You are here

  • Home
  • Aramco completes acquisition of 40% stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan

Aramco completes acquisition of 40% stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan

Aramco completes acquisition of 40% stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan
Energy giant Saudi Aramco has completed the acquisition of a 40 percent equity stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan. Shutterstock.
Short Url

https://arab.news/p88jv

Updated 31 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

Aramco completes acquisition of 40% stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan

Aramco completes acquisition of 40% stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan
Updated 31 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Energy giant Saudi Aramco has completed the acquisition of a 40 percent equity stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan as the company continues its global retail expansion. 

The acquisition, first announced in December 2023, represents Aramco’s first downstream retail investment in Pakistan and signals the firm’s growing presence in high-value markets, the company said in a press statement. 

“Our global retail expansion is gaining pace and this acquisition is an important next step on our journey. Through our strategic partnership with GO, we look forward to supplying Aramco’s high-quality products and services to valued customers in Pakistan,” said Yasser Mufti, executive vice president of products and customers at Saudi Aramco. 

He added: “We are also delighted to welcome another high-caliber addition to Aramco’s growing network of global partners, and look forward to combining our resources and expertise to unlock new opportunities and further grow the Aramco brand overseas.” 

In March, Saudi Aramco acquired a 100 percent equity stake in Esmax Distribucion SpA, a leading diversified downstream fuels and lubricants retailer in Chile. 

On May 30, the energy giant said that it plans to sell 1.545 billion shares worth more than $10 billion. 

In a statement, the company announced a “secondary public offering of 1.545 billion shares,” with an expected price range between SR26.70 and SR29 ($7 to $7.70).

The sale on the Saudi stock exchange, which represents approximately 0.64 percent of the company’s issued shares, will commence on June 2. 

On May 12, Saudi Aramco revealed that its net profit for the first quarter of this year reached $27.27 billion, representing a rise of 2.04 percent compared to the last three months of 2023. 

According to a statement, the oil firm’s total revenue for the three months to the end of March stood at $107.21 billion, with the total operating income reaching $58.88 billion.  

In April, a report released by Brand Finance revealed that Saudi Aramco has maintained its position as the Middle East’s most valuable brand, with a value of $41.5 billion. 

According to the analysis, the energy giant continued to dominate the region despite an 8 percent drop in value, driven by a fall in crude oil prices and lower sales volumes.

Topics: main Saudi Aramco Oil Pakistan

Vision Golfe 2024: Spotlight on Gulf business in Paris

Vision Golfe 2024: Spotlight on Gulf business in Paris
Updated 03 June 2024
Zeina Zbibo
Follow

Vision Golfe 2024: Spotlight on Gulf business in Paris

Vision Golfe 2024: Spotlight on Gulf business in Paris
  • Event will highlight opportunities for commercial partnerships between France, Gulf states
  • B2B meeting program to lay groundwork for future partnerships
Updated 03 June 2024
Zeina Zbibo

PARIS: The second edition of the two-day Vision Golfe business event begins in Paris on Tuesday, showcasing opportunities for commercial partnerships between France and the Gulf states.

Vision Golfe is a platform promoting business cooperation in high-growth markets across both private and public sectors, such as trade, transport, energy, retail, sports, culture and the environment. Key economic players, government ministers, small business managers, startups and senior executives will meet and exchange views.

The relationship between France and the GCC has been marked by significant political, economic and cultural developments in recent years.

“Between France and the GCC countries … we have a long story of friendship. We build bridges together based on mutual comprehension, respect, mutual interest, ambition and our political bilateral relation is absolutely at the top,” Axel Baroux, trade and invest commissioner of Business France Middle East, said in an interview in May.

Opening remarks by Laurent Saint-Martin, CEO of Business France, followed by an introductory roundtable, “The Gulf at the crossroads of Asia and Europe,” will open two days of panels and meetings.

The French touch and know-how will also be in the spotlight, in the presence of a number of guests and speakers, such as Jean-Yves Le Drian, chair of the French Agency for the Development of AlUla; NIDLP CEO Suliman Almazroua; the secretary-general of the UAE International Investors Council, Jamal Saif Al-Jarwan; and the participation of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Mohamed Bin Zayed University, as well as Kuwaiti and Qatari groups.

The program includes discussions on the convergence of national strategies, such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and France’s Vision 2030.

Panels will also discuss the future of infrastructure and transport corridors, sustainable energy, waste management and resource allocation following COP28, healthcare challenges in France and the GCC, AI applications and opportunities for French brands and consumer goods in the GCC.

The second day of the event will highlight the importance of partnerships in reaching energy transition targets, how to invest and set up in the Gulf, and the fundamentals of mastering mega-events in the GCC from a sports perspective.

The event will also host several B2B meetings and discussions.

France has been announced as the most attractive destination in Europe for foreign direct investment for the fifth consecutive year.

Axel Baroux said that French exports to the GCC were valued at $16 billion in 2023, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE constituting the largest markets in a region marked by considerable growth in trade.

Vision Golfe aims to accelerate commercial partnerships between France and key players in the region, such as Saudi Arabia.

Topics: business economy Vision Golfe France Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Related

Special ‘Gulf countries offer reservoir of opportunities for French companies,’ Vision Golfe 2023 conference hears
Middle-East
‘Gulf countries offer reservoir of opportunities for French companies,’ Vision Golfe 2023 conference hears
‘Vision Golfe’ to become conference of reference between France and GCC says French business commissioner
Business & Economy
‘Vision Golfe’ to become conference of reference between France and GCC says French business commissioner

Saudi benchmark index crosses $2bn in trade volume, closes in green

Saudi benchmark index crosses $2bn in trade volume, closes in green
Updated 03 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi benchmark index crosses $2bn in trade volume, closes in green

Saudi benchmark index crosses $2bn in trade volume, closes in green
Updated 03 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed in green on Monday, gaining 183.15 points, or 1.58 percent, to close at 11,808.25.       

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.9 billion ($2.1 billion) as 207 stocks advanced, while 22 retreated.        

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also edged up 445.62 points, or 1.71 percent, to close at 26,563.86. This comes as 26 stocks advanced, while as many as 32 retreated.       

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index also gained 22.06 points, or 1.52 percent, to close at 1,477.38.       

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Research and Media Group whose share price surged 10 percent to SR220.       

Other top performers included Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. as well as the Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co., whose share prices soared by 7.10 percent and 6.94 percent, to stand at SR111.60 and SR18.50, respectively.       

The worst performer was Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp., whose share price dropped by 3.75 percent to SR29.50.        

Astra Industrial Group as well as ACWA Power, also saw their share prices dropping by 3.40 percent and 3.10 percent to stand at SR142 and SR407, respectively.       

On Nomu, Academy of Learning Co. emerged as the top gainer with its share price rising by 14.06 percent to SR12.98.        

Other best performers on the parallel index were Future Care Trading Co. as well as Bena Steel Industries Co., whose share prices soared by 10.66 percent and 5.12 percent to stand at SR13.50 and SR31.85, respectively.       

Al Mohafaza Company for Education and Osool and Bakheet Investment Co. also fared well.     

Knowledge Net Co. experienced a significant drop in its share price on Nomu, with the company’s shares falling by 5.69 percent to SR27.35.      

The share prices of Banan Real Estate Co. as well as Pan Gulf Marketing Co. also fell by 4.84 percent and 4.30 percent to stand at SR5.70 and SR49, respectively.   

Topics: Finance

Saudi capital to host Future Semiconductors Forum 2024 

Saudi capital to host Future Semiconductors Forum 2024 
Updated 03 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi capital to host Future Semiconductors Forum 2024 

Saudi capital to host Future Semiconductors Forum 2024 
Updated 03 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Domestic electronic chip production in Saudi Arabia will receive a boost as Riyadh prepares to host the third Future Semiconductors Forum. 

Organized by King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, the two-day event will take place in the Garage Innovation District from June 5-6. It also seeks to strengthen the digital economy within the Kingdom, according to a statement. 

This is in line with KACST’s strategy to enhance research, development, and innovation system, expediting advancements, and promoting the localization of technologies.

According to the president of KACST, Munir El-Desouki, the forum reflects the goals and priorities set by Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman in the field of research, development, and innovation. 

It also plays a significant role in advancing the digital economy in the Kingdom, El-Desouki emphasized.  

This forum is set to gather esteemed policymakers, industrial pioneers, experts, and scholars in semiconductor technology.

The president of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Tony Chan, explained that the upcoming edition of the event offers promising prospects to further improve the digital economy and advance research cooperation between various entities. 

Chan noted that it will also facilitate the exchange of knowledge about best practices in the electronic chip industry by bringing together the most prominent local and international entities.

Over the two days, the forum will tackle various topics to outline the semiconductor industry’s future trajectory in the Kingdom by exploring the value chain, from raw materials to finished microchips. 

It will also examine the application of this cutting-edge technology in areas like space exploration, quantum technologies, and 6G communications, as well as electric vehicles and integrated sensors to enable smart cities.

Moreover, the Future Semiconductors Forum 2024 is set to announce significant initiatives that will work to bolster the nation’s standing in the global semiconductor arena, drive transformation in the Middle East as well as cultivate talent in this vital sector and address industry challenges to spur economic growth. 

The agenda includes multiple scientific activities such as lectures, panel discussions, research posters, and an accompanying exhibition for global companies to showcase the latest semiconductors.

Topics: main

Saudi wealth fund set to issue sterling-denominated bonds

Saudi wealth fund set to issue sterling-denominated bonds
Updated 03 June 2024
Reina Takla
Follow

Saudi wealth fund set to issue sterling-denominated bonds

Saudi wealth fund set to issue sterling-denominated bonds
Updated 03 June 2024
Reina Takla

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has initiated plans to issue sterling-denominated bonds, according to Arab News sources.  

The sovereign wealth fund has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC, and JPMorgan to act as joint global coordinators to arrange meetings with investors starting June 3.  

According to the sources, investor calls will be followed by a sale subject to market conditions. This would be the first sterling-denominated offering by Saudi entities since 2020 and reportedly only the second ever.  

The fund aims to issue two tranches of sterling-denominated bonds with five-year and 15-year maturity dates.  

With approximately $1 trillion in assets under management, the PIF plans to increase its capital deployment to $70 billion a year after 2025, up from the current $40 billion to $50 billion.  

The fund raised $5 billion through the sale of a triple-tranche conventional bond in January and $3.5 billion from a sukuk deal in October 2023. 

Furthermore, the PIF also commenced the sale of US dollar-denominated sukuk with priority payment for a seven-year term.  

The initial indicative price for the bond sale has been reportedly set at a premium of around 115 basis points above US Treasury bonds.  

The Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund has appointed Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and Standard Chartered to arrange meetings with potential investors. 

The sovereign fund is also spearheading sustainable efforts in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, as it raised $8.5 billion in green bond proceeds in 2023, according to Moody’s Investors Service.   

Topics: Finance

AI use needs to be focused or will be a costly waste, project management forum hears

AI use needs to be focused or will be a costly waste, project management forum hears
Updated 03 June 2024
Ghadi Joudah 
Follow

AI use needs to be focused or will be a costly waste, project management forum hears

AI use needs to be focused or will be a costly waste, project management forum hears
Updated 03 June 2024
Ghadi Joudah 

RIYADH: Artificial intelligence technology is costly and requires project managers to identify specific areas within their initiatives that necessitate the platform, according to an industry head.

Fadwa Al-Bawardi, founder and CEO of FSAB Consulting, expressed her thoughts on the last day of the Global Project Management Forum in Riyadh – an event that drew over 2,000 attendees. 

Al-Bawardi said: “If they bring too many tools just as a fancy way (to say) that we are using Al it’s going to negatively affect the budget of the project.”

She described AI as a toolbox that contains several different applications and instruments, adding: “All the algorithms, data, and results generated are part of the applications and tools within this toolbox.”

Al-Bawardi discussed Al’s potential to streamline project management tasks, predict outcomes, and provide valuable insights, saying: “Utilizing AI tools during meetings increases efficiency and can analyze all the audio conversation and can translate it into an actionable list.”

She claimed the rise of AI is part of the “fourth industrial revolution,” and the technology’s application will thrive in the area of predictions. 

Al-Bawardi noted: “Through AI, project managers can make predictions based on the data inputted into algorithms. The other level is judgment, which is essential for determining the accuracy of these predictions.”

Roy Mikhael from professional services firm KPMG stated that he believes embracing AI will revolutionize the way projects are executed and monitored.

Mikhael said that traditional project management offices often adhere to rigid processes and methodologies that may need to be more adaptable to changing project needs or environments.

He reiterated that integrating Al in project management enhances resource utilization, improves risk management, and streamlines communication.

 

“This ensures that resources are utilized with maximum efficiency, leading to cost savings and Improved project performance,” said Mikhael.

 

He added that it also enables adaptive planning and agile execution, saying: “Al facilitates agile project planning by analyzing historical data, market trends, and external factors to adapt project plans dynamically.”

 

Mikhael added that this approach ensures project adaptability and responsiveness to changing conditions.

 

“By integrating AI-enabled performance monitoring,  project managers can gain real-time insights into project progress, identify bottlenecks, and make timely interventions to ensure project transparency and accountability,” he said.

 

Mikhael discussed how the future of PMOs will involve adapting to new trends and technologies, such as automating repetitive tasks, which will in turn lead to enhanced project monitoring and reporting capabilities.

 

Additionally, this will include predictive project management strategies that utilize data-driven insights for better decision-making. 

 

“Moreover, continuous learning and improvement will be a key focus for PMOs in the future, enabling teams to stay ahead of industry developments and trends,” said Mikhael.

Topics: GPMF2024 AI project management artificial intelligence (AI) main

Related

Special Global forum in Riyadh spotlights AI’s role in revolutionizing project management
Business & Economy
Global forum in Riyadh spotlights AI’s role in revolutionizing project management

Latest updates

Israel declares 4 more hostages are dead in Gaza, including 3 older men from Hamas video
Israel declares 4 more hostages are dead in Gaza, including 3 older men from Hamas video
Police detain pro-Palestinian demonstrators inside San Francisco building housing Israeli Consulate
Police detain pro-Palestinian demonstrators inside San Francisco building housing Israeli Consulate
Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted ‘military site’ in Israel’s port city Eilat
Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted ‘military site’ in Israel’s port city Eilat
Essex cricket charged with failing to address alleged ‘systemic’ racist language and conduct
Essex cricket charged with failing to address alleged ‘systemic’ racist language and conduct
What We Are Reading Today: Climate Dynamics
What We Are Reading Today: Climate Dynamics

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.