Best celebrity looks by Arab designers in 2023

DUBAI: As we bid farewell to 2023, let us take a moment to appreciate the standout celebrity looks crafted by Arab designers throughout the year.
Lebanese-Italian designer Tony Ward recently took to Instagram to showcase a collection of his noteworthy red-carpet creations from 2023, posting striking images of Eva Longoria, Heidi Klum, Chrissy Teigen, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kate Beckinsale, Sharon Stone, Nicole Scherzinger and Priyanka Chopra.
Expressing gratitude, he captioned the post: “Thank you for rocking 2023 in your own special way.”
In the realm of on-stage fashion moments, Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad also commanded attention. Notably, one of his standout creations adorned Swift during her Glendale concert — a voluminous peachy-hued gown featuring custom starburst sequin embellishments that graced the entire length of the dress.
Adding to the couturier’s roster of notable looks was Jessica Chastain, who graced the 48th Chaplin Award Gala in New York City in April. She captivated the audience in a black sequined gown by Murad, embellished with sparkling adornments and a plunging neckline.
Book Review: ‘This Is What I Know About Art’ by Kimberly Drew
Drew's blog “Black Contemporary Art,” which highlighted lesser-known Black artists, became the basis for a digital community
When her Instagram account @MuseumMammy became popular, Prada, the White House and even Instagram asked her to do takeovers on their social media channels
Updated 30 December 2023
Jasmine Bager
Art lovers looking for a quick and easy read, but one with depth and character, will find much to enjoy in Kimberly Drew’s debut book, “This Is What I know About Art.”
In a deeply personal account, the art writer and curator recalls going to museums with her father when she was a young child growing up in New Jersey. At some point, she realized that she had never visited a museum or gallery with her mother — and wondered if it that was because those spaces did not feel welcoming or “representative.”
During college, an internship at the Studio Museum in Harlem, New York, inspired her to start a blog, “Black Contemporary Art,” in which she highlighted lesser-known Black artists. Soon, the blog became the basis for a digital community, with loyal readers and Black artists continuing to inspire her.
When Drew’s Instagram account @MuseumMammy became popular, Prada, the White House and even Instagram asked her to do takeovers on their social media channels.
After switching from mathematics and engineering, Drew completed a double major in art history and African-American studies at Smith College.
As a lover of the arts, Drew said that she knew what was going on in the art world “just did not add up,” so she shifted focus and began using her skills to promote more Black artists.
She recalls being plagued by imposter syndrome after becoming social media manager at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. However, later, she becomes too confident — she describes that era as going from “fraud to peacock.”
Drew also discovered that people such as her mother appeared reluctant to visit the MET, the opulent Fifth Avenue landmark that is home to over 5,000 years of art history from around the world.
Many instantly recognize the name Andy Warhol, but most cannot single out a “Black Andy Warhol,” or even one Black artist, Drew writes, a situation she is determined to change.
The book also features colorful illustrations by Hawaii-born, LA-based visual artist Ashley Lukashevsky, who illustrated all of the recently published Pocket Change Collective, a four-book series aimed at teen and young adult readers.
Beirut-based producer Fadi Tabbal’s Tunefork Studios has given rise to many a thrilling regional act, but SANAM are probably the first that truly resemble a supergroup. The sextet includes singer, actor and audio-visual artist Sandy Chamoun, accompanied by multi-instrumentalist Anthony Sahyoun, bassist and songwriter Antonio Hajj (Tamara Qaddoumi, OVIID), guitarist Marwan Tohme and drummer Pascal Semerdjian of Lebanon’s dream pop luminaries Postcards, and buzuk player and composer Farah Kaddour. The band define themselves as “a marriage and an exorcism of traditional Egyptian song/Arabic poetry and improvised rock, free jazz and noise”, a unique formula that saw them performing to sold-out venues on their recent European tour. Their debut LP is an absolute must-hear.
‘Amrat’
Rasha Nahas
Following her exceptional 2021 debut LP “Desert,” Palestinian singer and guitarist Rasha Nahas made the bold choice to release a record sung exclusively in Arabic. The results of the experiment are compelling: on “Amrat,” the Berlin-based artist not only retains her flair for powerful songwriting and impactful lyrics, but thrives in expressing herself in her native language, symbolically reclaiming her birthplace, Haifa, and the Palestinian identity at its heart through a fusion of skillfully crafted melodies and pristine, impassioned performances. Nahas continues to evolve, settling into a creative maturity that grows more impressive on every release.
‘Under the Sun’
The Wanton Bishops
2023 saw the triumphant reemergence of the Wanton Bishops, who dropped their first full-length record in almost a decade. On “Under the Sun,” frontman Nader Mansour maintains the confident turn in sound from the heavy influence of blues rock that dominated both the Bishops’ debut album and their early identity. Mansour doubles down on the use of Arabic-styled synth melodies and guitar riffs that he had begun to explore on the 2016 EP, “Nowhere Everywhere,” which feature most prominently on tracks such as lead single “We Are One.” The new record is a consistent and imposing comeback from one of the heavy hitters of the regional indie scene.
UAE-based songwriter, visual artist and filmmaker Noush Anand — aka Noush Like Sploosh — recorded “WhimCycle” in Dubai 10 years ago. This year, she finally got over what she calls “creative shame” and set the record free. As an emblematic totem of the singer’s eclectic approach to her art, the album is a theatrical tour de force driven by Noush’s vocal energy, multi-instrumental guest performances and Joshua F. Williams’ sympathetic production. On standout tracks such as “3 Act Circus,” the strings ‘speak’ in a manner that is both entrancing and expressive. A genuine accomplishment and essential listening.
In her first solo studio effort, singer and composer Mayssa Jallad (Safar) chronicles the Lebanese Civil War, taking the listener on a journey across the five-month period between October 1975 and March 1976. On every track, Jallad navigates the ethereal instrumentation with a vocal timbre and harmonies that are as spellbinding as they are haunting. The narratives of loss, division and displacement evoke the heartbreaking reality imposed on Beirut’s inhabitants, with the song titles serving as a chronological map constructed by the songwriter to mark key points in the armed clash spotlighted by the album. A moving, engaging piece that dexterously carves out its place in this year’s list.
‘Metropolis’
Japan, Man
Japan, Man is an unlikely pairing of Letty Acra, a Lebanese-English singer who started writing music at 14, and Julian Cassia (also known as Almost An Artist), her uncle and prolific composer, arranger, singer and multi-instrumentalist. The project began as a one-off single, “Stop Staring,” which garnered almost a million streams on Spotify, eventually blossoming into a six-track EP, “The Bad Days.” On the duo’s full-length debut, Acra entwines her husky, mellow vocal style and elegant falsetto with Cassia’s analogue and electronic instrumentals, enabling a seamless amalgam of sonic templates and influences. It’s a sweetly absorbing bedroom-pop account of the trials of teenagers in the 21st century.
‘Batn Al-Shaer’
Moayad
Saudi rapper, comedian and actor Moayad Alnefaie has a deep and longstanding passion for hip-hop and traditional Arabic poetry. On ‘Batn El Shaer’, he mines the common ground between the two artforms with immaculate wordplay and the profound linguistic heritage of the verses he deals out with surgical precision. He is the first hip-hop artist to sign with his MDLBEAST Records, giving the Saudi Arabia-based company its first foray into a broader, non-electronic music milieu. Moayad’s groundbreaking first record features his Palestinian-Jordanian peer — rapper, singer and lyricist The Synaptik — along with multidisciplinary artist Warchieff, among others. The rhyme virtuoso remains one to watch as he stirs up the regional hip-hop scene.
‘Masrahiya’
Shkoon
German-Syrian electronic music duo Shkoon complemented the release of their new concept LP, “Masrahiya” (‘theater play’ in Arabic), with the announcement of a 17-date tour starting at Egypt’s pyramids of Giza, and featuring stops in Riyadh, Beirut, Dubai, London, Amsterdam and Zurich. The record leans into the kind of storytelling that Shkoon have become famous for, distilled into three, distinct chapters — tragedy, politics and irony — and woven into an elaborate embroidery of elation and emotion. Shkoon sway effortlessly between tongue-in-cheek explorations of life's complexities to poignant homages to heritage and a sense of belonging, often traversing the frontier between reality and fiction. An act whose catalog and live performances are worth delving into at length.
‘27’
ElGrandeToto
The Moroccan rapper (real name Taha Fahsi) released his sophomore LP in 2023, further consolidating his status as one of his country’s most-popular artists following his triumphant 2021 debut album “Caméléon.” Fahsi transmutes his recent personal and legal tribulations into “27” with both humility and poise while collaborating with eminent producers and other high-profile contributors to bring his vision to life. Through his finely tuned delivery of incisive rhymes and verses, ElGrandeToto scores yet another hit record and shows why he’s in the vanguard of Morocco’s most exciting musical exports.
The quality of releases was extraordinarily high this year, here are just a few of the games that kept us up too late
Updated 29 December 2023
Arab News
‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’
Developer: Nintendo
Thanks in great part to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2023 has been arguably gaming’s greatest year. Several of its titles are already recognized as classics, and “Tears of the Kingdom” is perhaps the finest of all — at least in terms of gameplay. You control the franchise’s main protagonist, Link, as he searches for Zelda in the sprawling world of Hyrule and attempts to prevent the evil plans of the Ganon, the Demon King — and “control” is the right word here: everything about this game is incredibly fluid, particularly the combat (something other developers often struggle with). It’s also gorgeous to look at. Nintendo also pitched the difficulty level just right — it’s not an easy game, but it’s immensely rewarding. The only drawback? You can still only play it on the Nintendo Switch, meaning lots of people miss out on this extraordinary experience.
‘Dredge’
Developer: Black Salt Games
This downbeat indie release was one of the year’s great treats. Yes, it is — strictly speaking — a fishing simulator, but if you’ve ever had a fishing trip like this, chances are you’ve been scarred for life. You play a struggling trawler captain navigating a group of remote islands. You can trade your catches with the locals, and gradually improve your boat, skills and knowledge. But the more you find out about those locals, the more you’ll realize you’ll need all the help you can get to survive these waters. Smart and engaging, “Dredge” was a reminder that indie games can match any of the big boys.
‘Hi-Fi Rush’
Developer: Tango Gameworks
We did doubt if this wildly over-the-top rhythm-based action game — released in January — would bear repeat plays, but as we reach the end of the year it’s fair to say “Hi-Fi Rush” is still delivering on the promise of its title. You play as wannabe rock star Chai, whose music player is accidentally embedded in his chest during experimental surgery. Now you have to defeat the evil execs of the company that did this to you, with fighting skills that require you to try and match the rhythms of the game’s excellent soundtrack. It’s loud — both visually and musically, cartoonish, and a lot of fun.
‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’
Developer: Ubisoft Bordeaux
The latest in Ubisoft’s blockbuster franchise about an ancient brotherhood of contract killers was something of an anomaly — a video game that brought Arab and Muslim culture and heritage to life in a respectful and immersive way. You play Basim Ibn Ishaq, last seen in the previous “Assassin’s Creed” installment as a secret villain. “Mirage” is a dozen years earlier in 9th-century Baghdad, before Basim turned into a bad guy. Lebanese-Canadian actor Lee Majdoub, who voices Basim, told Arab News earlier this year that making the game had been a “genuinely profound experience.” Apart from its cultural significance, though, “Mirage” was also a lot of fun to play — the franchise’s stealth and parkour foundations providing a solid base for an engrossing adventure.
‘Alan Wake 2’
Developer: Remedy Entertainment
It was a long, long wait for this follow up to 2010 cult hit “Alan Wake,” but Remedy absolutely nailed this sequel which has garnered near-universal acclaim (and a few major awards). While the original was mostly an action-adventure game, the sequel ramps up the horror elements significantly. We discover that Wake — a best-selling novelist — has been trapped in an alternate dimension for the past 13 years. Playing alternately as Wake and FBI agent Saga Anderson (investigating a string of ritual murders linked to Wake’s novels), you must solve mysteries, reshape the ‘Dark Place,’ escape time loops, and avoid getting killed horribly by monsters.
‘Baldur’s Gate 3’
Developer: Larian Studios
The year’s best fantasy RPG (and there were some great ones) rewarded devoted players with a feeling of truly being the co-author of a great story (brought to life with superb voice acting). Developers often claim that a player’s choices will affect their games’ storylines — but often that boast amounts to little. That’s not the case here: If you put the time into building relationships (for good or bad), then the knock-on effects genuinely change things. And the freedom you have as a player is truly astonishing — you can sneak around thieving what you need or go full-on Berserker and hack down everything in your path; you can schmooze and seduce or keep yourself to yourself; you can turn enemies into friends or into dust. So immersive and so re-playable that it should probably come with some kind of warning.
Grand finales, stunning returns and outstanding newcomers, here are the shows we loved most in 2023
Updated 29 December 2023
Arab News
‘The Last of Us’
Starring: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey
HBO’s adaptation of Naughty Dog’s highly acclaimed and much-loved post-apocalyptic video-game franchise was one of the year’s most hotly anticipated releases — and also the one that seemed most likely to immediately incur online wrath if it wasn’t great. Thankfully, it was great. Fans’ initial concerns over the casting of Pascal and Ramsey as the main protagonists — broken, world-weary smuggler Joel and his ‘cargo,’ a young girl called Ellie who is mysteriously immune to the fungal infection that has turned the majority of mankind into zombie-like monsters — proved to be unfounded: their chemistry was a major part of the show’s success. Watching Joel and Ellie’s father-daughter-style relationship unfold on their road trip across the US was truly moving and grounded the show’s fantastical elements in reality. Season two can’t come soon enough.
‘Beef’
Starring: Ali Wong, Steven Yeun
The fact that “Beef” appeared with so little fanfare suggests that either (a) the creators were so sure of its brilliance that they didn’t think it needed marketing, or (b) the execs at Netflix really had no idea how good it was. Korean director Lee Sung Jin’s comedy drama focused on the conflict between struggling contractor Danny Cho (Yeun) and tightly wound entrepreneur Amy Lau (Wong), initially sparked by a road-rage incident that quickly escalates into an all-consuming obsession with ruining each other’s lives. Yeun and Wong were both fantastic throughout, and the show managed to be both hugely funny and horribly sad.
‘Succession’
Starring: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin
The (deserving) critical darling of the past five years, “Succession” reached its climax in a suitably bleak fourth season that saw the Roy family continue to tear itself apart as the children of patriarch Logan pitched themselves against each other to become the successor’s to their father’s global entertainment empire. As always, Jesse Armstrong’s satirical radar was spot-on, and the main cast once again somehow pulled off the trick of making these entirely unlikeable characters engaging. Its ending has left a big hole to fill for HBO.
‘Silo’
Starring: Rebecca Ferguson, David Oyelowo, Common, Tim Robbins
Like “Beef,” this dystopian sci-fi drama about a community living in an enormous underground 144-level silo, supposedly because the air outside is immediately fatal to humans, arrived with little fanfare. “Silo” was tense and engaging throughout, and treated the audience with respect — eschewing exposition to better maintain momentum. Ferguson was compelling as Juliette Nichols, an engineer who becomes the silo’s unwilling sheriff and is working to unravel the mystery of the structure’s origins and purpose. Robbins was also excellent as a manipulative mayor. “This is one dystopian world that you’ll want to revisit,” our review concluded.
‘Somebody Somewhere’
Starring: Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison
This bittersweet comedy drama about a lonely, somewhat lost, 40-something woman returning to her home town and struggling with grief after the death of her beloved sister is one of the most understated shows on television. It may have a huge array of flamboyant characters, but the cast never overplay their scenes, instead happy to do their bit to ensure the story remains the star. Each episode can make you cry with laughter and sorrow within moments of each other. It’s a show full of heart.
‘Slow Horses’
Starring: Gary Oldman, Jack London, Kristin Scott Thomas
At the time of writing, the third season of this UK spy thriller still has one episode to go, but the finale would have to be an unmitigated disaster for “Slow Horses” not to merit its place on this list. Each episode is gripping, thanks to the dark humor, political satire (the venal minister Peter Judd wouldn’t seem out of place in the actual British government), edge-of-your-seat action, and Oldman at the top of his game as Jackson Lamb, a former secret-service great whose job now involves overseeing the misfits and miscreants of Slough House — where MI5 sends the agents it wants to forget about (to whom the titular nickname applies).
‘Only Murders in the Building’
Starring: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez
Season three of the comedy mystery was arguably its strongest yet. The trio of protagonists continue to share enviable chemistry, and were joined by some serious big hitters, including Meryl Streep (superb as an undiscovered musical-theater actress) and Paul Rudd, as the spoiled A-lister heading to Broadway. The showrunners really upped the ante on the silliness levels too, with creepy hallucinations and impromptu musical numbers. But for all its goofiness, “Only Murders” never forgets its “mystery” side, nor its human side. And, as usual, it looked amazing.
‘The Bear’
Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Last year’s surprise TV package — about a hugely talented young chef, Carmen Berzatto, returning home to manage his late brother’s rundown sandwich shop — managed to live up to its newfound fame in season two. It took all the first season’s finest ingredients — the claustrophobic stress of the kitchen, the tension between Carmen and his late brother’s best friend Richie, the superbly written and acted dialogue, the stellar direction — and combined them with a touch of real flair and the confidence that comes from having earned so many accolades first time out. Shout out to Jamie Lee Curtis, too, for her astonishing turn as the Berzatto matriarch.
REVIEW: Sci-fi epic ‘Rebel Moon’ kicks off with disastrous first installment
Zack Snyder’s Netflix property is a travesty of style over substance
Updated 28 December 2023
Matt Ross
LONDON: There used to be a lovely Hollywood legend about Tim Burton’s 1996 movie “Mars Attacks!” Though sadly now debunked, this bit of scuttlebutt claimed that Burton and his writers put together the storyline for their off-the-wall sci-fi comedy by pulling random, unconnected plot points out of a bag, and then figuring out how to move between them.
Perhaps Zack Snyder mistook this unfounded rumor for a style of filmmaking — his latest feature, “Rebel Moon” (which debuts with this first installment, “A Child of Fire” and will continue with next year’s “The Scargiver”), may be the most discombobulating collection of mismatched sci-fi tropes ever committed to film. Even with an impressive cast, years of development and the might of Netflix behind him, Snyder has failed to put together anything even vaguely serviceable.
When soldiers from the militaristic Imperium arrive on the simple farming moon of Veldt, the people of the settlement find themselves caught in the war between sadistic Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein) and a band of freedom fighters led by the Bloodaxes (yes). Farmer Kora (Sofia Boutella) is — wait for it — not a farmer at all, and when she steps in to protect her community, she must race to assemble a ragtag group of warriors to protect Veldt from the evil machinations of the Imperium. Hitching a ride with charming pilot Kai (Charlie Hunnam), Kora sets out to recruit the galaxy’s most wanted fugitives to fight alongside her.
For all the ambition evident in Snyder’s sci-fi epic, there’s precious little time given over to world-building, character development, dialog or even simple storyline — there are several moments that simply make no sense.
“Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire” unfolds as if mashed together by an overenthusiastic child and, to make matters worse, the much foreshadowed epic battle promised in all the trailers never even materializes. It’s infuriating to see such an opportunity to create a new cinematic galaxy pass by with such a gutless whimper.
And, speaking of rumors, “Rebel Moon” was apparently proposed as a new, “more mature” entry into the “Star Wars” franchise. After Snyder’s first installment, that feels like a very, very lucky escape for the galaxy far, far away.