GCC countries to lead Mideast energy transition 

According to a report, Solar photovoltaics in Saudi Arabia has achieved a world record-low levelized cost of electricity of $10.4 per megawatt-hour. (AN file photo)
Updated 30 May 2024
Arab News
  • Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Oman to account for two-third of region’s solar capacity
Updated 30 May 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Oman are set to lead the Middle East’s solar transition thanks to several key factors, according to a new report.

In its latest analysis, Norwegian business intelligence and research company Rystad Energy stated that solar power is becoming increasingly important in the energy policies of Middle Eastern countries.

As the cheapest energy source, solar photovoltaics in Saudi Arabia has achieved a world record-low levelized cost of electricity of $10.4 per megawatt-hour, the report stated. It further explained that this is due to factors such as low hurdle rates, large-scale projects, and declining hardware prices, as well as low labor costs and high solar irradiance.
“The region has exceptional solar energy potential, receiving more than 2,000 kilowatt-hours per sq. m. annually in solar irradiation in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Oman,” the report stated.
The total solar capacity in the Middle East at the end of 2023 exceeded 16 gigawatts and is expected to approach 23 GW by the end of 2024, the report added.
Rystad Energy’s projections indicate that by 2030, the capacity will surpass 100 GW, with green hydrogen projects contributing an annual growth rate of 30 percent.
The report stated that Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Oman are on track to collectively account for nearly two third of the region’s total solar capacity by the end of the decade.
By 2050, renewable sources, including hydro, solar, and wind, are expected to constitute 70 percent of the Middle East’s power generation mix, a significant leap from 5 percent at the end of 2023, the report stated.
Despite this surge, the region will rely heavily on natural gas in the short term, with usage peaking around 2030.
The report added that at the end of 2023, 93 percent of the Middle East’s power generation was from fossil fuels, with renewables at 3 percent and nuclear and hydro at 2 percent each.
By 2030, 30 percent of installed capacity is expected from renewables, potentially reaching 75 percent by 2050.
Rystad Energy predicts battery energy storage will grow significantly in the 2030s, supporting the transition to solar and wind power. The share of gas in power generation is expected to decrease from 74 percent in 2023 to 22 percent by 2050.

Updated 03 June 2024
Zeina Zbibo
  • Event will highlight opportunities for commercial partnerships between France, Gulf states
  • B2B meeting program to lay groundwork for future partnerships
Updated 03 June 2024
Zeina Zbibo

PARIS: The second edition of the two-day Vision Golfe business event begins in Paris on Tuesday, showcasing opportunities for commercial partnerships between France and the Gulf states.

Vision Golfe is a platform promoting business cooperation in high-growth markets across both private and public sectors, such as trade, transport, energy, retail, sports, culture and the environment. Key economic players, government ministers, small business managers, startups and senior executives will meet and exchange views.

The relationship between France and the GCC has been marked by significant political, economic and cultural developments in recent years.

“Between France and the GCC countries … we have a long story of friendship. We build bridges together based on mutual comprehension, respect, mutual interest, ambition and our political bilateral relation is absolutely at the top,” Axel Baroux, trade and invest commissioner of Business France Middle East, said in an interview in May.

Opening remarks by Laurent Saint-Martin, CEO of Business France, followed by an introductory roundtable, “The Gulf at the crossroads of Asia and Europe,” will open two days of panels and meetings.

The French touch and know-how will also be in the spotlight, in the presence of a number of guests and speakers, such as Jean-Yves Le Drian, chair of the French Agency for the Development of AlUla; NIDLP CEO Suliman Almazroua; the secretary-general of the UAE International Investors Council, Jamal Saif Al-Jarwan; and the participation of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Mohamed Bin Zayed University, as well as Kuwaiti and Qatari groups.

The program includes discussions on the convergence of national strategies, such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and France’s Vision 2030.

Panels will also discuss the future of infrastructure and transport corridors, sustainable energy, waste management and resource allocation following COP28, healthcare challenges in France and the GCC, AI applications and opportunities for French brands and consumer goods in the GCC.

The second day of the event will highlight the importance of partnerships in reaching energy transition targets, how to invest and set up in the Gulf, and the fundamentals of mastering mega-events in the GCC from a sports perspective.

The event will also host several B2B meetings and discussions.

France has been announced as the most attractive destination in Europe for foreign direct investment for the fifth consecutive year.

Axel Baroux said that French exports to the GCC were valued at $16 billion in 2023, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE constituting the largest markets in a region marked by considerable growth in trade.

Vision Golfe aims to accelerate commercial partnerships between France and key players in the region, such as Saudi Arabia.

Updated 03 June 2024
Arab News
Updated 03 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed in green on Monday, gaining 183.15 points, or 1.58 percent, to close at 11,808.25.       

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.9 billion ($2.1 billion) as 207 stocks advanced, while 22 retreated.        

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also edged up 445.62 points, or 1.71 percent, to close at 26,563.86. This comes as 26 stocks advanced, while as many as 32 retreated.       

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index also gained 22.06 points, or 1.52 percent, to close at 1,477.38.       

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Research and Media Group whose share price surged 10 percent to SR220.       

Other top performers included Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. as well as the Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co., whose share prices soared by 7.10 percent and 6.94 percent, to stand at SR111.60 and SR18.50, respectively.       

The worst performer was Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp., whose share price dropped by 3.75 percent to SR29.50.        

Astra Industrial Group as well as ACWA Power, also saw their share prices dropping by 3.40 percent and 3.10 percent to stand at SR142 and SR407, respectively.       

On Nomu, Academy of Learning Co. emerged as the top gainer with its share price rising by 14.06 percent to SR12.98.        

Other best performers on the parallel index were Future Care Trading Co. as well as Bena Steel Industries Co., whose share prices soared by 10.66 percent and 5.12 percent to stand at SR13.50 and SR31.85, respectively.       

Al Mohafaza Company for Education and Osool and Bakheet Investment Co. also fared well.     

Knowledge Net Co. experienced a significant drop in its share price on Nomu, with the company’s shares falling by 5.69 percent to SR27.35.      

The share prices of Banan Real Estate Co. as well as Pan Gulf Marketing Co. also fell by 4.84 percent and 4.30 percent to stand at SR5.70 and SR49, respectively.   

Updated 03 June 2024
Arab News
Updated 03 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Domestic electronic chip production in Saudi Arabia will receive a boost as Riyadh prepares to host the third Future Semiconductors Forum. 

Organized by King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, the two-day event will take place in the Garage Innovation District from June 5-6. It also seeks to strengthen the digital economy within the Kingdom, according to a statement. 

This is in line with KACST’s strategy to enhance research, development, and innovation system, expediting advancements, and promoting the localization of technologies.

According to the president of KACST, Munir El-Desouki, the forum reflects the goals and priorities set by Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman in the field of research, development, and innovation. 

It also plays a significant role in advancing the digital economy in the Kingdom, El-Desouki emphasized.  

This forum is set to gather esteemed policymakers, industrial pioneers, experts, and scholars in semiconductor technology.

The president of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Tony Chan, explained that the upcoming edition of the event offers promising prospects to further improve the digital economy and advance research cooperation between various entities. 

Chan noted that it will also facilitate the exchange of knowledge about best practices in the electronic chip industry by bringing together the most prominent local and international entities.

Over the two days, the forum will tackle various topics to outline the semiconductor industry’s future trajectory in the Kingdom by exploring the value chain, from raw materials to finished microchips. 

It will also examine the application of this cutting-edge technology in areas like space exploration, quantum technologies, and 6G communications, as well as electric vehicles and integrated sensors to enable smart cities.

Moreover, the Future Semiconductors Forum 2024 is set to announce significant initiatives that will work to bolster the nation’s standing in the global semiconductor arena, drive transformation in the Middle East as well as cultivate talent in this vital sector and address industry challenges to spur economic growth. 

The agenda includes multiple scientific activities such as lectures, panel discussions, research posters, and an accompanying exhibition for global companies to showcase the latest semiconductors.

Updated 03 June 2024
Reina Takla
Updated 03 June 2024
Reina Takla

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has initiated plans to issue sterling-denominated bonds, according to Arab News sources.  

The sovereign wealth fund has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC, and JPMorgan to act as joint global coordinators to arrange meetings with investors starting June 3.  

According to the sources, investor calls will be followed by a sale subject to market conditions. This would be the first sterling-denominated offering by Saudi entities since 2020 and reportedly only the second ever.  

The fund aims to issue two tranches of sterling-denominated bonds with five-year and 15-year maturity dates.  

With approximately $1 trillion in assets under management, the PIF plans to increase its capital deployment to $70 billion a year after 2025, up from the current $40 billion to $50 billion.  

The fund raised $5 billion through the sale of a triple-tranche conventional bond in January and $3.5 billion from a sukuk deal in October 2023. 

Furthermore, the PIF also commenced the sale of US dollar-denominated sukuk with priority payment for a seven-year term.  

The initial indicative price for the bond sale has been reportedly set at a premium of around 115 basis points above US Treasury bonds.  

The Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund has appointed Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and Standard Chartered to arrange meetings with potential investors. 

The sovereign fund is also spearheading sustainable efforts in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, as it raised $8.5 billion in green bond proceeds in 2023, according to Moody’s Investors Service.   

Updated 03 June 2024
Ghadi Joudah 
Updated 03 June 2024
Ghadi Joudah 

RIYADH: Artificial intelligence technology is costly and requires project managers to identify specific areas within their initiatives that necessitate the platform, according to an industry head.

Fadwa Al-Bawardi, founder and CEO of FSAB Consulting, expressed her thoughts on the last day of the Global Project Management Forum in Riyadh – an event that drew over 2,000 attendees. 

Al-Bawardi said: “If they bring too many tools just as a fancy way (to say) that we are using Al it’s going to negatively affect the budget of the project.”

She described AI as a toolbox that contains several different applications and instruments, adding: “All the algorithms, data, and results generated are part of the applications and tools within this toolbox.”

Al-Bawardi discussed Al’s potential to streamline project management tasks, predict outcomes, and provide valuable insights, saying: “Utilizing AI tools during meetings increases efficiency and can analyze all the audio conversation and can translate it into an actionable list.”

She claimed the rise of AI is part of the “fourth industrial revolution,” and the technology’s application will thrive in the area of predictions. 

Al-Bawardi noted: “Through AI, project managers can make predictions based on the data inputted into algorithms. The other level is judgment, which is essential for determining the accuracy of these predictions.”

Roy Mikhael from professional services firm KPMG stated that he believes embracing AI will revolutionize the way projects are executed and monitored.

Mikhael said that traditional project management offices often adhere to rigid processes and methodologies that may need to be more adaptable to changing project needs or environments.

He reiterated that integrating Al in project management enhances resource utilization, improves risk management, and streamlines communication.

 

“This ensures that resources are utilized with maximum efficiency, leading to cost savings and Improved project performance,” said Mikhael.

 

He added that it also enables adaptive planning and agile execution, saying: “Al facilitates agile project planning by analyzing historical data, market trends, and external factors to adapt project plans dynamically.”

 

Mikhael added that this approach ensures project adaptability and responsiveness to changing conditions.

 

“By integrating AI-enabled performance monitoring,  project managers can gain real-time insights into project progress, identify bottlenecks, and make timely interventions to ensure project transparency and accountability,” he said.

 

Mikhael discussed how the future of PMOs will involve adapting to new trends and technologies, such as automating repetitive tasks, which will in turn lead to enhanced project monitoring and reporting capabilities.

 

Additionally, this will include predictive project management strategies that utilize data-driven insights for better decision-making. 

 

“Moreover, continuous learning and improvement will be a key focus for PMOs in the future, enabling teams to stay ahead of industry developments and trends,” said Mikhael.

