Survey forecasts 85% of Saudi car drivers likely to buy a battery-electric vehicle by 2035

Survey forecasts 85% of Saudi car drivers likely to buy a battery-electric vehicle by 2035
Sentiment for pure BEVs stagnates at 35-43 percent in the US and Europe, the survey added.
Updated 1 min 37 sec ago
Arab News
Survey forecasts 85% of Saudi car drivers likely to buy a battery-electric vehicle by 2035

Survey forecasts 85% of Saudi car drivers likely to buy a battery-electric vehicle by 2035
Updated 1 min 37 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Approximately 85 percent of residents in Saudi Arabia are likely to purchase battery-electric vehicles by 2035, a global consulting firm’s study has found.

Currently, some 70 percent of the country’s population have expressed a moderate to strong interest in owning BEVs, according to AlixPartners' 2024 International Electric Vehicle Consumer-Sentiment Survey, released by AlixPartners.

In China, the world’s largest automobile market, the “very” or “moderately” likely BEV-purchase intention is nearing totality while growth in sentiment for pure BEVs stagnates at 35-43 percent in the US and Europe, the survey added.

While costs and charging are the primary concerns globally when selecting a BEV, respondents in Saudi Arabia show less concern about financial matters compared to other countries. Instead, they place greater emphasis on issues such as safety, the complexity of the vehicles, and aftermarket support.

Notably, 93 percent of Saudi respondents who are “very” or “moderately” likely to consider a BEV also show a corresponding inclination towards selecting a PHEV for their next vehicle purchase or lease.

Alessandro Missaglia, partner and managing director at AlixPartners commented: “In Saudi Arabia, we’re witnessing a parallel trend to the USA and Europe, where BEV-intentioned buyers are increasingly considering PHEVs as viable alternatives.” 

This shift, he added, reflects consumers' desires to address immediate needs while mitigating charging and range concerns. As traditional automakers, suppliers, and dealers adapt to this transition, they face significant challenges in balancing present and future demands.

AlixPartners’ survey also highlighted a notable trend in Saudi Arabia's EV market, indicating that Chinese BEV manufacturers, having refined their products extensively in their domestic market, are now ready for global expansion. 

Notably, Saudi consumers exhibit the highest awareness of Chinese BEV brands, with 93 percent of those “very” or “moderately” likely to purchase BEVs being familiar with at least one Chinese brand, among which BYD leads in recognition.

The results-driven global consulting firm noted that this contrasts with international figures, where 47 to 71 percent of potential BEV buyers are aware of one or more Chinese brands.

“Interestingly, our survey highlights a substantial awareness of Chinese BEV brands, in fact highest, in Saudi Arabia, which coincides with the high share of Chinese brands in the Kingdom (16 percent),” Missaglia said, adding that the imminent production of Lucid and Ceer, however, is poised to disrupt existing market dynamics.

 “As a result, we anticipate a potential shift in brand awareness and consumer preferences, underscoring the need for agile strategies from both Chinese and local manufacturers to sustain their competitive advantage in Saudi Arabia's rapidly evolving EV landscape,” the managing director added.

AlixPartners’ survey, the third of its kind, included 10,000 respondents in 10 markets that represent more than 80 percent of global BEV sales, with 1,000 respondents in each market.

The study gauged general interest in BEVs and PHEVs; price sensitivity; and awareness and consideration globally of Chinese automaker brands.

Topics: Tourism & Transport energy electric vehicle (EV) battery-electric vehicles

PARIS: During the first day of the second edition of Vision Golfe 2024, held in Paris at the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, the Saudi Port Authority and the Marseille equivalent signed a memorandum of understanding.

This agreement is part of France and Saudi Arabia's commitment to excellence in trade and maritime transport.

Omar Al-Hariri, chairman of the port authority, also known as Mawani, and Hervé Martel, chairman of the Port of Marseille Fos, were present for the signing, as were the Saudi Ambassador to France, Fahad Al-Ruwaily, Christophe Castaner, chairman of the Grand Port Maritime de Marseille, and Laurent Saint Martin, director general of Business France.

Mawani's mission is to strengthen Saudi Arabia's leadership as a global logistics hub linking three continents, and oversees Saudi Arabia's ten ports in the Persian Gulf, Arabian Sea and Red Sea.

Topics: Tourism & Transport Mawani Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Wednesday, losing 58.87 points, or 0.51 percent, to close at 11,553.16.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR8.05 billion ($2.14 billion) as 52 of the stocks advanced, while 163 retreated.  

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu slipped 107.49 points, or 0.41 percent, to close at 25,925.53. This comes as 28 of the listed stocks advanced while 32 retreated. 

Meanwhile, the MSCI Tadawul Index slipped 7.61 points, or 0.52 percent, to close at 1,445.81.

The best-performing stock of the day was Dr. Soliman Abdel Kader Fakeeh Hospital Co. The company’s share price surged 10.09 percent to SR63.30. 

Other top performers include Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. and Ades Holding Co. as well as Taleem REIT Fund and Al Jouf Cement Co.

The worst performer was Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., whose share price dropped by 5.30 percent to SR8.04. 

Additional poor performers were Sustained Infrastructure Holding Co., the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., as well as Saudi Cable Co. and Batic Investments and Logistics Co.

When it came to Nomu, the best-performing stock of the day was Bena Steel Industries Co. The firm’s share price jumped 9.09 percent to SR36.

Other top performers on Nomu include Riyadh Steel Co. and Lana Medical Co. as well as Advance International Co. for Communication and Information Technology and MOBI Industry Co.

On the other hand, the worst performer on Nomu was Future Care Trading Co., whose share price slipped by 5.59 percent to SR12.16. 

Other firms to see drops were Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. and Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. as well as National Building and Marketing Co. and Mayar Holding Co.

On the announcements front, Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. announced that it had received the final approval from the Insurance Authority to sell its new insurance product “Bupa Arabia Network Upgrade” in Saudi Arabia. 

Moreover, Ladun Investment Co. has announced a five-year rental contract with the Real Estate Development Fund in Riyadh, with a total value of SR107 million. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the deal is expected to have a positive financial impact from 2024 until 2028.

Topics: main Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia giga-project NEOM on Wednesday revealed yet another luxury lifestyle destination Magna.

The development is part of NEOM’s regional sustainable portfolio and it will developed with a core focus on cutting-edge technology, world-class architecture, and ultra-modern amenities that effortlessly merge with nature, said a press release.

Magna is situated on the stunning Gulf of Aqaba coastline and comprises the recently announced premier destinations of Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, Utamo, Norlana, Aquellum, Zardun, Xaynor, Elanan, Gideri, Treyam and Jaumur.

NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr said: “NEOM’s premier coastal region of Magna is a treasure of tomorrow, steeped in natural beauty and advanced technology. Aligned with our three pillars of redefining business, conservation, and livability, Magna will play a key role in building a strong tourism ecosystem within NEOM. Importantly, Magna will contribute positively to the national economic diversification efforts and to the broader Saudi Vision 2030 goals, helping to position the Kingdom as a global leader in luxury tourism.”

According to the press release, the 12 destinations will span 120 km and are poised to set a new global standard in luxury sustainable tourism.

“Each destination is individually unique, with its own distinct offering for residents and guests, yet seamlessly blends to form a unified destination. They will be woven together by the conservation, preservation, and rejuvenation of native flora, fauna, and the breathtaking natural landscape,” it said.

The development will comprise 15 luxury hotels, 1,600 hotel rooms, suites and apartments, and over 2,500 premium residences across its destinations.

In line with the transformative Saudi Vision 2030, Magna and its destinations will stimulate the Kingdom’s economy by creating 15,000 jobs across the tourism, leisure, and hospitality sectors.

The development is projected to contribute SR2.6 billion ($690 million) to the Kingdom’s GDP by 2030, accommodate 14,500 residents, and welcome more than 300,000 overnight visitors annually.

Topics: Travel and Transport giga-project

DUBAI: Officials from Saudi Arabia and Japan held talks on boosting trade in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Farid bin Saeed Al-Asali, deputy governor of the Saudi General Authority of Foreign Trade, met with Kazutaka Kawahara, deputy head of mission at the Embassy of Japan in the Kingdom.

The two officials also had talks on goals internationally, particularly under the World Trade Organization.

The Kingdom and Japan signed recently at the Saudi-Japanese Business Forum more than 30 agreements and memorandums of understanding in energy, manufacturing and finance.

More than 100 Japanese companies operate in the Kingdom across several sectors including renewable energy, water, mining and entertainment.

In 2022, trade between the two countries amounted to $47.5 billion, with a surplus of $34.1 billion in favor of the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia’s exports to Japan reached $40.8 billion, with oil making up $39.8 billion. The Kingdom imported $6.7 billion worth of goods from Japan in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan trade

RIYADH: At least 50 semiconductor design companies will be established in Saudi Arabia by 2030 after a new initiative was launched to develop the sector in the Kingdom. 

This undertaking will be supported by a deep tech venture capital fund that exceeds SR1 billion ($266 million) as part of a new National Semiconductor Hub.

The intiative will also provide access to SR150 million in support products from Saudi Arabia’s National Technology Development Program, which is integral to Vision 2030. 

Unveiled during the third edition of the Future of Semiconductors Forum in Riyadh, the hub is a strategic effort to establish a semiconductor design industry ecosystem in the Kingdom, potentially worth upward of SR50 billion. 

This initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader effort to incentivize and attract talent to the sector. It emphasizes innovation over fundraising by launching a deep tech venture capital fund exceeding SR1 billion and investing in the industry. 

Moreover, the hub seeks to attract 25 world-class experts in the field through the premium residency program and aims to train 5,000 engineers in semiconductor design by 2030. 

Following the global shortages of semiconductors in the wake of the 2019 epidemic, the sector’s importance was underscored, prompting the Kingdom to embark on a strategy to address it. 

Speaking during the forum, Ross Jatou, president of the Public Investment Fund subsidiary Alat Semiconductors, underscored the importance of the intersectional nature of this venture, saying: “I argue that future is where you integrate many technologies together that in the past were considered very different. Now this is pretty sophisticated, and sometimes we take it for granted, it’s in everybody’s phone and everybody’s car, and we have it everywhere. Alat will not be able to do this alone.”

He added: “As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child, and luckily, with the National Semiconductor hub, with the help of KACST (King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology) and KAUST (King Abdullah University of Science and Technology) we’re going to make that happen. The Silicon Valley took decades to build, with the national semiconductor hub, we will be able to accelerate this by working together.”

The two-day forum at KACST brought together experts and stakeholders from academia, industry, and government to discuss critical topics that will shape the future of the semiconductor industry. 

Topics: main Semiconductor Future of Semiconductors Forum National Semiconductor Hub

