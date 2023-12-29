You are here

  • Home
  • Iran executes 4 over Israel ‘collaboration’: judiciary

Iran executes 4 over Israel ‘collaboration’: judiciary

Iran executes 4 over Israel ‘collaboration’: judiciary
Banners condemning Israel and calling for an end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip hang outside a mosque along a street in Tehran. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pm3uh

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Iran executes 4 over Israel ‘collaboration’: judiciary

Iran executes 4 over Israel ‘collaboration’: judiciary
  • Three men and one woman had all been sentenced to death for their alleged collaboration with Israel
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
Follow

TEHRAN: Iran on Friday hanged four people convicted of spying for arch foe Israel, the judiciary said, less than two weeks after authorities had executed a man on similar grounds.
“Four members of a sabotage group related to the Zionist regime (Israel)... were hanged this morning” in Iran’s northwestern province of West Azerbaijan, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported.
It identified them as three men — Vafa Hanareh, Aram Omari and Rahman Parhazo — and one woman, Nasim Namazi, who had all been sentenced to death on charges of “moharebeh,” or waging war against God, and “corruption on Earth” through their “collaboration with the Zionist regime.”
The group “committed extensive actions against the country’s security under the guidance of the Mossad,” Israel’s spy agency, Mizan said.
Iran does not recognize Israel and the two countries have engaged in a shadow war for years.
On December 16, a man also convicted of working for Mossad was executed in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.
The judiciary at the time did not identify the man but said he had been convicted of “intelligence cooperation and espionage for the benefit for the hostile Zionist regime.”
In December 2022, the Islamic republic hanged another four people who had been convicted of collaborating with Israel’s intelligence services.
Tehran accuses Israel of carrying out a wave of sabotage attacks and assassinations targeting its nuclear program.
According to rights groups including Amnesty International, Iran executes more people per year than any other nation except China.

Topics: Iran

Related

Iran had increased its output of 60 percent enriched uranium to a rate of about nine kilograms a month since the end of November
Middle-East
Western powers condemn Iran’s accelerated uranium enrichment
Iran’s supreme leader leads prayers during funeral of senior Guards adviser
Middle-East
Iran’s supreme leader leads prayers during funeral of senior Guards adviser

Israel troops ignored pleas for ‘help’ before hostage killings in Gaza, probe finds

Israel troops ignored pleas for ‘help’ before hostage killings in Gaza, probe finds
Updated 46 min 24 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Israel troops ignored pleas for ‘help’ before hostage killings in Gaza, probe finds

Israel troops ignored pleas for ‘help’ before hostage killings in Gaza, probe finds
  • The soldiers heard 'hostages' shout in Hebrew on Dec. 10, but interpreted it as a 'deception attempt' by Hamas, probe says
  • Believing the building was rigged with explosives, the soldiers exited and killed five Hamas militants trying to escape, it adds
Updated 46 min 24 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli soldiers ignored cries for “help” when they stormed a Gaza building holding three hostages just days before killing them by mistake, said a military investigation published on Thursday.
The soldiers also heard “hostages” shouted in Hebrew on December 10, but interpreted that as a “terrorist deception attempt” by Hamas militants to lure them into the building in the Gaza City district of Shejaiya, the probe said.
Believing the building was rigged with explosives, the soldiers exited and killed five Hamas militants trying to escape, it added.
The hostages then probably fled the building also, and on December 15 Israeli soldiers shot them after mistakenly identifying them as a threat, the investigation said.
Two were killed instantly. The third hostage fled and soldiers were ordered to hold fire in order to identify him, the probe said.
Hearing cries of “help!” and “they’re shooting at me,” Israeli commanders asked the surviving hostage to advance toward the soldiers.
But two soldiers “who did not hear the order” because of “noise” from a nearby tank shot him dead.
The three hostages were all shirtless and one had been carrying a white flag.
On December 14, an army drone had identified signs of “SOS” and “help, three hostages” on a building close to where the three hostages were shot.
The army “failed in its mission to rescue the hostages in this event,” army chief Herzi Halevi said in a statement published along with the report of the investigation.
The three fatalities “could have been prevented,” he added.
Soon after the killings of the hostages were announced, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it “broke my heart” and “broke the whole nation’s heart.”
Israel has been mourning the deaths of the hostages identified as Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz and Samer El-Talalqa.
The killings of the three men, all in their twenties, have sparked protests in Tel Aviv, where demonstrators demanded that the authorities come up with a new plan to bring home the remaining 129 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.
About 250 people were taken hostage during Hamas’s October 7 attacks in Israel, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Vowing to destroy Hamas and bring back the hostages, Israel launched a massive military offensive against the Palestinian Islamist movement that has left much of Gaza in ruins.
The territory’s Hamas government says the war has killed at least 21,320 people, mostly women and children.

US Navy ship intercepts missile and drone fired in Red Sea by Houthis

US Navy ship intercepts missile and drone fired in Red Sea by Houthis
Updated 29 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

US Navy ship intercepts missile and drone fired in Red Sea by Houthis

US Navy ship intercepts missile and drone fired in Red Sea by Houthis
Updated 29 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: An anti-ship ballistic missile and a drone fired by Houthis on international shipping in the Red Sea on Dec. 28 were intercepted and taken down by a US Navy ship, the American military said Friday.

In post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the missile and drone were fired from Yemen between 5:45 - 6: 10 p.m. (Sanaa time) on Dec. 28 and were shot down by the guided-missile destroyer USS Mason.

"There was no damage to any of the 18 ships in the area or reported injuries," the post said.

 

By the CENTCOM's count, the attack was the 22nd by the Iran-backed Yemeni militia, which controls a big part of Yemen.

The USS Mason is part of the US-led multinational maritime security coalition assembled in the Red Sea in response to the Houthi attacks on international shipping.

The Houthis have since October attacked commercial vessels in the Red Sea they say have Israeli links or are sailing to Israel, in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Shipping authorities, however, claimed that the attacks have become indiscriminate, forcing some global shipping firms to avoid the Red Sea waterway, taking the longer journey around Africa instead.

One of the Houthi's latest victim was the United VIII, owned by the MSC Mediterranean Shipping, which came as it sailed from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. The ship managed to take evasive action and had informed a nearby coalition naval warship.

Topics: Houthi terrorism

Related

US sanctions network financing Houthi Red Sea shipping attacks
Middle-East
US sanctions network financing Houthi Red Sea shipping attacks
US alleges Iran ‘deeply involved’ in Red Sea Houthi operations as more tankers avoid vital waterway
Middle-East
US alleges Iran ‘deeply involved’ in Red Sea Houthi operations as more tankers avoid vital waterway

Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces after stabbing attack

Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces after stabbing attack
Updated 29 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces after stabbing attack

Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces after stabbing attack
Updated 29 December 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli security forces, Palestinian authorities said, after stabbing two security personnel at a checkpoint near Jerusalem on Thursday.
A statement from the Israeli police said the attacker approached the checkpoint and “after stopping his vehicle near the inspection station, he exited and stabbed two security personnel on duty,” causing mild injuries.

Topics: War on Gaza

NYC protesters for Gaza ceasefire hold mock funeral

NYC protesters for Gaza ceasefire hold mock funeral
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP
Follow

NYC protesters for Gaza ceasefire hold mock funeral

NYC protesters for Gaza ceasefire hold mock funeral
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of New York on Thursday, staging a mock funeral in a demonstration against Israel’s continued heavy bombardement of the besieged Gaza strip.
Holding banners demanding an immediate cease-fire, the activists gathered in Manhattan’s Bryant Park while some briefly stood in the middle of the busy Sixth Avenue in the heart of New York’s Midtown district.
Several women shrouded in black held baby dolls swaddled in white cloths to represent the toll the fighting has taken on children in the coastal territory.
The mock funeral procession headed to New York’s iconic Times Square where the protest continued with giant electronic advertisements as a backdrop.
“Today’s action is to draw attention to the fact that, as of now, almost 10,000 children, just children alone, not counting everybody, not counting all Palestinians, have been killed... in Gaza,” said archivist Grace Lile, 64.
The war, which started with Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, has devastated much of northern Gaza, and the bombardment and fighting has intensified especially in the southern city of Khan Yunis.
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation for the October 7 attack, which left about 1,140 people dead, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Israel’s relentless aerial bombardment and ground invasion have killed at least 21,320 people, mostly women and children, according to Hamas-run Gaza’s health ministry.
New York City has seen dozens of protests since the October 7 attack and Israel’s military response, with both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrators taking to the streets.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Victims of an Israeli army strike react outside of Kuwait hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip following on December 28.
Middle-East
Israeli tanks push deep into central Gaza town, air strike kills 20 in south
Body of US-Israeli woman held in Gaza: kibbutz
Middle-East
Body of US-Israeli woman held in Gaza: kibbutz

Israel troops ignored pleas for ‘help’ before hostage killings

Israel troops ignored pleas for ‘help’ before hostage killings
Updated 58 min 54 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Israel troops ignored pleas for ‘help’ before hostage killings

Israel troops ignored pleas for ‘help’ before hostage killings
  • The three hostages were all shirtless and one had been carrying a white flag
Updated 58 min 54 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli soldiers ignored cries for “help” when they stormed a Gaza building holding three hostages just days before killing them by mistake, said a military investigation published on Thursday.
The soldiers also heard “hostages” shouted in Hebrew on December 10, but interpreted that as a “terrorist deception attempt” by Hamas militants to lure them into the building in the Gaza City district of Shejaiya, the probe said.
Believing the building was rigged with explosives, the soldiers exited and killed five Hamas militants trying to escape, it added.
The hostages then probably fled the building also, and on December 15 Israeli soldiers shot them after mistakenly identifying them as a threat, the investigation said.
Two were killed instantly. The third hostage fled and soldiers were ordered to hold fire in order to identify him, the probe said.
Hearing cries of “help!” and “they’re shooting at me,” Israeli commanders asked the surviving hostage to advance toward the soldiers.
But two soldiers “who did not hear the order” because of “noise” from a nearby tank shot him dead.
The three hostages were all shirtless and one had been carrying a white flag.
On December 14, an army drone had identified signs of “SOS” and “help, three hostages” on a building close to where the three hostages were shot.
The army “failed in its mission to rescue the hostages in this event,” army chief Herzi Halevi said in a statement published along with the report of the investigation.
The three fatalities “could have been prevented,” he added.
Soon after the killings of the hostages were announced, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it “broke my heart” and “broke the whole nation’s heart.”
Israel has been mourning the deaths of the hostages identified as Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz and Samer El-Talalqa.
The killings of the three men, all in their twenties, have sparked protests in Tel Aviv, where demonstrators demanded that the authorities come up with a new plan to bring home the remaining 129 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.
About 250 people were taken hostage during Hamas’s October 7 attacks in Israel, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Vowing to destroy Hamas and bring back the hostages, Israel launched a massive military offensive against the Palestinian Islamist movement that has left much of Gaza in ruins.
The territory’s Hamas government says the war has killed at least 21,320 people, mostly women and children.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Israel says dead hostage’s car links Gaza hospital to militants
Middle-East
Israel says dead hostage’s car links Gaza hospital to militants
Israel says five Gaza hostages died in tunnel, circumstances being probed
Middle-East
Israel says five Gaza hostages died in tunnel, circumstances being probed

Latest updates

Year in review: The best Arabic alternative albums of 2023 
Year in review: The best Arabic alternative albums of 2023 
Year in review: The best video games of 2023 
Year in review: The best video games of 2023 
No festive cheer for Arsenal and Tottenham as north London rivals lose in Premier League
No festive cheer for Arsenal and Tottenham as north London rivals lose in Premier League
Russian strikes hit three Ukrainian cities : mayors
Russian strikes hit three Ukrainian cities : mayors
US military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years
US military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.