Google settles $5 billion privacy lawsuit over tracking people using ‘incognito mode’

SAN FRANCISCO: Google has agreed to settle a $5 billion privacy lawsuit alleging that it spied on people who used the “incognito” mode in its Chrome browser — along with similar “private” modes in other browsers — to track their Internet use.
The class-action lawsuit filed in 2020 said Google misled users into believing that it wouldn’t track their Internet activities while using incognito mode. It argued that Google’s advertising technologies and other techniques continued to catalog details of users’ site visits and activities despite their use of supposedly “private” browsing.
Plaintiffs also charged that Google’s activities yielded an “unaccountable trove of information” about users who thought they’d taken steps to protect their privacy.
The settlement, reached Thursday, must still be approved by a federal judge. Terms weren’t disclosed, but the suit originally sought $5 billion on behalf of users; lawyers for the plaintiffs said they expect to present the court with a final settlement agreement by Feb. 24.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the settlement.
Updated 29 December 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Videos of Israeli soldiers openly confessing to targeting Palestinian children have sparked widespread outrage across social media platforms.
In one particularly distressing recording, an Israeli soldier is seen admitting on camera his intention to harm an infant, ultimately resorting to killing a 12-year-old Palestinian girl when unable to locate one.
In the footage circulating on social media, the soldier is heard telling a comrade: “We are looking for babies, but there are no babies left.”
The unseen person off-camera requests clarification, prompting the soldier to respond: “Maybe I killed a girl who was 12 years old, but we are looking for the babies.”
Israeli soldiers boasts and laughs because he killed a 12 year old Palestinian girl…
“We are looking for babies but there is no babies left, I killed a girl that was 12, but we’re looking for babies”… pic.twitter.com/qyaLFhJCVS
Another video, met with stark condemnation, features a different soldier proudly admitting to shooting two children playing football in the Gaza Strip. The soldier explains: “I just went to Gaza, and there were two little girls playing football. So, what did I do? I took my weapon and shot them in the head.”
The videos have sparked widespread condemnation, with some social media users calling for accountability for war crimes.
The Israeli army is under intense scrutiny for its actions in Gaza, with several videos surfacing of Israel Defense Forces soldiers mocking Palestinians and highlighting the harsh conditions they are forced to endure.
Earlier in December, a video emerged of an Israeli soldier destroying remaining items inside a toy store in the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. Another clip, seemingly showing an IDF soldier celebrating his daughter’s second birthday by detonating a house in Gaza, went viral across websites and social media.
These actions have been condemned by the international community as an attempt to “humiliate” Palestinians in “revenge” for the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.
“These videos and their content have no military value to Israelis,” wrote Daoud Kuttab, an award-winning Palestinian journalist and the director of Community Media Network, in an Arab News column published earlier in December.
In an investigation, Israeli newspaper Haaretz exposed a racist social media account allegedly operated by the IDF military. The channel, named “72 Virgins — Uncensored,” has been used by the Israeli army to share graphic content depicting the killing of Hamas members and the destruction of the Gaza Strip.
Israeli forces have intensified attacks in central and southern areas of Gaza, causing distress among residents who fear further ground incursions into densely populated zones already housing tens of thousands of people displaced by the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
According to Palestinian health authorities, the toll from Israeli attacks in the past 24 hours stands at 210 confirmed deaths, escalating the war’s casualties to 21,320 individuals, nearly 1 percent of Gaza’s population. There are fears that many more may be trapped beneath the rubble.
Updated 29 December 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Former UK government spokesperson Alastair Campbell contemplated taking legal action against the BBC in response to the broadcaster’s coverage of the Iraq War two decades ago, according to recently released archives.
The revelations came amid renewed interest in the premiership of ex-Prime Minister Tony Blair, whom Campbell served as a key advisor.
In a letter addressed to Blair, Campbell expressed his frustration with the BBC’s reporting, stating, “If the BBC remain belligerent, I think the rhetoric has to be stepped up, up to and including the threat of putting the issue in the hands of lawyers.”
However, this threat did not materialize as unfolding events led to Campbell’s resignation.
The disclosure of archived documents, made possible by the UK’s 20-year rule, has sparked a fresh examination of the controversies surrounding the Iraq War.
At the time, Campbell, now known for hosting the popular “Rest is Politics” podcast, was orchestrating the public relations strategy for the ruling Labour Party in response to the heated opposition surrounding the Iraq War.
Archived records indicate that Campbell had contemplated appearing on BBC News to address questions related to a dossier suggesting that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction.
This consideration followed intense scrutiny of an interview by Channel 4 News anchor Jon Snow just days earlier, which led some critics to claim Campbell had “completely lost the plot.”
That came after Campbell and Blair exchanged emails with senior BBC bosses telling them they were particularly alarmed by the BBC’s coverage of the Iraq dossier, later to be known as the “dodgy dossier,” a pivotal factor in the UK’s decision to engage in the conflict.
Two weeks after Campbell wrote to Blair, a Ministry of Defence employee, David Kelly, who had been named by the BBC as a source for stories about how Labour had “sexed up” WMD reports, died by suicide and an inquiry was launched.
This tragic event led to the resignations of Campbell, BBC Director-General Greg Dyke, and Chair Gavyn Davies.
The files also showed that Blair was warned the No. 10 press office had lost “all credibility” under Campbell’s combative manner with the PM’s private secretary suggesting to him that Downing Street was increasingly seen as a “politically dominated spin machine.”
In response to Friday’s release of the files, Campbell said: “Despite the bitterness of the row at the time, I bear no ill will to the BBC and have been a strong defender when it has come under attack from the right wing of the Tory party and their media cheerleaders.”
Updated 28 December 2023
Arab News
LONDON: The Dubai Media Council has announced a new strategy to enhance the industry’s economic footprint and attract top-tier talent.
The initiative was approved by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the second deputy ruler of Dubai and chairman of the council.
“The strategy seeks to advance the council’s objective to foster greater creativity in the sector and broaden strategic partnerships to bolster Dubai’s position as a hub for talent in the industry,” it said in a statement.
The idea aims to double the media sector’s contribution to Dubai’s gross domestic product, position the city as a global media hub and foster an environment conducive to increased foreign direct investment.
To do so, the strategy will improve the protection of intellectual property within the local media sector and focus on the development of media skills and expertise, with a particular emphasis on attracting UAE citizens to pursue careers in the media.
It also includes a review of all content produced by Dubai Media, along with the development of electronic games to diversify offerings.
Mona Al-Marri, vice chairperson and managing director of the Dubai Media Council, said the organization was “actively working to accelerate the implementation of the new Dubai Media strategy (by) employing an innovative approach that resonates with the city’s rapid development as a hub for creativity and innovation.”
The strategy would also integrate legislative adaptations that aligned with the dynamic shifts within the sector, she said.
Updated 28 December 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN
RIYADH: Streaming giant Spotify is “still discovering Saudi Arabia” five years after its launch in the Kingdom, with “trends getting created as we speak,” the company’s managing director for MENA and South Asia has told Arab News.
Speaking on Arab News’ “The Mayman Show” podcast, Akshat Harbola expressed excitement about Spotify’s prospect in Saudi Arabia, which he is said is stemming from the rise of the entertainment sector of the Kingdom itself.
“One thing you see in this market is that trends are actually getting created as we speak. There’s not a mature market where everything is completely written down and you know what the trends are; everything is happening and getting created as we speak,” he said.
Harbola added that the Saudi music market stands out globally due to the exceptional institutional support it receives. This is evident in the performances, week after week, by top international artists in the Kingdom, he added. “You want to be in Riyadh because the top global acts are spending time in performing here in Saudi Arabia,” Harbola said.
He also discussed the captivating blend of growth in the popularity of international, local Khaleeji and regional Arabic music. Taylor Swift is the top-streamed artist overall, the top regional artist is Egypt’s Mohammed Saeed and Abdul Majeed (Abdullah) is dominating the charts on the Khaleeji side on the audio streaming and media services provider. In addition to these genres, Harbola mentioned the rise of the local Saudi hip-hop scene, highlighting Moayad Al-Nefaie, the comedian-turned-rapper, as an example.
And it is not just international artists making their mark in Saudi Arabia; Spotify is also noticing a demand for the local music scene, giving opportunities for a new generation of Saudi talent to showcase their talent. Captilizing on this trend, the streaming service has launched three programs: EQUAL Arabia, which focuses on female artists, including collaborations with with Saudi Artists such as Dalia Mubarak and Zena Emad; Fresh Finds, designed to identify individuals in the early stages of their careers; and RADAR, offering support for emerging talent. These programs provide artists with essential tools and resources, ranging from marketing to editorial backing. The aim is for artists to see more streams and get the chance to collaborate with other creators in general.
Regarding streaming patterns beyond these three initiatives, Harbola highlighted three categories of individuals in the Saudi music industry: Those unfamiliar with Spotify, those with some awareness but minimal usage and those who actively use the platform. He encouraged everyone to explore Spotify’s options, emphasizing the platform’s artificial intelligence capabilities. “People tend to say that Spotify knows me better than my partner or my spouse,” he added.
Another initiative that Spotify is working on relates to catering to the Kingdom's gaming scene. “If you’re talking about Saudi Arabia, you cannot ignore gaming — 87 percent of the people in KSA self-identify themselves as gamers … you won’t find that stat anywhere in the world. And we see that at Spotify as well — 30 percent of the people on Spotify in the Kingdom stream music on a console while they’re playing games,” According to Harbola.
Tapping into this trend, Spotify is establishing partnerships with companies like PlayStation and joining events like Gamers8, the world’s largest gaming and esports event spanning eight weeks in Riyadh. The most popular playlist in Saudi Arabia for Spotify is appropriately titled “Top Gaming Tracks.”
Looking ahead from the prospective of the streaming services data insights, Harbola sees three main goals. Firstly, an emphasis should be placed on the current momentum of developing the music industry in the Kingdom. The music market in the MENA region is among the fastest-growing globally, with Saudi Arabia leading the way. The promotion of music streaming and education of users about its benefits is crucial, Harbola said. Secondly, technical infrastructure must be improved to tailor the experience for Saudi audiences, he added. Lastly, creators must be supported and empowered, helping them succeed and gain more public exposure in general.
As a former consultant and tech employee at McKinsey and Google, Harbola has always loved the music industry. In his appearance on “The Mayman Show,” he revealed that his favorite genres growing up were Bollywood and 80’s pop, as well as rock music. But now, adhering to his daughter’s preferences, he mostly listens to music from Disney’s “Frozen” and “The Little Mermaid.”
Updated 28 December 2023
AFP
SEOUL: The Israeli embassy in South Korea has removed a video showing an imaginary scenario in which Koreans are attacked by masked assailants in Seoul, a reference to Hamas, Seoul’s foreign ministry said Thursday.
The ministry said in a statement sent to AFP that the video was deemed “inappropriate” and that it had asked the Israeli embassy to take it down.
The video, which is no longer available on the embassy’s social media, depicted a distressing scenario in which a South Korean woman in the capital is abducted by an armed assailant on Christmas Day, and forcibly separated from her young daughter, a clip published by South Korean broadcaster YTN showed.
The Israeli embassy wrote, alongside the now-removed video posted on its Facebook account on Tuesday: “On October 7th, Israel was attacked by Hamas terrorists. 1,200 men, women and children were killed, and over 240 people were taken hostage in Gaza.”
“Imagine if it happened to you. What would you do?” it added.
South Korea remains technically at war with nuclear-armed North Korea, as their 1950-53 military conflict ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.
YTN reported that Israel’s ambassador in Seoul Akiva Tor said in a social media post that has since been deleted: “We have reconstructed the horrifying terrorist incident that took place on October 7th to help South Koreans in East Asia, far away from Israel, understand the current war situation.”
Israel has repeatedly vowed to keep up its campaign to destroy Palestinian militant group Hamas in retaliation for its bloody October 7 attack, which left about 1,140 people dead, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Palestinian militants also took around 250 hostages, 129 of whom remain in captivity, Israel says.
Israel’s relentless bombardment and ground invasion of the Gaza Strip have killed at least 21,110 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest toll from Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.
“The killing and kidnapping of Israeli civilians by Hamas cannot be justified, but the Israeli Embassy’s production and distribution of a video drawing parallels to the security situation in another country was deemed inappropriate,” South Korea’s foreign ministry said in the statement.
“We have conveyed our position to the Israeli Embassy in South Korea, and the Israeli side has taken measures to delete the video in question.”