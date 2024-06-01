You are here

HR Ministry launches new phase for localization contracts

HR Ministry launches new phase for localization contracts
The move supports the ministry’s efforts to increase job opportunities for Saudi men and women in the labor market, the Saudi Press Agency reported. (Supplied)
Updated 01 June 2024
Arab News
Updated 01 June 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development on Saturday commenced the second phase of the electronic service for documenting contracts related to the localization of operation and maintenance in public entities, through the Qiwa electronic platform.

The second phase applies the decision to large enterprises, while the third phase, set to begin on Dec. 1, will include all other enterprise sizes.

The ministry aims to monitor the localization of operation and maintenance contracts in public entities, and ensure that enterprises comply with the targeted localization percentages in those contracts.

The move supports the ministry’s efforts to increase job opportunities for Saudi men and women in the labor market, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The decision applies to enterprises contracting with government agencies and companies where the state holds a minimum 51 percent stake, covering various contracts including operation and maintenance, city cleaning, road maintenance, catering and IT.

Enterprises with such contracts must now upload contract data via the localization service on Qiwa.

Saudi Arabia welcomes Slovenia’s recognition of State of Palestine

Saudi Arabia welcomes Slovenia’s recognition of State of Palestine
Saudi Arabia welcomes Slovenia's recognition of State of Palestine

Saudi Arabia welcomes Slovenia’s recognition of State of Palestine
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday welcomed Slovenia’s ratification of its parliament and government’s decision to recognize the State of Palestine.

“While the Kingdom appreciates the decision of the Republic of Slovenia, which affirms the agreement of the international community on the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, it renews its call to the rest of the countries of the world that have not yet recognized it to speed up taking such positive steps, especially the permanent members of the UN Security Council,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Slovenia on Tuesday became the latest country to recognize a state of Palestine, following similar moves made last week by Spain, Ireland and Norway.

The action means that 146 of the 193 UN member states now recognize a Palestinian state, including most Middle Eastern, African, Latin American and Asian countries, but not the US, Canada, most of Western Europe, Australia, Japan or South Korea.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation also welcomed Slovenia’s decision, calling it an “important and historic step” that “advances the achievement of justice and freedom for the Palestinian people, and affirms their legitimate rights, including their right to self-determination.”

The OIC also renewed its call for all countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to take the initiative “within the framework of supporting international efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region in accordance with the vision of the two-state solution and based on the relevant international legitimacy resolutions.”

Saudi Supreme Court calls on Muslims in Kingdom to sight Dhul Hijjah crescent on Thursday evening

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on Muslims in the Kingdom to see if they can sight the Dhul Hijjah crescent on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on Muslims in the Kingdom to see if they can sight the Dhul Hijjah crescent on Thursday.
Saudi Supreme Court calls on Muslims in Kingdom to sight Dhul Hijjah crescent on Thursday evening

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on Muslims in the Kingdom to see if they can sight the Dhul Hijjah crescent on Thursday.
  • Court requested anyone who sights the crescent, with their naked eye or through binoculars, to notify the court nearest to them and register their testimony
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on Muslims in the Kingdom to see if they can sight the Dhul Hijjah crescent on Thursday evening.

The court requested anyone who sights the crescent, with their naked eye or through binoculars, to notify the court nearest to them and register their testimony.

Alternatively, they could call the nearest center which would direct them to the nearest court.

Dhul Hijjah is the month during which Hajj takes place and the pilgrimage starts on the 8th of the month and ends on the 12th.

Saudi FM receives Honduras officials

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Honduras’s Minister of Investment Miguel Medina. (File/AFP/@m_medina25)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Honduras’s Minister of Investment Miguel Medina. (File/AFP/@m_medina25)
Saudi FM receives Honduras officials

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Honduras’s Minister of Investment Miguel Medina. (File/AFP/@m_medina25)
  • During the meeting, the officials discussed enhancing investment cooperation opportunities between the Kingdom and Honduras
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received Honduras’s Minister of Investment Miguel Medina and economic advisor to the presidential office Jose Manuel Zelaya in Riyadh on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the officials discussed enhancing investment cooperation opportunities between the Kingdom and Honduras.

Topics of common interest were also discussed.

Saudi Arabia spearheads progressive labor policies at Geneva forum

Saudi Arabia spearheads progressive labor policies at Geneva forum
Saudi Arabia spearheads progressive labor policies at Geneva forum

Saudi Arabia spearheads progressive labor policies at Geneva forum
  • HR minister highlights Saudi Arabia’s commitment to labor rights and innovation
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi headed the Kingdom’s delegation to the 112th session of the International Labor Conference, taking place in Geneva from June 3-14.

Al-Rajhi delivered a speech at the plenary session endorsing the International Labor Organization director general’s report, “Towards a Renewed Social Contract.”

He stressed the need to identify and address outstanding challenges and unmet expectations within the current social contract framework, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

Al-Rajhi also highlighted key Saudi initiatives, like tackling climate change risks within the new social contract and leveraging technology to adapt to emerging work environment transformations, strengthening the tripartite structure (government, workers, and employers) to ensure basic labor standards and promote social dialogue, and prioritizing safe and healthy working environments.

Al-Rajhi invited participating delegations to attend the second Global Labor Market Conference, hosted by the Kingdom in Riyadh on Jan. 29-30, 2025.

While at the conference, the Saudi delegation is highlighting the Kingdom’s achievements, key initiatives and legislative developments in the field of labor and human rights.

This includes presenting policies concerning occupational safety and health, equal opportunities in employment, and the prevention of child labor.

Malaysian official praises Kingdom’s services for Hajj pilgrims

Malaysian official praises Kingdom’s services for Hajj pilgrims
Malaysian official praises Kingdom's services for Hajj pilgrims

Malaysian official praises Kingdom’s services for Hajj pilgrims
RIYADH: The head of the Malaysian pilgrims office has praised the efforts of Saudi Arabia to provide services and support at its holy sites to Hajj worshippers from the Southeast Asian country.

Datuk Seri Syed Saleh commended the efforts of officials from Mashariq Al-Masiah Co., whom he said had worked diligently to care for and serve Malaysian pilgrims and ensure they received the best services and facilities.

Saleh recently visited the camps designated for Malaysian pilgrims in Mina to assess the services provided to worshippers and was full of praise for what he saw there, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

During the tour, Mashariq Al-Masiah Ali bin Hussein Bendaqji, chairman of the Southeast Asian Pilgrims’ Mutawwif Co., briefed Saleh on the services offered, including accommodation, transportation and catering.

