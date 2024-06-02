You are here

Global LNG supply to increase by 80% by 2030: Goldman Sachs 

The Goldman Sachs analysis pointed out that the oil and gas industry is undergoing a major transformation. Shutterstock
Updated 02 June 2024
Arab News
Updated 02 June 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: The global liquefied natural gas supply is set to surge by 80 percent by 2030, driven by new projects in Qatar and North America, a new analysis showed. 

In its latest report, Goldman Sachs said that this robust rise in supply would bring an end to the current energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

The US-based financial services firm also highlighted that investments in LNG are projected to increase by over 50 percent by 2029. 

Michele Della Vigna, Goldman Sachs’ head of natural resources research in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said: “LNG in the US, without any doubt, is dominating future supply and we believe that the capacity growth in LNG is going to bring an end to the energy crises that began a couple of years ago, following European sanctions on Russian gas after the invasion of Ukraine, and work to lower natural gas prices in Europe and Asia.”   

He added: “We’re projecting an 80 percent increase in global LNG supply by 2030, which will be driven by new projects in North America and Qatar.”  

In January, QatarEnergy signed an agreement with US-based Execelerate Energy to supply up to 1 million tonnes per annum of LNG to Bangladesh for 15 years. 

Similarly, in February, Qatar’s state-owned firm signed another agreement with Petronet to supply 7.5 mtpa of LNG to India for a period of 20 years. 

In the same month, QatarEnergy chief Saad Al-Kaabi announced a new expansion of its LNG production in the North Field, which will add a further 16 mtpa to existing capacity, bringing total production to 142 mtpa. 

The Goldman Sachs analysis further pointed out that the oil and gas industry is undergoing a major transformation as it braces for the eventual long-term decline in crude demand and rising global need for natural gas. 

According to the report, oil companies are still likely to reap attractive returns for shareholders, as well as good per-share growth if crude prices stay between the range of $80 to $90 per barrel. 

Goldman Sachs highlighted that capital expenditure in the oil and gas industry grew at about 11 percent a year from 2020 to 2023, but it is likely to level off to around 4 percent a year from 2023 to 2026. 

The analysis suggested the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is likely to maintain its current production discipline for the next few years. 

“In the next two to three years, there is very little opportunity for OPEC to increase production capacity without rocking the market. We think non-OPEC production will peak this year, and then OPEC can potentially begin increasing its market share as decline rates rise and the project pipeline normalizes,” added Goldman Sachs. 

Updated 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Updated 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Brazil have signed multiple agreements to boost public and private sector investment, focusing on defense industries, research and development, and technology transfer and localization. 

This came as a bilateral meeting was held between Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment, Khalid Al-Falih, and Brazil’s Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, to strengthen trade ties. 

The Saudi minister also held an expanded meeting with government representatives from both countries to discuss opportunities and ways to develop economic and investment relations. 

During a roundtable meeting for the Saudi-Brazilian private sector, top officials witnessed the signing of three memorandums of understanding aimed at developing investments through partnerships between the public and private sectors, stated Al-Falih in a statement on X. 

The industry minister’s roundtable followed a deal signed during a meeting between Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Alckmin. 

The gathering, attended by senior Saudi and Brazilian military and civil officials, focused on bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation in defense industries, R&D, and technology transfer and localization, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030.  

The pair also reviewed regional and international developments, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

Updated 04 June 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Updated 04 June 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Arab economies are projected to grow by 3.3 percent in 2024, up from 2.2 percent in the previous year, according to a new analysis. by the Arab Monetary Fund. 

In its latest report, the Arab Monetary Fund noted that the inflation rate in its 22 member states is expected to decline to 3.3 percent this year, compared to 9.3 percent in 2023. 

The report highlighted that Arab economies were significantly affected by regional and international developments in 2023, including tighter monetary policies to contain inflation and fluctuating commodity prices. 

Fahad Al-Turki, director general and chairman of AMF, said: “By the end of the year (2023), the war in Gaza and security developments in the Red Sea affected several Arab countries. It has also added a dimension of uncertainty about the prospects for the economies of the region and the world.”   

He added: “The vulnerability of Arab countries to these developments varied according to their financial situation and the extent of their direct exposure to the developments, as well as the reforms undertaken by Arab countries to diversify their economies and enhance their resilience to shocks.”  

According to the AMF, international economic growth will remain unchanged at 3.3 percent in 2024. 

Globally, the inflation rate is expected to slow to 5.8 percent this year, down from 6.8 percent in 2023, driven by easing supply chain disruptions and continued tight monetary policies. 

Al-Turki emphasized that the AMF will continue to support Arab member countries by providing concessional financing for economic reform programs. The fund will also assist in developing human capital through training and technical support programs. 

Earlier this month, the World Bank projected that economic growth in the Gulf Cooperation Council region will expand by 2.8 percent in 2024 and 4.7 percent in 2025. 

With oil production quotas expected to be gradually lifted during the second half of 2024, it said oil GDP in the GCC is projected to grow by 1.7 percent this year before ramping up aggressively in 2025 to reach 6.9 percent. 

The international financial institution also noted that Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product is expected to grow by 2.5 percent in 2024, driven primarily by robust non-oil private activities, which are predicted to grow by 4.8 percent. 

Updated 04 June 2024
Khaldon Azhari
  The UAE emerged as the largest supplier, providing 35.79 million barrels
Updated 04 June 2024
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: Japan’s imports of Saudi oil in April accounted for a substantial 31.10 million barrels, representing a significant 39.5 percent of total imports, as reported by the Agency of Natural Resources and Energy, a key division of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

During April, Japan imported about 78.84 million barrels of oil, of which the Arab share was 95.6 percent, or about 75.35 million barrels. The significant contribution from five Arab countries — the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman — as well as the Neutral Zone, underscores the strategic importance of these nations in Japan’s energy security.

The UAE emerged as the largest supplier, providing 35.79 million barrels, which accounted for 45.4 percent of total imports. Kuwait and Qatar contributed 4.71 million barrels (6 percent) and 2.77 million barrels (3.5 percent), respectively. Even smaller contributors like Oman and the Neutral Zone played a role, each providing 0.6 percent of Japan’s total imports.

As Japan continued to ban importing oil from Iran and Russia in April, the rest of its oil imports, 4.4 percent, were sourced from the US (1.6 percent), Central and South America (1.6 percent), Oceania (0.8 percent) and Southeast Asia (0.4 percent).

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Updated 04 June 2024
Arab News
Updated 04 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s newest airline Riyadh Air and Singapore Airlines have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a new partnership between the carriers.   

The agreement was inked by Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas and Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong on the sidelines of the 80th International Air Transport Association Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit in Dubai, according to a press release.  

Under the MoU, the Public Investment Fund-owned carrier will work with Singapore Airlines to explore opportunities for interline connectivity on each other’s services.  

“Our strategic partnership with Singapore Airlines unlocks significant benefits for our future guests as it grows our network in partnership with the world’s best airline,” said Douglas. 

Two parties will also be working on other potential areas of commercial cooperation. This will include codeshare arrangements, reciprocal benefits for their frequent flyer program members, and cargo services, as well as customer experience, and digital innovation. 

Riyadh Air, scheduled to launch commercial operations in 2025, will see its passengers gain access to Singapore Airlines’ network spanning Southeast Asia and the South Pacific, opening up a wealth of new travel destinations for its customer base.  

He added: “We see huge potential for strong connectivity in South East Asia and both Australia and New Zealand through the award-winning hub at Singapore Changi Airport while also providing opportunities for westbound passengers to connect across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region on Riyadh Air.” 

The CEO emphasized that this relationship is significant, highlighting a wide-ranging codeshare agreement that is expected to cover various areas such as digital and technology, loyalty, and cargo. 

Conversely, Singapore Airlines’ customers will have more options for travel to the Middle East through Riyadh Air’s network, stimulating passenger traffic between the Kingdom and Singapore. 

Goh Choon Phong, CEO of Singapore Airlines, stated: “This win-win strategic partnership with Riyadh Air will enable us to offer even more options, enhanced connectivity, and greater benefits to our customers.”  

He added: “Together, we can facilitate the growth of passenger travel between Saudi Arabia and Singapore, and beyond, via our respective networks, supporting both tourism and business links.” 

Phong noted that the MoU will enhance customer experience and cargo services and harness digital tools and solutions, potentially bringing greater benefits to both airlines in the future. 

Saudi Arabia’s new carrier is set to unveil its special cabin crew uniform at the upcoming Paris Fashion Week. CEO Douglas shared this news in an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Aviation Forum, which occurred earlier in May. 

With Riyadh Air scheduled to launch in the summer of next year, Douglas highlighted the airline’s upcoming milestone in Paris from June 18-23.

Updated 04 June 2024
REUTERS 
Updated 04 June 2024
REUTERS 

DUBAI: Saudi budget airline flyadeal is studying a possible order for between 10 and 20 wide-body jets to carry more passengers, and could make a decision by the end of the year. 

The low-cost subsidiary of state carrier Saudia is in the early stages of comparing the Boeing 787 and Airbus A330neo, CEO Steven Greenway told Reuters. It has not yet started a formal competition between planemakers, he added. 

Such a deal would be worth up to around $5 billion at list prices, though airlines typically win sharp discounts. 

Saudia Group, owner of Saudia, and flyadeal placed an order for a total of 105 Airbus narrow-body aircraft last month. 

Among larger aircraft, Jeddah-based Saudia already operates the Boeing 787 and the A330ceo, an earlier version of the A330neo which is an upgrade based on new engines. 

“We have on our back doorstep an operator, in our owner, that has intimate knowledge of both aircraft, which is very helpful to us,” Greenway said in an interview. 

The larger A350, the latest Airbus wide-body jet which competes with both the Boeing 787 and 777, is less likely to be a contender because it was built for longer ranges than flyadeal needs, Greenway said. 

“The A350s are a great airplane, but they're over-engineered for what we need,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of the IATA airline association's annual meeting in Dubai. 

Greenway, a former senior executive at Singapore Airlines subsidiary Scoot, which operates Boeing 787s, was appointed CEO of flyadeal in January. 

Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector is expanding as the kingdom invests billions of dollars in its Vision 2030 plan to diversify its economy away from fossil fuels and boost its private sector. 

“We have mapped out a long term plan (in which) we could potentially have a fleet of 10, 15, 20 - I would say 10 minimum in the next three, four or five years,” Greenway said, referring to the airline’s study of wide-body aircraft. 

Such planes — which designers say can seat up to around 400 passengers in all-economy configurations — could be attractive for the number of seats amid slot constraints in places like Dubai, though they could also open new routes, Greenway said.  

“If we can't get any more slots ... then the only choice you’ve got beyond the (Airbus) A320 is getting a wide-body to operate the service,” Greenway said. 

The Airbus narrow-body jets purchased by flyadeal in its recent order can seat up to 240 people. 

Greenway dismissed concerns that budget airlines have a poor track record of operating large aircraft, saying the Atlantic market had unique competitive pressures while large planes were more routinely used to fly relatively short distances in Asia. 

