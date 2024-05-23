Saudi Arabia set to host UNCTAD Global Supply Chain Forum in 2026 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the UN Trade and Development Global Supply Chain Forum in 2026, reinforcing its growing status as a global logistics hub.

The international event will bring together leaders, experts, and organizations to shape the future of international trade.

The biannual event — the first edition of which is being held from May 21 to 24 in Bridgetown, Barbados — aims to serve as a platform for global dialogue, shaping the investment environment in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

As per a statement from the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, this accomplishment solidifies the Kingdom’s position as a key global logistics center and a pivotal point for connecting three continents.

Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, minister of transport and logistics services and chairman of the authority, stated that hosting this event reflects Saudi Arabia’s prominent position on the global stage and its significant influence in international organizations.

He underscored the leadership’s commitment to supporting the transport and logistics sector to achieve developmental and service-oriented projects and initiatives, aligned with the ambitious goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy under Vision 2030.

Al-Jasser added that winning the bid to host the 2026 UNCTAD Global Supply Chain Forum is a testament to the remarkable efforts in the ports and supply chain sector.

It also mirrors the growth in operational capabilities and efficiency, as well as the substantial investments Mawani has made in developing infrastructure and maritime services in collaboration with the private sector, the release added.

The current situation involves incidents targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea, disruptions to Suez Canal shipping, instability in the Black Sea due to the conflict in Ukraine, and drought-related water level reductions in the Panama Canal, impacting vital trade routes.

On another front, the increasing connectivity of Saudi ports with global counterparts, along with significant advancements in strategic partnerships with major international shipping lines, has led to the introduction of new maritime services linking the Kingdom with continents across the globe. This development is contributing to enhanced trade, exports, and global market connectivity.

Omar bin Talal Hariri, president of Mawani, highlighted that this accomplishment reflects the successful efforts in developing logistics service standards.

He added that the endeavor aids in supporting global trade, adopting innovative technologies in the maritime and logistics sector, and employing artificial intelligence to enhance services provided to beneficiaries.

These efforts contribute to ensuring a more inclusive and sustainable future for global supply chains.