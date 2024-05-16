FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem agrees strategic plan with Formula One management

CAIRO: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem struck a deal with Formula One Management CEO Stefano Domenicali in which the two parties will collaborate on a new strategy to shape the future of the FIA Formula One World Championship.

Attending the Miami Grand Prix earlier this month, Ben Sulayem said that the relationship between FIA and FOM, the sport’s commercial rights holder, “has never been better” and the two were working to further strengthen their alliance.

“I am very much looking forward to working closely with Stefano Domenicali on a strategic plan to safeguard the future of Formula One,” Ben Sulayem said of the latest agreement.

In a joint statement, the FIA and FOM said: “Growing globally, the FIA Formula 1 World Championship has never been stronger. Both FIA and FOM are committed to delivering the best outcomes for the whole sport.” The two organizations also said: “We are developing a new strategic plan that will allow us to seize the opportunities and further enhance the F1 potential in the coming years.”