UK police arrest 40 after pro-Palestinian rally

A Palestinian flag flaps in the aire in front of Metropolitan Police (MET) officers arriving at a Pro-Palestinian “Hands off Rafah, End the genocide” rally in central London, on May 28, 2024, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, following Israel’s attack in Rafah. Israel launched its controversial assault on Rafah earlier this month of May 2024, dismissing concerns for the safety of the 1.4 million Palestinian civilians then sheltering in the city.(AFP)
Updated 29 May 2024
AFP
  • Individuals were arrested late on Tuesday for offenses including breaching public order conditions, obstructing roads and assaulting emergency workers
London: UK police on Wednesday said that 40 people had been arrested and three officers injured after protesters refused to disperse following a demonstration in London over Israel’s latest offensive in Gaza.
The British capital’s Metropolitan Police Service said the individuals were arrested late on Tuesday for offenses including breaching public order conditions, obstructing roads and assaulting emergency workers.
It said two officers sustained minor injuries after being assaulted while a third, who was struck by a bottle thrown from within the crowd, suffered a “serious facial injury.”
The Met, as the force is widely known, said an investigation was under way to identify who threw the bottle.
Police had approved plans for the early evening protest — organized by a coalition including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign — outside the gates of Downing Street in central London.
But it imposed conditions including that the rally end by 8:00pm.
Up to 10,000 people attended, and the “vast majority” had left by the required time, but a group of around 500 remained to continue protesting, according to police.
“Officers engaged extensively before making a number of arrests for failing to comply with conditions,” the Met said in a statement.
“As they moved in, some in the crowd resisted physically requiring officers to use force to extract those who had been arrested.”
Further arrests followed later in the evening after the remaining demonstrators launched a breakaway march and were eventually corralled outside a train station, the Met said.
Israel’s renewed military operations in Gaza, concentrated on Rafah, have sparked fresh protests in London and other cities around the world.
The British capital has seen frequent marches protesting Israel’s response to the deadly Hamas attack on its territory on October 7, stoking controversy and political debate over how they should be policed.
They have passed off largely peacefully, but police have made arrests at many for various offenses, including anti-Semitic chanting and banners, promoting a proscribed organization and assaults.

AFP

ULAANBAATAR: Russian President Vladimir Putin was welcomed by honor guards and red carpets in the Mongolian capital on Tuesday on his first visit to an International Criminal Court (ICC) member since it issued a warrant for his arrest last year.
Putin landed in Ulaanbaatar on Monday night at the start of a high-profile trip seen as a show of defiance against the court, Kyiv, the West and rights groups that have all called for him to be detained.
He met Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Tuesday at Ulaanbaatar’s imposing Genghis Khan Square, also known as Sukhbaatar Square, where a band played martial tunes and both national anthems.
The Russian leader praised Mongolia’s “respectful attitude” and told Khurelsukh the two nations had “close positions” on “many current international issues.”
Putin is wanted by the Hague-based ICC for the alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children since his troops invaded the country in 2022.
Ukraine has reacted furiously to the trip, accusing Mongolia of “sharing responsibility” for Putin’s “war crimes” after authorities did not detain him at the airport.
“Today, Putin humiliated Mongolia by cynically using it as a bargaining chip in his geopolitical game,” Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on social media platform X.
“By refusing to arrest Putin, Mongolia has deliberately jeopardized its international standing,” he said.
A European Union spokesperson said that the bloc “regrets” that Mongolia “did not comply with its obligations” under the Rome Statute that established the ICC.
The United States, which is not part of the ICC and has increasingly close ties with Mongolia, acknowledged the unenviable position of Ulaanbaatar but voiced hope Mongolian officials would raise concerns with Putin.
“We understand the position that Mongolia is in — sandwiched between two much larger neighbors — but we do think it’s important that they continue to support the rule of law,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.
The ICC said last week all its members had an “obligation” to detain those sought by the court.
In practice, there is little that can be done if Ulaanbaatar does not comply.
A vibrant democracy situated between authoritarian giants Russia and China, Mongolia enjoys close cultural links to Moscow as well as a critical trading relationship with Beijing.
On the streets of Ulaanbaatar, Altanbayar Altankhuyag, a 26-year-old economist, told AFP it would have been “immoral and improper” to arrest Putin.
“China and Russia both are very important to us as neighbors,” he said.
Mongolia was under Moscow’s sway during the Soviet era but has sought to keep friendly relations with both the Kremlin and Beijing since the Soviet collapse in 1991.
It has not condemned Russia’s offensive in Ukraine and has abstained during votes on the conflict at the United Nations.
The Kremlin said last week it was not concerned that Putin would be arrested during the visit.
“Obviously there was no chance of arresting Putin,” Bayarlkhagva Munkhnaran, a political analyst and former adviser on Mongolia’s National Security Council, told AFP.
“In Ulaanbaatar’s view the current ICC warrant-related scandal is a passing matter compared to the need to maintain secure and predictable relations with the Kremlin,” he said.
Genghis Khan Square was decked out with huge Mongolian and Russian flags for Putin’s first visit to the country in five years. The two leaders stood near Mongolian soldiers in traditional costume, some of them on horseback.
A small group of protesters had gathered there a day earlier, with demonstrators holding a sign demanding “Get war criminal Putin out of here.”
Tight security prevented another protest planned for Tuesday from getting near Putin.
Tsatsral Bat-Ochir of the NoWar movement said she and other activists had been held by police for trying to protest against Putin’s visit.
“We tried to protest against war criminal Putin, but then here we were illegally detained for five hours,” she told AFP.
Police Col. N. Batbayar said the activists had been held for ignoring warnings against entering a “security area established on the square during Putin’s visit.”
“This was not an arrest,” he told AFP, adding that seven people had been taken in to give statements.
Other protesters gathered about a block from the Monument for the Politically Repressed, which honors those who suffered under Mongolia’s decades-long Soviet-backed communist rule.
Putin’s visit is being held to mark the 85th anniversary of a decisive victory by Mongolian and Soviet forces over Imperial Japan.

KINSHASA: An attempted jailbreak in Congo’s main prison left 129 people dead, including some who were shot by guards and soldiers and others who died in a stampede at the overcrowded facility, authorities said Tuesday. One prominent activist put the death toll at more than 200.
A provisional assessment showed that 24 inmates were fatally shot by “warning” shots fired by guards as they tried to escape from the Makala Central Prison in the capital Kinshasa early on Monday, Congolese Interior Minister Jacquemin Shabani said on the social media platform X.
“There are also 59 injured people taken into care by the government, as well as some cases of women raped,” he said, adding that order had been restored at the prison, part of which was burned in the attempted jailbreak.
Shabani did not elaborate on the incidents of rape in the prison, which has both male and female inmates, as well as military personnel facing charges.
It wasn’t immediately clear if all 129 fatalities were inmates and officials did not say how the stampede happened.
However, Emmanuel Adu Cole, a prominent prison rights activist in Congo, told The Associated Press that he counted more than 200 people dead in the attack and many of them had been shot. He cited videos shared from the prison as well as inmates he spoke to. The AP was unable to independently verify the videos.
Inmates had increasingly grown frustrated with the poor conditions in the facility, including inadequate beds, poor feeding and poor sanitation. However, authorities failed to act despite warnings, said Cole, president of the local Bill Clinton Peace Foundation, which has in the past visited the prison.
Makala, Congo’s largest penitentiary with a capacity for 1,500 people, holds over 12,000 inmates, most of whom are awaiting trial, Amnesty International said in its latest country report.
The facility has recorded previous jailbreaks, including in 2017 when members of a religious sect stormed the prison and freed dozens of inmates.
Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala, a prominent Congolese journalist who was recently detained in the prison for months, spoke of its “deplorable and inhumane” conditions and how inmates constantly lack food, water and medical care. Among the inmates are nearly 700 women and hundreds of minors “treated in the same way as adults,” he said.
“Makala is a real chaos (and) every day is a battle for life,” Tshiamala said.
Gunfire inside the prison started around midnight on Sunday and lasted into Monday morning, local residents in the area said.
“Shots were ringing out everywhere,” said Stéphane Matondo, who lives nearby, adding that military vehicles arrived shortly after and the main road to the prison was blocked.
Videos posted online show bodies lying on the ground inside the prison, many of them with visible injuries. Another video shows inmates carrying bodies that appeared to be lifeless and loading them into a vehicle.
There were no signs of forced entry into the prison, which is located in the city center, 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the presidential palace.
The attempted escape was plotted from inside the prison by inmates in one of the wings, Mbemba Kabuya, the deputy justice minister, told the local Top Congo FM radio.
In the hours following the attack, officials visited the prison as authorities convened a panel to investigate the incident. Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, who is in China on an official visit, has not publicly commented.
Calling for an independent investigation, rights groups and the opposition accused the government of using excessive force and covering up the true death toll. An earlier statement from a senior government official on Monday said that only two people died.
Martin Fayulu, an opposition leader, compared the death toll to “summary executions” and said it was an “unacceptable crime that cannot go unpunished.”
Makala — among other prisons in Congo — is so overcrowded that inmates often starve to death, activists say. Scores of prisoners have been released in recent months as part of efforts to reduce the number of inmates.
Justice Minister Constant Mutamba called the attempted jailbreak a “premeditated act of sabotage” and promised a “stern response.” His deputy, Samuel Mbemba Kabuya, blamed the country’s magistrates and judges for the overcrowding in prisons, saying people are quickly jailed at the early stage of their trials.
Mutamba announced a ban on the transfer of inmates from Makala and pledged that authorities will build a new prison, among other efforts to reduce overcrowding.

AP

PARIS: A boat carrying migrants ripped apart in the English Channel as they attempted to reach Britain from northern France on Tuesday, plunging dozens into the treacherous waterway and leaving 12 dead, authorities said.
Many didn’t have life preservers in what one official called the deadliest migrant accident in the channel this year.
“Unfortunately, the bottom of the boat ripped open,” said Olivier Barbarin, mayor of Le Portel near the fishing port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, where a first aid post was set up to treat victims. “If people don’t know how to swim in the agitated waters ... it can go very quickly.”
The mayor said 12 died after initially giving a toll of 13. Lt. Etienne Baggio, a spokesman for the French agency that oversees that stretch of sea, said rescuers pulled a total of 65 people from the waters in a search operation that lasted more than four hours. Doctors confirmed 12 died, he said.
Baggio called it the deadliest migrant boat tragedy in the English Channel this year. In July, four migrants died while attempting the crossing on an inflatable boat that capsized and punctured. Five others, including a child, in another attempt in April. And five dead were recovered from the seas or found washed up along a beach after a migrant boat ran into difficulties in the dark and winter cold of January.
Many of those aboard the vessel that broke up in the English Channel on Tuesday didn’t have life vests, Baggio said. It was not immediately clear what kind of boat it was. Three helicopters, a plane, two fishing boats and more than six other vessels were involved in the rescue operation.
In another sea tragedy Tuesday involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe, a boat carrying migrants capsized off the Libyan coast, leaving one person dead and 22 missing, Libyan authorities said.
The agency overseeing the rescue operation in the English Channel said the boat got into difficulty off Gris-Nez point between Boulogne-sur-Mer and the port of Calais further north. Sea temperatures off northern France were around 20 degrees C, or about 68 F.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin went to Boulogne-sur-Mer to meet those involved in handling what he described as the “terrible shipwreck.” He said the boat was frail and small — less than 7 meters (23 feet) long — and that smugglers are packing more and more people aboard such vessels.
Last week, the leaders of France and Britain agreed to deepen cooperation on illegal migration in the channel.
UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper called it “a horrifying and deeply tragic incident” and paid tribute to French rescuers “who undoubtedly saved many lives, but sadly could not save everyone.”
“The gangs behind this appalling and callous trade in human lives have been cramming more and more people onto increasingly unseaworthy dinghies, and sending them out into the Channel even in very poor weather,” she said.
“They do not care about anything but the profits they make, and that is why — as well as mourning the awful loss of life — the work to dismantle these dangerous and criminal smuggler gangs and to strengthen border security is so vital and must proceed apace.”
Europe’s increasingly strict asylum rules, growing xenophobia and hostile treatment of migrants have been pushing them north.
At least 30 migrants have died or gone missing while trying to cross to the UK this year, according to the International Organization for Migration. That figure doesn’t include the latest deaths.
At least 2,109 migrants have tried to cross the English Channel on small boats in the past seven days, according to UK Home Office data updated Tuesday. The data includes people found in the channel or on arrival.

AP

KYIV: Two Russian ballistic missiles struck an educational facility and nearby hospital in a central-eastern region of Ukraine, killing at least 41 people and wounding 180 others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday.
The strike occurred in the city of Poltava, the capital of the region of the same name, officials said. Poltava is located about 110 kilometers (70 miles) from the border with Russia and about 350 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Kyiv.
The strike appeared to be one of the deadliest carried out by Russian forces since the war began more than 900 days ago on Feb. 24, 2022.
“One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. People found themselves under the rubble. Many were saved,” Zelensky said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.
“All necessary services are involved in the rescue operation,” he added. He said he had ordered “a full and prompt investigation” into what happened. Zelensky didn’t provide any further details.
The missiles hit shortly after the air raid alert sounded, when many people were on their way to a bomb shelter, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said, describing the strike as “barbaric.”
Rescue crews and medics saved 25 people, 11 of them dug out from the rubble, a Defense Ministry statement said.

Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Pope Francis arrived in Indonesia on Tuesday, the first stop of the longest trip of his papacy where he is set to meet members of the Catholic community and participate in an interfaith meeting with religious leaders in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country.

Francis, who will also visit Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore over the next 10 days, was seated in a wheelchair as a lift disembarked him from a chartered commercial aircraft at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta airport.

He was welcomed with a bouquet of local produce presented by two children dressed in traditional clothes and then greeted by Indonesia’s religious affairs minister, its Vatican envoy and a number of bishops on a red carpet flanked by honor guards.

The 87-year-old pontiff then climbed into a waiting car and was taken to the Vatican Embassy, where he is staying for the rest of his trip in Indonesia.

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo welcomed the pope, saying in a broadcast statement that the country and the Vatican “have the same commitment to fostering peace and brotherhood, as well as ensuring the welfare of humanity.”

Francis is the third pope to visit Indonesia, after Pope Paul VI in 1970 and Pope John Paul II in 1989.

“This visit is an extremely historic visit … On behalf of the Indonesian people, I warmly welcome and thank His Holiness Pope Francis (for this trip) to Indonesia,” Widodo said.

The pontiff’s first full day of activities will begin on Wednesday with meetings with the country’s political leaders — including Widodo — young people, diplomats and the Indonesian clergy.

A key highlight of Francis’ visit to Indonesia is his participation on Thursday in an interfaith meeting with representatives of the six religions that are officially recognized in the country: Islam, Buddhism, Confucianism, Hinduism, Catholicism and Protestantism.

The event will take place at Istiqlal mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia and a symbol of religious freedom and tolerance. It is linked via a “tunnel of friendship” to the capital’s main Catholic cathedral, Our Lady of Assumption, which Francis will visit with the grand imam, Nasaruddin Umar, before they sign a joint declaration.

Leaders of Indonesia’s second-largest Islamic group, Muhammadiyah, said Francis’ visit showcased his commitment “to build and strengthen relations” between Catholics and the Islamic world, as they urged the Indonesian government to raise the issue of Palestine in meetings with the pontiff.

“It is imperative for Indonesia to make the visit and meetings with Pope Francis a momentum to take initiative and … find a permanent solution for the future of Palestine by involving different stakeholders at the global level,” Muhammadiyah leaders said in a statement.

Catholics make up about 3 percent of the country’s 270 million population, compared to the 87 percent who are Muslim.

When Francis presides over a mass for some 70,000 people at Jakarta’s main stadium on Thursday, some of the attendees will have come from other parts of the archipelago nation, traveling long hours to see the head of the Catholic Church.

Aluysius Sigit, a pastor from Lampung province, will travel around 600 km to the Indonesian capital as part of a delegation of about 1,000 people from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tanjungkarang.

“We are overjoyed and happy … very grateful to God that we will be able to see Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of the Catholic Church,” Sigit told Arab News.

“His visit embodies the Catholic Church’s devotion to maintain peace and religious tolerance.”

Worshippers from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sanggau, located in West Kalimantan province, have also been arriving in Jakarta since Monday to attend the upcoming mass.

“There are about 240 of us … First we must drive to Pontianak, which takes about 3 to 4 hours, and then we take a flight to Jakarta,” Father Leonardus from the Sanggau diocese told Arab News.

Leonardus said his congregation was “very enthusiastic” to see Francis, as he was looking forward to the pontiff’s agenda in Indonesia and how it will impact the country’s Catholic community.

“We are very happy because the pope will visit Istiqlal and meet with religious groups, it shows how open and very tolerant we are,” he said.

“For Catholics, this is an opportunity to foster brotherhood, extending beyond our little community in Kalimantan to reach the whole of Indonesia, because we’ll get to meet our brothers and sisters from other provinces.”

