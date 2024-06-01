You are here

  Saudi Arabia's cosmic aspirations fueling economic prosperity beyond earth

Saudi Arabia’s cosmic aspirations fueling economic prosperity beyond earth

Saudi Arabia’s cosmic aspirations fueling economic prosperity beyond earth
Strategic partnerships with leading space agencies and organizations propel the Kingdom’s space aspirations to new heights. (Shutterstock)
Updated 02 June 2024
Miguel Hadchity
Saudi Arabia’s cosmic aspirations fueling economic prosperity beyond earth

Saudi Arabia’s cosmic aspirations fueling economic prosperity beyond earth
  • Vision 2030 envisions the Kingdom as a formidable player in space exploration and technology
Updated 02 June 2024
Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: Space exploration has transitioned from being solely government-driven to becoming an essential element of our everyday lives, significantly enhancing our quality of life. 

Saudi Arabia is charting a course toward the stars, propelled by an audacious vision that extends far beyond terrestrial boundaries. Vision 2030 envisions the Kingdom as a formidable player in the global arena of space exploration and technology. 

In an interview with Arab News, Amar Vora, head of space at Serco Middle East, noted that the genesis of Saudi Arabia’s cosmic aspirations can be traced back to 1985, with the historic journey of Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salman Al-Saud and the launch of Arabsat-1A. 

“Let’s not forget the impressive achievements of the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, which has been helping to shape the national vision in space, building up knowledge, capacity, and infrastructure for over 20 years,” he said. 

Vora highlighted the 17 satellites launched by KACST since 2000, along with the Saudi Space Agency’s formation from the Saudi Space Commission.  

He added: “Space endeavors are no longer an exclusive playground for government; it is increasingly becoming a key component of our day-to-day lives, positively impacting our quality of life.”

Pioneering achievements 

Saudi Arabia’s journey into space began decades ago, and since then, the Kingdom has achieved remarkable milestones. 

Notably, the landmark partnership with Axiom Space marked a significant milestone, as astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni embarked on the Ax-2 mission to the International Space Station in 2023.  

Barnawi became the first Saudi woman to journey into space, symbolizing Saudi Arabia’s commitment to gender equality and inclusivity in the realm of space exploration. 

Commenting on this endeavor, Vora said: “Of course, the Ax-2 mission provided the space community with a flavor of what’s to come from KSA’s space ambitions, becoming one of only a few countries to have achieved human spaceflight, and that in record time since the Saudi space decree was ratified!” 

He went on saying that partnerships with companies like Axiom Space “that are transforming and democratizing access to human spaceflight, highlight the ability of CST and SSA to capitalize on innovative solutions and services in the market.” 

Vora commended Barnawi’s efforts and said that this “is what we should come to expect from the Saudi and the global space sector. This is a sector that provides equitable representation and inspires and encourages engagement from people of all backgrounds and genders.”

Saudi Space Agency 

The Saudi Space Agency oversees the formulation and execution of the National Space Strategy, aimed at positioning the Kingdom as a leading spacefaring nation. 

Vora explained: “In doing so, SSA will be required to develop national capabilities in space, across the space value chain, from upstream (satellite systems and technologies), midstream (ground systems and operations), to downstream (data management and value-added services). The agency will also be responsible for promoting the uptake of space data across government and industries.” 

According to the top official, these advancements necessitate industry support for design, delivery, and operation, giving the agency a mandate to foster private sector expansion. 

This entails partnerships and investments with companies of varying sizes and backgrounds, both domestic and international, facilitated by the establishment of the National Space Co. 

“In implementing the strategic vision, SSA also has a key role to collaborate with international partners, leveraging international and long-standing experience and capabilities, with mutual interests in achieving scientific excellence,” Vora said.

Ambitions beyond earth 

Yet, Saudi Arabia’s cosmic ambitions extend far beyond the confines of earth’s atmosphere. 

With plans to develop a robust astronaut corps, participate in lunar exploration missions, and foster a thriving commercial space sector, the Kingdom is poised to carve out a formidable presence in the cosmos. 

Saudi Arabia is set to play a crucial role in the entire space value chain, focusing on localizing satellite technology production, enhancing space situational awareness, and utilizing space data for various sectors, including climate-related initiatives, according to Serco. 

A new report by the World Economic Forum predicts that the global space economy could reach $1.8 trillion by 2035, rivaling the semiconductor industry.  

Space technologies, like communications and earth observation, are expected to become as integral to daily life as semiconductors. 

The report emphasized that space will increasingly connect people and goods across industries, with benefits extending beyond financial gains to include addressing global challenges. 

Space endeavors are no longer an exclusive playground for government; it is increasingly becoming a key component of our day-to-day lives.

Amar Vora, head of space at Serco Middle East

“Intensified collaboration between diverse stakeholders from the public and private sectors will be key to unlocking and maximizing the industry’s exponential potential for years to come,” it added. 

From satellite manufacturing to space tourism, the Kingdom is primed to capitalize on the burgeoning space industry, diversifying its economy and driving innovation. 

Abdullah Al-Dawsari, who is an aerospace and defense project manager, told Arab News that “Saudi Arabia has the opportunity to leapfrog in key emerging areas of the space economy.” 

He said that this could be done through “strategically investing in next-generation capabilities by developing advanced satellite manufacturing using robotics, 3D printing, modular designs, offering low-cost launch services and rocket manufacturing by innovating in materials, propulsion, and reusability.” 

He added: “Providing innovative incentives like grants, tax benefits, and funding opportunities for research and development in the space sector and removing bureaucratic barriers can further stimulate the industry.” 

“Ultimately, space is becoming a cornerstone for economic growth, and this is exactly the vision and direction we are seeing from Saudi’s recent strides in space,” Serco’s top official said. 

The economic benefits of space exploration are manifold, according to Vora. Space technologies and data are critical assets for numerous industries, including agriculture, mobility, environment, defense, and many others.  

“We are seeing that space-enabled services have a role in the Saudi giga projects; for example, we see increased awareness, interest, and uptake from NEOM, Red Sea Global, and others,” he said. 

Economist and policy adviser, Mahmoud Khairy, said in an interview with Arab News that Saudi Arabia’s endeavors in space “isn’t just about reaching for the stars; it’s about building a smarter economy.” 

He added: “By venturing into space, Saudi Arabia aims to not only boost its global standing but also inspire young Saudis to pursue careers in science and tech. It’s all part of a bigger plan to transform the economy, putting the Kingdom on the map as a leader in space exploration while paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable future.”

Regulatory framework  

The Communications and Space Technology Commission has recently released regulations and a permit application to encourage private sector involvement in the earth observation services market. This initiative aims to boost GDP through value-added products. 

The Communications and Space Technology Commission has recently released regulations and a permit application to encourage private sector involvement in the earth observation services market, aiming to boost gross domestic product through value-added products.  

The initiative will grant permits to entities establishing EO platforms, facilitating data collection and processing. The documents outline requirements for applicants and emphasize user rights and data security. Interested parties are encouraged to review and apply for the permit.   

Key initiatives, such as the Center of Excellence for Earth and Space Science and the Center of Excellence for Aeronautics and Astronautics, underscore Saudi Arabia’s commitment to fostering world-class capabilities in space technology and research.  

Moreover, strategic partnerships with leading space agencies and organizations propel the Kingdom’s space aspirations to new heights. 

Vora emphasized that “strategic partnerships are essential in realizing the vision of the space sector in Saudi Arabia.” 

Saudi Arabia’s endeavors in space isn’t just about reaching for the stars; it’s about building a smarter economy.

Mahmoud Khairy, economist and policy adviser

He added: “For an emerging space-faring nation, partnerships enable effective knowledge transfer and opportunities to learn from past successes and failures. It allows the ability to share resources, risk, and infrastructure, advance scientific and technological research, and gain access to state-of-the-art innovations from a global ecosystem.” 

Vora explained that the most famous and widely referenced example of international partnerships and collaboration is the International Space Station, where it showcases the benefits of national collaboration. 

He went to say: “Private space companies providing both B2G (business to government) and B2B (business to business) services are now the norm, along with the utilization of space data-driven solutions across adjacent industries.” 

He went on explaining that this can be done by “introducing advanced technologies and services such as high-resolution imaging, data analytics for climate monitoring, urban planning solutions, and defense and security applications.” 

Al-Dawsari added: “Private companies, with their flexibility and innovative approaches, can significantly contribute to the space industry.” 

Private sector involvement in Saudi Arabia’s space industry has key implications for economic growth. It drives innovation, creates jobs, and attracts foreign investment, enhancing the Kingdom’s global competitiveness, according to Khairy.

A unique cosmic identity 

Beyond scientific and economic gains, Saudi Arabia’s cosmic journey holds profound societal implications.  

By inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers, and explorers, the Kingdom is cultivating a legacy of innovation and discovery that transcends borders.  

“Beyond the clear economic benefits of Saudi’s endeavors in space, it undoubtedly has an impact on society,” Vora noted. 

National space endeavors along with international collaboration provides a catalyst for engagement in STEM fields through inspiration and integration into education, he highlighted. 

Vora added: “It’s great to see the mandate imposed by KSA last year to integrate space and earth sciences into secondary education curricula.” 

As Saudi Arabia ventures into space, the Kingdom remains committed to promoting sustainability and responsible stewardship of the cosmos.  

Sustainability comes in various forms in relation to Saudi’s space policy, according to Vora. 

“First, it’s KSA’s vision to create a sustainable, localized space industry and ecosystem — this requires support from the government in establishing an industry with long-term market opportunities,” he explained.  

Vora went on saying: “It’s how the national space program contributes toward Saudi’s vision to be a leader in environmental and climate sustainability. It’s what I call sustainability from space.”  

As space access becomes easier and launches more frequent, our space environment faces congestion and the risk of debris colliding with satellites. Improved technologies, regulations, and in-orbit solutions are needed to monitor and mitigate space debris.  

“Saudi space policy demonstrates leadership in this domain, enhancing the Kingdom’s role in the sustainability of space through investment in technologies to track and monitor space debris,” Vora emphasized. 

Khairy highlighted that space exploration requires a “whole army” of experts, from scientists and engineers to technicians and support staff.  

“As the space industry grows, so does the need for all sorts of services, from manufacturing to transportation. That means more jobs for Saudis across the board,” he added.

Sovereign wealth funds 

The pivotal role of sovereign wealth funds has become increasingly apparent in recent times, particularly in the Middle East.  

They have spearheaded economic diversification efforts, as reported by Euroconsult, a consulting firm specializing in the space sector. 

The report added: “Prominent funds like the UAE-based Mubadala Investment Company, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), and the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) have allocated substantial resources to finance local, regional and international space projects and companies.” 

Notable examples include partnerships like the one between Saudi Telecom Co. and PIF to establish IoT Squared, a technology firm specializing in the Internet of Things, as well as OIA’s acquisition of an equity stake in SpaceX. 

These investments not only support local, regional, and international space projects and companies but also bring tangible benefits to the countries involved, the report added. 

Economist Khairy said that the PIF is “already planning to invest heavily in the space sector and could be a major player in funding the Kingdom’s space dreams.” 

He added: “With its hefty financial resources and focus on long-term investments, it could provide the cash needed to launch satellites, conduct research, and build space infrastructure. Plus, investing in space could boost Saudi Arabia’s global reputation and competitiveness, drawing in even more investment and talent.” 

“When Saudi Arabia aims for the stars, it’s not just about the thrill of discovery; it’s about building a brighter economic future right here at home,” Khairy concluded. 

Vision Golfe 2024: Spotlight on Gulf business in Paris

Vision Golfe 2024: Spotlight on Gulf business in Paris
Updated 03 June 2024
Zeina Zbibo
Follow

Vision Golfe 2024: Spotlight on Gulf business in Paris

Vision Golfe 2024: Spotlight on Gulf business in Paris
  • Event will highlight opportunities for commercial partnerships between France, Gulf states
  • B2B meeting program to lay groundwork for future partnerships
Updated 03 June 2024
Zeina Zbibo

PARIS: The second edition of the two-day Vision Golfe business event begins in Paris on Tuesday, showcasing opportunities for commercial partnerships between France and the Gulf states.

Vision Golfe is a platform promoting business cooperation in high-growth markets across both private and public sectors, such as trade, transport, energy, retail, sports, culture and the environment. Key economic players, government ministers, small business managers, startups and senior executives will meet and exchange views.

The relationship between France and the GCC has been marked by significant political, economic and cultural developments in recent years.

“Between France and the GCC countries … we have a long story of friendship. We build bridges together based on mutual comprehension, respect, mutual interest, ambition and our political bilateral relation is absolutely at the top,” Axel Baroux, trade and invest commissioner of Business France Middle East, said in an interview in May.

Opening remarks by Laurent Saint-Martin, CEO of Business France, followed by an introductory roundtable, “The Gulf at the crossroads of Asia and Europe,” will open two days of panels and meetings.

The French touch and know-how will also be in the spotlight, in the presence of a number of guests and speakers, such as Jean-Yves Le Drian, chair of the French Agency for the Development of AlUla; NIDLP CEO Suliman Almazroua; the secretary-general of the UAE International Investors Council, Jamal Saif Al-Jarwan; and the participation of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Mohamed Bin Zayed University, as well as Kuwaiti and Qatari groups.

The program includes discussions on the convergence of national strategies, such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and France’s Vision 2030.

Panels will also discuss the future of infrastructure and transport corridors, sustainable energy, waste management and resource allocation following COP28, healthcare challenges in France and the GCC, AI applications and opportunities for French brands and consumer goods in the GCC.

The second day of the event will highlight the importance of partnerships in reaching energy transition targets, how to invest and set up in the Gulf, and the fundamentals of mastering mega-events in the GCC from a sports perspective.

The event will also host several B2B meetings and discussions.

France has been announced as the most attractive destination in Europe for foreign direct investment for the fifth consecutive year.

Axel Baroux said that French exports to the GCC were valued at $16 billion in 2023, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE constituting the largest markets in a region marked by considerable growth in trade.

Vision Golfe aims to accelerate commercial partnerships between France and key players in the region, such as Saudi Arabia.

Saudi benchmark index crosses $2bn in trade volume, closes in green

Saudi benchmark index crosses $2bn in trade volume, closes in green
Updated 03 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi benchmark index crosses $2bn in trade volume, closes in green

Saudi benchmark index crosses $2bn in trade volume, closes in green
Updated 03 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed in green on Monday, gaining 183.15 points, or 1.58 percent, to close at 11,808.25.       

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.9 billion ($2.1 billion) as 207 stocks advanced, while 22 retreated.        

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also edged up 445.62 points, or 1.71 percent, to close at 26,563.86. This comes as 26 stocks advanced, while as many as 32 retreated.       

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index also gained 22.06 points, or 1.52 percent, to close at 1,477.38.       

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Research and Media Group whose share price surged 10 percent to SR220.       

Other top performers included Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. as well as the Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co., whose share prices soared by 7.10 percent and 6.94 percent, to stand at SR111.60 and SR18.50, respectively.       

The worst performer was Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp., whose share price dropped by 3.75 percent to SR29.50.        

Astra Industrial Group as well as ACWA Power, also saw their share prices dropping by 3.40 percent and 3.10 percent to stand at SR142 and SR407, respectively.       

On Nomu, Academy of Learning Co. emerged as the top gainer with its share price rising by 14.06 percent to SR12.98.        

Other best performers on the parallel index were Future Care Trading Co. as well as Bena Steel Industries Co., whose share prices soared by 10.66 percent and 5.12 percent to stand at SR13.50 and SR31.85, respectively.       

Al Mohafaza Company for Education and Osool and Bakheet Investment Co. also fared well.     

Knowledge Net Co. experienced a significant drop in its share price on Nomu, with the company’s shares falling by 5.69 percent to SR27.35.      

The share prices of Banan Real Estate Co. as well as Pan Gulf Marketing Co. also fell by 4.84 percent and 4.30 percent to stand at SR5.70 and SR49, respectively.   

Saudi capital to host Future Semiconductors Forum 2024 

Saudi capital to host Future Semiconductors Forum 2024 
Updated 03 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi capital to host Future Semiconductors Forum 2024 

Saudi capital to host Future Semiconductors Forum 2024 
Updated 03 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Domestic electronic chip production in Saudi Arabia will receive a boost as Riyadh prepares to host the third Future Semiconductors Forum. 

Organized by King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, the two-day event will take place in the Garage Innovation District from June 5-6. It also seeks to strengthen the digital economy within the Kingdom, according to a statement. 

This is in line with KACST’s strategy to enhance research, development, and innovation system, expediting advancements, and promoting the localization of technologies.

According to the president of KACST, Munir El-Desouki, the forum reflects the goals and priorities set by Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman in the field of research, development, and innovation. 

It also plays a significant role in advancing the digital economy in the Kingdom, El-Desouki emphasized.  

This forum is set to gather esteemed policymakers, industrial pioneers, experts, and scholars in semiconductor technology.

The president of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Tony Chan, explained that the upcoming edition of the event offers promising prospects to further improve the digital economy and advance research cooperation between various entities. 

Chan noted that it will also facilitate the exchange of knowledge about best practices in the electronic chip industry by bringing together the most prominent local and international entities.

Over the two days, the forum will tackle various topics to outline the semiconductor industry’s future trajectory in the Kingdom by exploring the value chain, from raw materials to finished microchips. 

It will also examine the application of this cutting-edge technology in areas like space exploration, quantum technologies, and 6G communications, as well as electric vehicles and integrated sensors to enable smart cities.

Moreover, the Future Semiconductors Forum 2024 is set to announce significant initiatives that will work to bolster the nation’s standing in the global semiconductor arena, drive transformation in the Middle East as well as cultivate talent in this vital sector and address industry challenges to spur economic growth. 

The agenda includes multiple scientific activities such as lectures, panel discussions, research posters, and an accompanying exhibition for global companies to showcase the latest semiconductors.

Saudi wealth fund set to issue sterling-denominated bonds

Saudi wealth fund set to issue sterling-denominated bonds
Updated 03 June 2024
Reina Takla
Follow

Saudi wealth fund set to issue sterling-denominated bonds

Saudi wealth fund set to issue sterling-denominated bonds
Updated 03 June 2024
Reina Takla

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has initiated plans to issue sterling-denominated bonds, according to Arab News sources.  

The sovereign wealth fund has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC, and JPMorgan to act as joint global coordinators to arrange meetings with investors starting June 3.  

According to the sources, investor calls will be followed by a sale subject to market conditions. This would be the first sterling-denominated offering by Saudi entities since 2020 and reportedly only the second ever.  

The fund aims to issue two tranches of sterling-denominated bonds with five-year and 15-year maturity dates.  

With approximately $1 trillion in assets under management, the PIF plans to increase its capital deployment to $70 billion a year after 2025, up from the current $40 billion to $50 billion.  

The fund raised $5 billion through the sale of a triple-tranche conventional bond in January and $3.5 billion from a sukuk deal in October 2023. 

Furthermore, the PIF also commenced the sale of US dollar-denominated sukuk with priority payment for a seven-year term.  

The initial indicative price for the bond sale has been reportedly set at a premium of around 115 basis points above US Treasury bonds.  

The Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund has appointed Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and Standard Chartered to arrange meetings with potential investors. 

The sovereign fund is also spearheading sustainable efforts in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, as it raised $8.5 billion in green bond proceeds in 2023, according to Moody’s Investors Service.   

AI use needs to be focused or will be a costly waste, project management forum hears

AI use needs to be focused or will be a costly waste, project management forum hears
Updated 03 June 2024
Ghadi Joudah 
Follow

AI use needs to be focused or will be a costly waste, project management forum hears

AI use needs to be focused or will be a costly waste, project management forum hears
Updated 03 June 2024
Ghadi Joudah 

RIYADH: Artificial intelligence technology is costly and requires project managers to identify specific areas within their initiatives that necessitate the platform, according to an industry head.

Fadwa Al-Bawardi, founder and CEO of FSAB Consulting, expressed her thoughts on the last day of the Global Project Management Forum in Riyadh – an event that drew over 2,000 attendees. 

Al-Bawardi said: “If they bring too many tools just as a fancy way (to say) that we are using Al it’s going to negatively affect the budget of the project.”

She described AI as a toolbox that contains several different applications and instruments, adding: “All the algorithms, data, and results generated are part of the applications and tools within this toolbox.”

Al-Bawardi discussed Al’s potential to streamline project management tasks, predict outcomes, and provide valuable insights, saying: “Utilizing AI tools during meetings increases efficiency and can analyze all the audio conversation and can translate it into an actionable list.”

She claimed the rise of AI is part of the “fourth industrial revolution,” and the technology’s application will thrive in the area of predictions. 

Al-Bawardi noted: “Through AI, project managers can make predictions based on the data inputted into algorithms. The other level is judgment, which is essential for determining the accuracy of these predictions.”

Roy Mikhael from professional services firm KPMG stated that he believes embracing AI will revolutionize the way projects are executed and monitored.

Mikhael said that traditional project management offices often adhere to rigid processes and methodologies that may need to be more adaptable to changing project needs or environments.

He reiterated that integrating Al in project management enhances resource utilization, improves risk management, and streamlines communication.

 

“This ensures that resources are utilized with maximum efficiency, leading to cost savings and Improved project performance,” said Mikhael.

 

He added that it also enables adaptive planning and agile execution, saying: “Al facilitates agile project planning by analyzing historical data, market trends, and external factors to adapt project plans dynamically.”

 

Mikhael added that this approach ensures project adaptability and responsiveness to changing conditions.

 

“By integrating AI-enabled performance monitoring,  project managers can gain real-time insights into project progress, identify bottlenecks, and make timely interventions to ensure project transparency and accountability,” he said.

 

Mikhael discussed how the future of PMOs will involve adapting to new trends and technologies, such as automating repetitive tasks, which will in turn lead to enhanced project monitoring and reporting capabilities.

 

Additionally, this will include predictive project management strategies that utilize data-driven insights for better decision-making. 

 

“Moreover, continuous learning and improvement will be a key focus for PMOs in the future, enabling teams to stay ahead of industry developments and trends,” said Mikhael.

