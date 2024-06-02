Women lead race as Mexicans vote for new president

You are here

A man reads a newspaper a while before the start of the general election, in Mexico City, on June 2, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 02 June 2024
AFP
  • Nearly 100 million people were registered to vote in the world’s most populous Spanish-speaking country, home to 129 million people
Updated 02 June 2024
AFP
MEXICO CITY: Mexicans started voting Sunday in a presidential election dominated by two women — a historic first in a country with a history of gender-based violence and discrimination.
Ruling party candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, a former Mexico City mayor and a scientist by training, had a 17 percentage point lead over her main opposition rival Xochitl Galvez on the eve of the vote.
The only man running, centrist Jorge Alvarez Maynez, was trailing far behind as a particularly violent campaign season marked by a string of candidate murders drew to an end.
It means that, barring a huge surprise, a woman is almost certain to break the highest political glass ceiling in Mexico, where around 10 women or girls are murdered every day.
That prospect motivates other women to succeed and to think “yes, you can,” said Blanca Sosa, a 31-year-old store worker in Mexico City.
She expects Sheinbaum to continue the “good things” done by outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, such as pensions for the elderly and an increased minimum wage.
Ricardo Sanchez, however, said he planned to vote for Galvez because of her “business vision.”
Lopez Obrador’s “policy of putting the poor first is to ruin us all so that we’re poor and then he gives to us,” the 55-year-old businessman said in the northern city of Monterrey.
Sheinbaum, 61, owes much of her popularity to Lopez Obrador, a fellow leftist and mentor who has an approval rating of more than 60 percent but is only allowed to serve one term.

Nearly 100 million people were registered to vote in the world’s most populous Spanish-speaking country, home to 129 million people.
Polls opened at 08:00 am (1300 GMT) in the southeastern state of Quintana Roo and some areas near the US border, with other regions in different time zones due to follow later.
Thousands of troops will be deployed to protect voters from ultra-violent drug cartels that have gone to extreme lengths to ensure their preferred candidates win.
More than two dozen aspiring local politicians have been murdered during the election process, according to official figures, in a nation where politics, crime and corruption are closely entangled.
In a sign of the difficulties of staging elections in cartel hotspots, voting was suspended in two southern municipalities because of violence, local authorities said Saturday.
“The fight against organized crime will be the biggest challenge for the next president,” said Guadalupe Correa-Cabrera, a professor at George Mason University, in the United States.
Security was the weakest point of Lopez Obrador’s administration, she told AFP.
Sheinbaum has pledged to continue the outgoing president’s controversial “hugs not bullets” strategy of tackling crime at its roots.
Galvez has vowed a tougher approach to cartel-related violence, declaring “hugs for criminals are over.”
More than 450,000 people have been murdered and tens of thousands have gone missing since the government deployed the army to fight drug trafficking in 2006.
The next president will also have to manage delicate relations with the neighboring United States, in particular the vexed issues of cross-border drug smuggling and migration.

Addressing a cheering crowd of thousands at her closing campaign rally, Sheinbaum said Mexico was going to “make history” this weekend.
“I say to the young women, to all the women of Mexico — colleagues, friends, sisters, daughters, mothers and grandmothers — you are not alone,” she said.
The ruling party candidate had the backing of 53 percent of voters as campaigning drew to a close, according to a poll average compiled by research firm Oraculus.
Galvez, an outspoken senator and businesswoman with Indigenous roots, was second with 36 percent. Maynez, 38, had just 11 percent.
Galvez, 61, often evokes her childhood story of growing up in a poor, rural town in central Mexico where she says she sold candy to help her family.
“While you danced ballet at the age of 10, I had to work,” she told Sheinbaum, a former student activist who was born in the capital to a family of Jewish immigrants.
While millions of Mexicans have escaped poverty in recent years, more than a third still live below the poverty line in Latin America’s second-biggest economy.
As well as voting for a new president, Mexicans will choose members of Congress, several state governors and myriad local officials.
In total, more than 20,000 positions were being contested.

Macron to meet Zelensky in Paris on Friday

Macron to meet Zelensky in Paris on Friday
Updated 57 min 28 sec ago
AFP
Macron to meet Zelensky in Paris on Friday

Macron to meet Zelensky in Paris on Friday
  • The meeting between the two leaders is set to take place after D-Day commemorations
  • Zelensky will also deliver a speech in France’s National Assembly
Updated 57 min 28 sec ago
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will host Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday in Paris for talks on the war-battered nation’s needs, the Elysee palace announced.
“As Russian strikes intensify on the front line and against energy infrastructure, the two presidents will discuss the situation on the ground,” the presidential palace said Tuesday.
The meeting between the two leaders is set to take place after D-Day commemorations.
The Ukrainian president, who will be welcomed by France’s Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu with military honors on Friday morning, will visit a site of the Franco-German arms group KNDS near Paris.
The defense group makes artillery guns being used in Ukraine.
Zelensky will also deliver a speech in France’s National Assembly and meet with the speaker of the lower house Yael Braun-Pivet, who visited Ukraine in March.
News of his speech met with criticism from the opposition, with the leader of right-wing Republicans in parliament, Olivier Marleix, saying it was “inappropriate” to invite Zelensky to speak just days before the upcoming European elections.
Braun-Pivet said the date of his visit was “on the occasion of the 80th anniversary” of the D-Day landings.
France hosted a conference in February on providing support for Ukraine, after which Macron announced measures to provide more weapons to Kyiv and did not rule out sending soldiers to Ukraine — sparking controversy among his allies.
Earlier Friday, Moscow’s top diplomat warned that French military instructors training soldiers in Ukraine would be a “legitimate target” for Russian strikes, amid reports France could send trainers to the country.
Paris does not officially have military personnel assisting or training Ukrainian forces in Ukraine at the moment, but Kyiv said last week it was “in talks” with France on the issue.

India’s Modi set to win historic third term but with surprisingly slim majority

India’s Modi set to win historic third term but with surprisingly slim majority
Updated 04 June 2024
Reuters
India’s Modi set to win historic third term but with surprisingly slim majority

India’s Modi set to win historic third term but with surprisingly slim majority
  • Indian voters defy predictions of another landslide as Modi’s party loses outright majority 
  • Congress alone was leading in nearly 100 seats, almost double the 52 it won in 2019 polls
Updated 04 June 2024
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi looked set on Tuesday to retain power at the head of a ruling coalition but his Hindu nationalist party lost its outright majority for the first time in a decade as voters defied predictions of another landslide.

The outcome unnerved investors, with stocks falling steeply as emerging results showed that Modi would, for the first time since sweeping to power in 2014, depend on at least three disparate regional parties whose political loyalties have wavered over the years.

This, analysts say, could introduce some uncertainty into policymaking in the world’s most populous democracy after a decade in which Modi has ruled with a strong hand.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a majority on its own in 2014, ending India’s era of unstable coalition governments, and repeated the feat in 2019.

Modi said people had placed their faith in the BJP-led coalition for a third time and it was historic, in his first comments since counting of votes began.

“The blessings of the people for the third time after 10 years boosts our morale, gives new strength,” Modi told cheering BJP members at party headquarters in New Delhi.

“Our opponents, despite being united, could not even win as many seats as BJP won.”

Promising to work harder and take “big decisions,” Modi listed electronics, semiconductors and defense manufacturing, renewables and the farm sectors as areas of special focus in his third term, without elaborating.

The blue-chip NIFTY 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex both tumbled about 6 percent each, posting their steepest decline on an election outcome day since 2004, when a BJP-led coalition lost power, as foreign institutional investors sold a record 124.36 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) worth of shares.

It was also the worst session since March 2020 for both the blue-chip indexes, when markets tanked due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. The rupee also fell sharply against the dollar and benchmark bond yields were up.

Markets had soared on Monday after exit polls on June 1 projected Modi and the BJP would register a big victory, and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was seen getting a two-thirds majority and more.

At 1615 GMT, TV channels showed the NDA was ahead in about 290 of the 543 elective seats in the lower house of parliament, where 272 is an overall majority, with counting nearing its end.

Full results are likely later on Tuesday evening.

They showed BJP accounted for around 240 of the seats in which the NDA was leading, compared with the 303 it won in 2019.

POOR SHOWING

Two key regional allies in the NDA endorsed Modi as the next prime minister, rejecting local media speculation that they could be wavering in their support or possibly switch sides.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United) said their pre-poll alliance with BJP was intact and they would form the next government.

The BJP’s numbers were likely pulled down by the party’s poor showing in the country’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, which also sends 80 lawmakers to parliament.
The party was leading in 33 seats in the state, down from the 62 it won there in 2019, with analysts saying bread-and-butter issues had overshadowed the BJP’s appeal to the Hindu majority.

A grand temple to Hindu god-king Lord Ram that Modi inaugurated in January did not boost the BJP’s fortunes as it was expected to, they said.

The opposition INDIA alliance led by Rahul Gandhi’s centrist Congress party was leading in over 230 seats, more than forecast. Congress alone was leading in nearly 100 seats, almost double the 52 it won in 2019 — a surprise jump that is expected to boost Gandhi’s standing.

“The country has unanimously and clearly stated, we do not want Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to be involved in the running of this country, we do not like the way they have run this country,” Gandhi told reporters, referring to Modi’s powerful number two, Home Minister Shah. “That is a huge message.”

Gandhi said Congress would hold talks with its allies on Wednesday and decide on a future course of action, when asked if the opposition would try to form a government.

MARKETS IN PANIC

Investors had cheered the prospects of another Modi term, expecting it to deliver further years of strong economic growth and pro-business reforms, but the margin of victory emerged as a worry during the counting.

“The key question is whether BJP can retain single party majority. If not, then would its coalition be able to deliver economic development, particularly infrastructure?” said Ken Peng, head of investment strategy, Asia, at Citi Global Wealth in Singapore.

“There may be more expansionary fiscal policy to strengthen welfare and other local government spending,” he said.

Neelesh Surana, chief investment officer at Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, said the market had over-reacted amid a sense of disbelief. “However, despite the verdict, there will likely be underlying continuity in government policies,” he said.

Modi, 73, who first swept to power in 2014 by promising growth and change, was seeking to be only the second prime minister after India’s independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru to win three straight terms.

‘Purged’ British Muslim candidate quits Labour over ‘hierarchy of racism’

‘Purged’ British Muslim candidate quits Labour over ‘hierarchy of racism’
Updated 04 June 2024
Arab News
‘Purged’ British Muslim candidate quits Labour over ‘hierarchy of racism’

‘Purged’ British Muslim candidate quits Labour over ‘hierarchy of racism’
  • Faiza Shaheen blocked from standing in election after liking social media posts criticizing Israel
  • She says she has been penalized for speaking out against Islamophobia within the party
Updated 04 June 2024
LONDON: A British Muslim Labour candidate who was blocked from standing in the July general election has quit after saying there is a “hierarchy of racism” in the party.

Faiza Shaheen was expected to contest the Chingford and Woodford Green seat, but said she had been penalized for speaking out against Islamophobia within the opposition party, The Independent reported on Tuesday.

She was told last week of her suspension after liking posts on social media that criticized Israel’s war in Gaza.

When the Labour National Executive Committee formalized the decision on Tuesday, Shaheen resigned from the party, opening a path to challenge, as an independent, her replacement Shama Tatler, a member of the Jewish Labour Movement.

Tatler was described by Shaheen as “someone not known or supported by most local members with no links to our community.”

Shaheen, an economist who specializes in inequality, described her blocking as a “sham process” based on “spurious reasons,” adding that she had suffered “unfair treatment, bullying and hostility” within Labour ranks.

“Being removed as a candidate has been cruel and devastating, especially after local voters and party members have placed so much faith in me,” she said.

“I cannot, in all conscience, continue to contribute to a party that seems to think so little of people like me and has moved so far away from my values.”

Labour has been accused of carrying out a “purge” against left-wing members of the party ahead of the July 4 election.

Momentum, a left-wing Labour pressure group, said the party, after “purging” Shaheen, has decided to “parachute in one of their own clique from outside the constituency.”

Shaheen said: “Since the Conservatives won power in 2010, I have used all the tools available to me — from my research to my activism — to fight them on public spending cuts, inequality and divisive narratives.

“That is why to leave the Labour Party now, on the cusp of finally seeing the Tories out of government and a time when I should be celebrating, is crushing.”

UK police officer sentenced for sharing pro-Hamas images

UK police officer sentenced for sharing pro-Hamas images
Updated 04 June 2024
AFP
UK police officer sentenced for sharing pro-Hamas images

UK police officer sentenced for sharing pro-Hamas images
  • Mohammed Adil from Bradford in northern England, pleaded guilty to two charges under the Terrorism Act
  • “Mohammed Adil understood that in sharing the images he did, it would arouse suspicion that he was showing support for a terrorist organization,” said Bethan David, head of the division
Updated 04 June 2024
LONDON: A British police officer on Tuesday was sentenced to 18 months of community service for sharing messages on WhatsApp supporting the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Mohammed Adil, 26, from Bradford in northern England, pleaded guilty to two charges under the Terrorism Act for sending the messages in October and November last year.
He has been suspended from duty and now faces disciplinary proceedings, potentially including dismissal.
Adil was reported by two colleagues at the West Yorkshire Police force and charged by the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) Counter Terrorism Division.
“Mohammed Adil understood that in sharing the images he did, it would arouse suspicion that he was showing support for a terrorist organization,” said Bethan David, head of the division.
Previously, chief magistrate Paul Goldspring had warned Adil that the crimes were “very serious” and that he could face prison time.
But on Tuesday, he said a custodial sentence would be “unnecessarily disproportionate.”
Adil was first arrested on November 6 and suspended as an officer before appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London in May.
He admitted two counts of publishing an image in support of Hamas, which is proscribed as a terrorist organization in the UK.
It came after Israel declared war against Hamas in Gaza in response to the militant group’s unprecedented October 7 attack.
Displayed on his WhatsApp “updates,” prosecutors said the image showed a Hamas fighter wearing a Hamas headband.
In one post, Adil had added the caption: “Today is the time for the Palestinian people to rise, set their paths straight and establish an independent Palestinian state.”
It was said to be a quote from the leader of Hamas’s military wing, Mohammed Deif.
The second post was captioned: “We will hold accountable all those who occupied our lands and Allah will hold accountable all those who remained silent against this occupation and oppression.”
That was said to be from Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for the group’s military wing.
The posts were accessible for 24 hours to Adil’s 1,092 WhatsApp contacts, according to prosecutors.
“We will now commence with misconduct proceedings,” said Tanya Wilkins, of West Yorkshire Police, after the sentencing.
“We make it clear to all employees that it is not compatible for anyone working in policing to be a member of, or show support for, a proscribed organization.”

Western campus protests a ‘crash course’ on Palestinian suffering: BDS co-founder

Western campus protests a ‘crash course’ on Palestinian suffering: BDS co-founder
Updated 04 June 2024
Arab News
Western campus protests a ‘crash course’ on Palestinian suffering: BDS co-founder

Western campus protests a ‘crash course’ on Palestinian suffering: BDS co-founder
  • Omar Barghouti: ‘It gives us hope and inspiration in these dark times of Israel’s ongoing genocide’
  • Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign operates along similar principles to civil rights, anti-apartheid movements
Updated 04 June 2024
LONDON: Student protests in the US and elsewhere have been a “crash course” in educating millions of people about the situation in Palestine, the co-founder of the Boycott, Divest, Sanctions movement has said.

Omar Barghouti likened the impact of the demonstrations to anti-apartheid protests in the West against the South African government in the 1980s. 

“The current student-led uprising on campuses in the US, Europe and globally is a sign of Palestine’s South Africa moment, as the support for ending complicity in Israel’s genocide and underlying 76-year-old regime of settler-colonialism and apartheid is reaching a tipping point in the struggle for Palestinian liberation … The ‘B’ and ‘D’ in BDS have gone much more mainstream than before,” he told The Guardian.

The student movements, most noticeably in the US, have demanded that their universities reveal all ties to Israeli military-linked companies, and have called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

At Columbia University, students are also demanding that the administration sever financial ties with companies operating in Israel, including Google, Amazon and Airbnb.

Other movements have demanded that their colleges end academic relationships with Israeli counterparts that operate in the Occupied Territories or that support the Israeli government.

“This student uprising has been a crash course on Palestine for millions in the West in particular, undoing many years of silencing and erasing Palestinian voices, Palestinian history, Palestinian culture (and) aspirations,” said Barghouti, who studied at Columbia in the 1980s.

“It gives us hope and inspiration in these dark times of Israel’s ongoing genocide against 2.3 million Palestinians in the occupied and besieged Gaza Strip.”

In 1985, students, predominantly driven by the experiences of the US’s own civil rights movement, occupied Columbia’s Hamilton Hall in a bid to force the college to sever ties with South Africa over apartheid.

This year, the hall was again occupied by protesters and unofficially renamed Hind Hall after 6-year-old Hind Rajab, who was killed in Gaza in January.

Barghouti said: “Everyone who participated in that fateful (1985) protest and thousands like it worldwide will always cherish that we were part of a righteous struggle that triumphed over a seemingly invincible regime of oppression. It always seems impossible until it’s possible.”

BDS, launched in 2005, was established to operate along similar principles to the civil rights and anti-apartheid movements.

“Large universities, especially in the US and UK, have become akin to large investment firms, with massive endowments, yet with students, faculty and workers that often do not like to see their institution investing in companies that harm humans and the planet,” Barghouti said.

“This tension has with time led to heightened repression, silencing and sophisticated methods of censorship to minimize the influence the (wider university) community may accumulate.

“This violent and often racist repression aims to achieve two main goals, first, to colonize the minds of the protesting students with despair, to dismiss their inspiring uprising as futile, and second, to distract from the demands of the movement.

“(But the) creative, fearless and selfless students are amplifying the demands for boycott and divestment like never before, inspiring us greatly and, at a personal level, filling me with a warm sense of deja vu.”

BDS says the current protests have started the process of forcing universities to change their policies on Israel, but Columbia recently experienced violence on campus after its president allowed New York City police to break up a student encampment in April.

Hundreds of students were arrested and forcibly cleared from the site, including Hamilton Hall.

“The violence deployed by police to repress the student-led protests has been shocking, yet indicative of the power of these mobilizations,” said Barghouti.

“Such grave violations of freedom of expression, academic freedom and the civic right to peacefully protest attest to the fertile potential of this uprising to pave the way to cutting ties of complicity with Israel’s regime.”

The protests are also linked to climate change demonstrations that have regularly targeted US university campuses for their links to the fossil fuel industry.

It is estimated that the first 60 days of the Gaza war generated carbon emissions that exceeded the total annual emissions of 23 of the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries, while satellite images seen by The Guardian in March showed that as much as 48 percent of tree cover and farmland in Gaza had been destroyed, alongside sewage and renewable energy systems, with weapons used in the conflict causing severe contamination.

“The struggle to dismantle Israel’s decades-old regime of settler-colonialism and apartheid in Palestine goes hand-in-hand with global struggles for justice, including climate justice. The catastrophic climate crisis is exacerbated by global inequality and oppression and mainly caused by complicit governments and corporations that put profit before people and the planet,” said Barghouti.

“With Israel monopolizing resources, destroying agricultural land, denying access to water, rising temperatures are exacerbating desertification as well as water and land scarcity, entrenching climate apartheid (in Palestine).”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the protests “antisemitic.” So far, around 37,000 Palestinians are thought to have been killed in Gaza since Israel invaded the enclave last October.

