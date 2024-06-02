You are here

  • Home
  • Exit polls project victory for Modi in India’s election 

Exit polls project victory for Modi in India’s election 

Update Exit polls project victory for Modi in India’s election 
1 / 2
Supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) holds cut-outs of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally in Amritsar on May 30, 2024 (AFP)
Update Exit polls project victory for Modi in India’s election 
2 / 2
Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of the capital Delhi and a key opposition leader, is among several leaders of the bloc under criminal investigation. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wq2rj

Updated 02 June 2024
Sanjay Kumar 
Follow

Exit polls project victory for Modi in India’s election 

Exit polls project victory for Modi in India’s election 
  • Prediction has ruling alliance winning two-thirds majority
  • Projections have had a mixed record on predicting elections in the past
Updated 02 June 2024
Sanjay Kumar 
Follow

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to return for a rare third five-year term as the country’s premier, according to exit polls that have projected a clear victory for the alliance led by his Bharatiya Janata Party.

Major exit polls conducted by Indian TV stations and agencies showed the ruling National Democratic Alliance, or NDA, winning a two-thirds majority in the 543-member lower house of parliament, where 272 is needed for a simple majority.

The polls, published on Saturday evening ahead of official results due on June 4, would mean that the NDA would easily beat the opposition INDIA alliance, a coalition of parties led by the formerly ruling Indian National Congress, and leave Modi with a strong mandate to form the next government.

“I can say with confidence that the people of India have voted in record numbers to reelect the NDA government,” Modi wrote on X, without providing evidence of his claim.

“The opportunistic INDI Alliance failed to strike a chord with the voters. They are casteist, communal and corrupt. This alliance, aimed to protect a handful of dynasties, failed to present a futuristic vision for the nation.”

The exit polls predicted the BJP and its allies winning 350 to 380 seats, making these projections likely higher compared to when the NDA won 352 lower house seats in the 2019 general elections, with the BJP accounting for 303 of them. 

The opposition, meanwhile, was projected to win between 125 and 182 seats.

The early unofficial results were the first indications of the shape of India’s next government. They were released after a ban on the publication of opinion polls imposed at the start of the polls was lifted on Saturday evening, following the end of the final round of voting in the seven-phase election, in which more than 968 million people were registered to vote.

The opposition dismissed the exit polls and ahead of their publication had called them “prefixed.”

“It is a fantasy poll and a Modi poll. It is not an exit poll, it is a Modi media poll. It is his fantasy poll,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told the media on Sunday.

As India’s exit polls have had a mixed record on predicting elections in the past, political analysts are also doubting their accuracy.

“It does not reflect the ground reality and most of the exit polls are erroneous and contradictory,” Umakant Lakhera, Delhi-based political analyst, told Arab News.

“The reliable ground reports from some of the major states like West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh suggest that the opposition alliance is doing quite good and gaining major seats.”

Satish K. Singh, former consulting editor of Delhi-based Hindi channel Zee News and political analyst, said the exit polls were not trustworthy.

“I don’t trust exit polls at all. This is the tool of propaganda. This is done with a view to creating a certain kind of opinion; it is also fixed and stage managed,” Singh said.

“I don’t think the BJP will be getting as many seats as the exit polls are predicting. The BJP might have an edge, it has an advantage, but the contest is close if the voting and counting process are transparent.”

If the official results back up the exit polls, Modi’s BJP victory will come unscathed by issues of inflation, unemployment and rising inequality, which were among the main concerns of Indian voters prior to the election, surveys revealed.

“If the BJP manages to win despite all the pressing issues facing the country, the credit would go to the captive media, non-stop propaganda and the open practice of majoritarian politics,” Singh said.

“The opposition could not invade this ecosystem.” 

Topics: India Narendra Modi Arvind Kejriwal

Related

Out on bail, firebrand Indian politician poses fresh challenge for Modi
World
Out on bail, firebrand Indian politician poses fresh challenge for Modi
Update Modi critic joins India’s election campaign on bail
World
Modi critic joins India’s election campaign on bail

Iran will react if IAEA passes resolution against it - Fars news agency

Iran will react if IAEA passes resolution against it - Fars news agency
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Iran will react if IAEA passes resolution against it - Fars news agency

Iran will react if IAEA passes resolution against it - Fars news agency
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Tehran will react if the International Atomic Energy Agency's board of governors passes a resolution against it, Iran's Nuclear Chief Mohammad Eslami said on Tuesday, Iran's Fars news agency reported.

Topics: Iran IAEA Iran nuclear program

Related

Europeans submit draft resolution against Iran to IAEA board, text shows
Middle-East
Europeans submit draft resolution against Iran to IAEA board, text shows
Iran’s hard-line parliament speaker Mohammad Qalibaf registers as a presidential candidate
Middle-East
Iran’s hard-line parliament speaker Mohammad Qalibaf registers as a presidential candidate

Modi’s alliance in a majority in early India vote count, but opposition also gains

Modi’s alliance in a majority in early India vote count, but opposition also gains
Updated 24 min 22 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Modi’s alliance in a majority in early India vote count, but opposition also gains

Modi’s alliance in a majority in early India vote count, but opposition also gains
Updated 24 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alliance raced to a majority in early vote counting trends in the general election on Tuesday, but the numbers were well short of the landslide predicted in exit polls, TV channels showed.
The early see-saw trends spooked markets with stocks falling steeply. The blue-chip NIFTY 50 was down 4.4 percent and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 4.2 percent at 0600 GMT.
The rupee also fell sharply against the dollar and benchmark bond yields were up.
The markets had soared on Monday after exit polls on June 1 projected Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would register a big victory, with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seen getting a two-thirds majority and more.
At 0600 GMT, TV channels showed the NDA was ahead in nearly 300 of the 543 elective seats in parliament, where 272 is a simple majority, in early counting. The opposition INDIA alliance led by Rahul Gandhi’s centrist Congress party was leading in over 220 seats, higher than expected.
TV channels showed BJP accounted for nearly 250 of the seats in which the NDA was leading, short of a majority on its own, compared to the 303 it won in 2019.
A third Modi term with a slim majority for BJP — or having to depend on NDA allies for a majority — could introduce some uncertainty into governance as Modi has ruled with an authoritative hold over the government in the last decade.
However, politicians and analysts said it was too early to get a firm idea of the voting trends since a majority of ballots were yet to be counted.
“It’s a fair assessment to say 400 at the moment certainly looks distant,” BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli told the India Today TV channel, referring to some projections that gave 400 seats to the NDA.
“But we need to wait...to have a final picture of the seats because the exit polls speak of a massive sweep, (and) the counting trends currently don’t seem to match that,” he said.
“The BJP-NDA will form the government, that trend is very clear from the start,” he added.
TV exit polls broadcast after voting ended on June 1 projected a big win for Modi, but exit polls have often got election outcomes wrong in India. Nearly one billion people were registered to vote, of which 642 million turned out.
However, if Modi’s victory is confirmed even by a slim margin, his BJP will have triumphed in a vitriolic campaign in which parties accused each other of religious bias and of posing a threat to sections of the population.

SOME PANIC IN MARKETS
Investors had cheered the prospects of another Modi term, expecting it to deliver further years of strong economic growth and pro-business reforms, while the anticipated two-thirds majority in parliament would allow major changes to the constitution.
“The sharp drop in Nifty is because the results, although (in) early trends, present a picture that is a lot different from what the exit polls had shown,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in Mumbai.
“This is what has led to some panic, some concern. These trends are early trends, to be honest. The market does not want a hung parliament or a coalition government, where you will have a lot of delays in decision making,” he said.
The seven-phase, seven-week poll that began on April 19 was held in searing summer heat with temperatures touching nearly 50° Celsius (122° Fahrenheit) in some parts.
More than 66 percent of registered voters turned out, just one percentage point lower than the previous election in 2019, squashing pre-poll concerns that voters might shun a contest thought to be a foregone conclusion in Modi’s favor.
Modi, 73, who first swept to power in 2014 by promising growth and change, is seeking to be only the second prime minister after India’s independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru to win three straight terms.
He began his campaign by showcasing his record in office including economic growth, welfare policies, national pride, Hindu nationalism and his own personal commitment to fulfilling promises which he called “Modi’s Guarantee.”
However, he changed tack after low voter turnout in the first phase and accused the opposition, especially the Congress party, which leads an alliance of two dozen groups, of favoring India’s 200 million Muslims — a shift analysts said made the campaign coarse and divisive.
They said the pivot may have been aimed at firing up the Hindu nationalist base of Modi’s BJP to draw them to vote. Modi defended himself against criticism that he was stoking divisions between Hindus and Muslims to win votes and said that he was only faulting the opposition campaign.
The opposition INDIA alliance denied it favored Muslims in the Hindu-majority country and said Modi would destroy the constitution if he returned to power and end affirmative action enjoyed by the so-called backward castes. The BJP rejects this.

Topics: India Modi Election

Related

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses supporters during an election campaign rally, in New Delhi, India.
World
India’s Modi eyes biggest win yet when votes counted in giant election
Update Exit polls project victory for Modi in India’s election 
World
Exit polls project victory for Modi in India’s election 

Joe Biden set for Mexican border curbs with eye on Donald Trump

Joe Biden set for Mexican border curbs with eye on Donald Trump
Updated 54 min 38 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Joe Biden set for Mexican border curbs with eye on Donald Trump

Joe Biden set for Mexican border curbs with eye on Donald Trump
  • US President set to sign a long-awaited executive order that would allow officials at certain times to deport migrants who cross the border illegally without processing their asylum claims first
Updated 54 min 38 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden is expected to announce steps Tuesday to close the Mexican border to asylum seekers when numbers surge, in a bid to tackle a key weak spot in his election battle with Donald Trump.
Biden, 81, is set to sign a long-awaited executive order that would allow officials at certain times to deport migrants who cross the border illegally without processing their asylum claims first, US media reported.
The move would be one of the toughest ever by a Democratic president, and see him moving further toward Republican Trump’s own signature border policies, amid polls showing the issue drags on Biden’s reelection chances in November.
An announcement is expected on Tuesday, sources close to the matter said, although the White House would not confirm reports that Biden will sign the executive order alongside mayors from border towns.
“What I can say is we are constantly and continuously looking at all options to try and really deal with the immigration system, a system that’s been broken for decades,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.
Jean-Pierre blamed Republicans in Congress for failing to cooperate with Biden, and for blocking billions of dollars in funding for the border which the president tried to push through along with money for Ukraine and Israel.
“They decided to pick partisan politics,” she said.
Biden’s curbs on asylum requests would kick in when illegal crossings hit 2,500 a day, and would not lift until numbers drop back to 1,500, several US media outlets reported.
But he faces opposition on several fronts.
The plans could anger some Democrats as they are the toughest by his party for years, and would rely on the use of the same law that Trump’s administration used to ban immigration from some Muslim countries.
They would also almost certainly be challenged in court.
Republicans have sought to make the border a key issue ahead of the November 5 vote, portraying Biden as soft on stopping what Trump calls an “invasion” of migration.
More than 2.4 million migrants crossed the southern US border in 2023 alone, largely from Central America and Venezuela as they flee poverty, violence and disasters exacerbated by climate change.
The figure rose to a record high of 10,000 a day in December and, while it has fallen dramatically in recent months, polls show the issue is one of Biden’s biggest liabilities in the election.
Trump spent his time in office trying to build a wall on the Mexican border and has drastically ramped up his anti-immigration rhetoric as he seeks a White House comeback.
He has repeatedly spoken of migrants “poisoning the blood” of the United States and raised the possibility of mass repatriations by the US military and detention camps.
Trump and his allies have also accused Biden of operating an open border policy to boost Democratic voter numbers — an allegation that Democrats decry as a racist conspiracy theory.
Biden’s administration has tried to curb crossings by working with Mexico and other countries to reduce migrant flows through enforcement and economic policies, but many voters appear to think he took his eye off the ball.
The US president’s announcement is due just a day after he spoke with Claudia Sheinbaum, who was elected Mexico’s first woman president, to offer his congratulations and pledge a “strong and collaborative partnership.”

Topics: US Joe Biden Donald Trump border

Related

US Senate releases $118 billion border security and wartime aid deal; Biden urges House support
World
US Senate releases $118 billion border security and wartime aid deal; Biden urges House support
Influx of migrants at US-Mexico border poses conundrum for Biden
World
Influx of migrants at US-Mexico border poses conundrum for Biden

Short on troops, Australia opens military to non-citizens

Short on troops, Australia opens military to non-citizens
Updated 04 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Short on troops, Australia opens military to non-citizens

Short on troops, Australia opens military to non-citizens
  • Looser eligibility criteria would allow ‘permanent residents who have been living in Australia for 12 months’ to serve
  • The Australian Defense Forces can today count on about 90,000 personnel, including reserves
Updated 04 June 2024
AFP

SYDNEY: Australia will allow non-citizens to join its armed forces, the government said Tuesday, as the sparsely populated nation struggles to meet recruitment targets.
Defense Minister Richard Marles said that from July, looser eligibility criteria would allow “permanent residents who have been living in Australia for 12 months” to serve.
Citizens from Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the United States are being favored, he added.
Australia has a coastline that would stretch one-and-a-bit times around the Earth, but a population of just 26 million.
Canberra has surged defense spending in recent years, buying fleets of submarines, jets and scores of fighting vehicles to meet mounting regional tensions.
But it has struggled to find enough pilots, mariners and troops to operate and maintain them.
Experts warn too few Australians don a uniform to meet even current requirements, much less a beefier military of tomorrow.
The Australian Defense Forces can today count on about 90,000 personnel, including reserves, according to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.
China’s military, by contrast, has an estimated two million personnel.
Marles said growing the Australian Defense Force was “essential to meet the nation’s security challenges through the next decade and beyond.”

Topics: Military Australia

Related

Australian military bans alcohol after Afghan war crimes inquiry
World
Australian military bans alcohol after Afghan war crimes inquiry
Philippine, Australian troops practice retaking island in South China Sea drill
World
Philippine, Australian troops practice retaking island in South China Sea drill

Myanmar junta arrests dozens in bid to stabilize currency

Myanmar junta arrests dozens in bid to stabilize currency
Updated 04 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

Myanmar junta arrests dozens in bid to stabilize currency

Myanmar junta arrests dozens in bid to stabilize currency
  • The kyat currency hit a record low last week, plummeting to around 4,500 per dollar on the black market
  • Black market rates for the kyat have for years been significantly higher than official reference rates
Updated 04 June 2024
Reuters

Myanmar’s junta is cracking down on gold and foreign exchange traders and agents selling foreign real estate, with 35 arrests announced in the last two days as part of efforts to stabilize its rapidly depreciating currency.
State media said these include five people charged with illegally selling condominium units in Thailand and 14 people arrested for allegedly destabilising the foreign currency exchange rate.
The kyat currency hit a record low last week, plummeting to around 4,500 per dollar on the black market, according to five foreign exchange traders.
Black market rates for the kyat have for years been significantly higher than the reference rate of Myanmar’s central bank, currently set at 2,100 kyat per dollar.
“The government is working toward the stability of the country and the rule of law,” the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said on Tuesday, carrying photographs of over a dozen suspects.
“Security organizations have taken action against business people engaged in speculation to hinder the country’s economic development,” it said.
Another 21 people have been arrested for allegedly destabilising gold prices, the newspaper reported on Monday.
The impoverished Southeast Asian country of about 55 million people has been in political and economic turmoil since a 2021 coup when the military ousted an elected civilian government after a decade of tentative democracy and economic reform.
Myanmar’s economy, already fragile after decades of military rule and the pandemic, has wilted since the coup, with foreign investment drying up, exacerbated by western sanctions.
Poverty rates have almost doubled from 24.8 percent in 2017 to 49.7 percent in 2023, according to the United Nations Development Programme.
The shadow National Unity Government (NUG), comprising former lawmakers and other junta opponents, said the military government has printed large volumes of currency since taking power and ramped up military spending, exacerbating the country’s economic problems.
A junta spokesman did not respond to a call from Reuters seeking comment.
“We understand that they are continuing to print kyat,” NUG finance minister Tin Tun Naing said at an online press conference on Monday.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

Myanmar’s Rohingya in the crosshairs as fighting escalates in Rakhine
World
Myanmar’s Rohingya in the crosshairs as fighting escalates in Rakhine
Some 45,000 Rohingya have fled fighting in Myanmar: UN
World
Some 45,000 Rohingya have fled fighting in Myanmar: UN

Latest updates

Iran will react if IAEA passes resolution against it - Fars news agency
Iran will react if IAEA passes resolution against it - Fars news agency
Safa Investment and Mohammed Al-Habib Holding launch ‘Safa Oasis’ project in Riyadh
Safa Investment and Mohammed Al-Habib Holding launch ‘Safa Oasis’ project in Riyadh
Modi’s alliance in a majority in early India vote count, but opposition also gains
Modi’s alliance in a majority in early India vote count, but opposition also gains
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector growth steady in May with PMI at 56.4 
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector growth steady in May with PMI at 56.4 
Cristiano Ronaldo hails his record-breaking Roshn Saudi League season as ‘one of the best’
Cristiano Ronaldo hails his record-breaking Roshn Saudi League season as ‘one of the best’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.