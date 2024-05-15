Saudi Awwal Bank opens new branch in SAB Tower

Saudi Awwal Bank, one of the leading banks in the Kingdom, inaugurated its newest integrated branch in the SAB Tower. The inauguration was held in the presence of Lubna Olayan, chairman of the board of directors, and members of the board and the executive management.
This new integrated branch signifies SAB’s strategy in enhancing customer experience in the Kingdom and reiterates its commitment to providing distinguished banking services for its retail customers, and small and medium enterprises, in addition to investment services.
Bandar Al-Gheshayan, chief wealth and personal banking officer at SAB, said: “We are pleased to open our new branch, which comes in line with our commitment to serving our customers with unparalleled dedication and excellence.”
He added: “This is part of our vision to become the bank of choice that offers innovative financial solutions, and our ongoing efforts to continue building strong and sustainable relationships with our customers and partners.”
The bank continues to enhance its efforts toward developing retail and corporate banking services, aiming to provide a comprehensive range of financial and banking solutions that meet the diverse needs of its clients. Last year, SAB inaugurated its new headquarters — the SAB Tower, which has been awarded the SmartScore Platinum and LEED Gold certifications.
SAB is one of the largest banks in the Kingdom and traces its origins in Saudi Arabia to more than 90 years, during which time it has been an active partner supporting the Kingdom’s economic growth and social development.
SAB offers integrated financial and banking services, including corporate banking, investment, private banking, and treasury.
The bank’s paid-up capital is SR20.5 billion, after the legal merger with Alawwal Bank on March 14, 2021, when it was legally known as the Saudi British Bank. SAB operates under the supervision of the Saudi Central Bank, and is a partner of the HSBC Group.
