You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia set to host UNCTAD Global Supply Chain Forum in 2026 

Saudi Arabia set to host UNCTAD Global Supply Chain Forum in 2026 

Saudi Arabia set to host UNCTAD Global Supply Chain Forum in 2026 
Abdullah Al-Munif, vice president of commercial business at Mawani, with Rebeca Grynspan, secretary-general of the UN Trade and Development. Mawani
Short Url

https://arab.news/4hrw2

Updated 23 May 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi Arabia set to host UNCTAD Global Supply Chain Forum in 2026 

Saudi Arabia set to host UNCTAD Global Supply Chain Forum in 2026 
Updated 23 May 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the UN Trade and Development Global Supply Chain Forum in 2026, reinforcing its growing status as a global logistics hub. 

The international event will bring together leaders, experts, and organizations to shape the future of international trade.  

The biannual event — the first edition of which is being held from May 21 to 24 in Bridgetown, Barbados — aims to serve as a platform for global dialogue, shaping the investment environment in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. 

As per a statement from the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, this accomplishment solidifies the Kingdom’s position as a key global logistics center and a pivotal point for connecting three continents. 

Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, minister of transport and logistics services and chairman of the authority, stated that hosting this event reflects Saudi Arabia’s prominent position on the global stage and its significant influence in international organizations.  

He underscored the leadership’s commitment to supporting the transport and logistics sector to achieve developmental and service-oriented projects and initiatives, aligned with the ambitious goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy under Vision 2030. 

Al-Jasser added that winning the bid to host the 2026 UNCTAD Global Supply Chain Forum is a testament to the remarkable efforts in the ports and supply chain sector.  

It also mirrors the growth in operational capabilities and efficiency, as well as the substantial investments Mawani has made in developing infrastructure and maritime services in collaboration with the private sector, the release added.  

The current situation involves incidents targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea, disruptions to Suez Canal shipping, instability in the Black Sea due to the conflict in Ukraine, and drought-related water level reductions in the Panama Canal, impacting vital trade routes. 

On another front, the increasing connectivity of Saudi ports with global counterparts, along with significant advancements in strategic partnerships with major international shipping lines, has led to the introduction of new maritime services linking the Kingdom with continents across the globe. This development is contributing to enhanced trade, exports, and global market connectivity. 

Omar bin Talal Hariri, president of Mawani, highlighted that this accomplishment reflects the successful efforts in developing logistics service standards. 

He added that the endeavor aids in supporting global trade, adopting innovative technologies in the maritime and logistics sector, and employing artificial intelligence to enhance services provided to beneficiaries.  

These efforts contribute to ensuring a more inclusive and sustainable future for global supply chains. 

Topics: main Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) UN Trade and Development Global Supply Chain Forum supply chain

Related

AI to help optimize Saudi aviation supply chain management: official
Business & Economy
AI to help optimize Saudi aviation supply chain management: official

Oil creeps back up after three days of losses

Oil creeps back up after three days of losses
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Oil creeps back up after three days of losses

Oil creeps back up after three days of losses
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Oil prices crept up on Thursday, clawing back some of the previous three days’ losses.

The gains were made despite the US Federal Reserve entertaining a further tightening of interest rates if inflation remains sticky, a move that could hurt oil demand.
Brent crude futures were up 92 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $82.82 a barrel by 1317 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were 97 cents, or 1.3 percent, higher at $78.54. Both benchmarks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday for their third straight day of losses.

Saudi crude exports
Saudi Arabia’s crude exports reached 6.41 million barrels per day in March, according to an analysis from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative.
This figure increased by 96,000 bpd, or 1.52 percent, compared to the previous month, marking a nine-month high. Furthermore, the data indicated that the Kingdom’s crude production fell to 8.97 million bpd, reflecting a monthly decrease of 0.42 percent.
This can be linked to the voluntary oil production cuts adopted by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+. Saudi Arabia announced in March the extension of its 1 million bpd cut, initially implemented in July 2023, until the end of the second quarter of 2024.
The Ministry of Energy said that the Kingdom’s production will be approximately 9 million bpd until the end of June.
Meanwhile, refinery crude output, representing the processed volume of crude oil yielding gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and heating oil, fell by 4 percent compared to the previous month, reaching 2.56 million bpd, according to JODI data.

 

 

Topics: oil prices

Related

Oil creeps up from 10-month low, but down nearly 4% on week
Business & Economy
Oil creeps up from 10-month low, but down nearly 4% on week
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports up 3.3%: GASTAT  graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports up 3.3%: GASTAT 

IMF demands Pakistan secure parliamentary approval on reforms for loan agreement— official

IMF demands Pakistan secure parliamentary approval on reforms for loan agreement— official
Updated 23 May 2024
Follow

IMF demands Pakistan secure parliamentary approval on reforms for loan agreement— official

IMF demands Pakistan secure parliamentary approval on reforms for loan agreement— official
  • Government will present “prior actions” needed to secure IMF loan in federal budget next month, says finance ministry official 
  • Leading economist says Pakistan left with no option but to secure IMF bailout to meet external financing needs of $80 billion 
Updated 23 May 2024
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked Pakistan to seek parliamentary approval on major economic reforms related to the energy, power, tax sectors and on the privatization of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) before starting formal talks for another loan program, a finance ministry official said on Thursday. 

Facing low foreign exchange reserves, currency devaluation and high inflation, Pakistan last month completed a short-term $3 billion IMF program that helped stave off a sovereign default. However, the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the need for a fresh, longer-term program with the global lender. 

An IMF mission reached Islamabad last week to negotiate with Pakistani authorities for a fresh bailout program, holding talks with officials on reforms in key economic sectors. The mission is wrapping up its visit today, Thursday, without reaching any staff-level agreement with Islamabad. 

The government would present the economic reforms demanded by IMF or “prior actions” in parliament in the Finance Bill 2024-25 likely to be presented on June 7, the finance ministry official with knowledge of the negotiations, said on condition of anonymity. 

“The IMF has suggested authorities to get parliamentary approval for the new loan program’s targets and conditions before initiation of the formal talks,” the official told Arab News. 

“In fact, these are the prior actions that Pakistan is required to take care of before reaching a staff-level agreement with the Fund for the new bailout package.”

The international lender has urged Islamabad to overhaul its SOEs and introduce tax, energy and power reforms. Pakistan has had to take painful measures in line with the IMF’s demands since 2022, which included hiking fuel and food prices. 

The finance ministry official said the government intends to introduce key reforms in the energy and power sectors in line with the IMF’s demands, besides broadening the tax base through progressive initiatives. 

“The government will take all parliamentary parties into confidence over the digitalization of the Federal Board of Revenue and the privatization of the SOEs,” he added. 

Sajid Amin, a senior economist and deputy executive director at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), said the government had “no option but to secure the IMF loan program.” He said the IMF’s program was critical in helping Pakistan meet its external financing needs of around $80 billion in the next three years. 

“The IMF wants political ownership of the loan program and that’s why it is pushing the government to get all the targets and conditions approved by the parliament,” Amin told Arab News.

“The biggest challenge for the government is to convince the coalition partners and opposition over its reforms agenda to secure the IMF loan,” he said. 

Amin warned the upcoming IMF program would be the “toughest” one for the government as it would not be easy for it to complete it. 
 

Topics: Pakistan IMF Ties

Goldman Sachs to establish regional headquarters in Riyadh: report

Goldman Sachs to establish regional headquarters in Riyadh: report
Updated 23 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

Goldman Sachs to establish regional headquarters in Riyadh: report

Goldman Sachs to establish regional headquarters in Riyadh: report
Updated 23 May 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Goldman Sachs Group is set to become the first Wall Street bank to establish its regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia as it has reportedly obtained a license from the Ministry of Investment, reported Bloomberg.

As per the recently approved laws in Saudi Arabia, companies with state contracts must have a regional headquarters in the Kingdom with a minimum of 15 employees.

Arab News contacted the Investment Ministry to get a confirmation of the news but officials declined to comment.

It would be pertinent to mention here that Goldman Sachs currently has offices in Doha, Riyadh and Dubai.

Saudi Arabia has outperformed its target for attracting regional headquarters, with over 180 companies now established in the Kingdom. This number surpassed the initial goal of securing 160 HQs by the end 2023.

Saudi Arabia offers tax incentives for foreign companies that locate their regional headquarters in the Kingdom, including a 30-year exemption for corporate income tax.

The tax incentives include zero income tax for foreign entities that move their regional headquarters in the Kingdom, and these benefits can be availed from the date of the regional headquarters issuance license, according to Ministry of Investment. 

Topics: Finance

Saudi Arabia issues 54 industrial licenses in March 

Saudi Arabia issues 54 industrial licenses in March 
Updated 23 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia issues 54 industrial licenses in March 

Saudi Arabia issues 54 industrial licenses in March 
Updated 23 May 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia maintained the issuance of over 300 industrial licenses in the first quarter of 2024, consistent with the previous year, official data has revealed.

According to a statement released from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, as many as 324 industrial permits were issued in the first three months of the year, with 54 approvals issued in March alone. 

The report further showed that the volume of investments in March amounted to SR1.047 billion ($279 million). 

This falls in line with the Saudi Arabia’s ambition to transform mining into a foundational industrial pillar of the country’s economy. 

It also aligns with the ministry’s goal to strengthen the sector as well as contribute to the ongoing developments in accordance with Vision 2030.

Moreover, the report, which was issued by the ministry’s National Industrial and Mining Information Center, disclosed that the permits in March were distributed across several sectors, including the manufacturing of non-metallic mineral and food products and formed metal goods as well as chemicals and paper and its products. 

According to the analysis, the new industrial licenses were distributed among multiple regions, including the Eastern Province, Riyadh and Makkah, as well as Qassim, Jazan, Madinah, Al-Jouf, and Al-Baha. 

The distribution of new permits shows that small enterprises comprised 77.78 percent, with medium-sized companies following at 22.22 percent. 

In terms of the type of investments, national factories accounted for the largest percentage of the total licenses, with 98.15 percent, followed by foreign establishments with 1.85 percent. 

Furthermore, the study also indicated that the number of factories existing and under construction in the Kingdom until the end of the same month reached 11,832 factories, up from 11,757 facilities in February, with an investment volume of SR1.528 trillion.

Meanwhile, 69 factories started production in March, with an investment volume of SR1.339 billion.

The ministry issues its report monthly to establish the sector’s most critical indicators in Saudi Arabia, demonstrating the extent of change and the growth of industrial investments. 

In April, the Kingdom introduced the Mining Exploration Enablement Program, inviting global firms and explorers to participate in the initiative in an attempt to further expand the sector.

According to a statement at the time, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the Ministry of Investment extended invitations to international companies in the sector to register for the scheme. 

The statement further added at the time that the program is expected to boost exploration activities, optimize the value extracted from the mining sector, and expand the Kingdom’s survey potential by focusing on uncharted territories.  

Topics: startups Mining

Saudi Arabia to reshape global tourism landscape, says Al-Khateeb 

Saudi Arabia to reshape global tourism landscape, says Al-Khateeb 
Updated 23 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia to reshape global tourism landscape, says Al-Khateeb 

Saudi Arabia to reshape global tourism landscape, says Al-Khateeb 
Updated 23 May 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is on track to change the map of tourism on a global level, according to a top minister.  

Participating in a dialogue session on the sidelines of the 50th UN Tourism Regional Commission for the Middle East taking place from May 22 to 24 in Muscat, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb stressed that the Kingdom is working in cooperation with regional member states of the organization to further develop the industry, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

This is in line with Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, which aims to reach 150 million visitors by 2030, grow the private sector’s contribution, and attract direct foreign investments, adding to the economic growth and diversification. 

“The Kingdom will change the map of tourism in the world, and the opportunities and facilities that we provide to investors will make the tourism sector more attractive, and we are proceeding in a distinctive way in building the sector,” Al-Khateeb affirmed. 

During the session, the minister also indicated that Saudi Arabia has begun to develop the tourism division as part of its Vision 2030 plan, noting that the development efforts have succeeded in raising the sector’s contribution from 3 percent of the local economy to 4.5 percent by the end of the last year.  

Al-Khateeb also drew attention to the fact that the Middle East has great potential and natural resources that enable it to become one of the most important tourist destinations in the world.  

He explained that the countries in the region are moving as a single bloc in the right direction regarding developing the tourism sector, as they have begun designing plans and strategies to benefit from this promising industry.  

The minister highlighted that attracting and qualifying the national human resources are two important factors for developing the regional sector, stressing that the Saudi Ministry of Tourism pays great attention to the issue of qualifying national cadres working in the field. 

The body also works to attract young men and women in the Kingdom to work in the industry. 

In April, the deputy minister of destination enablement at the Ministry of Tourism said that Saudi Arabia is open to readjusting its goal of attracting 150 million visitors by 2030 if those numbers are achieved ahead of time.  

Speaking in an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the first day of the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, Mahmoud Abdulhadi explained that goals are adjusted based on performance.    

“As we hit our target seven years ahead of target, our 100 million target, we therefore now have a new goal. I’m sure if we were to hit that new target with a significant overperformance in terms of the timeline, our targets would also be adjusted,” Abdulhadi said.

Topics: Tourism & Transport

Latest updates

Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority issues statement following Riyadh food poisoning incident
Riyadh experienced a wave of food poisoning cases caused by clostridium botulinum at the end of April. (File/Shutterstock)
What We Are Reading Today: Birds of the Middle East
What We Are Reading Today: Birds of the Middle East
Medic says Gaza hospital under Israeli siege for fifth day
Medic says Gaza hospital under Israeli siege for fifth day
UN expert urges probe of alleged torture of Palestinian prisoners
UN expert urges probe of alleged torture of Palestinian prisoners
Oil creeps back up after three days of losses
Oil creeps back up after three days of losses

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.