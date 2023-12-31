You are here

Nadal leaves door open to playing beyond 2024

Nadal leaves door open to playing beyond 2024
Spain's Rafael Nadal speaks during a press conference at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane. (AFP)
Updated 58 sec ago
AFP
Nadal leaves door open to playing beyond 2024

Nadal leaves door open to playing beyond 2024
  • The 37-year-old Spaniard said he did not know for sure what the future held
  • Nadal said the long absence had allowed his body to heal and he no longer woke up every morning in pain
Updated 58 sec ago
AFP
BRISBANE: Rafael Nadal left the door ajar Sunday to continuing after the 2024 season, but conceded there was “a high percentage” that he was on his last trip as a player to Australia.

Speaking ahead of his comeback from a 12-month injury absence at the season-opening Brisbane International, the 37-year-old Spaniard said he did not know for sure what the future held.

“The problem about saying that’s going to be my last season is I can’t predict what’s going on 100 percent in the future,” he said.

“That’s why I say ‘probably’. It’s obvious it’s a high percentage that it’s going to be my last time playing here in Australia.

“But if I am here next year, don’t tell me, ‘You said it was going to be your last season’, because I didn’t say it.

“You never know what’s going on, you know? I can’t predict how I’m going to be in the next six months. I can’t predict if my body will allow me to enjoy tennis as much as I enjoyed the past 20 years.

“It’s not an easy decision, but I know inside myself that it is a high percentage that it’s going to be my last one.”

The 22-time Grand Slam champion said that the last year, with surgery for a hip injury, had been tough and he contemplated quitting at one point during his recovery.

But he said he had never lost his love for the sport, which motivated him to keep going.

“Of course I was asking myself that (about retirement), but at some point I decided to keep going. I had the determination to keep going.”

Nadal, who has been sidelined since injuring his hip at the 2023 Australian Open, begins his singles comeback against a qualifier in the first round in Brisbane.

He will make a low-key return later Sunday when he plays doubles.

Asked whether he identified with Naomi Osaka, who on Saturday admitted she had fallen out of love with tennis during her break from the tour, Nadal said that was not the case for him.

“She got tired or lost a little bit of motivation for the game,” he said.

“That never happened to me. I had to be away because my body was not able to keep going.”

Nadal said the long absence had allowed his body to heal and he no longer woke up every morning in pain, but he had no expectations heading into the new season and would take it week-by-week.

“Competing is different than practicing, but in terms of practicing with the guys here, I am quite happy because I feel competitive against the players that I played in practice,” he said.

“Of course I don’t have the expectations that I used to have in the past.

“It’s obvious, no? It’s one year (away). It’s surgery. For me it is a little bit unpredictable how things are going to be.”

Updated 30 December 2023
AFP
New mum Osaka’s love for tennis rekindled as she makes comeback

New mum Osaka’s love for tennis rekindled as she makes comeback
  • Osaka stepped away from the game in September 2022 citing mental health concerns
Updated 30 December 2023
AFP

Brisbane: Japan’s Naomi Osaka admitted Saturday she almost gave up tennis but had rekindled her love of the sport after becoming a mother earlier this year as she prepares for a return in Brisbane.
Osaka, 26, stepped away from the game in September 2022, citing mental health concerns following her withdrawal from the second round of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.
In her time away, she gave birth to daughter Shai, and did not watch any tennis until last year’s Wimbledon.
Although excited to be back, she conceded that retiring permanently had crossed her mind.
“I would say right after Tokyo for, like, a month maybe I was thinking about retirement because I felt like all my joy went away for the sport,” she said at the season opening Brisbane International.
“I felt like it kind of wasn’t fair, both for the people watching and myself.
“But then I thought, I’ve played tennis since I was three and there’s so many more things that I want to do.”
Osaka said since giving birth her approach to tennis had changed.
“I think in the time I had away, I appreciated the sport a lot more,” she said. “I think definitely becoming a mum changed my mindset a lot.
“I think I’m a lot more open-minded, a lot more patient, but also I feel a lot stronger physically.”
The four-time Grand Slam champion was awarded a wildcard to the Brisbane event in the lead-up to the Australian Open and will play Germany’s 84th ranked Tamara Korpatsch in the first round.
“I feel definitely I’m nervous, I haven’t played a match in a long time, but I’m competitive so I’m thinking I’m nervous and I want to win,” Osaka said.
“There’s a lot of things that are going on in my head.
“I think the biggest thing is just walking onto the court and sort of absorbing all the energy and experiencing the atmosphere. For me that is something that I’m definitely going to treasure a lot.”

Nadal draws qualifier at comeback tournament in Brisbane

Nadal draws qualifier at comeback tournament in Brisbane
Updated 30 December 2023
AFP
Nadal draws qualifier at comeback tournament in Brisbane

Nadal draws qualifier at comeback tournament in Brisbane
  • The 37-year-old Spaniard has been out of the game for almost 12 months following hip surgery after the 2023 Australian Open in January
  • In the women’s draw, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will be pitted against Germany’s world No. 84 Tamara Korpatsch in the opening round
Updated 30 December 2023
AFP

BRISBANE: Rafael Nadal avoided meeting a seed first up at his comeback tournament after drawing a qualifier in the Brisbane International, with Russia’s Aslan Karatsev a potential second-round opponent.

The 37-year-old Spaniard has been out of the game for almost 12 months following hip surgery after the 2023 Australian Open in January.

It was feared that Nadal, the winner of 22 Grand Slam singles titles, would never play professionally again.

However, he has fought his way back and was granted a wildcard to the season-opening Brisbane International in preparation for the first Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park beginning Jan. 14.

While he missed out on facing a seed, there are plenty of accomplished players competing in Brisbane qualifying, including 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem and former world No. 8 Diego Schwartzman.

If Nadal advances, he will play eighth-seeded Karatsev or Australian wildcard Jason Kubler in the second round, with fourth seed Ugo Humbert lurking as a potential quarterfinal opponent.

Britain’s Andy Murray drew second-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in an intriguing first-round clash.

Murray is a two-time winner of the Brisbane International, and beat Dimitrov in the final in 2013.

In the women’s draw, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will be pitted against Germany’s world No. 84 Tamara Korpatsch in the opening round as she makes her highly anticipated return.

The Japanese star, who gave birth to daughter Shai in July and has previously struggled with her mental health, has not played since September 2022.

If she sees off Korpatsch, she will face three-time Brisbane champion Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka received a first round bye.

Rafael Nadal is trying to be realistic ahead of his 1st tournament in a year at Brisbane

Rafael Nadal is trying to be realistic ahead of his 1st tournament in a year at Brisbane
Updated 29 December 2023
AP
Rafael Nadal is trying to be realistic ahead of his 1st tournament in a year at Brisbane

Rafael Nadal is trying to be realistic ahead of his 1st tournament in a year at Brisbane
  • he 37-year-old Spanish lefthander is set to return at the Brisbane International next week after almost a year out with a hip injury
Updated 29 December 2023
AP

BRISBANE: Rafael Nadal is not putting a lot of pressure on himself ahead of his first tournament in more than a year.
The 37-year-old Spanish lefthander is set to return at the Brisbane International next week after almost a year out with a hip injury. The 22-time Grand Slam singles champion’s last match was a second-round loss at the Australian Open in January, and Nadal eventually decided to have surgery on his troublesome hip in June.
Thousands queued for a glimpse of Nadal on Friday at a fan appearance in downtown Brisbane when Nadal was keen to play down the prospect of a title in the Queensland state capital — or a third Australian Open crown beginning Jan. 14 in Melbourne.
“It’s impossible to think about winning tournaments today,” he said. “What’s really possible is to enjoy the comeback. I don’t expect much — one year without being on the court.”
But he was quick to mention his Melbourne Park wins when prompted, two against-the-odds titles won in 2009 and 2022 that set aside the current world No. 672’s low expectations.
In 2009 he outlasted countryman Fernando Verdasco over five hours in the semifinal before beating Roger Federer two days later in a four-hour final. Thirteen years later, after six months sidelined with a foot injury, he came from two sets behind to beat Daniil Medvedev in the final.
“I still don’t know,” he said of how he won that 2009 title. “Before the match it was impossible to imagine myself winning that match.”
Nadal has said 2024 is “probably going to be my last year on the professional tour.”
But he said he was encouraged by his fitness, confessing he feels “much better than what I expected a month ago.”
“I can’t have super long-term goals because I don’t see myself playing a super long time,” he said on Friday. “I don’t know how things are going to keep going. I’m not a player who tries to predict what can happen in the short term, and it’s even tougher in the medium period of time.”
No. 8-ranked Holger Rune is the highest-ranked player in the 32-man Brisbane field, while Andy Murray, Ben Shelton, Grigor Dimitrov and Sebastian Korda headline the other internationals.
Former No. 1 and new mom Naomi Osaka is in the women’s field and will will make her WTA comeback at the tournament. A two-time Australian Open and US Open champion, Osaka pulled out of last year’s Australian Open in Melbourne before later revealing she was pregnant.
The US-based Japanese player and her American rapper boyfriend Cordae became parents to daughter Shai in Los Angeles in July.
Reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Jelena Ostapenko, Victoria Azarenka, Sofia Kenin and Sloane Stephens are also in the 54-player women’s draw.

‘Competitive animal’ Nadal back for one last hurrah

‘Competitive animal’ Nadal back for one last hurrah
Updated 28 December 2023
AFP
‘Competitive animal’ Nadal back for one last hurrah

‘Competitive animal’ Nadal back for one last hurrah
  • The 37-year-old returns to the courts in Brisbane this week, almost a year since he last played professionally
  • Nadal spent time at his academy in Kuwait in search of temperatures and conditions similar to those he will encounter in Australia
Updated 28 December 2023
AFP

SYDNEY: More than two decades after bursting on the scene, the sun is setting on Rafael Nadal’s storied career with the Spanish gladiator hoping his creaking body can hold up long enough to see out the season.

The 37-year-old returns to the courts in Brisbane this week, almost a year since he last played professionally before an injury curse that has long plagued him returned with a vengeance.

It has been a recurring theme of a record-breaking career which has brought 22 Grand Slam titles and global respect, a painful by-product of his all-action, brutal-hitting style that has led to struggles with serious knee, wrist and foot problems.

His most recent setback, at the 2023 Australian Open, resulted in two rounds of hip surgery and fears that he would never grace the courts again.

But Nadal didn’t want it to end like that, and he has battled back for what he admits is likely his last season, to say goodbye to the fans, “enjoy myself again,” but also be competitive.

“I don’t know at what level (I can play at), I don’t know what to expect, I have no idea, but I don’t care right now,” Nadal said this month, looking ahead to 2024.

“I’m just happy to be back and with great excitement to make the effort that is necessary to have fun, and I believe that I will be competitive.”

His coach Carlos Moya gave an insight into how hard it had been to get to this point, admitting there were times when he thought Nadal’s career was over.

“When you go through a process like this operation ... at the end of the day, going under the knife is really a last resort to try and make a comeback and retire on court,” Moya told the ATP Tour website last week.

“Aware of those risks, he gave it a go because it was the only option for him if he wanted to come back.

“It has not been a bed of roses, far from it. It’s been a winding, tortuous road, with many curves.”

The fact that Nadal is still driven to hit balls is indicative of a player who, while quiet and modest off court, has been relentless in his pursuit of tennis glory.

That drive, and all the on-court idiosyncrasies he is famous for, has garnered 92 titles since turning professional in 2001, including 22 Slams.

He dominated the French Open, where he won 14 of his majors, his first arriving just days after his 19th birthday in 2005, his last in 2022 making him the event’s oldest champion.

On the famous crushed brick of Roland Garros, he has lost just three times in 115 matches.

He is a four-time champion at the US Open, won Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010, and is a two-time winner at the Australian Open — with 13 years spanning his first triumph at Melbourne Park in 2009 and his second in 2022.

Whether Nadal — whose athleticism, power, mental strength and brilliant forehand made him one of the greatest ever — makes it through 2024 will depend on how he manages himself.

But Moya admitted it was hard to rein in his natural competitiveness.

“As much as we try to get that into his head and make him see it, when he steps on a tennis court, he’s a competitive animal,” he said.

“A large part of my work and that of the team has been to stop him. Stop him in terms of the load of training, stop him in terms of hours of work, intensity.”

In preparation for the Brisbane International and the Australian Open, Nadal spent time at his academy in Kuwait in search of temperatures and conditions similar to those he will encounter in Australia.

He trained with fast-rising French teen Arthur Fils and Moya said it went “much better than he could have hoped.”

“Rafa went there thinking that he wouldn’t be competitive, that he wouldn’t be good enough, and he’s left convinced that it might be possible.”

Alcaraz beats Djokovic in Riyadh exhibition match

Alcaraz beats Djokovic in Riyadh exhibition match
Updated 28 December 2023
Arab News
Alcaraz beats Djokovic in Riyadh exhibition match

Alcaraz beats Djokovic in Riyadh exhibition match
  • Wednesday’s exhibition match in the Saudi capital is part of the Riyadh Season festival
Updated 28 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Carlos Alcaraz claimed the title at the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup in the Saudi capital on Wednesday at the expense of world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

After losing the first set 4-6, the 20-year-old Spanish sensation went on to win the second and third sets 6-4, 6-4, denying the Serbian champion another feather in his cap.

While the match was just an exhibition, the ferocity of the game was not lost on the two champions, who have fought at least three times in major games this year.  It was also a sort of a warm-up for both as they prepare for the Australian Open, which starts on January 14,
Djokovic beat Alcaraz in the elimination round of the French Open men’s singles last May and went on to win the final match against Casper Ruud of Norway.
At the Wimbledon, Alcaraz got his revenge by beating Djokovic in the finals.
But Djokovic hit back beating Alcaraz in the finals of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.
Wednesday’s exhibition match in the Saudi capital is part of the Riyadh Season, an annual festival of arts and cultures, games, and sports.

 

 

 

