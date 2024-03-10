You are here

  • Home
  • US dispatches aid ship to Gaza after Biden vows to build pier
War on Gaza

US dispatches aid ship to Gaza after Biden vows to build pier

US dispatches aid ship to Gaza after Biden vows to build pier
Above, the logistics support vessel General Frank S. Besson departs for the eastern Mediterranean after President Joe Biden said the US would provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wvyec

Updated 10 March 2024
Reuters
Follow

US dispatches aid ship to Gaza after Biden vows to build pier

US dispatches aid ship to Gaza after Biden vows to build pier
  • The logistics support vessel carry equipment to establish a temporary pier to deliver vital humanitarian supplies
Updated 10 March 2024
Reuters
Follow

CAIRO: The US Army has dispatched a ship to send humanitarian aid to Gaza, Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday, days after President Joe Biden vowed to build a temporary pier to supply the besieged enclave.
The General Frank S. Besson left Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia “less than 36 hours after President Biden announced the US would provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea,” CENTCOM said in a statement.
The logistics support vessel is “carrying the first equipment to establish a temporary pier to deliver vital humanitarian supplies,” it said.
Biden’s announcement in his State of the Union address on Thursday followed UN warnings of widespread famine among Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians five months after Israel launched its offensive in the narrow strip in response to an attack by Hamas militants.
Gaza has no port infrastructure. The US initially plans to use Cyprus, which is offering a process for screening cargoes that will include Israel officials, removing the need for security checks in Gaza.
Most of Gaza’s people are now internally displaced, with severe bottlenecks in aid deliveries at land border checkpoints.
Gaza has been under an Israeli navy blockade since 2007, when Hamas took control of the enclave. There have been few direct sea arrivals since then.

Topics: War on Gaza US Gaza Israel

Related

Netanyahu ‘hurting Israel’ by not preventing more civilian deaths in Gaza— Biden
World
Netanyahu ‘hurting Israel’ by not preventing more civilian deaths in Gaza— Biden
Another top donor says it will resume funding the UN agency for Palestinians as Gaza hunger grows
World
Another top donor says it will resume funding the UN agency for Palestinians as Gaza hunger grows

Trump says Fed’s rate cut was ‘political move’

Trump says Fed’s rate cut was ‘political move’
Updated 20 September 2024
Reuters
Follow

Trump says Fed’s rate cut was ‘political move’

Trump says Fed’s rate cut was ‘political move’
Updated 20 September 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by half of a percentage point was “a political move.”
“It really is a political move. Most people thought it was going to be half of that number, which probably would have been the right thing to do,” Trump said in an interview with Newsmax.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday kicked off what is expected to be a series of interest rate cuts with an unusually large half-percentage-point reduction.
Trump said last month that US presidents should have a say over decisions made by the Federal Reserve.
The Fed chair and the other six members of its board of governors are nominated by the president, subject to confirmation by the Senate. The Fed enjoys substantial operational independence to make policy decisions that wield tremendous influence over the direction of the world’s largest economy and global asset markets.

Gaza ceasefire deal unlikely in Biden’s term, WSJ reports

Gaza ceasefire deal unlikely in Biden’s term, WSJ reports
Updated 20 September 2024
Reuters
Follow

Gaza ceasefire deal unlikely in Biden’s term, WSJ reports

Gaza ceasefire deal unlikely in Biden’s term, WSJ reports
Updated 20 September 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US officials now believe that a ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Gaza is unlikely before President Joe Biden leaves office in January, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The newspaper cited top-level officials in the White House, State Department and Pentagon without naming them. Those bodies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
“I can tell you that we do not believe that deal is falling apart,” Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters on Thursday before the report was published.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said two weeks ago that 90 percent of a ceasefire deal had been agreed upon.
The United States and mediators Qatar and Egypt have for months attempted to secure a ceasefire but have failed to bring Israel and Hamas to a final agreement.
Two obstacles have been especially difficult: Israel’s demand to keep forces in the Philadelphi corridor between Gaza and Egypt and the specifics of an exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
The United States has said a Gaza ceasefire deal could lower tensions across the Middle East amid fears the conflict could widen.
Biden laid out a three-phase ceasefire proposal on May 31 that he said at the time Israel agreed to. As the talks hit obstacles, officials have for weeks said a new proposal would soon be presented.
The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
Israel’s subsequent assault on the Hamas-governed enclave has killed over 41,000 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry, while displacing nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, causing a hunger crisis and leading to genocide allegations at the World Court that Israel denies.

Macron says ‘diplomatic path exists’ in Lebanon

Macron says ‘diplomatic path exists’ in Lebanon
Updated 20 September 2024
AFP
Follow

Macron says ‘diplomatic path exists’ in Lebanon

Macron says ‘diplomatic path exists’ in Lebanon
Updated 20 September 2024
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that a “diplomatic path exists” in Lebanon, where fears of an all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel spiked after deadly explosions of hand-held devices.

War is “not inevitable” and “nothing, no regional adventure, no private interest, no loyalty to any cause merits triggering a conflict in Lebanon,” Macron said in a video to the Lebanese people posted on social media.
 

Topics: French President Emmanuel Macron Lebanon Israel

Related

French largely satisfied with Macron’s choice of PM: Poll
World
French largely satisfied with Macron’s choice of PM: Poll
Thousands protest in France after Macron picks Barnier as prime minister
World
Thousands protest in France after Macron picks Barnier as prime minister

Sweden charges woman with genocide, crimes against humanity in Syria

Sweden charges woman with genocide, crimes against humanity in Syria
Updated 20 September 2024
AP
Follow

Sweden charges woman with genocide, crimes against humanity in Syria

Sweden charges woman with genocide, crimes against humanity in Syria
  • Daesh ‘tried to annihilate the Yazidi ethnic group on an industrial scale,’ prosecutor Reena Devgun says
Updated 20 September 2024
AP

DENMARK: Swedish authorities have charged a 52-year-old woman associated with the Daesh group with genocide, crimes against humanity, and serious war crimes against Yazidi women and children in Syria — in the first such case of a person to be tried in the Scandinavian country.

Lina Laina Ishaq, who’s a Swedish citizen, allegedly committed the crimes from August 2014 to December 2016 in Raqqa, the former de facto capital of the self-proclaimed Daesh caliphate and home to about 300,000 people.

The crimes “took place under Daesh rule in Raqqa, and this is the first time that Daesh attacks against the Yazidi minority have been tried in Sweden,” senior prosecutor Reena Devgun said in a statement.

“Women, children, and men were regarded as property and subjected to being traded as slaves, sexual slavery, forced labor, deprivation of liberty, and extrajudicial executions,” Devgun said.

When announcing the charges, Devgun said that they were able to identify the woman through information from UNITAD, the UN team investigating atrocities in Iraq.

 

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues
Enter
keywords

 

Daesh “tried to annihilate the Yazidi ethnic group on an industrial scale,” Devgun said.

In a separate statement, the Stockholm District Court said the prosecutor claims the woman detained a number of women and children belonging to the Yazidi ethnic group in her residence in Raqqa and “allegedly exposed them to, among other things, severe suffering, torture or other inhumane treatment as well as for persecution by depriving them of fundamental rights for cultural, religious and gender reasons contrary to general international law.”

According to the charge sheet, Ishaq is suspected of holding nine people, including children, in her Raqqa home for up to seven months and treating them as slaves. She also abused several of those she held captive.

The charge sheet said that Ishaq, who denies wrongdoing, is accused of having molested a baby, said to have been one month old at the time, by holding a hand over the child’s mouth when he screamed to make him shut up.

She is also suspected of having sold people to Daesh, knowing they risked being killed or subjected to serious sexual abuse.

In 2014, Daesh stormed Yazidi towns and villages in Iraq’s Sinjar region and abducted women and children. Women were forced into sexual slavery, and boys were taken to be indoctrinated in jihadi ideology.

The woman earlier had been convicted in Sweden and was sentenced to three years in prison for taking her 2-year-old son to Syria in 2014, an area that Daesh then controlled.

The woman claimed she had told the child’s father that she and the boy were only going on holiday to Turkiye. However, once in Turkiye, the two crossed into Syria and the Daesh-run territory.

In 2017, when Daesh’s reign began to collapse, she fled from Raqqa and was captured by Syrian Kurdish troops. She managed to escape to Turkiye, where she was arrested with her son and two other children she had given birth to in the meantime, with a Daesh foreign fighter from Tunisia.

She was extradited from Turkiye to Sweden.

Before her 2021 conviction, the woman lived in the southern town of Landskrona.

The court said the trial was planned to start Oct. 7 and last approximately two months.

Large parts of the trial are to be held behind closed doors.

Topics: Sweden Syria Yazidi Daesh

Related

Mourners prepare to bury the remains of Yazidi victims in a cemetery in Sinjar, Iraq, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP)
Middle-East
Iraq’s Yazidis hope a new village will prompt survivors of a 2014 Daesh massacre to return
Special Yazidi genocide survivors in Iraq recall horrors of Daesh’s siege of Kocho
Middle-East
Yazidi genocide survivors in Iraq recall horrors of Daesh’s siege of Kocho

Israel violated global child rights treaty in Gaza, UN committee says

Israel violated global child rights treaty in Gaza, UN committee says
Updated 20 September 2024
Reuters
Follow

Israel violated global child rights treaty in Gaza, UN committee says

Israel violated global child rights treaty in Gaza, UN committee says
Updated 20 September 2024
Reuters

GENEVA: A UN committee has accused Israel of severe breaches of a global treaty protecting children’s rights, saying its military actions in Gaza had a catastrophic impact on them and are among the worst violations in recent history.

Palestinian health authorities say 41,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its military campaign in response to cross-border attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7. Of those killed in Gaza, at least 11,355 are children, Palestinian data shows, and thousands more are injured.

“The outrageous death of children is almost historically unique. This is an extremely dark place in history,” said Bragi Gudbrandsson, vice chair of the Committee.

“I don’t think we have seen a violation that is so massive before as we’ve seen in Gaza. These are extremely grave violations that we do not often see,” he said.

Israel, which ratified the treaty in 1991, sent a large delegation to the UN hearings in Geneva between September 3-4.

They argued that the treaty did not apply in Gaza or the West Bank and that it was committed to respecting international humanitarian law. It says its military campaign in Gaza is aimed at eliminating Hamas.

The committee praised Israel for attending but said it “deeply regrets the state party’s repeated denial of its legal obligations.”

The 18-member UN Committee monitors countries’ compliance with the 1989 Convention on the Rights of the Child — a widely adopted treaty that protects them from violence and other abuses.

In its conclusions, it called on Israel to provide urgent assistance to thousands of children maimed or injured by the war, provide support for orphans, and allow more medical evacuations from Gaza.

The UN body has no means of enforcing its recommendations, although countries generally aim to comply.

During the hearings, the UN experts also asked many questions about Israeli children, including details about those taken hostage by Hamas, to which Israel’s delegation gave extensive responses.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine United Nations

Related

Gazan child amputee dreams big after evacuation to Qatar
Middle-East
Gazan child amputee dreams big after evacuation to Qatar
Six Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank’s Qabatiya
Middle-East
Six Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank’s Qabatiya

Latest updates

World leaders to gather at UN as crises grow and conflicts rage
World leaders to gather at UN as crises grow and conflicts rage
How two Colombians wound up in a Russian prison after fighting in Ukraine
How two Colombians wound up in a Russian prison after fighting in Ukraine
Fake celebrity endorsements, snubs plague US presidential race
Fake celebrity endorsements, snubs plague US presidential race
South Africa’s Buhai grabs LPGA Queen City Championship lead
South Africa’s Buhai grabs LPGA Queen City Championship lead
Ohtani makes Major League Baseball history with first 50-homer, 50-steal season
Ohtani makes Major League Baseball history with first 50-homer, 50-steal season

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.