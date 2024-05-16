Bahrain king calls for international Mideast peace conference

MANAMA: The King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, called for an international conference for peace in the Middle East at the opening of the Arab League Summit in Manama.

The king, and the summit’s host, reaffirmed his country’s support for the full recognition of a Palestinian state and the acceptance of its membership in the United Nations.

He stressed that the establishment of a Palestinian state will reflect positively on the region.

Last week, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly backed a Palestinian bid to become a full UN member and called on the UN Security Council to reconsider the request.

The vote by the 193-member General Assembly was a global survey of support for the Palestinian bid to become a full UN member - a move that would effectively recognize a Palestinian state - after the US vetoed it in the UN Security Council last month.

“What the Palestinians are facing requires a unified international stance,” the King of Bahrain said.

During his opening remarks at the summit, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called for the establishment of an internationally recognized Palestinian state.

The prince was among the Arab delegates who arrived in Manama on Thursday for the Arab League Summit.

During his speech, the prince highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts in alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, reiterating Saudi Arabia’s support for issues of the Arab world.

He urged the international community to back ceasefire efforts and halt the aggression on Palestinian civilians.

It is the first time the Arab leaders come together after Riyadh hosted an extraordinary summit in November where the bloc condemned Israel’s “barbaric” actions in Gaza.

The one-day summit was set to discuss events in Gaza, propose a ceasefire and push for a Palestinian state.

“The Kingdom calls for conflict resolution through peaceful means,” the prince said.

Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, UAE’s Vice President and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid, Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Syria’s President Bashar Al Assad were among the attendees on Thursday.