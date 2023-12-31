You are here

Russia has jailed more than 200 captured Ukrainian fighters so far — FM Lavrov

Russia has jailed more than 200 captured Ukrainian fighters so far — FM Lavrov
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)
Updated 31 December 2023
AFP
Russia has jailed more than 200 captured Ukrainian fighters so far — FM Lavrov

Russia has jailed more than 200 captured Ukrainian fighters so far — FM Lavrov
  • Both sides accuse each other of committing numerous atrocities in the war that Russia started with a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022
  • The Ukraine Prosecutor General’s office has registered more than 121,000 Russian crimes of aggression and war crimes since the war started
Updated 31 December 2023
AFP
Russian courts have sentenced more than 200 Ukrainian fighters to prison terms since Moscow started its military operation in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with the state RIA news agency published on Sunday.
“The courts of the Russian Federation have already sentenced more than 200 representatives of Ukrainian armed formations to long terms of imprisonment for committing atrocities,” Lavrov told RIA.
Both sides accuse each other of committing numerous atrocities in the war that Russia started with a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022.
The United Nations has found continued evidence of war crimes and human rights violations committed by Russian authorities, including torture, rape and the deportation of children.
In March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, alleging Moscow’s forcible deportation of Ukrainian children is a war crime.
“On our path to justice, the main result of the year is undoubtedly the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Putin,” Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said in a statement on Saturday, summing up 2023.
“A historic decision and a clear signal that no one can be above the law.”
The Ukraine Prosecutor General’s office has registered more than 121,000 Russian crimes of aggression and war crimes since the war started, according to its website.
The UN has also found several cases of Ukrainian authorities committing violations of human rights of people they have accused of collaborating with Russian authorities.
Lavrov told RIA that Russia’s main investigative organ, the Investigative Committee, has initiated 4,000 criminal cases against about 900 Ukrainian individuals.
“They include not only members of radical nationalist associations, representatives of Ukrainian security forces and mercenaries, but also representatives of the military and political leadership of Ukraine,” Lavrov said.
“Those of them who were charged in absentia have been put on the international wanted list.”

World prepares to ring in 2024

World prepares to ring in 2024
Updated 31 December 2023
AFP
World prepares to ring in 2024

World prepares to ring in 2024
  • 2023 was a turbulent year marked by clever chatbots, climate crises and wars in Gaza, Ukraine
  • 2024 will bring elections concerning half the world’s population and a summer Olympiad celebrated in Paris
Updated 31 December 2023
AFP

SYDNEY: Jubilant crowds will bid farewell to the hottest year on record Sunday, closing a turbulent 12 months marked by clever chatbots, climate crises and wrenching wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

The world’s population — now over eight billion — will see out the old and usher in the new, with many hoping to shake the weight of high living costs and global tumult.

In Sydney, the self-proclaimed “New Year’s capital of the world,” more than a million partygoers are expected to pack the city’s foreshore, despite uncharacteristically dank weather.

Eight tons of fireworks will light the fuse on 2024, a year that will bring elections concerning half the world’s population and a summer Olympiad celebrated in Paris.

The last 12 months brought “Barbiegeddon” at the box office, a proliferation of human-seeming artificial intelligence tools and a world-first whole-eye transplant.

India outgrew China as the world’s most populous country, and then became the first nation to land a rocket on the dark side of the moon.

It was also the hottest year since records began in 1880, with a spate of climate-fueled disasters striking from Australia to the Horn of Africa and the Amazon basin.

Perhaps more than anything, 2023 will be remembered for Hamas’s October 7 assault on southern Israel — and Israel’s ferocious reprisals.

The United Nations estimates that almost two million Gaza residents have been displaced since Israel’s siege began — about 85 percent of the peacetime population.

With once-bustling Gaza City neighborhoods reduced to rubble, there were few places left to mark the new year — and fewer loved ones to celebrate with.

“It was a black year full of tragedies,” said Abed Akkawi, who fled the city with his wife and three children.

The 37-year-old, now living in a UN shelter in Rafah, southern Gaza, said the war had obliterated his house and killed his brother.

But still, he clings to modest hopes for 2024.

“God willing this war will end, the new year will be a better one, and we will be able to return to our homes and rebuild them, or even live in a tent on the rubble,” he told AFP.

In Ukraine, where Russia’s invasion grinds toward its second anniversary, there was defiance and hope in the face of a renewed assault from Moscow.

“Victory! We are waiting for it and believe that Ukraine will win,” said Tetiana Shostka as air raid sirens blared in Kyiv.

“We will have everything we want if Ukraine is free, without Russia,” the 42-year-old added.
Some in Vladimir Putin’s Russia are also weary of the conflict.

“In the new year I would like the war to end, a new president, and a return to normal life,” said 55-year-old theater decorator and Moscow resident Zoya Karpova.

Putin is already his country’s longest-tenured leader since Joseph Stalin and his name will again be on the ballot paper when Russians vote in March.

Few expect the vote to be fully free or fair, or for the former KGB man to return to the shadows.

Russia’s is just one of several pivotal elections scheduled, with 2024 looming as the year of the ballots.

In all, the political fate of more than four billion people will be decided in contests that could reshape Britain, France, India, Indonesia, Mexico, South Africa, Venezuela and a host of other nations.

But one election promises consequences for the entire world. In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden, aged 81, and Republican Donald Trump, aged 77, appear set to rerun their divisive 2020 election race this November.

As the incumbent, Biden has at times appeared to show his advancing age and even his supporters worry about the toll of another bruising four years in office.

But if there are worries about what a second Biden administration would look like, there are at least as many concerns about a return of Trump, who faces prosecution on several counts.

Voters could yet decide whether the bombastic self-proclaimed billionaire goes to the Oval Office or to jail.

SYDNEY, Australia: Jubilant crowds will bid farewell to the hottest year on record Sunday, closing a turbulent 12 months marked by clever chatbots, climate crises and wrenching wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

The world’s population — now over eight billion — will see out the old and usher in the new, with many hoping to shake the weight of high living costs and global tumult.
In Sydney, the self-proclaimed “New Year’s capital of the world,” more than a million partygoers are expected to pack the city’s foreshore, despite uncharacteristically dank weather.
Eight tons of fireworks will light the fuse on 2024, a year that will bring elections concerning half the world’s population and a summer Olympiad celebrated in Paris.
The last 12 months brought “Barbiegeddon” at the box office, a proliferation of human-seeming artificial intelligence tools and a world-first whole-eye transplant.
India outgrew China as the world’s most populous country, and then became the first nation to land a rocket on the dark side of the moon.
It was also the hottest year since records began in 1880, with a spate of climate-fueled disasters striking from Australia to the Horn of Africa and the Amazon basin.
Perhaps more than anything, 2023 will be remembered for Hamas’s October 7 assault on southern Israel — and Israel’s ferocious reprisals.

The United Nations estimates that almost two million Gaza residents have been displaced since Israel’s siege began — about 85 percent of the peacetime population.
With once-bustling Gaza City neighborhoods reduced to rubble, there were few places left to mark the new year — and fewer loved ones to celebrate with.
“It was a black year full of tragedies,” said Abed Akkawi, who fled the city with his wife and three children.
The 37-year-old, now living in a UN shelter in Rafah, southern Gaza, said the war had obliterated his house and killed his brother.
But still, he clings to modest hopes for 2024.
“God willing this war will end, the new year will be a better one, and we will be able to return to our homes and rebuild them, or even live in a tent on the rubble,” he told AFP.
In Ukraine, where Russia’s invasion grinds toward its second anniversary, there was defiance and hope in the face of a renewed assault from Moscow.
“Victory! We are waiting for it and believe that Ukraine will win,” said Tetiana Shostka as air raid sirens blared in Kyiv.
“We will have everything we want if Ukraine is free, without Russia,” the 42-year-old added.
Some in Vladimir Putin’s Russia are also weary of the conflict.
“In the new year I would like the war to end, a new president, and a return to normal life,” said 55-year-old theater decorator and Moscow resident Zoya Karpova.
Putin is already his country’s longest-tenured leader since Joseph Stalin and his name will again be on the ballot paper when Russians vote in March.
Few expect the vote to be fully free or fair, or for the former KGB man to return to the shadows.

Russia’s is just one of several pivotal elections scheduled, with 2024 looming as the year of the ballots.
In all, the political fate of more than four billion people will be decided in contests that could reshape Britain, France, India, Indonesia, Mexico, South Africa, Venezuela and a host of other nations.
But one election promises consequences for the entire world. In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden, aged 81, and Republican Donald Trump, aged 77, appear set to rerun their divisive 2020 election race this November.
As the incumbent, Biden has at times appeared to show his advancing age and even his supporters worry about the toll of another bruising four years in office.
But if there are worries about what a second Biden administration would look like, there are at least as many concerns about a return of Trump, who faces prosecution on several counts.
Voters could yet decide whether the bombastic self-proclaimed billionaire goes to the Oval Office or to jail.
 

Russia launches overnight air assault targeting residential areas in key Ukraine cities

Russia launches overnight air assault targeting residential areas in key Ukraine cities
Updated 31 December 2023
Reuters
Russia launches overnight air assault targeting residential areas in key Ukraine cities

Russia launches overnight air assault targeting residential areas in key Ukraine cities
  • At least 21 people injured as twin Russian missile strikes hit city of Kharkiv
  • Moscow earlier vowed to avenge Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod, which came after a wave of Russian strikes
Updated 31 December 2023
Reuters

KHARKIV, Ukraine: Russia launched a fresh bombardment on Ukrainian regions in the hours leading into New Year’s Eve, Ukrainian officials said, targeting Kyiv and inflicting damage on residential areas of the northeastern city of Kharkiv.
Ukraine’s air defense systems in the region surrounding Kyiv were engaged late on Saturday in repelling Russia’s drone attack, the military administration of the region said on their Telegram messaging channel.
The scale or potential damage of the attack was not immediately clear.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city where twin Russian missile strikes on Saturday injured at least 21 people, a fresh drone attack that came in several waves hit residential buildings in the city center, spouting fires, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.
“All relevant emergency services are already on the site,” Terekhov said in a message at 1:40 a.m. local time. “Information about potential casualties is being clarified.”
The last week of 2023 has seen increased attacks by both sides, with Russia killing at least 31 civilians in its biggest air assault of war on Ukraine on Friday, and 20 people killed in result of Ukraine’s attack on the Russian provincial capital of Belgorod on Saturday.

North Korea to launch new satellites, build drones as it warns war inevitable

North Korea to launch new satellites, build drones as it warns war inevitable
Updated 31 December 2023
Reuters
AFP
North Korea to launch new satellites, build drones as it warns war inevitable

North Korea to launch new satellites, build drones as it warns war inevitable
  • Seeking reunification with S. Korea a ‘mistake’, Kim says in year-end policy speech
  • Says provocations by South Korea and the US making war inevitable
Updated 31 December 2023
Reuters AFP

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea vowed to launch three new spy satellites, build military drones, and boost its nuclear arsenal in 2024 as leader Kim Jong Un said US policy is making war inevitable, state media reported on Sunday.

Kim also said he would no longer seek reconciliation and reunification with South Korea, in lengthy remarks wrapping up five days of ruling party meetings that set economic, military and foreign policy goals for the coming year.

“Because of reckless moves by the enemies to invade us, it is a fait accompli that a war can break out at any time on the Korean peninsula,” he said, according to state news agency KCNA.

He ordered the military to prepare to “pacify the entire territory of South Korea,” including with nuclear bombs if necessary, in response to any attack.

“I believe that it is a mistake that we should no longer make to consider the people who declare us as the ‘main enemy’... as a counterpart for reconciliation and unification,” KCNA cited Kim as saying during the meeting that ended Saturday.

At the meeting, Kim noted “a persisting uncontrollable crisis situation” on the peninsula, which he said was triggered by Seoul and Washington.

Inter-Korean relations are in a poor state as Seoul and Washington have ramped up defense cooperation this year in the face of a record-breaking series of weapons tests by Pyongyang.

Kim’s speech comes ahead of a year that will see pivotal elections in both South Korea and the United States.

Experts predict North Korea will maintain a campaign of military pressure to try to increase any leverage around the US presidential elections in November, which could see the return of former President Donald Trump, who traded in both threats and historic diplomacy with Kim.

“Pyongyang might be waiting out the US presidential election to see what its provocations can buy it with the next administration,” said Leif-Eric Easley, professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

The administration of US President Joe Biden says it is open to talks, but it imposed new sanctions as North Korea pushed ahead with more banned missile tests. The US also increased drills and deployed more military assets such as nuclear-armed submarines and large aircraft carriers near the Korean peninsula.

Kim said he could not overlook the return of such weapons which he said had completely transformed South Korea into a “forward military base and nuclear arsenal” of the United States.

“If we look closely at the confrontational military actions by the enemy forces .... the word ‘war’ has become a realistic reality and not an abstract concept,” Kim said.

Kim said he has no choice but to press forward with his nuclear ambitions and forge deeper relations with other countries that oppose the United States. North Korea has deep ties with both China and Russia.

South Koreans will also go to the polls in April for a parliamentary election that could impact the domestic and foreign agenda for conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has maintained a hawkish stance toward Pyongyang.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) warned on Thursday that “there is a high possibility that North Korea could unexpectedly conduct military provocations or stage a cyberattack in 2024, when fluid political situations are expected with the elections.”

Pyongyang has now ruled out the possibility of unifying with South Korea, and the country must fundamentally change its principle and direction toward South Korea, Kim said.

“North-South relations are no longer a kinship or homogeneous relationship but have completely become a relationship between two hostile countries, two belligerents at war,” he said, calling the South a colonized state completely dependent on the United States for national defense and security.

Kim also promised to nurture the economy including metals, chemicals, power, machinery and railway transportations while modernizing wheat facilities to boost production.

One key policy goal is to invest in science and technological research at schools, he said.

MILITARY TECHNOLOGY
In the past year, North Korea says it successfully launched its first military spy satellite and test fired new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) seen as having the range to deliver a nuclear warhead to anywhere in the United States.
A new reactor at North Korea’s Yongbyon nuclear complex appears to be operating for the first time, the UN nuclear watchdog and independent experts said this month, which would mean an additional potential source of plutonium for nuclear weapons.
North Korea has not tested a nuclear weapon since 2017 but in recent years has taken steps to resume operations at its testing site.
Kim said 2024 would see further military development, including strengthening the nuclear and missile forces, building unmanned drones, expanding the submarine fleet and developing electronic warfare capabilities.
The fleet of spy satellites would represent the first such capability for the North.
That successful launch was preceded by two failed attempts last year when its new Chollima-1 rocket crashed into the sea.
The move raised regional tensions and sparked fresh sanctions from the US, Australia, Japan and South Korea. Pyongyang has yet to release any imagery from the new satellite, leaving analysts and foreign governments to debate its capabilities.
The apparent success also came after Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to help North Korea build satellites. South Korean officials said Russian aid likely made a difference in the success of the mission, though experts said it was unclear how much help Moscow could have provided.

Ukraine says 13 million tons exported through Black Sea corridor

Ukraine says 13 million tons exported through Black Sea corridor
Updated 31 December 2023
AFP
Ukraine says 13 million tons exported through Black Sea corridor

Ukraine says 13 million tons exported through Black Sea corridor
  • The corridor was created in August to link Ukraine’s ports to the Bosphorus Straits after Moscow refused to agree on a new accord to allow cereal exports through the contested Black Sea
Updated 31 December 2023
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine has exported about 13 million tons of merchandise on some 400 ships since setting up a protected maritime corridor in August to fend off Russian threats, a government minister said Saturday.

While Ukraine had few military achievements on land in 2023, on the Black Sea it has pushed Russia’s much larger navy away from its coasts, allowing the resumption of grain exports.
Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said he was “grateful” to Ukraine’s international partners “for ensuring the operation of the Corridor in conditions of military aggression.”
The corridor was created in August to link Ukraine’s ports to the Bosphorus Straits, several weeks after Moscow refused to agree on a new accord to allow cereal exports through the contested Black Sea.
The now-defunct accord had allowed Ukraine to export nearly 33 million tons of cereals and other foodstuffs over a year.
The sea route is particularly important now because several land border crossings have been blocked in recent months by Polish truckers unhappy with Ukrainian competition.
Russia had threatened to target ships arriving and leaving Ukrainian ports, and has attacked port and grain storage facilities.
A Panamanian-flagged grain carrier headed to a Ukrainian port hit a mine this week, wounding two sailors.
On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky saluted his country’s maritime success, claiming that his forces had “reconquered the sea” this year.
 

