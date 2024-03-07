NEOM announces Gidori, a residential golf community project

RIYADH: Leisure amenities in Saudi Arabia’s $500-billion futuristic city NEOM are poised to improve further with the launch of Gidori, a residential golf community project.

The new community will be located amid the coastal hills of the Gulf of Aqaba, featuring 190 sea-view apartments and a range of sports and leisure amenities.

The project will encompass a limited series of 200 individually designed private villas and homes, along with a diverse range of dining experiences, retail stores, and garden spaces.

“With ambitious architecture that blends with the dramatic natural landscape, Gidori hosts luxury hospitality, premium residences, and a range of sports and leisure amenities that offer an unmatched living experience,” stated a press release.

It added Gidori’s 18-hole championship course will challenge golfers at all levels with its “innovative design, exquisite coastal views, and advanced technology,” making it ideal for enthusiasts of the sport.

The project will include a clubhouse for players, and the golf academy will provide expert advice and coaching for them.

Visitors to Gidori can also stay at the 80-room boutique luxury hotel, which features restaurants, lounges, a spa, a gymnasium, swimming pools, and a theatre.

Saudi Arabia, traditionally reliant on oil for many years, is now pursuing economic diversification by transforming into a global tourism destination.

To realize its tourism ambitions, Saudi Arabia is steadily progressing with the construction of major projects, including NEOM, the Red Sea Project, and AMAALA in the Kingdom.

Earlier this month, NEOM announced the opening of Xaynor, a members-only beach club situated on the Gulf of Aqaba.

According to a press statement, the development will feature 711 residential properties and is set to welcome 3,000 residents.

In December, NEOM unveiled Norlana, an ultra-modern active lifestyle community in the northwest of the Kingdom, comprising 711 residential properties and expected to accommodate 3,000 residents, according to a press release.

The project will also feature deluxe mansions, spacious apartments, and beach villas integrated with the surrounding dunes, bringing residents closer to nature.

In November, the mega project also announced the development of another project named Epicon, a new premium tourism destination set along the Gulf of Aqaba.