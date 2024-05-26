King Saud University signs academic agreement with University of Tokyo

TOKYO: King Saud University and the University of Tokyo have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen academic collaboration in physics, chemistry and Earth sciences.
The MoU was signed by the acting rector of King Saud University, Dr. Abdullah Al-Salman, and the president of the University of Tokyo, Dr. Teruo Fujii, in the presence of the director of Prince Mohammed bin Salman Center for Future Science and Technology, Dr. Hiroaki Aihara.
This collaboration is a major milestone in fostering future partnerships between the two universities.
The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Center, based at the University of Tokyo, will play a crucial role in enhancing and advancing this cooperation.
Saudi minister meets Tonga's crown prince at Pacific leaders meeting
The pair discussed relations between their nations and ways to enhance them
Updated 31 August 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met Crown Prince Tupouto’a ‘Ulukalala of Tonga on the sidelines of the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Nuku’alofa, capital of the island nation.
Adel Al-Jubeir, who is also climate envoy, relayed King Salman’s and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s greetings and best wishes for Tonga’s progress and prosperity.
The crown prince reciprocated with his greetings and appreciation to the Saudi leadership and wished the Kingdom prosperity and well-being.
The pair discussed relations between their nations and ways to enhance them.
Following the meeting, the Tongan crown prince hosted a lunch for Al-Jubeir and his delegation, which included the Kingdom’s ambassador to Australia and non-resident ambassador to Tonga, Sultan bin Khuzaim.
Riyadh hosts grand finale of Comedy Factory initiative
Four-month program uncovers new artistic and comedic stars
Updated 31 August 2024
Arab News
Riyadh: The four-month Comedy Factory initiative to discover new artistic and comedic talents concluded at Boulevard Riyadh City.
CEO of the General Entertainment Authority Faisal Bafarat attended the grand finale of the comedy initiative, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
Hassan Al-Balam, team leader of the Comedy Factory, said that the success of the initiative was largely due to the support of GEA Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh, adding that he “believed in the Comedy Factory concept and diligently pursued all of its details until it was realized.”
Al-Balam said: “During the project, we had clear goals set for us, namely, establishing a Saudi youth comedy theater.”
He expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the project’s success.
At the ceremony, graduate students showcased their talents by performing two plays written by fellow graduates, titled “The Enchanted Chair” and “Alzheimer.”
The plays highlighted the skills and experience they had gained in impersonation, performance, and diction during their training.
The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to the students, and Bafarat presented commemorative shields to the faculty members in recognition of their efforts.
Shields were also presented to the outstanding students: Ghazwa Al-Mansour, Haitham Habib Al-Ahmed, Othman Khalid Al-Nassar, and Nawaf Al-Qahtani for scriptwriting; and Haifa Ibrahim, Abeer Fahd, Noura Abdullah, Sultan Mohammed Al-Faisal, Nasser bin Thani Al-Anazi, Omar bin Hamad Al-Qahtani, and Abdullah Al-Osaimi for acting.
The initiative provided Saudi youths with the opportunity to showcase their comedic talents and creative writing abilities, as well as to expand their skills under the guidance of academics and specialists in the field.
The initiative received 3,500 applications for participation, which were sorted and narrowed down to 300 applicants at the evaluation stage, including 40 students for the acting and writing tracks.
KSrelief clinics serve patients in Yemen and Jordan’s Zaatari camp
Updated 31 August 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi aid agency, KSrelief, provided a variety of medical services to war-impacted patients in Yemen and Jordan’s Zaatari refugee camp, state news agency SPA reported.
The Prosthetics and Rehabilitation Center in Yemen's Hadhramaut served 217 Yemenis in July who lost their limbs.
The center, located in Seiyun district, provided a total of 691 services that ranged from prosthetic limb fittings and rehabilitation, physical therapy, and specialized consultations.
Elsewhere, KSrelief offered treatment to 2,613 patients in the Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan during the third week of August.
The general medicine clinics examined and dispensed medications to 655 patients during the week, while the internal clinic received 116 patients and the pediatric clinic attended to 287 children.
The emergency department received 237 patients, the gynecology clinic served 219 women, and the dental clinic attended to 129 patients.
KSrelief distributes food aid in Chad, Sudan and Lebanon
Updated 31 August 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi aid agency, KSrelief, has distributed food parcels in Chad, Lebanon and Sudan as part of its global food security program.
KSrelief handed out 1,000 food parcels in the Kanem region of Chad, benefiting 6,000 individuals from the neediest groups.
In Sudan, 1,100 food parcels were distributed in Shendi locality in River Nile State, benefiting 6,325 individuals from displaced and needy families affected by floods and rains.
In Lebanon, KSrelief continued the fourth phase of Al-Amal Charitable Bakery project in Akkar Governorate and Al-Minieh District by handing out a total of 175,000 bags of bread from August 22-28.
As part of the project, the aid agency distributed 25,000 bags of bread on a daily basis, benefiting 12,500 families from Syrians, Palestinians and the host community living in northern Lebanon.
How Riyadh’s new King Salman Park will provide an urban haven for flora and fauna
The park will feature over 11 sq. km of green space, including gardens, meadows, and forests, creating a vast natural habitat
Set to become the world’s largest urban park by 2025, it will expand Riyadh’s green footprint and foster biodiversity
Updated 31 August 2024
Waad Hussain
RIYADH: When one imagines a rapidly expanding desert city, few are likely to picture a glittering modern skyline punctuated with green spaces alive with the sound of birds and insects. And yet, this is the dream that is fast becoming a reality in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
Scheduled to open in 2025, King Salman Park is set to become the largest of its kind in the world, covering about 16.6 sq. km. As a flagship initiative of Saudi Vision 2030, it will not only expand the city’s green spaces, but also enhance quality of life.
“King Salman Park is set to redefine Riyadh’s urban landscape,” Khaled Al-Ojyan, an architect with Green Riyadh, told Arab News. “This ambitious project aligns perfectly with Vision 2030, transforming the city into a more sustainable, vibrant and green environment.”
Construction is progressing rapidly, with more than $1 billion in contracts awarded to spearhead its development. The project forms a major part of a broader $23 billion investment to revitalize Riyadh’s infrastructure, including contributions from the private sector amounting to $15 billion.
Situated on the grounds of the former Riyadh Air Base, the park will be seven times the size of London’s Hyde Park and five times that of New York’s Central Park, making it a monumental addition to the city’s landscape.
Although King Salman Park has been designed to provide a wide range of sports, cultural and recreational activities, it is also intended to act as a haven for biodiversity, featuring a wealth of plant and animal life.
More than 11.6 sq. km of the site will be dedicated to green space, planted with 1 million trees. These vast areas will contribute significantly to increasing the region’s vegetation cover, raising the rate of per capita green spaces and supporting a variety of local wildlife.
The park’s design also includes vertical gardens, an Islamic-style garden and various other spaces that will serve as habitats for birds, butterflies and other species, enhancing the park’s aesthetic appeal and creating a healthier, more vibrant ecosystem within Riyadh.
DID YOUKNOW?
• King Salman Park will feature more than 11 sq. km of green areas, including gardens, meadows and forests, creating a vast natural habitat within Riyadh.
• The park is designed to support diverse plant and animal species, with initiatives aimed at conserving native flora and fauna.
• The park will incorporate sustainable irrigation and water recycling systems, promoting water conservation and supporting plant life.
The park’s “valley” area, covering more than 800,000 sq. meters, will include several bodies of water designed to support aquatic life and offer migratory birds a place to rest.
The inclusion of these natural elements in the park’s design is a testament to the project’s commitment to environmental sustainability and urban biodiversity.
“By incorporating advanced urban development and green infrastructure strategies, King Salman Park will serve as a dynamic centerpiece for the community,” said Al-Ojyan of Green Riyadh.
“It’s inspiring to witness such a forward-thinking initiative come to life, setting a new standard for urban development in the region. I believe this will be a landmark achievement for Riyadh.”
King Salman Park is not just about enhancing biodiversity. It is also about improving quality of life for Riyadh’s residents. The park will feature a 7.2-km pedestrian walkway, offering a serene environment for walking and exercise.
Recreational facilities, including playgrounds, sports complexes and cultural venues, will be spread across the park, encouraging outdoor activities and fostering a sense of community.
The park’s cultural facilities will be a major draw for residents and visitors alike. The Royal Art Complex, occupying an area of more than 400,000 sq. meters, will include a national theater, five museums, an outdoor theater and art academies.
These cultural venues will host various events and activities, making King Salman Park a vibrant cultural hub in Riyadh.
Sustainability is a key focus of King Salman Park’s development. The park’s design includes numerous eco-friendly features, such as rainwater harvesting and energy-efficient systems.
These sustainable practices will minimize the park’s environmental impact and ensure that it remains a green oasis in the heart of Riyadh.
The park’s extensive green spaces and tree-planting efforts will also help mitigate the urban heat island effect, improving the overall climate in Riyadh.
The strategic location of King Salman Park, linked to several main roads and public transport stations, will make it easily accessible, further enhancing its role as a sustainable and inclusive urban space.
King Salman Park is a long-term investment in the future of Riyadh. As part of the city’s transformation under Vision 2030, the park will play a crucial role in making Riyadh one of the most livable cities in the world.
Future enhancements and expansions will continue to promote environmental sustainability and urban biodiversity, ensuring that King Salman Park will remain a vital part of Riyadh’s urban landscape in the future.