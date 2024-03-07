You are here

  LEAP's final day sees multiple deals, announcements  
LEAP's final day sees multiple deals, announcements  

As many as 1,800 exhibitors, 170,000 attendees and 1,100 expert speakers, over 30 public sector entities attended the gathering in Riyadh. SPA
As many as 1,800 exhibitors, 170,000 attendees and 1,100 expert speakers, over 30 public sector entities attended the gathering in Riyadh. SPA
Updated 07 March 2024
MANAL AL-BARAKATI 
RIYADH: After three days of significant announcements, the LEAP conference saw major deals signed in artificial intelligence and innovation localization during its concluding sessions.  

Inaugurating the final day of the event, Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan, governor of the Digital Government Authority, pointed out that the LEAP has surpassed its previous editions, with agreements worth more than $12 billion being inked. 

Among them, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, or SDAIA, signed three memorandums of understanding, including one with Samsung Electronics Co., focusing on the localization of digital technologies and innovations. 

The collaboration will also potentially involve integrating Tawakkalna, the Saudi citizen’s digital companion system, into all Samsung devices in the Kingdom. Additionally, it encompasses providing training services and workshops on the latest technologies used in the field of mobile application development. 

The authority also signed an agreement with PwC Middle East, with the aim of conducting pioneering research and experiments on the latest AI tools and large language models specifically designed for the Arabic language.  

In an effort to establish an advanced virtual laboratory for AI and a center for Generative AI experiments, the agreement aims to leverage GenAi to enhance SDAIA’s operations and capabilities. This includes organizing ideation workshops and proposing use cases for adopting advanced GenAi tools. 

In another boost to localization, the authority’s final agreement was with tech giant Intel. The partnership aims to build national capabilities in AI by providing programs to equip university students with knowledge and skills needed to utilize AI in various professional fields.

Demonstrating Saudi Arabia’s leadership in AI, and to address the worldwide shortage of semiconductors, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, known as KACST, signed two strategic partnerships on the sidelines of the event. 

The agreements seek to establish a center of excellence in AI technologies and develop the semiconductor industry in the Kingdom.

In the field of localization of emerging technologies, the body inked a deal with Sense Time Middle East and Africa to establish a joint center of excellence in both generative and general AI.

The center will implement research activities, develop generative and general AI projects and train human capabilities, as well as deploy market research and development products and design training programs.

Meanwhile, in order to serve the localization of the semiconductor industry – which has been gaining prominence with the launch of the Saudi Semiconductor Program – the body signed an agreement with CDT International. 

This partnership seeks to establish a joint vision and action plan to support achieving the goals of the SSP, enhancing the Kingdom’s capabilities in the field of microchip manufacturing, and qualifying human cadres.

Also, following Saudi Arabia’s focus on localization, global telecommunications giant Huawei signed an MoU with King Khalid University to develop digital skills in the Kingdom.

The agreement, relying on the programs of the Huawei ICT Academy, aims to provide the university with the latest technologies to contribute to developing students and enhancing their abilities.

This comes as a testament to the important role that technical skills play in achieving digital transformation, which is one of the main components of Saudi’s Vision 2030.

Continuing the streak of major global players utilizing the LEAP platform, Hewlett Packard Enterprise also announced the introduction of HP “Saudi-made” servers, following the opening of its new production facility in Riyadh.

HP, in cooperation with Al Fanar, will produce thousands of servers annually from the HPE ProLiant computing portfolio, with the participation of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Investment, and the Saudi Export Development Authority.

This comes as part the growing demand to produce technology that provides security and reliability.

On this occasion, Haytham Al-Ohali, the vice minister of communications and information technology, noted that this cooperative effort is an important step in highlighting the role of Saudi Arabia as a global leader in the field of technology manufacturing and a catalyst for the digital economy in the Kingdom.

Also on the sidelines of LEAP, TAWAL, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading providers of ICT infrastructure, signed an agreement to rent spaces in the holy sites for the construction and operation of telecommunications towers with Kidana Development Co.

The agreement includes renting 340 zones in the holy sites in order to provide advanced solutions to telecommunications service providers and enable them to accelerate the spread of technologies.

It takes into account aspects of visual identity, sustainability and raising digital performance.

This includes the enablement of future projects, such as the 5G network and the Internet of Things to further support the digital transformation program of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

In addition, it aims to enable communications service providers, government and private entities to develop communications networks, by providing a reliable, cost-effective digital infrastructure and operational efficiency.

Closing Bell – TASI loses 63 points to close at 12,556, reaches $2.6bn trade volume 

Closing Bell – TASI loses 63 points to close at 12,556, reaches $2.6bn trade volume 
Updated 11 March 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Closing Bell – TASI loses 63 points to close at 12,556, reaches $2.6bn trade volume 

Closing Bell – TASI loses 63 points to close at 12,556, reaches $2.6bn trade volume 
Updated 11 March 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed at 12,555.72 points on Monday, losing 62.90 points or 0.50 percent.  

The MSCI Tadawul Index also dipped by 7.94 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 1,595.64, while the parallel market Nomu rose by 50.82 points or 0.19 percent to conclude at 26,375.41. 

The main index posted a trading value of SR9.8 billion ($2.6 billion), with 79 stocks advancing and 149 declining. On the other hand, Nomu reported a trade volume of SR25 million.   

On the announcement front, First Milling Co. reported a 5.5 percent increase in revenues for the year 2023, totaling SR964.3 million, up from SR913.6 million in the previous year.  

This revenue growth is primarily due to a 9.0 percent increase in flour sales, the company’s major product segment, despite Mill C’s temporary shutdown for upgrades.  

The surge in flour sales is attributed to higher demand spurred by new product launches and a significant rise in small-pack sales.  

According to a bourse filing, the company recorded sales of its new Pre-Mix and Pesa Mill products for the first time. 

The company’s retail brand, AlOula, also experienced a 37 percent year-over-year growth in small-pack sales. 

Bran sales also saw a 5.9 percent increase, reflecting the company’s successful customer base diversification and expanded geographic reach within Saudi Arabia.  

However, feed sales slightly declined by 1 percent during the year, despite a 9 percent increase in volume, primarily due to price discounts triggered by reduced demand during the Kingdom’s extended rainy season in the first half of 2023. 

First Milling Co. reported a modest net profit increase of 1.25 percent for the year 2023, achieving SR220.2 million compared to SR217.5 million the previous year.  

The company’s profitability improvement is primarily attributed to increased sales in both value and volume, led by the flour category.  

BinDawood Holding Co. reported a substantial 14.4 percent increase in revenue in 2023, reaching SR5.6 billion, up from SR4.8 billion in 2022.  

This significant revenue boost is attributed to increased sales performance at BinDawood and Danube stores, underscored by enhancements in product quality and targeted marketing strategies derived from customer loyalty program data.  

Additionally, the full-year incorporation of subsidiaries acquired in July 2022 played a vital role in this revenue increase, according to a bourse filing. 

The company also saw a notable rise in net profit, which escalated to SR275.1 million in 2023 from SR124.7 million in 2022. This increase elevated the net profit margin to 4.9 percent in 2023 from 2.5 percent in 2022. 

The primary drivers for this profitability uptick were the higher revenue and improved gross margin stemming from the aforementioned strategic initiatives and operational efficiencies. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 12,619 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 12,619 

New air route between Shanghai and Riyadh to launch in April

New air route between Shanghai and Riyadh to launch in April
Updated 11 March 2024
Arab News
Follow

New air route between Shanghai and Riyadh to launch in April

New air route between Shanghai and Riyadh to launch in April
Updated 11 March 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: A new air route between Riyadh and Shanghai has been established thanks to a collaboration between the Saudi Air Connectivity Program and China Eastern Airlines.  

The pair entered into a partnership directly linking Pudong Airport and King Khalid International Airport in the Kingdom’s capital, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

Commencing on April 8, the route is set to operate with an A330-200 aircraft, offering an annual capacity of 35,880 inbound seats.  

This move is set to enhance air connectivity between Saudi Arabia and China and falls in line with the growing interest and demand for travel between the two nations.  

Additionally, the deal also aligns with the Kingdom’s endeavors to deepen bilateral ties with the Asian giant, achieving a connection that promotes cultural understanding and opens new opportunities for growth.  

“The introduction of this new route with one of the world’s largest airlines is another step towards enhancing connectivity between Saudi Arabia and China, a key priority market for us,” ACP CEO Majid Khan said.  

He added: “We look forward to working with China Eastern Airlines to enable tourists and businesses to explore the attractions and opportunities both nations have to offer.”

As a result of the new collaboration, the two parties are anticipating amplified trade, people-to-people exchanges, and dialogues across various sectors through this Air Silk Road initiative.  

In September, ACP and Hainan Airlines signed an agreement to introduce two new travel routes connecting China and the Kingdom.  

According to a statement released at the time, the partnership aimed to cater to the increasing demand for flight options and further deepen the bilateral ties between the nations, enhancing tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges.  

The signing of the deal in September followed the launch of the Riyadh-Beijing and Jeddah-Beijing routes by Saudi Arabia’s national carrier SAUDIA in August 2023, alongside the existing path connecting Jeddah and Guangzhou.  

Supported by its Vision 2030, the Kingdom aims to become a leading aviation hub in the Middle East and a key connection point between East and West. 

In 2023, Saudi Arabia achieved its goals by hosting 100 million tourists, including 27 million foreign visitors, seven years ahead of schedule. 

Consequently, the Kingdom revealed new targets of reaching 150 million tourists, including 70 million foreigners, by 2030.

Topics: Saudi Air Connectivity Program China Eastern Airlines Saudi-China ties

Saudi Airlines rebrand will 'bring the world' to the Kingdom
Corporate News
Saudi Airlines rebrand will ‘bring the world’ to the Kingdom

Fitch expects IPO momentum in GCC to continue in 2024

Fitch expects IPO momentum in GCC to continue in 2024
Updated 11 March 2024
Arab News
Follow

Fitch expects IPO momentum in GCC to continue in 2024

Fitch expects IPO momentum in GCC to continue in 2024
Updated 11 March 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Government pledges for privatization will drive the momentum of initial public offerings in the Gulf Cooperation Council region in 2024, according to Fitch Ratings. 

In its latest report, the credit rating agency said that the sale of minority stakes by government-linked entities and the establishment of public subscription funds will also accelerate the number of IPOs in the region this year. 

The study further noted that credit profiles of Financial Market Infrastructure companies in GCC markets continue to be supported by capital market reforms, resilient IPOs and fixed-income listings in 2024. 

“Revenue mixes and product offerings of GCC FMIs remain less diverse and risk management frameworks less advanced than at those in more developed economies,” the report said. 

According to the information, GCC capital markets witnessed strong growth in 2023 through sustained economic development underpinned by stable oil prices and a boost in non-oil sectors despite a global fall in IPO divisions and bond issuances. 

The report added that Tadawul dominated the FMI sector in the region in terms of market capitalization, even when excluding the impact of the large IPO of Saudi Aramco in 2019. 

Fitch noted that the energy field, in particular oil and gas, dominates market capitalization across GCC markets, accounting for over half the total at the end of 2023. 

“Governments aim to attract investors through reforms, such as the establishment of IPO funds and the relaxation of foreign ownership restrictions, which is shown by the GCC’s increased share in emerging markets indices,” Fitch said.

In January, another study released by KAMCO Invest revealed that Saudi Arabia led the IPOs in the GCC region in 2023, with 35 out of the 46 offerings happening in the Kingdom. 

According to the report, Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu witnessed 27 IPOs in 2023, while the Tadawul All Share Index saw 8 deals. 

KAMCO Invest further noted that the UAE continued its supremacy in terms of IPO proceeds in 2023, raking in almost 56.3 percent of the issuance proceeds at around $6.07 billion from its 8 listings. 

Regarding the prospects for 2024, KAMCO Invest said that issuance proceeds would be dominated by fewer larger issues this year, while several smaller IPOs should debut on the markets, such as the Nomu. 

Topics: Fitch initial public offerings (IPOs)

MENA sees surge in IPOs led by Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
MENA sees surge in IPOs led by Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector poised for growth in 2024: S&P report

Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector poised for growth in 2024: S&P report
Updated 11 March 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector poised for growth in 2024: S&P report

Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector poised for growth in 2024: S&P report
Updated 11 March 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Real estate transactions are set to surge in Saudi Arabia in 2024 thanks to Vision 2023 investments, according to an S&P Global report.

In a report titled “GCC Real Estate How Credit Stories Have Evolved,” S&P believes the Kingdom’s property sector will also benefit from economic growth of up to 3 percent in the Gulf Cooperation Council region for the current year. 

The rise was attributed to sustained oil-related expansion and an increase up to 5 percent in the non-oil economic activity, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Referring to the Kingdom, the report said: “Sensitivity to high interest rates and price increases led to a reduction in real estate transactions in 2023. We expect the demand to remain robust backed by Vision 2030 investments attracting new businesses and expats to the country.”

It further explained that the decline in interest rates from the second half of 2023 is seen as a catalyst for the mortgage sector after a 35 percent drop across the whole of the year, particularly with the introduction of a new visa regime that enables foreigners to own real estate, thereby stimulating demand and spurring new construction projects.

The study delved into the opportunities and risks present in the real estate markets of GCC countries, offering insights into potential areas of expansion.

“Population growth of 2-3 percent is a boost to the real estate sector. This is sustained by GCC governments’ reforms to support new businesses and expat inflow, including new visas, corporate-ownership rules, as well as new technology regulations,” the report explained.

Additionally, it conveyed optimism for a strong rebound in tourism supported by government initiatives, along with limited cost inflation preserving consumer purchasing power. Potential for interest rate declines from the second half of 2024 could further enhance affordability.

On the risks side, S&P said that geopolitical tensions remain a concern, with potential impacts on global and regional economies. 

"Shortage of real estate in Riyadh will keep upward pressure on prices, deterring some buyers amid high mortgage rates,” it added.

Moreover, a slow global economy could reduce demand from foreign buyers, while a possible decline in oil prices might affect regional buyer interest.

S&P predicted a cooling of Dubai’s residential property market over the next 12 to 18 months due to increased supply and global economic pressures. 

Nonetheless, developers in the emirate have bolstered their cash balances, improving their credit health in anticipation of the impending cyclical slowdown.

Particularly in the Dubai real estate market, there has been a significant uptick in prices and transaction volumes since 2021. This has greatly contributed to the swift recovery of credit quality among local players.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi’s residential real estate market, having not experienced the same rapid appreciation as Dubai, suggests a lower risk of market reversal.

 Qatar’s real estate sector is currently undergoing a “cyclical correction after the boost related to the World Cup in November-December 2022,” according to the report.

Oversupply issues have led to price and rental declines, with pressures expected to persist over the next two to three years, despite limited new supply.

Overall outlook

Over 85 percent of GCC-rated real estate companies have a stable outlook, indicating S&P’s expectation of steady operating performance. 

“Real estate markets in various GCC countries exhibit different dynamics. But rated sector companies enjoy relatively stable credit quality after a volatile few years that saw downgrades, recovery, and restoration of credit profiles for most of the rated real estate companies in the region,” the report added.

Currently, the majority of GCC-rated real estate companies have either returned to or surpassed their 2019 rating levels.

Topics: real estate S&P Global SAUDI REAL ESTATE

High-net-worth Muslims eye $2bn real estate investment in holy cities: survey
Business & Economy
High-net-worth Muslims eye $2bn real estate investment in holy cities: survey

Ejaro partners with Tawuniya to offer daily motor insurance policies for rentals

Ejaro partners with Tawuniya to offer daily motor insurance policies for rentals
Updated 11 March 2024
Arab News
Follow

Ejaro partners with Tawuniya to offer daily motor insurance policies for rentals

Ejaro partners with Tawuniya to offer daily motor insurance policies for rentals
Updated 11 March 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Car rental platform Ejaro will offer renters customized insurance options after it partnered with Tawuniya to offer daily coverage plans.

Under the deal with the largest insurance firm in Saudi Arabia, users of Ejaro can avail protective coverage throughout their rental period, according to a statement. 

Touted to be the first of its kind in the Kingdom, the insurance product is designed to match the duration of vehicle rentals, which is expected to provide flexibility and convenience to users. 

The press statement added that this coverage will be available from the second quarter of this year, signifying a transformative shift in the insurance landscape of the car-sharing industry. 

Mohammed Khashoggi, CEO of Ejaro, said: “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Tawuniya to offer this ground-breaking product in the peer-to-peer car rental industry.” 

He added: “We believe this product will significantly enhance our services and provide an excellent solution for our hosts and guests within the Ejaro platform.”

In a statement, the company said that its daily motor insurance product would utilize advanced technologies to determine insurance costs based on the car’s rental period, the driving behavior of the user, and accident history. 

“This partnership with Ejaro aligns perfectly with Tawuniya’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. We are excited to join forces with Ejaro to introduce this revolutionary product, which will elevate the rental experience for customers and set a new standard in the Saudi Arabian insurance market,” said Mansour Abo Thnain, CEO of Motor Insurance at Tawuniya. 

Established in 2019, Ejaro provides peer-to-peer car-sharing services to enable individuals to generate additional income.

In January, the firm concluded a pre-series A investment round, securing over SR12.3 million ($3.3 million) led by cooperative and angel investors. 

Ejaro said that this reserve would be used to develop and expand the firm’s plans to strengthen its position in the car rental sector across the Middle East and North Africa region. 

“Completing this funding round alongside our strategic partnerships reflects our commitment to innovation and meeting the needs of our customers,” said Khashoggi at the time.

Topics: Ejaro Tawuniya Insurance Car rental

Related

Saudi Arabia's insurance industry set to surpass $22bn by 2028: Global Data
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s insurance industry set to surpass $22bn by 2028: Global Data

Saudi Arabia celebrates Flag Day
Saudi Arabia celebrates Flag Day
Red Sea Global embarks on seagrass conservation efforts
Red Sea Global embarks on seagrass conservation efforts
UK govt working group on anti-Muslim hatred paused for 4 years
UK govt working group on anti-Muslim hatred paused for 4 years
Closing Bell – TASI loses 63 points to close at 12,556, reaches $2.6bn trade volume 
Closing Bell – TASI loses 63 points to close at 12,556, reaches $2.6bn trade volume 
Uproar in India over fears of Hyderabad-made killer drones use in Gaza
An employee checks an Elbit Systems Ltd. Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at the company’s drone factory in Rehovot.

