HR Ministry launches new phase for localization contracts

RIYADH: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development on Saturday commenced the second phase of the electronic service for documenting contracts related to the localization of operation and maintenance in public entities, through the Qiwa electronic platform.

The second phase applies the decision to large enterprises, while the third phase, set to begin on Dec. 1, will include all other enterprise sizes.

The ministry aims to monitor the localization of operation and maintenance contracts in public entities, and ensure that enterprises comply with the targeted localization percentages in those contracts.

The move supports the ministry’s efforts to increase job opportunities for Saudi men and women in the labor market, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The decision applies to enterprises contracting with government agencies and companies where the state holds a minimum 51 percent stake, covering various contracts including operation and maintenance, city cleaning, road maintenance, catering and IT.

Enterprises with such contracts must now upload contract data via the localization service on Qiwa.