Saudi VC market ends 2023 on a positive note

The Saudi venture capital market witnessed an unprecedented growth in 2023. Investments worth millions were made in tech startups in the Kingdom. SPA
The Saudi venture capital market witnessed an unprecedented growth in 2023. Investments worth millions were made in tech startups in the Kingdom. SPA
Updated 5 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
Saudi VC market ends 2023 on a positive note

Saudi VC market ends 2023 on a positive note
  • Multimillion-dollar investment deals recorded with a positive outlook for 2024
Updated 5 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
CAIRO: Despite global headwinds, the Saudi venture capital market ended the year 2023 on a positive note recording multimillion-dollar investment deals.

The Kingdom’s Riyadh Valley Co., the investment arm of King Saud University, recently committed to an undisclosed amount of investment in IMPACT46 Fund III.

Founded in 2019 by Abdulaziz Al-Omran, IMPACT46 is a Saudi-based asset management and advisory firm specializing in alternative investment opportunities with a focus on technology startups ranging from growth stages to pre-initial public offerings. 

“We are pleased to have Riyadh Valley’s support for our company fund, which focuses on investing in technology companies providing innovative solutions to address social and economic challenges across various sectors. We reaffirm our commitment to seeking exceptional opportunities that deliver substantial returns to our investors. Our previous funds enabled us to invest over SR650 million ($173.3 million) in more than 35 technology startups,” Al-Omran, said. 

We are pleased to have Riyadh Valley’s support for our company fund.

Abdulaziz Al-Omran

IMPACT46, founder

The fund is designed to invest in both local and global startups, with an emphasis on sectors such as fintech, e-commerce, software as a service, and other emerging tech domains. 

Aramco’s Prosperity7 invests in China’s Cispoly 

Prosperity7 Ventures, the $1 billion growth-stage investment fund of Saudi energy and petrochemical giant Aramco, recently took the lead in a $14 million series B funding round for Cispoly, a femtech company based in China, according to a report by Tech in Asia. 

Founded in 2020 by Liu Pei, Cispoly specializes in developing advanced methylation detection tools. The equipment is used for the early detection of gynecological tumors, as well as tests for reproductive microbiota. 

Cispoly intends to utilize the funds to enhance its research and development capabilities and accelerate its global expansion. 

This investment in Cispoly marks Prosperity7 Ventures’ second significant venture into the Chinese healthcare market, following its investment in Fourier Intelligence which is known for its development of exoskeleton robotics products designed for physical rehabilitation. 

Singapore’s VC fund expands to KSA 

Golden Gate Ventures, a prominent Singapore-based venture capital fund, has recently expanded its global footprint by establishing an office in Saudi Arabia, as part of the firm’s broader expansion plan targeting the Middle East and North Africa region. 

Since its inception in 2011, Golden Gate Ventures boasts a diverse investment portfolio, having invested in over 90 companies across three continents. Notably, this includes nine unicorns and two companies that have successfully gone public with IPOs. 

Golden Gate Ventures’ commitment to the MENA startup ecosystem has been evident since 2018. The firm has actively engaged in the region, supporting the burgeoning startup landscape through partnerships with various entities, including Endeavour. 

Egypt’s MaxAB merges with Kenya’s Wasoko 

Egypt-based business-to-business e-commerce company MaxAB announced a merger with Kenya-based Wasoko. While terms of the deal have not been disclosed, this merger represents a significant consolidation in the African tech landscape. 

The amalgamation of MaxAB and Wasoko creates a formidable entity in the African e-commerce market. 

The combined operations of these two companies will cater to a customer base of over 450,000 merchants, serving an estimated 65 million consumers across eight countries, namely, Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. 

MaxAB, co-founded in 2018 by Belal El-Megharbel and Mohamed ben Halim, has made significant strides in the B2B e-commerce domain by connecting suppliers with traditionally underserved retailers. 

The company has also ventured into fintech with the launch of MaxAB Payments in 2021, enabling local merchants to facilitate various customer payments. In 2022, MaxAB further expanded its services by introducing LAAS, which supports retailers in delivering business-to-consumer e-commerce shipments. 

Wasoko, founded in 2013 by Daniel Yu, stands as the largest e-commerce platform serving informal retailers across Sub-Saharan Africa. The platform offers a way for retailers to restock their businesses, offering a mobile app for ordering with the convenience of free same-day delivery. 

UAE’s fintech in deal with Skywards 

UAE fintech company Qashio formed a partnership with Emirates and flydubai’s loyalty program, Emirates Skywards. 

This collaboration will allow Qashio’s customers to convert their Qashio Points into Skywards Miles, adding significant value to their spending experience. 

Qashio, established in 2021 by Armin Moradi and Jonathon Lau, offers a spend management solution that simplifies tracking expenses and conducting payments through virtual corporate credit cards. 

Tameed closes series A funding   

Saudi Arabia-based Tameed, a digital lending platform specializing in Shariah-compliant financing for small and medium enterprises, completed a series A funding round, raising SR56.75 million led by Alromaih Group.   

The platform aims to use this investment to bolster its growth and cater to the increasing demand for its digital lending products which are fueled by the robust expansion of Saudi Arabia’s economy under various Vision 2030 programs and giga-projects.   

Mohammed Al-Omayyer

Tameed, CEO and co-founder

Mohammed Al-Omayyer

Tameed, CEO and co-founder

Licensed by the Saudi Central Bank in January 2023, Tameed previously operated within the apex bank’s regulatory fintech sandbox.   

The company claims to have already provided over SR400 million in funding to SMEs, further supported by a mobile app that has garnered 50,000 downloads and achieved a growth rate surpassing 400 percent.    

“The coming years are promising for the growth of the Kingdom’s economy, and we in Tameed are keen on meeting the needs of SMEs by offering innovative funding products,” Mohammed Al-Omayyer, CEO and co-founder of Tameed, said.   

He also noted the platform’s recent introduction of Performance Bond financing for projects, broadening its support for SMEs involved in major national projects.   

Omar Al-Romaih, CEO of investments at Alromaih Group, reflecting on the funding round’s success, stated: “The results of the funding round reflect our belief in this opportunity and the sector, and we look forward to seeing Tameed continue its growth and expand its investment and funding opportunities to meet the needs of SMEs for financing and meet the demand for funding gap created by Vision 2030 programs and projects which is estimated to be SR300 billion by 2030.” 

Updated 6 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: In a major stride toward global business prominence, Saudi Arabia is fast emerging as a powerhouse through its regional headquarters program. 

Spearheaded by a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Investment and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, the initiative offers foreign companies establishing their Middle East bases in the Kingdom a 30-year exemption from corporate income tax, as announced in December 2023. 

These efforts have led to more than 180 foreign firms securing licenses to establish their headquarters in the Kingdom, surpassing the original target of attracting 160 international firms by the end of 2023, as revealed by Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, in a November interview. 

Speaking to Bloomberg, Al-Falih emphasized that the regional headquarters program is a long-term endeavor. Saudi Arabia is actively collaborating with international entities to cultivate the “right ecosystem” for them to establish their offices in the Kingdom.  

Despite the current challenges in Europe and the Middle East, he expressed confidence that people will recognize Saudi Arabia as the premier destination for investment.  

FASTFACTS

More than 180 foreign firms secured licenses to establish their headquarters in the Kingdom.

The numbers surpassed the original target of attracting 160 international firms by the end of 2023.

The initiative offers foreign companies establishing their bases in the Kingdom a 30-year exemption from corporate income tax.

He noted that this transition is already underway and believes that Saudi Arabia will maintain its status as a highly attractive investment destination. 

Saudi Arabia’s economy, long reliant on crude oil, has undergone a remarkable transformation since the launch of Vision 2030.  

Spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country is systematically strengthening its non-oil private sector. Bolstered by business-friendly reforms, the capital city, Riyadh, is progressively establishing itself as a major global business hub. 

This has attracted leading global players to move their headquarters to Riyadh — from German consultancy firm TUV Rheinland and Norwegian group Technal to global real estate firm JLL and IHG Hotels & Resorts. 

Here’s a roundup of some notable firms that opened their regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia in 2023:  

TUV Rheinland 

In November 2023, the German consultancy firm TUV Rheinland inaugurated its regional headquarters in Riyadh.  

Following the launch, Michael Fubi, CEO, and chairman of the executive board at TUV Rheinland Group, expressed the company’s unwavering commitment to Saudi Arabia. He added that the new office would facilitate the firm’s growth and expansion in the region. 

“TUV Rheinland Arabia’s mission and guiding principles are to achieve sustained development of safety and quality to meet the challenges arising from the interaction between man, technology, and the environment,” said Fübi. 

Tarjama 

In the same month, Tarjama, a leading smart language services provider in the Middle East and North Africa region, opened its headquarters in Riyadh as part of Saudi Arabia's ongoing transformation from an oil-dependent economy to a diversified global business hub.  

The company said the relocation of top executives to Saudi Arabia reflects Tarjama’s commitment to catalyzing growth and strengthening the local business landscape.  

“As we witness Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a thriving hub for international enterprises, we are delighted to introduce our proprietary suite of innovative language solutions, meticulously crafted for the Arabic language, to the Saudi market,” said Nour Al-Hassan, founder and CEO of Tarjama.   

JLL 

In October, global real estate firm JLL solidified its commitment to Saudi Arabia’s property market by opening its regional headquarters at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.  

JLL said it sees the Kingdom as a crucial player in its long-term and continued growth in the region.  

Christian Ulbrich, JLL’s president and global CEO, expressed the company’s goal to elevate the standards of real estate services in the Kingdom and beyond through close collaboration with stakeholders.   

IHG Hotels & Resorts 

In a significant move reflecting Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in the travel and tourism sector, hospitality giant IHG Hotels & Resorts established its regional headquarters in Riyadh in October. 

IHG not only opened its regional headquarters but also revealed plans for substantial expansion in the Kingdom, with 50 percent of its Middle East development focused on Saudi Arabia. The company emphasized alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Saudization goals, with a commitment to increasing the number of Saudi nationals in its workforce from 1,700 to 6,000 by the end of the decade.  

GE Healthcare 

During the Global Health Exhibition in October, US-based GE Healthcare announced the establishment of its regional headquarters in Riyadh. This move followed the recent launch of GE Healthcare’s online service shop in the region.  

The new headquarters is strategically positioned to address the evolving healthcare demands in Saudi Arabia and the broader region.  

Bechtel 

In September, the US-based engineering, procurement, construction, and project management company Bechtel opened its regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia.  

With a history of activity in the Kingdom dating back to 1945, Bechtel is actively involved in several key projects, including Jubail, Ma’aden, NEOM, Trojena, the Riyadh Metro Project, and the New Murabba.  

The newly established headquarters in Riyadh is designed to support Bechtel’s expanding team, enabling the successful delivery of these iconic projects, as stated in the company’s press release. 

Technal 

In July, Technal, a brand of Norsk Hydro, the Norwegian group specializing in aluminum extrusions, inaugurated its regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia. 

Following the opening, the company expressed its commitment to offering low-carbon technologies for the construction sector in the Kingdom.  

Operating in Saudi Arabia for over 44 years, Technal has been providing low carbon footprint aluminum, energy-efficient, and high-performance solutions for windows, doors, and facades.  

With the establishment of the new headquarters, Technal aims to further serve its Saudi-based customers, including architects, consultants, contractors, and developers.  

As Saudi Arabia continues to offer incentives and benefits to international companies relocating their regional headquarters, the coming months may witness more firms entering the Kingdom to establish a base.

Updated 31 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: A new report by the General Authority for Statistics revealed that 45.8 percent of employees in Saudi Arabia worked more than 40 hours a week in 2023. 

The GASTAT study suggested that 46.6 percent of workers in the Kingdom have been trained on health and safety procedures. 

Similarly, 48.7 percent of the workforce in Saudi Arabia has a health and safety department at their workplace. 

Additionally, 59.2 percent of employees have access to regular medical check-ups provided by their employer. 

“In terms of health care, 89.7 percent of employees have coverage for basic health care. The most prevalent work-related health issue in the past 12 months was ‘work-related stress’ at a percentage of 3.2 percent,” said GASTAT in the report. 

The document added that 83.5 percent of the labor force does not suffer work-related health issues. 

According to GASTAT, male employees in Saudi Arabia worked a daily average of 8.1 hours in 2023. 

In contrast, women in the workforce averaged eight hours of work per day in 2023.

Updated 31 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate General Authority has announced significant strides in its property unit division and technological advancements through its Mollak electronic platform.

The organization achieved a notable milestone during 2023 by registering over 96,967 property units across the Kingdom, covering a cumulative area exceeding 30 million sq. meters.  

This sorting activity, driven by nearly 13,000 requests received via the authority’s electronic platform, demonstrates growth and activity in the region’s developing real estate market, according to a report by the body.

Riyadh led these efforts with approximately 29,288 property units, followed by Jeddah with about 28,278, and Makkah with over 7,300, highlighting the widespread development across key cities.

Complementing these physical expansions, the Mollak electronic platform, dedicated to supporting occupants of real estate units with shared ownership, has reached a landmark by registering over 1 million activities and services.  

This application facilitates the creation of owners’ associations, essential for managing shared facilities and spaces such as entrances and elevators, thereby promoting efficient usage and a culture of communal living.

The operations encompassed various functions, including managing associations, billing and renewing certificates, catering to the needs of more than 126,000 members in 36,000 owners’ associations, and covering over 160,000 units.  

The platform’s growth is further evidenced by the addition of over 28,000 new members in 2023, joining approximately 9,100 owners’ associations.

Moreover, the authority has successfully merged services with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, issuing over 470 unified national numbers since mid-year.  

This integration has facilitated legal and administrative processes for the associations, enabling them to access government and service entity facilities seamlessly.  

The application has also significantly aided in financial resource management for the organizations, including bank account operations and contracts with property managers, thus streamlining the entity’s overall efficiency.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia’s property rental service, Ejar, has recorded over 8 million lease contracts since its launch in February 2018.

The platform registered 6.6 million residential and over 1.3 million commercial agreements on the electronic rental service network connected to the Sakani platform.

Documented rentals in 2023, the highest record year, exceeded 2.8 million contracts, with the greatest daily rate of documentation reaching 18,000 in a single day.

Updated 31 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Industry Strategy continues to make strides, with the signing of contracts worth SR538 million ($133 million).

The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, known as MODON, announced the inking of 10 agreements with various private sector entities to raise operational efficiency in several cities in the region.

The Kingdom’s comprehensive roadmap for accelerating the diversification of this sector aims to increase non-oil exports, promote privatization, attract more foreign investment, and generate local employment.

According to a release by the body, the agreements were funded by the National Industry Strategy, as well as the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.

Among the deals signed was an agreement with Bena Al-Jazeerah Contracting Co. for the establishment of 20 ready-to-operate factories in the MODON Oasis in Al-Ahsa.

The Al-Ahsa region will also see the facilitation of 40 support units in its industrial city through a contract signed between the body and Consulting for Building Technology.

Further deals were inked between MODON and Bingarbee Contracting for the completion of the road linking the Third Industrial City in Dammam with King Salman Energy Park. 

The body also partnered with Labenat Al-Bena Contracting Co. to establish a civil defense station in the industrial city of Hail and 20 prefabricated factories in Taif.

Taif will also see the implementation of a medium and low-voltage network through a contract inked with Jeddah-based Al-Assail Contracting Co.  

Through a partnership with Shibh Al-Jazira Contracting Co., the organization will additionally guarantee the development of the infrastructure for the Eastern expansion in the industrial city of Hail, as well as execute the framework for blocks three and four in Madinah.

An agreement with Al-Enjaz Trading and Contracting Co. seeks to further advance Madinah’s industrial city by implementing the foundation for block number five.

Updated 31 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The total catch from marine fisheries in Saudi Arabia reached 64,264 metric tons in 2022, representing a 1.4 percent increase compared to the previous year, official data showed. 

According to the report released by the General Authority for Statistics, the catch from the Arabian Gulf accounted for 62.9 percent, while the Red Sea contributed 37.1 percent of the total catch. 

In 2021, the total catch from marine fisheries in the Kingdom was 63,362 metric tons. 

The report revealed that Saudi Arabia exported 48,000 metric tons of marine products in 2022, which signifies a 35.4 percent rise compared to the previous year. 

On the other hand, the Kingdom imported 267,000 metric tons of marine products in 2022, up 2.9 percent from 2021. 

GASTAT noted that traditional fisheries constituted 90.6 percent of the total catch in Saudi Arabia. 

Out of these traditionally captured fisheries, the Eastern Region came first in terms of quantity at about 40,417 metric tons, followed by Jazan region with a quantity of 8,199 metric tons, the report added. 

According to GASTAT, shrimps accounted for the highest percentage of total catches in the Kingdom at 18.3 in 2022, which is quantified at 11,756 metric tons, followed by lethrinus nebulosus at 10.3 percent.

On the other hand, bagrus made up 9 percent of total catches in the Kingdom, which accounted for about 5,809 metric tons.

In October 2023, Saudi Arabia had affirmed its commitment to protecting sustainable fish stocks and the livelihoods of fishermen and investing in aquaculture projects. 

The Kingdom also committed to establishing regulatory frameworks and management plans for its fishing industry.

Speaking at the MedFish4Ever conference in October, Mansour Al-Mushaiti, Saudi deputy minister of environment, water and agriculture, said that the Kingdom has launched several initiatives to promote sustainable fishing practices. 

He added that Saudi Arabia bears the responsibility of coordinating efforts for the effective management of natural resources in the Red Sea, given that it possesses the largest coastal area among its neighbors. 

The deputy minister further revealed that the national aquaculture production in 2022 exceeded 120,000 tons, and the Kingdom is aiming to increase it to roughly 500,000 tons of fish.

