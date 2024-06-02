You are here

  • Home
  • South Africa’s ANC calls demands for President Ramaphosa to step down for coalition talks a ‘no-go’

South Africa’s ANC calls demands for President Ramaphosa to step down for coalition talks a ‘no-go’

South Africa’s ANC calls demands for President Ramaphosa to step down for coalition talks a ‘no-go’
South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma sits at the booth of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) at the National Results Operation Centre of the IEC, which serves as an operational hub where results of the national election are displayed, in Midrand, South Africa, June 1, 2024. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zw26p

Updated 02 June 2024
AP
Follow

South Africa’s ANC calls demands for President Ramaphosa to step down for coalition talks a ‘no-go’

South Africa’s ANC calls demands for President Ramaphosa to step down for coalition talks a ‘no-go’
Updated 02 June 2024
AP
Follow

CAPE TOWN: South Africa's African National Congress party will not consider any demands from possible coalition partners that President Cyril Ramaphosa step down, a top official said Sunday, as the ANC attempted to present a united front after a stinging election result ended its 30-year majority.
As South Africa heads for a series of complex talks to form a national coalition government for the first time and establish stability, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said Ramaphosa would remain as party leader and any demands from others that he resign for talks to go ahead was “a no-go area.”
“President Ramaphosa is the president of the ANC,” Mbalula said in the ANC leadership's first public comments since the landmark election results. “And if you come to us with that demand that Ramaphosa is going to step down as the president, that is not going to happen.”
Mbalula said the ANC was open to talks with every other political party in an effort to form a government, but “no political party will dictate terms to us, the ANC. They will not ... You come to us with that demand, forget (it).”
Mbalula conceded the ANC, which has dominated South African politics since the end of apartheid in 1994, “suffered heavily” in the election but said it was “not booted out.”
The ANC received just over 40% of votes, falling well short of the majority it has held for all of South Africa’s young democracy. It will still be the biggest party by some way. But it needs to talk with others to form a government and to reelect Ramaphosa for a second and final term. South Africa’s president is elected by Parliament after national elections.
“The results send a clear message to the ANC,” Mbalula said. “We wish to send a message to the people of South Africa: We have heard them.” He said the ANC was committed to forming a government that reflects the will of the people and is stable.
The new MK Party of former President Jacob Zuma, which won 14% in the election in a surprise showing that makes it the third biggest in parliament, has said Ramaphosa must go as leader of the ANC and the country for it to enter any coalition talks with the ANC.
The ANC has many options for coalition partners among South Africa's other parties, including one with the main opposition Democratic Alliance, which won 21% of votes.
"We’ll talk to everybody," Mbalula said. “We are talking to everybody because the election did not give us outright majority. Talks about talks are in full swing. We are engaged and we are open to engagement. We need stability in this country.”

Topics: South Africa

Western campus protests a ‘crash course’ on Palestinian suffering: BDS co-founder

Western campus protests a ‘crash course’ on Palestinian suffering: BDS co-founder
Updated 04 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Western campus protests a ‘crash course’ on Palestinian suffering: BDS co-founder

Western campus protests a ‘crash course’ on Palestinian suffering: BDS co-founder
  • Omar Barghouti: ‘It gives us hope and inspiration in these dark times of Israel’s ongoing genocide’
  • Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign operates along similar principles to civil rights, anti-apartheid movements
Updated 04 June 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Student protests in the US and elsewhere have been a “crash course” in educating millions of people about the situation in Palestine, the co-founder of the Boycott, Divest, Sanctions movement has said.

Omar Barghouti likened the impact of the demonstrations to anti-apartheid protests in the West against the South African government in the 1980s. 

“The current student-led uprising on campuses in the US, Europe and globally is a sign of Palestine’s South Africa moment, as the support for ending complicity in Israel’s genocide and underlying 76-year-old regime of settler-colonialism and apartheid is reaching a tipping point in the struggle for Palestinian liberation … The ‘B’ and ‘D’ in BDS have gone much more mainstream than before,” he told The Guardian.

The student movements, most noticeably in the US, have demanded that their universities reveal all ties to Israeli military-linked companies, and have called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

At Columbia University, students are also demanding that the administration sever financial ties with companies operating in Israel, including Google, Amazon and Airbnb.

Other movements have demanded that their colleges end academic relationships with Israeli counterparts that operate in the Occupied Territories or that support the Israeli government.

“This student uprising has been a crash course on Palestine for millions in the West in particular, undoing many years of silencing and erasing Palestinian voices, Palestinian history, Palestinian culture (and) aspirations,” said Barghouti, who studied at Columbia in the 1980s.

“It gives us hope and inspiration in these dark times of Israel’s ongoing genocide against 2.3 million Palestinians in the occupied and besieged Gaza Strip.”

In 1985, students, predominantly driven by the experiences of the US’s own civil rights movement, occupied Columbia’s Hamilton Hall in a bid to force the college to sever ties with South Africa over apartheid.

This year, the hall was again occupied by protesters and unofficially renamed Hind Hall after 6-year-old Hind Rajab, who was killed in Gaza in January.

Barghouti said: “Everyone who participated in that fateful (1985) protest and thousands like it worldwide will always cherish that we were part of a righteous struggle that triumphed over a seemingly invincible regime of oppression. It always seems impossible until it’s possible.”

BDS, launched in 2005, was established to operate along similar principles to the civil rights and anti-apartheid movements.

“Large universities, especially in the US and UK, have become akin to large investment firms, with massive endowments, yet with students, faculty and workers that often do not like to see their institution investing in companies that harm humans and the planet,” Barghouti said.

“This tension has with time led to heightened repression, silencing and sophisticated methods of censorship to minimize the influence the (wider university) community may accumulate.

“This violent and often racist repression aims to achieve two main goals, first, to colonize the minds of the protesting students with despair, to dismiss their inspiring uprising as futile, and second, to distract from the demands of the movement.

“(But the) creative, fearless and selfless students are amplifying the demands for boycott and divestment like never before, inspiring us greatly and, at a personal level, filling me with a warm sense of deja vu.”

BDS says the current protests have started the process of forcing universities to change their policies on Israel, but Columbia recently experienced violence on campus after its president allowed New York City police to break up a student encampment in April.

Hundreds of students were arrested and forcibly cleared from the site, including Hamilton Hall.

“The violence deployed by police to repress the student-led protests has been shocking, yet indicative of the power of these mobilizations,” said Barghouti.

“Such grave violations of freedom of expression, academic freedom and the civic right to peacefully protest attest to the fertile potential of this uprising to pave the way to cutting ties of complicity with Israel’s regime.”

The protests are also linked to climate change demonstrations that have regularly targeted US university campuses for their links to the fossil fuel industry.

It is estimated that the first 60 days of the Gaza war generated carbon emissions that exceeded the total annual emissions of 23 of the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries, while satellite images seen by The Guardian in March showed that as much as 48 percent of tree cover and farmland in Gaza had been destroyed, alongside sewage and renewable energy systems, with weapons used in the conflict causing severe contamination.

“The struggle to dismantle Israel’s decades-old regime of settler-colonialism and apartheid in Palestine goes hand-in-hand with global struggles for justice, including climate justice. The catastrophic climate crisis is exacerbated by global inequality and oppression and mainly caused by complicit governments and corporations that put profit before people and the planet,” said Barghouti.

“With Israel monopolizing resources, destroying agricultural land, denying access to water, rising temperatures are exacerbating desertification as well as water and land scarcity, entrenching climate apartheid (in Palestine).”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the protests “antisemitic.” So far, around 37,000 Palestinians are thought to have been killed in Gaza since Israel invaded the enclave last October.

Topics: War on Gaza Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Omar Barghouti

Related

Disruptions at University of Chicago graduation as school withholds 4 diplomas over Gaza war protests
World
Disruptions at University of Chicago graduation as school withholds 4 diplomas over Gaza war protests

Ridiculed for a decade, India’s Rahul Gandhi slows Modi juggernaut

Ridiculed for a decade, India’s Rahul Gandhi slows Modi juggernaut
Updated 04 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

Ridiculed for a decade, India’s Rahul Gandhi slows Modi juggernaut

Ridiculed for a decade, India’s Rahul Gandhi slows Modi juggernaut
  • Congress looks well set to nearly double its 2019 tally of 52 seats in 543-member parliament 
  • As opposition’s most prominent face, Gandhi has been target of attacks from Modi, his BJP party
Updated 04 June 2024
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, mocked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his supporters for a decade as an entitled dynast, marked a stunning comeback on Tuesday, emerging at the center of an alliance that made deep inroads into ruling party strongholds.

The scion of India’s fabled Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, he embarked on two cross-country marches against what he called Modi’s politics of hate and fear, giving a jolt of enthusiasm to his Congress party and rehabilitating his own image.

Reduced by a Modi landslide to just 52 seats in the 543-member lower house of parliament in 2019, Congress looks well set to nearly double that tally this year, according to the
vote count from the general election.

That total is likely to restrict Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to less than the 272 seats needed to win a majority on its own, and it will have to rely on allies to form the government.

Though it might have to sit another term out of power, Congress will have the loudest voice in a much stronger opposition, with Gandhi at its center.

As the opposition’s most prominent face, Gandhi has been a target of attacks from Modi and other BJP leaders, who often call him “the prince.”

Gandhi’s father, grandmother and great-grandfather have all been prime ministers.

During the campaign, Gandhi, with close-cropped black hair and a scruffy salt-and-pepper stubble, criss-crossed the country as his party’s main face, even though Congress is led by family loyalist Mallikarjun Kharge.

“I think Rahul Gandhi will get credit, not just for mobilization, for his marches, but also for continuously clarifying the Congress’s ideological pitch against the BJP,” said Rahul Verma, political analyst at the Center for Policy Research think tank in New Delhi.

“If there was a moment when Gandhi really emerged, it is now,” he said.

BATTLE AGAINST HATE

At a news conference on Tuesday, Gandhi pulled out a red-jacketed, pocket-sized version of the country’s constitution that he has referred to continuously during the campaign, and said his alliance’s performance was the “first step” in preventing Modi from attempting to change it.

Changing the constitution requires a two-thirds in parliament.

Cambridge-educated Gandhi has often said that he is battling Modi’s BJP not just to wrest power, but to defeat the party’s and its parent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Hindu-first character, which goes against India’s secular roots enshrined in the constitution.

“My fight is with the ideology of RSS and BJP which is a threat to our country. The hatred these people spread, they spread violence, I fight against it... This is the battle of my life for me,” he said at a party event two years ago.

BJP rejects these charges.

Single at 53, a trained pilot like his father, and a certified scuba diver, Gandhi is known to be a fitness and martial arts enthusiast and has been seen cycling on New Delhi’s leafy avenues, accompanied by security men.

Though he guards his private life tightly, Gandhi allowed a small peek during the peak of the campaign, sharing a video of him playing with and giving belly rubs to his dog named Yassa, who he said was quite sick, leaving Gandhi “very upset and low.”

A member of parliament since 2004, Gandhi’s attendance has been far below average. His frequent absences from the chamber, and the country, have been the focus of the media and drawn BJP accusations that he does not take politics seriously.

LIKENED TO KENNEDYS

Gandhi has never been a minister in a federal or state government, and has not led his Congress party to a general election victory.

Congress was the largest national political party with a footprint across the country of 1.4 billion people until it was overtaken by the BJP in 2014.

Outside parliament, Gandhi has often reminded his supporters of his family’s commitment and sacrifices, talking about assassinations of his grandmother, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and of his father and ex-prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The Gandhi family still dominates Congress and commands fierce loyalty.

The political lineage, likened to the Kennedys in the United States both for the power it has enjoyed and the tragedies that have befallen it, started with Motilal Nehru, who practiced law in the early 20th century and gave up a Western lifestyle to become president of the Congress party.

His son, Jawaharlal, was independence hero Mahatma Gandhi’s closest confidant and prime minister from 1947 until 1964.

Jawaharlal’s daughter, Indira, married a Gandhi who was no relation to the Mahatma, but the name was certainly no handicap in politics. Indira Gandhi became prime minister in 1966, but was voted out in 1977 after imposing a harsh internal emergency on the country, becoming the first of her family to lose a national election.

But the mystique of the dynasty brought her back to power within three years and her son Rajiv took over after she was shot dead by two bodyguards in 1984. Rajiv Gandhi served one term as prime minister and when he was campaigning for a comeback in 1991, he was assassinated by a suicide bomber.

Those killings have made Rahul, his mother Sonia and sister Priyanka among the most protected people in the world. Armed men in suits and dark glasses guard them at public functions and, for security reasons, Rahul even used a false name at university and when he worked in London at the turn of the century. 

Topics: India elections 2024 Congress party Rahul Gandhi

A volcano erupts on a central Philippine island, sending hundreds into evacuation centers

A volcano erupts on a central Philippine island, sending hundreds into evacuation centers
Updated 04 June 2024
AP
Follow

A volcano erupts on a central Philippine island, sending hundreds into evacuation centers

A volcano erupts on a central Philippine island, sending hundreds into evacuation centers
  • More than 150 people were in two evacuation centers
  • The eruption prompted authorities to raise an alert level to two in a five-step warning system
Updated 04 June 2024
AP

MANILA: A volcano belched a plume of ash and steam into the night sky in the central Philippines in a powerful explosion that sent more than 700 people fleeing to evacuation camps.
The explosion of Mount Kanlaon Monday night on Negros Island triggered sirens across Canlaon, a city of nearly 60,000 people south of the volcano.
Hundreds fled in government trucks to safety, Canlaon Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas said, adding more than 150 people were in two evacuation centers while others moved to relatives’ homes away from the volcano. No casualties were reported.
The eruption prompted authorities to raise an alert level to two in a five-step warning system, indicating a “moderate level of volcanic unrest.” Kanlaon is one of the country’s 24 most-active volcanoes.
“The explosion was very strong according to villagers, some of whom were screaming in fear,” Cardenas told The Associated Press by telephone. “They felt like they were in a war zone because they could hear the sound of the ashfall hitting their roofs.”
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said at least 796 people from 170 families were moved to evacuation centers in Canlaon and other cities and towns around the volcano and gave assurances that government aircraft were on standby if needed.
Similar volcanic eruptions elsewhere in the Philippines have drawn tourists, but Cardenas said he ordered the temporary closure of resorts in the city, including those that offer mountain-viewing and trail-hiking, to minimize the chances of injuries in case Kanlaon erupts again.
He said police will strictly enforce a no-entry regulation in a 4 -kilometer (2.4-mile) permanent danger zone around the 2,435-meter (7,988-foot) Kanlaon, the highest peak in the central Philippines.
Teresito Bacolcol, who heads the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, told AP that Monday night’s eruption scattered ash as far as 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). It was difficult to say if Kanlaon’s restiveness would worsen or the volcano, which has erupted several times in recent decades, would settle down, he said.
Located in the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, the Philippines is also lashed by about 20 typhoons and storms a year, making the Southeast Asian nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone.

Topics: Philippines Volcanoe

Related

Indonesia’s Mt Ibu volcano erupts, spewing clouds of ash
World
Indonesia’s Mt Ibu volcano erupts, spewing clouds of ash
Alert level raised for Philippine volcano after ‘explosive eruption’: volcanology agency
World
Alert level raised for Philippine volcano after ‘explosive eruption’: volcanology agency

Award-winning photographer returns UK honorary doctorate over university’s Israel links

Award-winning photographer returns UK honorary doctorate over university’s Israel links
Updated 04 June 2024
Follow

Award-winning photographer returns UK honorary doctorate over university’s Israel links

Award-winning photographer returns UK honorary doctorate over university’s Israel links
  • Shahidul Alam is a world-renowned Bangladeshi photographer, educator and social activist
  • A Time 2018 Person of the Year, he was the first person of color to chair the World Press Photo jury
Updated 04 June 2024
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Renowned Bangladeshi photographer and photojournalist Shahidul Alam has returned his honorary doctorate from the University of the Arts London citing the institution’s partnerships with Israel and efforts to stifle pro-Palestine student protests.

A Time magazine Person of the Year in 2018, Alam, 69, has received numerous accolades for his work documenting human rights abuses and political upheaval across Bangladesh for more than three decades. In 2003, he became the first person of color to chair the World Press Photo jury.

He was awarded an honorary doctorate by the UAL in 2022 for his contributions to civil rights and social justice movements through photography.

He announced the decision to return his degree on Sunday, saying that protesting students are accusing the university of being “a willing accomplice in Israel’s regime of occupation, apartheid and ongoing genocide,” and that he could no longer be associated with UAL.

“Universities are meant to be places for critical thinking, for diverse opinions and for free expression. A university which suppresses legitimate dissent is going against what I believe universities should stand for,” Alam told Arab News on Tuesday.

“A university which is passionate in its condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but conspicuously silent in the face of genocide is hypocritical in its approach to human rights. As a human rights defender, I could not continue to effectively endorse this position by retaining this award.”

For months, protesting UAL students have demanded that the university call for a ceasefire in Gaza and divest from Israel and Israeli-affiliated organizations.

After previously warning protesters against the use of the phrase “from the river to the sea,” UAL recently changed course and said that it championed free speech, but stopped short of meeting student demands.

“I would hope that the UAL administration, through my action, realizes that the world is watching and that the distance between what they profess and what they practice is being exposed. I hope the UAL students feel they’re not alone,” Alam said.

“The students are the ones who have stood for justice. They’ve taken risks and faced persecution. It is important for all freedom-loving people to stand by them.”

Israel’s onslaught on Gaza, which began in October, has killed more than 36,400 Palestinians and injured over 82,000 others, while thousands remain missing under rubble. The Israeli military has blocked water, food and aid supplies to the territory, bringing more than 2 million inhabitants of the besieged enclave to the brink of famine.

“As a person who has personally lived through occupation and genocide, I could relate to the persecution that Palestinians faced,” Alam said, referring to the ethnic cleansing of Bengalis during Bangladesh’s struggle for independence from Pakistan in 1971.

“What is happening now is happening on my watch. There is no way I could have forgiven myself for standing on the wrong side of history, which I would have been doing by remaining silent.”

Topics: Bangladesh

Related

Top Bangladesh photographer sent to jail
Media
Top Bangladesh photographer sent to jail
Bangladesh frees photographer facing charges of propaganda
Media
Bangladesh frees photographer facing charges of propaganda

Pro-Palestinian protesters set up tent encampment outside Los Angeles City Hall

Pro-Palestinian protesters set up tent encampment outside Los Angeles City Hall
Updated 04 June 2024
AP
Follow

Pro-Palestinian protesters set up tent encampment outside Los Angeles City Hall

Pro-Palestinian protesters set up tent encampment outside Los Angeles City Hall
Updated 04 June 2024
AP

LOS ANGELES: Pro-Palestinian protesters set up an encampment in front of Los Angeles City Hall Monday night.
About 50 protesters with 20 tents were seen lined up on the sidewalks outside the building at Main and First streets, KABC-TV reported. Several tents had Palestinian flags and phrases such as “Free Palestine” and “Free Gaza.”
The Los Angeles Police Department on X, formerly known as Twitter, said it was monitoring the non-permitted demonstration and urged people to keep an eye out for others on the street.
No arrests and no injuries have been reported. The police department went on an area-wide tactical alert out of an abundance of caution.
More than 3,000 people had been arrested on US campuses before summer break began last month, including protesters at the University of California’s Los Angeles, San Diego and Irvine campuses.
The latest Israel-Hamas war began when Hamas and other militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking an additional 250 hostage. Palestinian militants still hold about 100 captives while Israeli bombardments and ground operations in Gaza have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Topics: War on Gaza Los Angeles City Hall Palestinians Israel

Latest updates

Tensions rise in Lebanon and Israel amid escalation in use of incendiary bombs
Tensions rise in Lebanon and Israel amid escalation in use of incendiary bombs
Saudi FM discusses US proposal for Gaza ceasefire with Blinken
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (File/AFP)
Western campus protests a ‘crash course’ on Palestinian suffering: BDS co-founder
Western campus protests a ‘crash course’ on Palestinian suffering: BDS co-founder
Saudi FM receives telephone call from Azerbaijan counterpart
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov Tuesday.
Brush fires sparked by rockets from Lebanon blaze in north Israel
Brush fires sparked by rockets from Lebanon blaze in north Israel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.