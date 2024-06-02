You are here

Rescue crews work to free people trapped under a collapsed apartment building in Istanbul

Rescue crews work to free people trapped under a collapsed apartment building in Istanbul
Two injured people were pulled from the debris, broadcaster CNN Turk reported. The Istanbul governor’s office said the structure collapsed at 8:40 a.m. local time. (AP File Photo for illustrative purposes)
Updated 02 June 2024
AP
Rescue crews work to free people trapped under a collapsed apartment building in Istanbul

Rescue crews work to free people trapped under a collapsed apartment building in Istanbul
Updated 02 June 2024
AP
ISTANBUL: Emergency workers were trying to rescue people trapped under a collapsed apartment building in Istanbul on Sunday.
TV images showed firefighters shifting rubble by hand from the flattened three-story building in Kucukcekmece on the city’s European side. Two injured people were pulled from the debris, broadcaster CNN Turk reported.
The Istanbul governor’s office said the structure collapsed at 8:40 a.m. local time (0545 GMT). The cause was not immediately clear.
More than 59,000 people were killed last year when a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of southern Turkiye and neighboring Syria. The disaster highlighted the poor enforcement of building regulations in Turkiye.

Topics: Turkiye

China's Chang'e-6 probe lifts off from far side of moon

China’s Chang’e-6 probe lifts off from far side of moon
Updated 04 June 2024
Reuters
China’s Chang’e-6 probe lifts off from far side of moon

China’s Chang’e-6 probe lifts off from far side of moon
Updated 04 June 2024
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s Chang’e-6 probe has lifted off from the far side of the moon, starting its journey back toward Earth, China’s national space agency announced on Tuesday.
The probe’s successful departure from the moon means China is closer to becoming the first country to return samples from the far side of the moon, which permanently faces away from Earth.
The probe, which departed the moon at 7:38 am local time (2338 GMT) successfully completed its sample collection from June 2-3.
China’s National Space Administration (CNSA) said in a statement that Chang’e-6 “withstood the test of high temperature on the far side of the moon.”
Compared with its predecessor Chang’e-5, which retrieved samples from the near side of the moon, Chang’e-6 faced an additional technical challenge of operating without direct communications with ground stations on Earth, according to CNSA.
Instead, the probe relied on relay satellite Queqiao-2, put into orbit in April, for communications.
The probe used a drill and robotic arm to dig up soil on and below the moon’s surface, according to state news agency Xinhua.
Chang’e-6 displayed China’s national flag for the first time on the far side of moon after sample acquisition, Beijing Daily said.
The probe is now in lunar orbit and will join up with another spacecraft in orbit, CNSA said on Tuesday morning.
The samples will then be transferred to a return module, which will fly back to Earth, with a landing in China’s Inner Mongolia region expected around June 25.
The return of the lunar samples to Earth is being followed by scientists around the world, who hope the soil collected by the Chang’e-6 can help answer questions about the origins of the solar system.

US urges UN Security Council to back Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan

US urges UN Security Council to back Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan
Updated 04 June 2024
AFP
US urges UN Security Council to back Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan

US urges UN Security Council to back Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan
  Washington, increasingly frustrated with the mounting civilian death toll, finally allowed that resolution to pass by abstaining from voting
Updated 04 June 2024
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The United States on Monday announced a draft Security Council resolution supporting the Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan outlined by Joe Biden last week, urging Hamas to accept it.
“Numerous leaders and governments, including in the region, have endorsed this plan,” said US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
The draft text, seen by AFP, “welcomes the new deal announced on May 31, and calls upon Hamas to accept it fully and implement its terms without delay and without condition.”
Biden outlined on Friday what he called an Israeli plan that in three phases would end the bloody conflict, free all hostages and lead to the reconstruction of the devastated Palestinian territory without Hamas in power.
However fissures between the two allies emerged when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stressed that the ongoing war in Gaza would continue until all of Israel’s “goals are achieved,” including the destruction of Hamas’s military and governing capabilities.
Israeli media have questioned to what extent Biden’s ceasefire speech and some crucial details were coordinated with Netanyahu’s team, including how long any truce would hold and how many captives would be freed and when.
Earlier Monday, the White House said Biden told the emir of mediator Qatar that he saw Hamas as “the only obstacle to a complete ceasefire” in Gaza, and urged him to press the group to accept it.
Hamas last week said it viewed Biden’s outline “positively,” but has since made no official comment on the stalled negotiations, while mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States have not announced any new talks.
Before Biden had made his Friday announcement, Algeria had last week circulated a draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire and a halt of the Israeli offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, citing the recent order to that effect from the International Court of Justice.
Washington at the time had said that the text wouldn’t be helpful, saying instead direct, on-the-ground negotiations were necessary for a truce.
No vote is scheduled for either draft resolution.
The council has struggled to find a unified voice since the war broke out with the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, followed by Israel’s retaliatory campaign.
After passing two resolutions centered on the need for humanitarian aid to people in Gaza, in March the council passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire — an appeal that had been blocked several times before by the United States.
Washington, increasingly frustrated with the mounting civilian death toll, finally allowed that resolution to pass by abstaining from voting.

Topics: War on Gaza UN Security Council Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Trump raises $141 million in May, bolstered by guilty verdict

Trump raises $141 million in May, bolstered by guilty verdict
Updated 04 June 2024
AP
Trump raises $141 million in May, bolstered by guilty verdict

Trump raises $141 million in May, bolstered by guilty verdict
Updated 04 June 2024
AP

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump ‘s campaign and the Republican National Committee say they raised $141 million in May, a massive fundraising haul that includes tens of millions of dollars raised in the aftermath of his guilty verdict in his criminal hush money trial.

Trump’s campaign is not required to publicly disclose its fundraising to the Federal Election Commission until later this month. But its decision to release the numbers early underscores how it sees the wave of contributions as evidence that last Thursday’s verdict has energized the former president’s supporters and as a sign that it will not hobble his efforts to return to the White House.

President Joe Biden’s campaign has yet to release its own May fundraising totals. Trump and the Republican Party reported raising $76 million in April, topping the more than $51 million reported by Biden and the Democratic National Committee that month for the first time.

It is unclear how much Trump and the GOP spent in May. But the sum could help them close the money gap with Biden that has persisted throughout the race.

Trump’s campaign said in a press release Monday that it had received more than two million donations in the month of May averaging $70.27. More than a third of that haul — 37.6 percent — came in the form of online contributions in the 24 hours after the verdict was announced, it said.

About a quarter of the donors, it said, were new to the campaign.

“We are moved by the outpouring of support for President Donald J. Trump. The American people saw right through Crooked Joe Biden’s rigged trial, and sent Biden and Democrats a powerful message – the REAL verdict will come on November 5th,” Trump Campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement.

Biden campaign spokesman Ammar Moussa said the campaign would “see how the numbers actually shake out” when they are officially reported, but said, “one thing’s for certain: Trump’s billionaire friends are propping up the campaign of a white collar crook because they know the deal — they cut him checks and he cuts their taxes while working people and the middle class pay the tab.”

Trump’s campaign announced last week that it had raised more than $50 million online in the 24 hours after the Manhattan jury announced its verdict, making Trump the first former president — and first major party presumptive nominee — in the nation’s history to be convicted of a crime.

He will be sentenced on July 11.

Hunter Biden jury sworn in, will hear evidence of addiction and a gun buy

Hunter Biden jury sworn in, will hear evidence of addiction and a gun buy
Updated 04 June 2024
Reuters
Hunter Biden jury sworn in, will hear evidence of addiction and a gun buy

Hunter Biden jury sworn in, will hear evidence of addiction and a gun buy
Updated 04 June 2024
Reuters

WILMINGTON: A jury was sworn in on Monday for the trial of Hunter Biden on gun charges, a historic criminal prosecution of a sitting president’s son with the potential to influence the 2024 presidential election.

Hunter Biden, 54, went on trial at the federal courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware, four days after Republican Donald Trump, the Democratic president’s rival for the Nov. 5 US election, became the first former president found guilty of a crime.

President Joe Biden’s son is accused of failing to disclose his use of illegal drugs when he bought a Colt Cobra .38-caliber revolver and of illegally possessing the weapon for 11 days in October 2018.

He has pleaded not guilty to the three felony charges.

The case, brought by US Special Counsel David Weiss, a Trump appointee, is one of Hunter Biden’s two criminal cases. He also faces federal tax charges in California.

US District Judge Maryellen Noreika ended the day by swearing in the 12 jurors and four alternates. “Your job is to find the facts,” she told them and instructed them not to discuss the case with anyone, even among themselves.

The case is expected to center on Hunter Biden’s years of crack cocaine use and addiction, which he has discussed publicly and which was a prominent part of his 2021 autobiography, “Beautiful Things.” He told Noreika at a hearing last year that he has been sober since the middle of 2019.

Republicans have seized on Hunter Biden’s troubles to try to shift attention away from Trump’s own legal woes. Trump is due to be sentenced on July 11. He has pleaded not guilty in three other pending criminal cases.

Jill Biden, Hunter Biden’s wife Melissa Cohen Biden and his half-sister Ashley Biden were in attendance. Wilmington is the Bidens’ hometown.

“Jill and I love our son and we are so proud of the man he is today,” Joe Biden said in a statement, adding that a lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction.

Congressional Republicans spent years in vain trying to find evidence of a corrupt link between Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, including work for Ukrainian energy company Burisma, and his father’s political power.

JURORS DISCLOSE PERSONAL EXPERIENCE WITH ADDICTION

The jurors included several who disclosed personal experience with drug addiction. One impaneled juror had a friend who overdosed and another, selected as an alternate, whose uncle’s drug use led to jail time.

“I feel like it’s an everyday part of the world,” said the alternate juror of substance abuse.

Few jurors expressed strong political views but a handful said they were acquainted with members of the extended Biden family.

One potential juror said she and her husband were acquainted with Hunter Biden. “Wilmington is a small place,” the potential juror told the judge before being dismissed.

All 12 jurors must agree he is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to convict.

If convicted on all charges in the Delaware case, Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years in prison, though defendants generally receive shorter sentences, according to the US Justice Department.

Hunter Biden spent the weekend with his father in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, with the pair biking and attending church together on Saturday.

GUN PURCHASE

Prosecutors will seek to prove that Hunter Biden knew he was lying when he ticked the box for “no” next to a question on a federal gun purchase form asking if he was an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

Prosecution lawyers disclosed in court filings that they may use details gleaned from Hunter Biden’s phone and iCloud account, including photos of him smoking crack and messages with drug dealers. They said they may call as a witness his former wife Kathleen Buhle, who accused Hunter Biden in their 2017 divorce proceedings of squandering money on drugs, alcohol and prostitutes.

Hunter Biden’s lawyers have indicated they may try to show he had completed a drug rehabilitation program before purchasing the gun and may have considered his answer on the gun purchase form to be truthful.

A plea agreement that would have resolved the gun and tax charges without prison time collapsed last year after Noreika questioned the extent of the immunity it extended to Hunter Biden. His lawyers blamed Republican pressure for the failure of the plea agreement.

Noreika, a Trump appointee to the bench, entered multiple orders over the weekend that were requested by prosecutors and that appeared to undercut the defendant’s legal strategy.

The judge said the defense could not introduce expert testimony that people suffering from substance abuse disorders might not consider themselves an addict.

That testimony could have helped Biden show that he did not know he was lying on the background check form. The government is required to prove that Biden knowingly lied.

Georgia appeals court to weigh Fani Willis' role in Trump case in October

Georgia appeals court to weigh Fani Willis’ role in Trump case in October
Updated 04 June 2024
Reuters
Georgia appeals court to weigh Fani Willis’ role in Trump case in October

Georgia appeals court to weigh Fani Willis’ role in Trump case in October
  The Georgia election interference case is one of three criminal trials that Trump still faces, though all three have been delayed for a variety of reasons
Updated 04 June 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A Georgia appeals court will hear arguments in October on whether to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting Donald Trump for trying to overturn his 2020 defeat, a schedule that will likely postpone that trial until after the Nov. 5 election.
At issue is whether the prosecution is tainted as a result of Willis’ past affair with her one-time top deputy whom she hired to work on the probe.
Trump’s legal team has sought to use the affair as a reason to try to derail the case but the judge overseeing the trial said in March that Willis could remain on the case.
The Georgia election interference case is one of three criminal trials that Trump still faces, though all three have been delayed for a variety of reasons.
Last week, Trump became the first former president in US history to be convicted of a crime after a jury in New York City found him guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the weeks before the 2016 election.
The Georgia appeals court did not specify when in October it will hear arguments on whether to disqualify Willis, but the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the case will be heard Oct. 4.
Willis is also separately expected to ask the court to overturn a lower court ruling that dismissed several counts against Trump in the 2020 election subversion case on the grounds that the indictment was not detailed enough to sustain those charges.

