news agency SANA said.
“An Israeli attack targeted the vicinity of the capital Damascus,” state television said.
Israel rarely comments on individual strikes targeting Syria, but it has repeatedly said it will not allow arch-foe Iran, which backs President Bashar Assad’s government, to expand its presence there.
Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its northern neighbor since Syria’s civil war began in 2011, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces including Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
But it has intensified attacks since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, as tensions rise across the Middle East.
Damascus international airport has been out of service since Israeli strikes targeted it in late November, just hours after flights resumed following similar attacks the previous month.

AFP
  • West says ‘Iran’s production of highly enriched uranium has no credible civilian justification’
  • Iran increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction, IAEA report says
AFP

PARIS: Western powers on Thursday condemned Iran accelerating its production of highly enriched uranium, after a watchdog said it had upped manufacture following months of slowdown.
In a joint statement, Britain, France, Germany and the US said they “condemn this measure that further aggravates the continued escalation of the Iranian nuclear program,” adding that “Iran’s production of highly enriched uranium has no credible civilian justification.”
The statement came two days after the International Atomic Energy Agency released a report saying Iran “increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023.”
Iran had increased its output of 60 percent enriched uranium to a rate of about nine kilograms (20 pounds) a month since the end of November, the UN watchdog said.
That is up from about three kilograms a month since June, and a return to the nine kilograms a month it was producing during the first half of 2023.
In their statement on Thursday, the Western powers said that “these developments constitute a step in a bad direction on the part of Iran,” warning of “significant proliferation risks.”
“These decisions show the absence of will on the part of Iran to engage in a de-escalation in good faith and result in irresponsible behavior in the context of regional tensions,” the statement said.
Responding to the IAEA report, Iran’s top nuclear official Mohammad Eslami said: “We have done nothing new and our activity is according to the regulations.”
Enrichment levels of around 90 percent are required for use in a nuclear weapon.
Iran appeared to have slowed its enrichment as a gesture while informal talks for a restored nuclear agreement resumed with the United States.
But animosity between the two countries has intensified in recent months, with each accusing the other of exacerbating the war between Israel and Hamas.
Iran suspended its compliance with limits on its nuclear activities set by a 2015 nuclear deal with major powers a year after then US president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the agreement in 2018 and reimposed sweeping sanctions.
It has since built up its stocks of enriched uranium to 22 times the level permitted under the deal, according to a confidential IAEA report seen by AFP last month.
Iran has consistently denied any ambition to develop a nuclear weapons capability, insisting that its activities are entirely peaceful.

Reuters
  The Houthis have attacked or seized a dozen ships with missiles and drones since Nov. 19.
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany and its EU partners are examining whether they could mount a new maritime mission to protect commercial vessels under threat of attack in the Red Sea, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.
Concerns eased about shipping disruptions along the Red Sea route, even as tensions in the Middle East fester.
“We, as the German government, are ready for this. It is important that we, as the EU, can act as quickly as possible given the ongoing attacks,” the spokesperson said, adding that a decision on the matter had not yet been taken.
The Houthis have attacked or seized a dozen ships with missiles and drones since Nov. 19.
The US has spearheaded a new maritime force, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to respond to the attacks.
Germany is continuing to examine the question of possible participation in the US-led mission, added the spokesperson.
In its latest response to attacks, the US sanctioned an individual and three currency exchange houses that it accused of facilitating the flow of Iranian financial assistance to the Houthis.
The action “underscores our resolve to restrict the illicit flow of funds to the Houthis, who continue to conduct dangerous attacks on international shipping and risk further destabilizing the region,” Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson said in the statement.
Sources in the logistics industry said the Suez Canal situation remains fast-changing.

