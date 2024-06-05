You are here

The Green Falcons train in Riyadh ahead of Pakistan trip

The Green Falcons train in Riyadh ahead of Pakistan trip
Photos: Supplied
Updated 05 June 2024
Khaled Al-Arafah
RIYADH: Saudi footballers held a training session in Riyadh on Tuesday ahead of their clash against Pakistan in qualifiers for the World and Asian cups.

Coach Roberto Mancini lead the team in training with various technical and tactical drills at Ma’had Academy in Riyadh.

Salem Al-Dosari participated in training while his Al-Hilal teammate Hassan Tambakti did not complete the session due to muscle pain.

The Green Falcons, who are top of their World Cup qualification group with ten points, will play a Pakistan team who have lost all their games in the second round of the qualifiers.

The Saudi team are due to fly out to Islamabad on Wednesday morning and will play at Jinnah Stadium on Thursday at 7 p.m. (Saudi time).

The Green Falcons will play Jordan on June 11 in Saudi Arabia.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Green Falcons

2023-24 Saudi Pro League review: The hits and misses

Updated 04 June 2024
Matt Monaghan
  • Hilal, Mitrovic and Ronaldo emerge with praise while it has been a season to forget for Al-Ittihad and Neymar
Matt Monaghan

A Saudi Arabian football season for the ages is in the can.

With the eyes of the world directed toward the Kingdom after last summer’s revolutionary transfer spree, we witnessed Al-Hilal in all-conquering form, Al-Nassr icon Cristiano Ronaldo showcase his evergreen abilities, and much more.

Here, Arab News dissects the high and lows from an unforgettable 2023-24:

Best team: Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal not only produced Saudi Arabia’s strongest campaign, but one of the greatest in football history.

Their numbers were staggering. The returning Jorge Jesus orchestrated a clean domestic sweep of Saudi Super Cup, Roshn Saudi League and King Cup; a World Record 34-consecutive victories across all competitions; won 31 out of 34 top-flight fixtures, netting 101 goals and conceding just 23.

They had to be this good to repeatedly disappoint 2023-24’s finest performer.

Best player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Ronaldo stood tallest, even amid an injection of world-class talent.

A final-night brace against long-dethroned champions Al-Ittihad — emphatically celebrated — set a new benchmark for goals in a RSL season, with 35. Only Al-Ahli’s Riyad Mahrez (13) and compatriot Ruben Neves (12) bettered his 11 assists.

Moments of unmatched quality and unquenched desire underlined the 39-year-old’s merciless ability to defy the waning effects of time, especially November’s ludicrous lob against Al-Okhdood. There was even opportunity to collect four RSL match-balls, for hat-tricks.

Best Saudi player: Saud Abdulhamid (Al-Hilal)

Saud Abdulhamid deserved to head this prestigious list for unleashing a trademark ‘‘chair” celebration in April’s heated King’s Cup semifinal versus boyhood club Al-Ittihad, let alone his imperious 2023-24 displays.

The ceaseless 24-year-old right-back looked effortlessly at ease amid a stellar new cast. A career-best three league goals, also, equalled his tally from all prior campaigns.

Links to Ligue 1’s Toulouse provided a tantalising glimpse of a global future for this defender, who overshadowed celebrated colleague Salem Al-Dawsari and Al-Ahli’s 19-goal striker Firas Al-Buraikan.

Best coach: Pericles Chamusca (Al-Taawoun)

It takes something special to outshine Al-Hilal’s Jesus.

Pericles Chamusca delivered this for dark-horses Al-Taawoun. The gregarious Brazilian defied a slew of summer exits headlined by assist-machine Kaku and versatile Saudi Arabia defender Hassan Kadesh, plus winter sale of influential Spanish midfielder Alvaro Medran.

Amid this maelstrom, a fourth-placed finish — five-points ahead of fallen giants Al-Ittihad — secured AFC Champions League Two qualification. He departs to ambitious Yelo League-outfit NEOM SC with head held high.

Best goal: Bernard Mensah (Al-Tai 1-4 Al-Ahli)

Take your pick from Bernard Mensah’s monumental campaign at relegated Al-Tai.

February’s George Weah-esque run from deep through several Al-Ahli defenders and pin-point low finish past Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy just edges May’s logic-defying slaloming run through a packed penalty box against Al-Fateh.

Best signing: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al-Hilal)

An addition who was worth the wait.

Al-Hilal spent all summer haggling with Fulham for their colossal Serbia center forward. This push was rewarded by 40 goals in 43 games, including an early King Cup final opener, hat-trick in September’s emblematic 4-3 victory at holders Al-Ittihad and brace in December’s 3-0 Riyadh Derby triumph versus Al-Nassr.

This prized eye-for-goal, plus an unquantifiable indefatigable nature, helped to move Mitrovic beyond team-mates Malcom and Neves, plus Al-Nassr’s Marcelo Brozovic, Al-Ahli’s Franck Kessie and Al-Fayha’s Fashion Sakala.

Worst signing: Habib Diallo (Al-Shabab)

Eighth-placed Al-Shabab’s season to forget was exemplified by Diallo’s travails.

The recruit from Strasbourg struck only six times in 30 league run-outs, also enduring a near five-month goal drought between his second and third strikes.

This middling contribution by the Senegal striker ranked lower than then-England captain Jordan Henderson’s brief sojourn at Ettifaq and a heart-breaking early end to a Brazil megastar’s campaign.

Biggest disappointment (Neymar — Al-Hilal)

Events on the other side of the globe reverberated in the Kingdom.

October’s catastrophic knee injury incurred by Neymar on World Cup 2026-qualifying duty for Brazil brought a shuddering halt to his Al-Hilal duties. This burst the rampant excitement generated by August’s epic unveiling in Riyadh, on arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

The maverick Brazil forward only played three RSL games and netted a solitary AFC Champions League effort. There should be so much more to come in 2024-25.

Season to forget: Al-Ittihad

Things can only get better for Al-Ittihad after a dismal RSL title defense.

A quantum leap had been predicted once the end of a 14-year top-flight trophy wait was followed by the additions of Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, France midfielder N’Golo Kante and Brazil anchorman Fabinho. RSL-winning manager Nuno Espirito Santo, however, departed in October with his deflated squad a distant sixth.

Coveted replacement Marcelo Gallardo then endured a one-sided 3-1 thumping by Egypt’s Al-Ahly in Jeddah during December’s Club World Cup’s quarter-finals, with the trophy-less team limping home fifth — 42 points behind Al-Hilal — and outside AFC Champions League Elite qualification. A disrupted campaign also saw Benzema net just 16 times in 33 run-outs.

Funniest moment: Noureddine Zekri’s survival celebration

A bewildered Sadio Mane came close with a hilarious pre-match double-take after seeing club-mate Ali Lajami’s mirror image of twin Qassem, in Al-Fateh’s line-up.

But nothing beats Noureddine Zekri’s iconic reaction to keeping debutants Al-Okhdood up. The 59-year-old manager went viral with a slow-motion run across the pitch and “superman” flop at the final whistle of matchweek 34’s relegation-decider at doomed Al-Tai.

Ones to watch: (Al-Qadsiah)

A club owned by Saudi Aramco are expected to make a big splash in 2024-25.

Dominant Yelo League winners Al-Qadsiah emphasized their expectant status last month by beating Roma to Uruguay midfielder Nahitan Nandez’s signature, with much more to come.

A repeat of promoted Al-Ahli’s charge to third is not out of the question, judging by early impressions. Their recent reputation as a yo-yo outfit should be shredded.

Topics: football Saudi Pro League

'Al-Hilal have broken all the records possible': Jorge Jesus and Yassine Bounou celebrate SPL Manager and Goalkeeper of the Season awards

Updated 04 June 2024
Arab News
  • Riyadh club claimed an invincible title after winning 31 out of 34 league matches, with Bounou keeping 15 clean sheets
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Hilal duo Jorge Jesus and Yassine Bounou have spoken of their pride at receiving the Roshn Saudi League 2023/24 Manager and Goalkeeper of the Season awards.

An incredible campaign for Al-Hilal saw the Riyadh club claim an invincible title after winning 31 out of 34 league matches.

Jesus’ men also created football history, and global headlines, by setting a world, top-flight record for the number of successive victories — winning 34 games in a row across all competitions between September and April.

Appointed last summer for his second stint in charge of Al-Hilal, Jesus said: “It was a fantastic season. When I arrived in Saudi Arabia, I was thinking that we could be champions of the league, but not breaking all those records. Beyond being champions, we broke so many records — most goals scored, most wins, best defense, biggest points difference with the second-ranked team. In Saudi football history, Al-Hilal have broken all the records possible.

“I am very proud of my players, they have so much quality. We made a very strong group; beyond the technical ability, they first thought about the team. This made the successes appear more easily.”

The spine of Al-Hilal’s team was a major factor in their success over the season. At the base, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, the Moroccan World Cup hero signed from Sevilla in the summer, was a constant reassuring presence. By earning 15 clean sheets and conceding the least number of goals, 20, Bounou was a deserved winner of the Roshn Saudi League 2023-24 Goalkeeper of the Season award. He played in 31 of Al-Hilal’s 34 league matches during the season.

Bounou said: “I’m really pleased to win the award. We had a very, very good season. And it was a very good experience for me too. I’m very happy. I think all the saves I have made are important. After that, I think it’s thanks to the whole team, to all the people who work around me. It’s really a group effort.

“It’s a great pleasure to be goalkeeper of the season. It’s not always easy to be consistent in football. This year, more or less, I’ve been able to find that consistency and now, as I said, I’m really pleased and it’s mainly thanks to those around me.”

Edouard Mendy, the Al-Ahli goalkeeper who also achieved 15 clean sheets, conceding 33 goals in the league season from the same number of games, ran Bounou very close for the award.

Speaking about the quality of the goalkeepers in the league, Bounou said: “It’s clear there are some very good goalkeepers out there. This year, Edouard showed that he was a top goalkeeper, a very great goalkeeper. He confirmed that throughout the season.”

Al-Hilal’s Guinness World Record, run between September and April, made news across the globe. Winning 28 games in a row — which was then increased to 34 — overtook Welsh club The News Saints’ run of 27 wins achieved in season 2016-17. Prior to that, the record stood for 44 years after Dutch giants Ajax’s 26-game winning streak between 1971 and 1972.

“At the beginning of the season, we weren’t thinking about it. It happened naturally,” Jesus said. “We were then told about this Guinness World Record — and then told that we could break this record of 27 consecutive wins. It was a motivation that we transmitted to the players, and they loved the idea. It was one of the keys to our success this season. Not only the Guinness World Record but the motivation, the objective of winning more than 27 consecutive matches. And we did more than 27, we won 34 consecutive matches.”

Asked if there was one specific match that stood out across the season, Jesus elected for a game before the winning run — the 4-3 victory in Jeddah over Al-Ittihad on Sept. 1 aided by Aleksandar Mitrovic’s hat-trick.

Jesus said: “Yes, there are always some games that make the difference during the season. The game which launched us on our path was the one against Al-Ittihad. Our 4-3 victory gave us huge confidence to keep believing in our objectives in the process of our training, and in the process of our games. And then, the objective of the Guinness World Record: ‘You have to keep winning, you have to keep winning.’ That put the players in a winning mentality. It was one of the key points for the team.”

Jesus previously managed Al-Hilal in season 2018-19, where he guided the club to Saudi Super Cup success. In between his two stints, Jesus also managed Flamengo in Brazil and Fenerbahce in Turkiye. He won trophies at both, much to the delight of each team’s supporters, and his triumphs at Al-Hilal have resulted in similar adoration from the club’s legions of followers.

Jesus said: “Coming from Flamengo, where 70,000 fans in every game were yelling for me — and coming from Turkiye, same thing, 50,000 fans, yelling my name in every game. So, I was used to this during my first year in Al-Hilal — ‘I love you, Jesus. I love you, Jesus.’ This is a mark of affection, and this is very important for me to feel that the fans love me.”

The 2023-24 campaign was a game-changing season for the Roshn Saudi League. It began with major internationals signings, such as Bounou joining the likes of Neymar, Ruben Neves and Mitrovic at Al-Hilal, with players such as Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane, N’Golo Kante and Georgino Wijnaldum joining other clubs. Some 156 players from 54 countries provided a crucial part of the game-changing Roshn Saudi League season.

Jesus said: “During my first stay in Al-Hilal, there was not such a quality of great players coming from Europe like now. Today, the Roshn Saudi League has a very high level, it is a top five league for me. Year after year, more great players will come to the league, and great managers will come as well. It will become a league that is very tough to win.”

Topics: football Al-Hilal Jorge Jesus Yassine Bounou

Cristiano Ronaldo hails his record-breaking Roshn Saudi League season as 'one of the best'

Updated 04 June 2024
Arab News
  • Al-Nassr captain won Top Goalscorer award for 2023/2024 after netting 35 goals
  • Lauds teammates and ‘very proud’ to beat the Saudi league record
Arab News

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo has described his record-breaking 2023/2024 Roshn Saudi League campaign — in which he netted 35 goals to become the league’s all-time leading striker — as “one of the best seasons” of his career.

The Al-Nassr captain and forward was presented recently with the Top Goalscorer award after his incredible achievement in just 31 games, surpassing Abderrazak Hamdallah’s mark of 34 goals in the 2018/2019 season.

In addition to his goalscoring prowess, the 39-year-old Portuguese legend recorded 11 assists.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner said: “It means a lot. I feel very happy. It’s probably one of the best seasons I’ve ever had in my career in terms of goals but assists too.

“To be honest it means a lot because it’s my work. I have to be honest and say it’s not something I was looking for at the beginning of the season but over time I started to see that it was possible.

“So, I have the opportunity to say thank you to my teammates because without the team nothing individually would have been possible, but I feel very proud to beat the Saudi league record. It’s great for me, I feel happy, and this is my motivation to play football, to train every time and to carry on like that.”

Since joining Al-Nassr in late December 2022, Ronaldo, whose side finished second this season, has scored 49 goals in 47 league appearances, and 64 in 69 games in all competitions.

In the 2023 calendar year, he also netted the most club goals in the world with 54 strikes in 59 appearances. His 2023/2024 strike rate included back-to-back hat tricks against Al-Tai and Abha in the Roshn Saudi League.

Ronaldo’s focus is now on Portugal and the 2024 European Championships in Germany where they face the Czech Republic, Turkiye and Georgia in the group stages. But he is also eagerly awaiting the 2024/2025 Roshn Saudi League season.

Ronaldo said: “I think the goals for each season is the kind of the same, it’s to do your best and win titles. If possible, to collect individual (trophies) as well but my goal is to be the same — to be the same Cristiano that you saw this season, to do my best, to achieve goals with Al-Nassr and with my Portugal national team as well. To maintain my level is what I’m looking for.”

Topics: football Cristiano Ronaldo Roshn Saudi League

Saudi Football Federation and Saudi National Bank renew partnership

Updated 01 June 2024
SALEH FAREED
  • The official partnership includes the NSB’s sponsorship of the activities and programs of the Saudi Football Federation
  • Al-Misehil added that this step opened more prospects for cooperation and partnership with the banking sector
SALEH FAREED

Jeddah: A new three-year partnership deal has been struck between the Saudi Football Federation and Saudi National Bank. The deal will begin from the 2024/25 season and run until 2027.
The renewal of the exclusive and official partnership agreement was signed by President of the Saudi Football Federation Yasser bin Hassan Al-Misehal and Chief Executive Officer of Saudi National Bank Tareq Abdulrahman Al-Sadhan.
The official partnership includes the NSB’s sponsorship of the activities and programs of the Saudi Football Federation, the national teams, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, the Saudi Super Cup and the Saudi Women’s Football League.
Al-Misehil said: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with the SNB and extend our long-term commitment of support for a further three years.
“We look forward to our continued work with the SNB on a range of other important programs within Saudi football.”
Al-Misehil added that this step opened more prospects for cooperation and partnership with the banking sector, especially as the Saudi National Bank was a pioneer in the sector, and the continuation of this partnership would contribute to the development of football in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Al-Sadhan said: “We are all proud to be partners of the nation in its development journey, and the renewal of the bank’s exclusive partnership as an official sponsor of Saudi football confirms the important role that the bank plays in the growth of the sports sector and supporting Saudi football to contribute to achieving excellence at the local and global levels and reaching international ranks in order to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Topics: Saudi Football Federation (SAFF) Saudi National Bank

Al-Hilal defeat Al-Nassr to lift King's Cup after penalty shootout leaves Ronaldo in tears

Updated 01 June 2024
John Duerden
  • Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou is the hero, saving two spot-kicks after three players were sent off and the game ended in a 1-1 draw
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo’s season ended in tears on Friday as Al-Hilal completed the league and cup double by defeating Al-Nassr 5-4 in a penalty shootout, after two hours of play in a tempestuous King’s Cup final at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah had ended 1-1.

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was the hero, saving two spot-kicks at the conclusion of a fierce battle between the Riyadh rivals that had a little of everything. There was an early goal from Aleksandar Mitrovic that seemed to put the league champions on course for their 11th triumph in Saudi Arabia’s premier cup competition. Then there was a late, late equalizer from Ayman Yahya that took the game into extra time — but not before three players had been sent off by Argentine referee Dario Herrera.

Al-Nassr goalkeeper David Ospina was the first to go, early in the second half. At that point, it seemed certain that Al-Hilal’s name was destined to be on the cup but then, late in the game, both of their central defenders, Ali Al-Bulaihi and then Kalidou Koulibaly, were red-carded.

Ronaldo and his teammates, who earlier in the week finished the league season in second place behind Al-Hilal, looked dangerous from the start.

 

Sadio Mane had the best opportunity of the early exchanges, firing just over from close range in the sixth minute. Seconds later, however, Mitrovic illustrated the difference between the teams this season as he made the Yellows pay for missed opportunities with the kind of ruthless efficiency that has been a trademark of this Al-Hilal side; if you do not take your opportunities against them, you will be punished. The Serbian striker was waiting at the far post to head the ball low into the net after Malcom curled a fine cross over from the right.

Just three minutes later, Al-Nassr had a great chance to equalize but Otavio fired just wide from inside the area. Shortly after the half-hour mark, Yahya had a shot cleared off the line by Al-Bulaihi, and then a low effort by Ronaldo was blocked by the legs of Bounou.

 

The Moroccan goalkeeper was in action again soon after, pushing another shot from the 39-year-old Portuguese superstar away and then saving Otavio’s follow-up header from the rebound. This summed up a frustrating first half for Al-Nassr in which they made most of the running.

GALLERY

View our photos from the drama-filled 2024 King’s Cup final in Jeddah

At the start of the second half, Ronaldo almost scored what might have been the goal of the season but his spectacular, near-perfect overhead kick, which left Bounou no chance, bounced off the post.

Things began to go wrong for Al-Nassr eight minutes after the restart when Malcom burst through on goal. Ospina came out of his area and handled the ball, earning him a red card.

Al-Nassr continued to give it their all, though, in an attempt to get back into the game, and Ronaldo forced another good save from Bounou with a well-struck free-kick. But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner appeared an increasingly frustrated figure.

Still, Al-Hilal were not quite able to put the game to bed and there were some nerves on display when a Mitrovic effort rolled just past the post when he had only substitute goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah to beat.

Then, three minutes from the end of the regulation 90 minutes, Al-Nassr were thrown a lifeline when Al-Bulaihi was sent off for seemingly headbutting Sami Al-Najei.

Yahya immediately took advantage by heading home from close range, sparking wild celebrations among the hordes of yellow-shirted fans and taking the game into extra time, but not before Al-Hilal went down to nine men when Koulibaly received a second yellow.

There was plenty of space on the pitch during the first period of extra time, given the reduced number of players, and both teams pushed forward in search of a winner. However, the longer they went without one of them managing to grab that all-important goal, the more inevitable it seemed the result would be decided by penalties. And so it proved to be.

Ruben Neves missed the first kick of the shoot-out but then so did Alex Telles. Bounou then saved from Ali Al-Hassan and Meshari Al-Nemer to secure another trophy for Al-Hilal and leave Ronaldo sprawled on the turf in despair.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia King Cup Al-Nassr Al-Hilal

