Saudi ambassador meets ICESCO chief in Morocco

Dr. Sami bin Abdullah Al-Saleh, Saudi ambassador to Morocco, recently met with Dr. Salim Al-Malik, director-general of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed several topics of common interest and touched on the distinguished partnership between the organization and the Kingdom, the Saudi Embassy reported on X.
Al-Malik noted that Saudi Arabia will host the organization’s executive council in Jeddah next month and affirmed the organization’s great appreciation for the support it has received from the Kingdom under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Who’s Who: Adel Bakheet Al-Zahrani, executive director for community development charters at ROSHN
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
Adel Bakheet Al-Zahrani was appointed executive director for community development charters at the real estate developer ROSHN Group in November 2023.
His responsibilities include ensuring real estate development guidelines support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program, monitoring global trends, and integrating best practices into local guidelines.
Al-Zahrani previously served as deputy minister for urban planning and lands, and strategic adviser on urban design and livable cities, and has played a pivotal role in shaping national policies related to urban development.
Al-Zahrani has also held a number of influential positions in academia, serving as the vice dean for quality and development at the faculty of architecture and planning at King Abdulaziz University, eventually becoming dean of that department.
From 2020 to 2022, Al-Zahrani was a strategic adviser on urban transformation and initiator of the National Urban Design Studio. During this time he was also entrusted with the deputyship of city planning at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.
He began his career in 2007 as a senior architect and urban designer at firms in the US. His scope expanded to North Africa and the Middle East, where he contributed to notable projects including the Shams Central Park and Public Landscape in Abu Dhabi. His portfolio includes projects ranging from co-housing neighborhoods to town master planning and institutional buildings.
Al-Zahrani has been a delegate both internationally and regionally, advocating for urban planning and development. He has represented Saudi Arabia in various capacities, including in the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, Senior Municipal Leaders Committee for the GCC, and Joint Municipal Action in Kuwait. Notably, he addressed the UN in New York in 2022, underlining his commitment to global urban sustainability.
Al-Zahrani has also participated in numerous international summits and conferences, including the World Urban Forum in Poland, reflecting his dedication to promoting sustainable urban development and combating climate change.
Al-Zahrani holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from King Abdulaziz University, a master’s degree in city planning from Boston University, and a Ph.D. in architecture and urban design research from Virginia Tech.
Saudi Arabia showcases ‘green future’ at Doha expo
Kingdom’s pavilion welcomes visitors in seven languages to enhance communication and strengthen relations
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is participating in the Expo 2023 Doha Horticultural Exhibition, which is being held under the slogan “Green Desert, Better Environment.”
The six-month exhibition, organized for the first time in the Middle East, will continue until March 28. It showcases the latest innovations in horticulture and environmental sustainability.
The Saudi pavilion at the expo showcases the Kingdom’s “natural richness,” drawing visitors from around the world. The officials welcome visitors in seven languages to enhance communication and cultural understanding and strengthen international relations between the Kingdom and the world.
Saleh bin Dakhil, the general supervisor of the Kingdom’s pavilion, said that the Saudi organizers welcome visitors in Arabic, English, French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese and Persian.
He noted that this aims to provide a welcoming environment to visitors by receiving them in their native and preferred languages, and to explain the initiatives and projects implemented by the Kingdom in several fields.
Bin Dakhil explained that the pavilion seeks to promote understanding and cultural communication between visitors and Saudi representatives, providing an opportunity for everyone to learn about the Kingdom’s advancement.
He noted that the pavilion is constantly offering integrated interactive experiences to enhance visitors’ understanding of Saudi Arabia’s diverse nature and various cultures, through accompanying activities and events. In addition, it introduces the ambitious Saudi initiatives towards a “green future” in multiple languages as communication is an integral part of enhancing cultural communication and civilizational exchange.
Bin Dakhil stressed that using various languages encouraged visitors to ask questions and inquire about the exhibition’s four axes: modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness, and sustainability.
He indicated that the pavilion is an opportunity for visitors to learn about Saudi Arabia’s natural terrain, the most prominent current initiatives and projects and the role of Saudi Vision 2030 in shaping the future, by promoting environmental prosperity and enhancing the Kingdom’s vegetation cover. In addition, the pavilion offers the chance to learn about the most prominent environmental and sustainability programs.
Bin Dakhil said that the pavilion also features an interactive area offering the thousands of visitors an inspiring experience of traditional arts and folk dances.
Around 80 countries, authorities, non-governmental organizations, international experts, private sector companies, universities and research laboratories are participating in the event, which aims to develop mechanisms and means that support the agricultural sector in desert regions and promote the use of modern technologies for resource sustainability.
Meet Jude — the Saudi girl who went to school on horseback
Ten-year-old Jude Al-Ofi has become the talk of the town after the viral video
Updated 30 December 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Ten-year-old Jude Al-Ofi has become the talk of the town after a video of her riding her horse to school went viral on social media.
The young Saudi equestrian lives in Al-Hanakiah governorate in Madinah, and the other day she rode her horse Qamara to her school, which is 2 km from her house.
She told Arab News that she has developed a special relationship with horses and visits a nearby horse stable five times a week to practice. She said she believes it is important to learn to ride, especially for children.
Her father Raed Al-Ofi, a pharmaceutical technician and professional photographer, said his daughter started learning to ride three years ago. The first year of training covered “the characteristics of horses and the varied ways of riding and caring for them,” while the next two years included intensive field training.
He added that Jude had become a skilled horse rider, which has boosted her self-confidence and strengthened her relationship with horses. She has become very attached to Qamara, he added.
Jude’s interest in horses was sparked by a visit to a close friend’s stable, Raed explained, adding that his family purchased their first horse six years ago.
The recent video of Jude and Qamara on social media has been viewed by many people across the country. Saudis from around the Kingdom have sent her words of encouragement and have dubbed her a “horsewoman,” Raed noted, despite her young age.
“The story of the video started a while ago, when she was constantly asking to (be allowed to ride her) horse to school,” he said. “Two days ago, I surprised her in the morning by bringing the horse to the house door … she was very happy and rode to school.
“I accompanied her by car and filmed her journey. When she arrived, students, teachers and parents (were all there to welcome) her, encouraging her and applauding her courage and determination to achieve her wish to go to school by horse.”
He added that in order for his daughter to become a professional rider, the family would have to move to Riyadh, which he said was not currently an option, as it would involve a job transfer and various other arrangements.
Qamara has become a “member of the family,” he added. According to Raed, the relationship between horses and their owners embodies “pride, glory and represents the authentic Arab culture inherited and praised by generations.”
Raed said he thinks that all children should learn to ride horses as it “plays an important role in refining the personality, connects them to their heritage, and can lead to opportunities.”
RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Human Capacity Development Faris bin Saleh Al-Saqabi said the ministry has successfully formulated a strategy for developing human capabilities in the industrial and mining sectors.
Al-Saqabi added that this strategy, along with the national programs supporting its goals, will be unveiled soon, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
During his visit to the Food Industries Polytechnic in Al-Kharj, Al-Saqabi mentioned that the ministry has initiated discussions with Saudi universities, academies and institutes to qualify and develop capabilities and provide specializations that support the Kingdom’s industrial sector.
He noted that this effort includes the establishment of the mining engineering department at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, along with collaborations with Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, King Abdulaziz University, and King Saud University to develop specializations that contribute to women's participation in the industrial sector.
Al-Saqabi said that the ministry is committed to reaching 2.1 million jobs in the industrial and modification sector. He emphasized the ministry’s dedication to qualifying and training workers and has already started identifying specific scholarship paths.
Furthermore, the ministry supports and monitors national programs and institutes, including the Food Industries Polytechnic in Al-Kharj. This institute serves as a model for producing qualified personnel who have earned the trust of major companies.
The Food Industries Polytechnic was established in 2011 to train professionals in the food industry sector. Its mission is to offer entry-level employment training that fulfils the labor market’s demand for specialists in the food industry, which is one of the largest in the Kingdom.
The Food Industries Polytechnic is part of the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships, representing a collaboration between the Technical and Vocational Training Corp. and the private sector with support from the Human Resources Development Fund.
KSrelief helping train Yemeni girls for brighter future
Scheme offers courses in sewing, embroidery, technology, photography
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief recently launched an education program in Yemen as part of a project to train girls who fell out of the school system.
The program offers orphan caregivers’ families a choice of 14 courses, covering skills like sewing, embroidery, incense and perfume production, food industries, technology and photography.
Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s efforts to enhance Yemen’s education sector, the project has already benefited 280 trainees in Lahj, Abyan, Marib, Hadramout and Socotra.
Elsewhere in Yemen, KSrelief is continuing to develop a dialysis center in the Al-Dhale governorate, which provides medicines and other essential supplies to people with kidney problems.
It is also building a desalination plant and has recruited a nephrology specialist to oversee patient treatment.
In Lebanon, KSrelief is funding the Al-Amal Charitable Bakery project, which provides 25,000 bread bags a day to Syrian and Palestinian refugee families and local people in Akkar governorate and Al-Minieh district.
In Pakistan, the aid agency distributed 1,500 food baskets in flood-affected areas of Sibi and Qalat, Balochistan province, benefiting 10,500 individuals. The initiative is part of its 2023-24 Food Security Support Project.
Since its inception in 2015, KSrelief has implemented 2,670 projects worth more than $6.5 billion in 95 countries and worked with 175 local, regional and international partners.
According to a report by the agency, the bulk of the support has gone to Yemen ($4.3 billion), followed by Syria ($391 million), Palestine ($370 million) and Somalia ($227 million).