  Three Gaza brothers say they were beaten, mistreated in Israeli detention
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Three Gaza brothers say they were beaten, mistreated in Israeli detention

Three Gaza brothers say they were beaten, mistreated in Israeli detention
Palestinians who were detained by the Israeli army and said they were ill-treated, gather as they shelter in a school. (REUTERS)
Updated 30 December 2023
Reuters
Three Gaza brothers say they were beaten, mistreated in Israeli detention

Three Gaza brothers say they were beaten, mistreated in Israeli detention
  • The Yaseen brothers said they had been taken from their homes and held for up to two weeks at unknown locations
  • Images of detainees stripped to their underwear in Gaza earlier this month triggered outrage from Palestinian, Arab and Muslim officials
  • UN human rights office had said it had received numerous reports of mass detentions, ill-treatment and enforced disappearance of Palestinians in northern Gaza
Updated 30 December 2023
Reuters
GAZA: Three Palestinian brothers rounded up by Israel in the Gaza Strip said they and fellow detainees were beaten, stripped to their underwear, burnt with cigarettes and subjected to other forms of mistreatment during their detention.

Sobhi Yaseen, his brothers Sady and Ibrahim were among dozens of Palestinian men sheltering in a school in Rafah in southern Gaza who spoke to Reuters about their treatment at the hands of Israeli soldiers.
Reuters could not independently confirm their accounts, which were consistent with descriptions from more than 20 other former detainees who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson’s office said in a written response that the Israeli military was operating “to dismantle Hamas’ military capabilities” and rescue hostages captured by the Palestinian militant group.
Detainees were treated in accordance with international law, and were often required to hand over clothes to ensure they were not carrying weapons or explosives, the office said.
The Yaseen brothers said they had been taken from their homes in the north of the enclave, separated from their families and held for up to two weeks at unknown locations including a military barracks or camp.
Sobhi said he and his brothers were detained in early December after the Israeli military encircled the area where they lived and worked as day laborers in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood.
He said four people beat him after he was unable to climb onto a truck due to a leg injury sustained before his arrest, and that he was then taken to an open area where captors were “smoking and putting out cigarettes on our backs, spraying sand and water on us, urinating on us.”
His brothers Sady and Ibrahim gave similar accounts of mistreatment at the hands of Israeli soldiers. Reuters could not independently confirm their accounts.

TREATMENT OF CIVILIANS
Israel launched its assault on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a shock cross-border incursion by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 that Israel says left 1,200 dead. More than 21,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli campaign, according to authorities in the Hamas-controlled territory.
The UN human rights office (OHCHR) said on Dec. 16 that it had received numerous reports of mass detentions, ill-treatment and enforced disappearance of Palestinians in northern Gaza by the Israeli military.
International humanitarian law requires that civilians only be detained for imperative security reasons, and torture and other ill-treatment of detainees is strictly prohibited, OHCHR said.

Images of detainees stripped to their underwear in Gaza earlier this month triggered outrage from Palestinian, Arab and Muslim officials.
UN rights chief Volker Turk has said Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7, its holding of hostages, and Israel’s “collective punishment” and “unlawful forcible evacuation” of civilians, all constitute war crimes.
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has since 2021 been investigating possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied Palestinian territories, has called on Israel and Hamas to respect the international rules of war.
The ICC prosecutor’s office said it was using all available means to ensure accountability for alleged crimes committed in the Palestinian territories including Gaza, but could not comment on specific allegations.

SCARS
The Yaseen brothers sheltering at Rafah said the Israeli military had not made specific accusations against them. They were rounded up together, then separated, as part of group arrests carried out by Israel’s military in areas that it advances into.
Sady said he was placed with other detainees in a truck containing garbage.
“They were beating us, and anyone who raised their voice after the beating was beaten again. They searched us, took our IDs, money, and phones,” he said, speaking among a group of about 20 men in a tent at the Rafah school, most wearing grey tracksuits issued by the Israeli military.
Some showed large scabs and raw skin on their wrists where they said their hands had been bound or cuffed, and one showed bruised streaks and a round red scar on his back. Another showed a stitched scar on his thigh where he said he had been beaten.

The third Yaseen brother, Ibrahim, described having his hands bound and being blindfolded as he was held for interrogation.
“They didn’t let us sleep. We stood for hours, as punishment,” he said.
Captors insulted the prisoners while banning them from talking to each other or praying, Ibrahim said. “Then there would be five soldiers who would hit you alternately in the head and body,” he added, saying he had been beaten in the ribs and rolling up his sleeves to show circular scars and scabs from where his wrists were bound.
The Israeli military dropped the brothers off at different times at the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip, as it has done with other batches of men detained during its ground operation but no longer suspected of links to Hamas.
From there they said they walked several kilometers to Rafah, where they relocated each other among the hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced and are now living in overcrowded buildings and tents.

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli Defense Forces Israeli atrocities

South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza
Middle-East
South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza
White burial shrouds are everywhere in Gaza as war deepens
Middle-East
White burial shrouds are everywhere in Gaza as war deepens

Israel bombs Gaza as Egypt hosts Hamas to discuss truce proposal

Israel bombs Gaza as Egypt hosts Hamas to discuss truce proposal
Updated 17 min 24 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Israel bombs Gaza as Egypt hosts Hamas to discuss truce proposal

Israel bombs Gaza as Egypt hosts Hamas to discuss truce proposal
  • Palestinians stream into southern Gaza town as Israel expands its offensive in center
  • Military said it had “eliminated dozens of terrorists” across Gaza over past 24 hours
Updated 17 min 24 sec ago
AFP

GAZA: Israel pounded Gaza on Friday, nearly 12 weeks into the war started by the October 7 attacks, as Egypt hosted a Hamas delegation for talks aimed at ending the conflict that has devastated much of the besieged Palestinian territory.
With vast areas of northern Gaza in ruins and largely deserted, Israeli air strikes and ground combat have focussed on central and southern districts, driving ever more displaced families into crowded areas around Rafah near the Egyptian border.
Intense fighting around central Deir Al-Balah and the biggest southern city, Khan Yunis, has driven about 100,000 newly displaced people into already-overcrowded Rafah, said the UN humanitarian office, even as targets there were bombed too.
Rafah residents combed through rubble for survivors and bodies after a deadly air strike Thursday.
One local man, Tayseer Abu Al-Eish, said he was at home when “we heard a loud explosion and debris started falling on us. My daughters were screaming.”
The relentless bombardment has caused mass civilian casualties and sparked global calls for a cease-fire as alarm has mounted over the dire fate of Palestinians enduring hunger and sleeping in makeshift shelters in the cold winter months.
After another strike, in Deir Al-Balah, one bereaved mother, Suhair Nasser, wept as she cradled the bodies of her twin children, exclaiming that “the house was bombed and the debris fell on the kids on December 28, their birthday.”
The military said it had “eliminated dozens of terrorists” across Gaza over the past 24 hours and was “extending operations in Khan Yunis,” the hometown of Hamas’s Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar.
Gunmen of Hamas, considered a “terrorist” group by the United States and European Union, launched an attack on October 7 that left about 1,140 people dead, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
The Palestinian militants also took about 250 people hostage, more than half of whom remain captive inside the war zone, some of them believed dead.
Israel’s relentless military campaign since then has killed at least 21,507 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.
Israel’s army says 168 soldiers have been killed inside Gaza.
Hamas’s military wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said Friday it had launched a fresh barrage of rockets at southern Israel.
An Israeli siege imposed after October 7, following years of crippling blockade, has deprived Gaza’s 2.4 million people of food, water, fuel and medicine.
The UN says more than 80 percent of Gaza’s population has been driven from their homes, with many now living in cramped shelters or tents around Rafah.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said 308 people seeking shelter in their facilities have been killed.
UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths bemoaned “an impossible situation for the people of Gaza, and for those trying to help them.”
“You think getting aid into Gaza is easy? Think again,” he wrote Friday on X, formerly Twitter.
A UN aid convoy came under fire by the Israeli military without causing casualties, UNRWA said.
The severe shortages have been only sporadically eased by humanitarian aid convoys entering primarily via Egypt.
A truckload of fresh food, including meat, eggs and fruit, reached a Rafah market Friday, bringing some relief.
“This is the first time eggs and some types of fruit have entered Gaza from Egypt,” said vendor Muntasser Al-Shaer.
“All types of fruit are missing in the markets. There are some types of vegetables but they’re really expensive.”
While Israel has repeatedly vowed to destroy Hamas, Cairo has proposed a plan involving renewable cease-fires, a staggered release of hostages for Palestinian prisoners and ultimately an end to the war, say sources close to Hamas.
Speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, a Hamas official said the delegation would “give the response of the Palestinian factions, including several observations” regarding the proposal Egypt recently submitted to Hamas and Islamic Jihad.
Hamas would seek “guarantees for a complete Israeli military withdrawal” from Gaza, the official said.
Looking at post-war Gaza, the proposal provides for a Palestinian government of technocrats after talks involving “all Palestinian factions,” which would be responsible for governing and rebuilding the territory.
Israel is yet to formal comment on the Cairo plan but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told families of hostages on Thursday that “we are in contact” with the Egyptian mediators and promised that “we are working to bring them all back.”
Egypt’s State Information Services chief Dia Rashwan said the plan was “intended to bring together the views of all parties concerned, with the aim of ending the shedding of Palestinian blood.”
In Tel Aviv, hundreds rallied on Thursday calling for a cease-fire.
“Israelis, Palestinians, Muslims, Jews, Christians — this is everybody’s home,” said one demonstrator, teacher Itay Eyal, 51, who stressed that all sides are entitled to “life, freedom, sovereignty and dignity.”
He said “the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7 will never be pardoned and excused” but added that “if you don’t see the historical context, then you’re condemned to repeat the same tragedy over and over again.”
Tensions have also flared in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian motorist who had wounded four people in an alleged car ramming attack.
The Gaza war has also seen violence flare elsewhere across the Middle East, where Israel has long waged a shadow war with its arch foe Iran and armed groups allied with Tehran.
Israeli forces have traded heavy cross-border fire with Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah since the Gaza war erupted.
On Friday the army said it struck “Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon” after rocket fire from there.
A US warship shot down a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile fired Thursday by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia, the US military said.
The Houthis have repeatedly targeted vessels in the vital Red Sea shipping lane with strikes they say are in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

How feud between two Sudanese factions became 2023’s ‘forgotten other war’

How feud between two Sudanese factions became 2023’s ‘forgotten other war’
Updated 20 min 1 sec ago
ROBERT BOCIAGA
Follow

How feud between two Sudanese factions became 2023’s ‘forgotten other war’

How feud between two Sudanese factions became 2023’s ‘forgotten other war’
Updated 20 min 1 sec ago
ROBERT BOCIAGA

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania: A vicious power struggle between two Sudanese factions captured the headlines for months earlier this year, but fell off the radar over time, despite the loss of 12,000 lives so far and the displacement of more than 7 million people.

The conflict, which erupted on April 15, began to lose traction as world powers shifted their attention to Israel’s war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas since Oct. 7 and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, African leaders, preoccupied with daunting domestic challenges, have been slow to address the Sudan crisis, Africa’s third-largest country.

Despite organizing conferences to end the war, they have struggled to rein in the warring sides, putting the region’s political and economic stability in jeopardy

The consequences of this combination of neglect and failure are becoming increasingly obvious.

African leaders, preoccupied with daunting domestic challenges, have been slow to address the Sudan crisis, Africa’s third-largest country.

The conflict between erstwhile allies — the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces — has devastated the country that they jointly seized in 2021 in a coup aimed at thwarting a transition to democratic governance.

The International Monetary Fund has forecast a nearly 20 percent contraction in Sudan’s economy this year, highlighting the dire impact of the conflict. Sudan now holds the dubious distinction of having the world’s largest number of internal refugees.

A staggering 6.3 million people have been displaced since April alone, adding to the 3.7 million Sudanese who had already fled their homes in previous conflicts, along with 1.1 million foreigners who had earlier sought refuge in Sudan.

More than 1.4 million Sudanese have sought shelter in neighboring countries since the onset of the conflict, piling pressure on regional states already grappling with their own humanitarian issues and political upheavals.

Meanwhile, aid agencies warn that more than 6 million people are on the brink of famine.

More concerning still are reports of ethnic cleansing in the Darfur region in harrowing echoes of the events of the early 2000s. During that period, the Janjaweed militia, a precursor to the RSF, mounted a campaign of genocide.

More than 1.4 million Sudanese have sought shelter in neighboring countries since the onset of the conflict.

Throughout 2023, Alice Wairimu Nderitu, the UN adviser on genocide prevention, has issued statements shedding light on a disturbing rise in ethnically motivated violence in Sudan.

Amid this catastrophe, Wad Madani, the capital of Al-Jazirah state, located roughly 85 miles southeast of Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, stands as a somber testament to the relentless brutality of the conflict.

As the latest city to fall to the RSF this December, this once bustling urban center is now enduring the nightmare of looting, abuses against civilians, and open warfare.

Mohamad Abdel, a 32-year-old Sudanese, said his relatives have once again been forced to flee. “The thought of repeatedly reliving this nightmare is terrible,” he told Arab News.

“My father finds himself on the road once again, fleeing the horrors of war. May someone finally put an end to this war,” he added, calling on the warring parties to agree to a ceasefire.

Towns and villages throughout Al-Jazirah state are now under the control of the RSF, marking a major strategic advance for the militia. The group’s tactics, characterized by information warfare and minimal fighting, have shifted the military dynamics in the region.

They have also raised concerns about food security and local health systems.

The conflict between erstwhile allies — the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces — has devastated the country that they jointly seized in 2021 in a coup. (AFP)

Jazira state produces significant quantities of cotton, peanuts, and wheat. Concerns about the potential impact on Sudan’s food supply have been echoed by the UN World Food Programme, which has emphasized the need for the state to continue farming.

The Sudan Doctors’ Trade Union also highlighted the dire situation in Wad Madani. In a statement, the union said: “All 22 hospitals in the city are rendered completely non-operational following the RSF invasion.”

Since violence erupted in the eastern neighborhoods of Wad Madani, such as Abu Haraz and Hantoub, many residents have found they can no longer reach Sennar, the nearest urban area outside RSF control.

Muawiya Abdulrahman, a member of the Khartoum Resistance Committee, a grassroots pro-democracy movement, told Arab News he was turned back at one of the RSF’s newly established checkpoints.

He said: “I don’t know where to go next. We are just waiting for the right time to leave after determining our destination.”

Abdulrahman remains confined to the city’s Maki neighborhood, where he has witnessed “widespread looting, with militia members raiding empty houses, stealing money, gold jewelry, and cars, especially under the cover of night.”

Aid agencies warn that more than 6 million people are on the brink of famine.

Abdulrahman’s movements were already restricted under SAF rule, during which time he feared arbitrary arrests by Islamist factions and military intelligence.

“This was based on discriminatory grounds against those with origins in western Sudan, including Darfur and Kordofan,” he added.

As thousands flee eastwards to Gedaref and Kassala, many of them lacking food, medicines, and other basic necessities, the conflict has given rise to massive disease outbreaks.

Aid workers on the ground report a desperate situation, with limited resources available to address the growing health crisis.

Will Carter, Sudan country director for the Norwegian Refugee Council, told Arab News: “This is one of the most underfunded humanitarian responses in the world.

“The fall of Al-Jazirah state has had a very, very deep impact on the restructured humanitarian operation.

“It’s a very precarious position to be in, in terms of security and stability, in terms of the logistics as well. It creates an even more limited space to help millions of people at the moment, just when they need us the most.”

Beyond the logistical challenges, the fall of Wad Madani has profound implications for public morale and the reputation of the SAF, which has been accused of strategic failures, relying too heavily on allied militias, and lacking sufficient troops despite its recruitment campaigns.

The Sudanese conflict erupted on April 15 and has largely slipped from international diplomatic attention since the start of the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)

Some fear that these weaknesses could lead to the RSF’s eventual victory, which could have serious security implications for neighboring Libya, Chad, Central African Republic, and beyond.

As the SAF goes after the scalps of the commanders blamed for the abrupt withdrawal of troops from Al-Jazirah state, Carter says that the world’s loss of interest in the conflict has been a serious mistake.

“While conflicts in other parts of the world draw global attention, Sudan’s silent suffering remains largely neglected,” he said.

He pointed out that the influx of Sudanese refugees into already underserved and fragile areas, including South Sudan, eastern Chad, and regions in Ethiopia, “makes it exceedingly difficult to assist people in a fair and proper manner given the severely limited resources.”

Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire: Israeli army

Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire: Israeli army
Updated 52 min 21 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire: Israeli army

Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire: Israeli army
  • Israel launched hundreds of air strikes on its northern neighbor since Syria’s civil war began in 2011 targeting Iran-backed forces
Updated 52 min 21 sec ago
AFP

Jerusalem: The Israeli army said early Saturday that it was carrying out strikes in Syria after two rockets fired from the country fell into territory under its control.
“Following the report regarding sirens sounding in northern Israel, a short while ago two launches that were identified crossing from Syria fell in an open area,” the army said.
“The IDF (military) is striking the sources of fire,” it added.
The Israeli army confirmed to AFP that the projectiles fired were rockets, but did not say the precise location where they fell.
Israel considers the annexed Golan Heights to be part of its northern region.
An Israeli strike targeted the area around the Syrian capital of Damascus on Thursday, the Syrian defense ministry and state media said.
Israel rarely comments on individual strikes targeting Syria, but it has repeatedly said it will not allow arch-foe Iran, which backs President Bashar Assad’s government, to expand its presence there.
Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its northern neighbor since Syria’s civil war began in 2011, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces including Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, the border between Lebanon and Israel has also seen frequent exchanges of fire between the Israeli army and Hezbollah as tensions rise across the Middle East.
Those exchanges have killed more than 150 people on the Lebanese side of the border, according to an AFP count — most of them Hezbollah fighters, but also more than 20 civilians, including three journalists.
On the Israeli side, at least four civilians and nine soldiers have been killed, according to army figures.
The exchanges of fire have been largely limited to the border area, but Israel has warned it is ready to intensify its military action if Hezbollah fighters do not pull back.

Topics: Israel Syria

Iran threatens Israel over alleged Mousavi killing in Syria
Middle-East
Iran threatens Israel over alleged Mousavi killing in Syria
Iran had increased its output of 60 percent enriched uranium to a rate of about nine kilograms a month since the end of November
Middle-East
Western powers condemn Iran’s accelerated uranium enrichment

Jordan king demands global push for Gaza ceasefire during call with Canadian PM

Jordan king demands global push for Gaza ceasefire during call with Canadian PM
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Jordan king demands global push for Gaza ceasefire during call with Canadian PM

Jordan king demands global push for Gaza ceasefire during call with Canadian PM
  • King Abdullah II reaffirmed his country’s rejection of attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Friday received a phone call from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during which he called for international pressure toward an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, state media reported.

The king “stressed the importance of protecting civilians and increasing humanitarian aid for Gaza, while guaranteeing its sustained delivery, noting Jordan’s efforts in this regard,” Petra news agency said.

The Jordanian monarch reaffirmed his country’s rejection of attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, and called on the international community to help counter extremist settler violence in the West Bank.

King Abdullah “reiterated that security and military solutions can never bring peace,” adding that the only way is to “create a political horizon that leads to just and comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution.”

Tens of thousands of fleeing Palestinians sought shelter on Friday as Israeli tanks pushed through the central Gaza Strip, with more than 180 people reported killed in 24 hours of airstrikes and artillery barrages on the shattered enclave.

This brings the death toll to 21,507, almost 1 percent of Gaza’s population, since the conflict began on Oct. 7 following a surprise attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people and seized 240 hostages.

Almost all of the besieged territory’s 2.3 million population have been forced to flee their homes, some more than once, while thousands more bodies are thought to be buried in the ruins of neighborhoods.

* (With Reuters)

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas Jordan Canada King Abdullah II

Macron asks Netanyahu for ‘lasting ceasefire’ in Gaza
Middle-East
Macron asks Netanyahu for ‘lasting ceasefire’ in Gaza
NYC protesters for Gaza ceasefire hold mock funeral
Middle-East
NYC protesters for Gaza ceasefire hold mock funeral

WHO sounds warning on Sudan health crisis

WHO sounds warning on Sudan health crisis
Updated 30 December 2023
AFP
Follow

WHO sounds warning on Sudan health crisis

WHO sounds warning on Sudan health crisis
Updated 30 December 2023
AFP

GENEVA: The WHO called for urgent action Friday to tackle the deepening health and humanitarian crises in Sudan and asked the international community to step up with financial aid.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, said the majority of health facilities in Sudanese regions affected by the war were not working, due to the fighting.
Since April 15, Sudan has been gripped by a war pitting army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan against his former deputy, paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
In Al-Jazira state, just south of Khartoum, more than half a million people had sought shelter after the fighting overwhelmed the Sudanese capital.
This month, however, paramilitaries pressed deeper into the state and shattered one of the country’s few remaining sanctuaries, forcing more than 300,000 people to flee once again, the United Nations said.
“Urgent action is needed to reverse Sudan’s worsening conflict amid the deepening humanitarian and health crises, with the fresh displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, mainly women and children,” Tedros said on X, formerly Twitter.
Since the conflict broke out in April, the violence has killed more than 12,000 people, according to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.
“While responding with partners to the acute health needs, including controlling disease spread and addressing malnutrition threats, WHO also calls for increased financial support from the international community to meet the pressing health needs of the affected populations,” said Tedros.
“These include boosting provision of basic health services for the most vulnerable in affected states, where at least 70 percent of health facilities are not working due to the conflict,” he added.
The United Nations says at least 7.1 million people have been displaced, including 1.5 million who fled across the border into neighboring countries.
Former Ethiopian health minister Tedros has led the UN’s health agency since 2017.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Special How feud between two Sudanese factions became 2023’s ‘forgotten other war’
Middle-East
How feud between two Sudanese factions became 2023’s ‘forgotten other war’
Saudi aid agency signs relief programs with civil societies in Gaza, Sudan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency signs relief programs with civil societies in Gaza, Sudan

Ukrainian strike on Russia kills one, 32 drones downed: authorities
Ukrainian strike on Russia kills one, 32 drones downed: authorities
Tyrese Maxey scores 42 points, 76ers outlast Rockets 131-127 without injured Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey scores 42 points, 76ers outlast Rockets 131-127 without injured Joel Embiid
Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire: Israeli army
Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire: Israeli army
Nadal draws qualifier at comeback tournament in Brisbane
Nadal draws qualifier at comeback tournament in Brisbane
Xi urges Chinese envoys to create ‘diplomatic iron army’
Xi urges Chinese envoys to create ‘diplomatic iron army’

