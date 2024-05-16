You are here

  • Home
  • FIFA urges soccer bodies to mandate racism as an offense

FIFA urges soccer bodies to mandate racism as an offense

FIFA urges soccer bodies to mandate racism as an offense
The crossed hands gesture was made on a medal podium at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 by United States athlete Raven Saunders (Left) who won silver in women’s shot put. (X/ @FeedSportNews)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j6uu9

Updated 16 May 2024
AP
Follow

FIFA urges soccer bodies to mandate racism as an offense

FIFA urges soccer bodies to mandate racism as an offense
  • Soccer’s world body detailed the tougher and more unified approach it wants to tackle racism on Thursday
  • The crossed hands gesture was made on a medal podium at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 by United States athlete Raven Saunders who won silver in women’s shot put
Updated 16 May 2024
AP
Follow

GENEVA: FIFA wants all 211 national federations to make racist abuse a disciplinary offense, and designate a crossed hands gesture by victims to alert referees to abuse.
Soccer’s world body detailed the tougher and more unified approach it wants to tackle racism on Thursday after months of consulting with victimized players including Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior.
The crossed hands gesture was made on a medal podium at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 by United States athlete Raven Saunders who won silver in women’s shot put.
“It’s the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet,” Saunders said in Tokyo.
FIFA is encouraging players to copy the gesture that led to Saunders facing a disciplinary investigation by the International Olympic Committee, which has rules prohibiting political statements at medal ceremonies.
Teams whose fans or players racially abuse opponents could soon face disciplinary punishments such as forfeiting games, typically as a 3-0 loss, as part of a five-pillar pledge on tackling discrimination. They will be put to FIFA member federations on Friday at their annual meeting in Bangkok.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised months ago to make a worldwide proposal and has consulted with Brazil star Vinicius Junior, who is Black and has been repeatedly abused by opposing fans in Spanish stadiums.
He broke down in tears at a news conference in March before Spain hosted Brazil in a friendly organized in fallout of the persistent abuse he has faced in his adopted home.
“The time has come for football to unite to unequivocally commit as a global community to address the issue of racism in the game,” FIFA said in a letter to member federations.
FIFA also wants to create a panel of players who will “monitor and advise on the implementation of these actions around the world.”
Soccer has struggled for more than a decade to deal with racism in stadiums by agreeing and coordinating on-field responses by match officials and post-match disciplinary action by federations and competition organizers.
Calls for tougher sanctions, such as match forfeits, points deductions or even disqualification from a competition have been judged too difficult to enforce legally. They also risk enabling agitators to try and provoke incidents.
Soccer leaders in countries such as Italy and Spain have consistently denied the sport has a racism problem.
In some cases, investigations were dropped by soccer authorities including UEFA because there was no evidence beyond a claim by the player alleging abuse.
Black players who claimed they were racially abused by opponents or fans and tried to leave the field have themselves been shown a yellow card for their actions.
FIFA wants the crossed hands gesture to be the recognized signal for referees to start a long-standing three-step process at a game where racial and discriminatory abuse is heard: To pause the play and broadcast warnings in the stadium, to take teams off the field, then abandon games.
That three-step process should be mandatory across all 211 federations, FIFA said on Thursday. They also will be asked to lobby their governments to make racism a criminal offense and prosecute cases, plus promote anti-racism work in schools.
Before Saunders crossed her hands in Tokyo, the gesture was used by the men’s marathon silver medalist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
Feyisa Lilesa raised his arms above his head and crossed his wrists at the finish line in Rio in protest against government oppression at home in Ethiopia.
Saunders initially was in trouble with the IOC for making the gesture which also was a broader statement celebrating diversity. The IOC investigation was paused days later after Saunders’ mother died.

Topics: FIFA Racist abuse crossed hands gesture

Related

Racism reducing my desire to play football: Brazil’s Vinicius
Football
Racism reducing my desire to play football: Brazil’s Vinicius
FIFA’s Infantino condemns ‘abhorrent’ racism during games in Italy, England
Football
FIFA’s Infantino condemns ‘abhorrent’ racism during games in Italy, England

‘I’m hoping to be back very soon’ says Neymar as he continues his recovery

‘I’m hoping to be back very soon’ says Neymar as he continues his recovery
Updated 21 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

‘I’m hoping to be back very soon’ says Neymar as he continues his recovery

‘I’m hoping to be back very soon’ says Neymar as he continues his recovery
  • The Al-Hilal and Brazil international speaks exclusively to Arab News at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh
  • Neymar moved to Saudi Arabia last summer but suffered a season-ending knee injury in October
Updated 21 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Hilal and Brazil star Neymar has revealed he hopes to be back playing football “very soon” as he continues his recovery from injury.

The 32-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona star moved to Saudi Arabia last summer but suffered a season-ending ACL knee injury on international duty in October.

At the Esports World Cup at Boulevard Riyadh City on Tuesday, Neymar — an avid gamer — played for about an hour and a half at a live, sold-out show match. Team Neymar Jr defeated the recently crowned Esports World Cup Club Champions Team Falcons 2-1 after winning show matches in Counter-Strike II and TEKKEN 8, with their opponents taking the honours in Rocket League.

Speaking after the esports show match, the Neymar revealed his desire to be back on the football pitch for club and country as quickly as medically possible.

Neymar said: “I’m hoping to be back very soon. We don’t have a definite date yet, but I’ll only return when I’m 100 percent ready.

“I haven’t returned to training yet, but I’m making good progress. It’s been a challenging period for me — this wasn’t an easy injury — but I'm working hard to come back stronger and play football again.”

At the end of last season, Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus revealed the timeline for Neymar’s return: “We’re hopeful he might be ready to rejoin the team and start practicing by September or October,” Jesus said.

“He’s a star player, he possesses exceptional talent. Unfortunately, I can’t provide a definitive answer at this point — injuries like Neymar’s typically require 10 to 12 months for recovery.”

Neymar, who has part ownership in Brazilian esports outfit Team Furia, visited the Esports World Cup as a fan in July to watch the Dota2 Riyadh Masters and Counter-Strike 2 tournament finals. He was pictured cheering loudly as he watched the elite action unfold at the 8,000 capacity SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Being able to participate as a player during the Esports World Cup was something the Brazilian thoroughly enjoyed. The inaugural Esports World Cup — which features 22 games across 21 titles over a two-month period, complete with a record-breaking industry prize pool of $60 million — concludes with the closing ceremony this Sunday.

Neymar said: “The Esports World Cup is a great opportunity for the country, especially in terms of the visibility it can generate. It allows people to see what Saudi Arabia is really like. “I’ve learned a lot of positive things since coming here. It’s a fantastic country, with positive and happy people, and I hope this event opens doors for the world to experience Saudi Arabia.

“The arena here is incredible, man. Incredible. I’ve played here a bit, and it’s surreal to see what they’ve accomplished in just a few months by building it. I love the vibe here; everyone I’ve met is so nice and I made friends here.

“Saudi Arabia is doing something amazing with this project. It is truly pioneering in this industry.”

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Neymar Al-Hilal

Related

Esports World Cup to host Neymar celebrity gaming match in Riyadh
Sport
Esports World Cup to host Neymar celebrity gaming match in Riyadh
Neymar revels in Esports World Cup action in Riyadh
Sport
Neymar revels in Esports World Cup action in Riyadh

Man City’s Foden wins PFA Player of the Year award

Man City’s Foden wins PFA Player of the Year award
Updated 21 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Man City’s Foden wins PFA Player of the Year award

Man City’s Foden wins PFA Player of the Year award
  • Foden: To win this award is something very special and it is one that I am very proud of and grateful for
  • City enjoyed a clean sweep of the main awards at the Manchester ceremony as Khadija Shaw was voted the women’s Player of the Year
Updated 21 August 2024
AFP

LONDON: Manchester City forward Phil Foden won the Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year award on Tuesday.

Foden played a key role in City winning an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title last term.

The 24-year-old scored 19 times and delivered eight assists for Pep Guardiola’s team as they pipped Arsenal to the title on the last day of the season.

“To win this award is something very special and it is one that I am very proud of and grateful for. To be recognized this way by your fellow professionals means everything and I would like to thank everyone who voted for me,” Foden said.

“I also want to pay special thanks to Pep, the City coaches and all my teammates as they help me to try and get better every single day.”

Foden has already set his sights on a fifth successive Premier League crown after City started their title defense with a 2-0 win at Chelsea on Sunday.

“Last season was another very special one for everyone at the Club but now all our focus is concentrated on trying to achieve more success this term,” he said.

Foden also won the 2023-24 Premier League player of the season award and was named the Football Writers’ Association footballer of the year.

City director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Everyone here is so thrilled to see Phil win this award. To have your fellow professionals recognize you in such a way is very special.

“Phil embodies everything we stand for at Manchester City. He is a supremely talented player but is someone who always strives to seek to improve.

“He is a very humble guy who is hugely popular throughout the Club. We are all very proud of him.”

Foden’s City teammates Erling Haaland, who won the award last year, and Rodri, as well as Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins were also on the Player of the Year shortlist.

Chelsea forward Palmer was named the men’s PFA young player of the year.

Foden and Palmer’s awards made it the first time that both the senior and young player trophies went to English players since 2009-10, when Wayne Rooney and James Milner took home the silverware.

England international Palmer was second only to Haaland in the Premier League scoring charts with 22 goals in a breakthrough campaign after leaving Guardiola’s team to move to Stamford Bridge.

City enjoyed a clean sweep of the main awards at the Manchester ceremony as Khadija Shaw was voted the women’s Player of the Year.

Jamaican forward Shaw was the top scorer in the Women’s Super League with 21 goals as City were edged out for the title on goal difference by Chelsea.

“I am both happy and proud to have received this award, to be recognized in such a way by my peers is a very special honor,” Shaw said.

Topics: football Manchester city Phil Foden

Related

Phil Foden leaves England’s Euro 2024 camp for ‘pressing family matter’
Football
Phil Foden leaves England’s Euro 2024 camp for ‘pressing family matter’
Foden, Wirtz and Yamal among players to light up Euro 2024
Football
Foden, Wirtz and Yamal among players to light up Euro 2024

EWC ‘way beyond what I imagined’ — former Dutch international footballer Wesley Sneijder

EWC ‘way beyond what I imagined’ — former Dutch international footballer Wesley Sneijder
Updated 20 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

EWC ‘way beyond what I imagined’ — former Dutch international footballer Wesley Sneijder

EWC ‘way beyond what I imagined’ — former Dutch international footballer Wesley Sneijder
  • The ex-Ajax, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Galatasaray star visited Boulevard Riyadh City over the weekend
  • Longtime gaming fan Sneijder discussed the esports evolution and shed light on the gaming culture during his football career
Updated 20 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Former Dutch international footballer Wesley Sneijder has opened up on his Esports World Cup experience in Riyadh, describing the event as “insane” while tipping esports to be the future of global sport.

The former Ajax, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Galatasaray attacking midfielder — widely considered one of the best of his generation — visited Boulevard Riyadh City on Sunday during the Grand Finals of StarCraft II, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and EA Sports FC.

“I was invited here and I love gaming, so there was never any doubt about accepting the invitation,” said Sneijder, who with 134 appearances holds the record as the Netherlands’ most capped player of all time.

“I’ve wanted to see professional gaming from a close-up perspective for some time now. The way esports has grown in recent years is incredible.

“I had some expectations before arriving but what I’ve seen goes way beyond what I imagined — it’s insane! The venue here and the facilities within are amazing, and as a fan I’m intrigued about what the years ahead will look like for the EWC. It’s going to become bigger and bigger every year because esports look set to be the future.”

Sneijder said the event brought back fond memories of the gaming cultures at his former clubs. The Dutchman, who made his professional debut for Ajax in 2002, said this was when his own gaming journey began.

“We didn’t have computers when I was really young, but the PlayStation was around by the time I made the Ajax first team,” he said. “We played together a lot, especially in pre-season, but after a certain point we hardly slept because we were playing during the night with training the next day!

“Gaming became huge for many footballers around that time and has remained so ever since. Looking back, we never could have imagined how much more advanced and realistic games would become.”

Reflecting on his time in Italy — where Serie A, Coppa Italia and UEFA Champions League triumphs sealed a historic continental treble under legendary manager Jose Mourinho in 2009/10 — Sneijder said: “This was where we played together the most as a team. I played a lot with Mario Balotelli and Marko Arnautovic — I loved playing with those guys.

“As footballers, it was always nice to see ourselves on FIFA. It was always an exciting time wondering who the new face would be and what the new skills would be ahead of a new edition. We often spoke about these things. Our ratings were also a major talking point every season and some players were like ‘Woah, why do I only have this?’ or ‘How am I not higher?’. We were always competitive about these little things but it was always great fun.”

Besides catching the action from EA SPORTS FC 24, the inaugural installment of the new series that succeeded FIFA, Sneijder’s EWC appearance also coincided with the finale of a tournament headlined by his favorite franchise.

“I’m a huge Call of Duty fan. I’ve seen and played every edition that’s ever been released, I absolutely love it and the improvements made in each new game are incredible,” he said.

Topics: Esport World Cup

Related

3 new champions crowned on Esports World Cup’s ‘Super Sunday’
E-sport
3 new champions crowned on Esports World Cup’s ‘Super Sunday’
Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons crowned Esports World Cup club champions
E-sport
Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons crowned Esports World Cup club champions

Vardy scores on Premier League return as Leicester holds Tottenham to 1-1 draw

Vardy scores on Premier League return as Leicester holds Tottenham to 1-1 draw
Updated 20 August 2024
AP
Follow

Vardy scores on Premier League return as Leicester holds Tottenham to 1-1 draw

Vardy scores on Premier League return as Leicester holds Tottenham to 1-1 draw
Updated 20 August 2024
AP

Jamie Vardy still knows how to score in the Premier League.
The 37-year-old striker rescued a point for Leicester in its return to the Premier League on Monday by heading home a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Tottenham, which had largely dominated the first half.
Tottenham had plenty of opportunities to build a bigger lead but new signing Dominic Solanke was among those guilty of missing chances.
Instead it was Spanish defender Pedro Porro who made Tottenham’s early superiority count after 29 minutes when he got between two Leicester defenders to head James Maddison’s cross into the net at the far post.
But Vardy, who was key to Leicester’s stunning Premier League title win in 2016 and has remained with the club since then, was left unmarked to head home an equalizer.
A corner count of 9-0 gave some indication of Spurs’ dominance in the first half but Vardy’s goal changed the game completely.
Steve Cooper’s team suddenly looked a lot livelier and both teams had chances to win in a busy last half hour.
“Tottenham are a really good team but we gave them too much respect, and we started getting after them and it changed the momentum,” Vardy told Sky Sports.
Vardy spurned a good chance in the 70th minute when he was able to run clear on goal but his low shot was saved by Guglielmo Vicario. At the other end, Richarlison sent a header wide deep into injury time with the last chance of the match.
“It is a disappointing night for us,” Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said. “We need to be more ruthless in front of goal. We were that dominant, we should have been well away from the opposition. To be that wasteful tonight when we had so much of the ball and territory, it is disappointing.”
The game was halted for eight minutes late in the second half after Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur sustained a head injury. The Uruguayan received oxygen and taken off on a stretcher, but Postecoglou said he was “conscious and communicating.”

Topics: Leicester Tottenham Hotspur F.C.

Mbappe and Madrid denied in Mallorca draw

Mbappe and Madrid denied in Mallorca draw
Updated 19 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Mbappe and Madrid denied in Mallorca draw

Mbappe and Madrid denied in Mallorca draw
  • Madrid’s star-studded side struggled to break down Mallorca, who came closer to winning the game in the final stages at Son Moix stadium
Updated 19 August 2024
AFP

PALMA, Spain: Kylian Mbappe was left frustrated on his Real Madrid La Liga debut on Sunday as a resilient Real Mallorca held the Spanish and European champions to a 1-1 draw in their title defense opener.
The French superstar was thwarted by Mallorca goalkeeper Dominik Greif and after Rodrygo Goes sent Madrid ahead early on the hosts levelled in the second half through Vedat Muriqi’s towering header.
Madrid’s star-studded side struggled to break down Mallorca, who came closer to winning the game in the final stages at Son Moix stadium.
Los Blancos defender Ferland Mendy was sent off in stoppage time for a high challenge on Muriqi.
“We went ahead, we had chances to score the second, and then in the second half we lacked balance,” Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters.
“We conceded counter-attacks, it was not a good game, it was quite a clear game to see that we need to defend better and have better balance on the pitch.”
Ancelotti selected the same starting line-up which defeated Atalanta to win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, with Jude Bellingham in midfield behind the Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo attacking line.
Mbappe scored in that victory but the former Paris Saint-Germain forward was unable to celebrate his first match in his new homeland with another goal.
Ancelotti was not impressed with his team’s work-rate.
“We have to do better, with more attitude,” continued the Italian coach.
“This game can serve us to learn a lot from, it’s a game where it was quite clear where we had a problem.
“Mallorca had a very good game in a defensive sense, better than us.”
Mallorca coach Jagoba Arrasate was facing his first match in charge of the Copa del Rey runners-up and could not have asked for a tougher challenge on paper than the reigning champions, bolstered by Mbappe’s arrival.
However, his team rose to the challenge and earned a creditable point.
Madrid, who lost just once last season as they marched convincingly to the title, started quickly and took the lead after a slick combination between their Brazilian forward.
Vinicius rolled the ball backwards for Rodrygo to collect in the area and the winger bent a shot into the far corner, beyond the reach of Greif.
The goalkeeper tipped away another Rodrygo effort and Mbappe sent an effort wide as Madrid stayed on top but could not expand upon their advantage.
Arrasate urged his players to stay in the game until half-time and they duly obliged, shutting down Los Blancos’ array of stars.
Muriqi came close before the break for the hosts and tough-tackling defender Pablo Maffeo was booked for an ugly challenge on Vinicius.
Mallorca levelled early in the second half with burly Kosovo target man Muriqi powering a header home from Dani Rodriguez’s corner.
Greif saved low from Mbappe at his near post and Vinicius lashed over as Ancelotti’s side sought to regain the lead.
Ancelotti sent on veteran Luka Modric, who turns 39 in September, for defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, in search of more fluidity in attack against Mallorca’s bunkered-in defense.
Mbappe came close again but Greif denied him once more and Johan Mojica hacked the rebound to safety before Rodrygo could reach it.
Mallorca stabilized and held their own in the final stages to leave Mbappe disappointed on his league debut.
Madrid’s frustration showed in Mendy’s wild hack at Muriqi which earned him a straight red card.
“I’m so tired but it was worth it, it was so important to get a point against a team like Madrid, maybe the best in the world,” said Muriqi.
“I have to be honest, scoring against Madrid is so beautiful.”

Topics: La Liga Kylian Mbappé real madrid mallorca

Related

We must help ‘extraordinary talent’ Mbappe adapt: Madrid’s Ancelotti
Sport
We must help ‘extraordinary talent’ Mbappe adapt: Madrid’s Ancelotti
Mbappe strikes on debut as Madrid beat Atalanta in UEFA Super Cup
Sport
Mbappe strikes on debut as Madrid beat Atalanta in UEFA Super Cup

Latest updates

Can Lebanon afford to ignore the threat of a destructive earthquake?
Can Lebanon afford to ignore the threat of a destructive earthquake?
Key mediator Egypt expresses skepticism about the Gaza ceasefire proposal as more details emerge
Key mediator Egypt expresses skepticism about the Gaza ceasefire proposal as more details emerge
Brazil will restrict entry of some foreign nationals, aiming to curb migration to US and Canada
Brazil will restrict entry of some foreign nationals, aiming to curb migration to US and Canada
Harris’ main fundraising group raised four times as much as Trump in July
Harris’ main fundraising group raised four times as much as Trump in July
Russia-China partnership ‘yielding results’, Putin says
Russia-China partnership ‘yielding results’, Putin says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.