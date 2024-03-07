Red Sea Global, Four Seasons announce new resort at Triple Bay AMAALA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Triple Bay AMAALA will soon be home to a new Four Seasons luxury wellness resort thanks to its latest collaboration with Red Sea Global.

The development will feature 220 rooms, suites, and villas, according to a statement.

This move falls in line with AMAALA’s commitment to sustainability, and also aligns with Four Seasons’ longstanding pledge to wellbeing across the entire guest and resident experience.

“AMAALA is creating a new category of coastal lifestyle with regeneration and wellness at its core,” RSG Group CEO John Pagano said.

He added: “With uninterrupted views of the Hijaz Cove, Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay is designed to allow guests and residents to get back to nature, recharging their mind, body, and soul.”

Bart Carnahan, president, global business development, portfolio management, and residential, Four Seasons, went on to say that the new resort and residences will perfectly complement the company’s growing collection of properties within the Kingdom and marks its second collaboration with RSG.

He added: “We’re honored to be part of this exceptional development, creating a new luxury lifestyle experience for guests and residents, further expanding Four Seasons footprint within Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing tourism industry.”

The resort and residences are being designed by architects U+A, and the company’s Design Principle Martin Dufresne said the use of nature was key, adding: “We used landscaping unsparingly, yet very deliberately, to frame the spectacular views of the bay, to guide guests and residents between the different amenities and to create feelings of calm and serenity throughout the property.”

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of Human Capability Initiative in February, Pagano had shed light on the developments at RSG and the performance of the group in general, describing 2023 and beginning of this year as a “pivotal, momentous period for us, a milestone.”

This comes as Red Sea has recently opened its first two resorts, including the Six Senses Southern Dunes and the St. Regis Red Sea Resort. By the end of 2024, the group intends to launch four additional resorts.

Pagano added that RSG is working on 19 other resorts, 11 at Red Sea and eight at AMAALA.