You are here

  • Home
  • French court stops the sale of Maradona’s World Cup Golden Ball trophy amid ownership dispute

French court stops the sale of Maradona’s World Cup Golden Ball trophy amid ownership dispute

French court stops the sale of Maradona’s World Cup Golden Ball trophy amid ownership dispute
Diego Maradona poses with the Ballon d’Or at the Lido in Paris on Nov. 13, 1986. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ask2

Updated 05 June 2024
AP
Follow

French court stops the sale of Maradona’s World Cup Golden Ball trophy amid ownership dispute

French court stops the sale of Maradona’s World Cup Golden Ball trophy amid ownership dispute
  • The appeal court in Versailles overturned a judicial decision last month that allowed the trophy’s auction to go ahead
  • Pending a decision on the merits of the case, it ordered its sequestration to avoid any risk of further disappearance of the trophy
Updated 05 June 2024
AP
Follow

PARIS: Diego Maradona’s heirs won an appeal ruling to stop the auction of a trophy the late soccer great was awarded after the 1986 World Cup when a French court ordered it placed in judicial possession on Wednesday.
The appeal court in Versailles overturned a judicial decision last month that allowed the trophy’s auction to go ahead as planned despite the opposition from Maradona’s heirs.
The tribunal argued there was a genuine dispute as to the ownership of the World Cup Golden Ball that Maradona received for being the best player of the 1986 tournament. Pending a decision on the merits of the case, it ordered its sequestration to avoid any risk of further disappearance of the trophy, which resurfaced after being missing for decades.
Gilles Moreu, a lawyer for the heirs, told The Associated Press he will now lodge a legal action to have a court look at the merits of the case and decide who owns the trophy.
“We are satisfied with this decision, which complies with our requests and reassures my clients,” he said.
French judicial officials last month opened an investigation after they received a complaint related to the resale of allegedly stolen goods.
The Golden Ball disappeared in uncertain circumstances. Maradona’s heirs say the trophy was stolen and claimed the current owner wasn’t entitled to sell it. The auction house Aguttes said the trophy reappeared in 2016 among other lots that were acquired from a private collection at auction in Paris.
The current owner and Aguttes claimed that when he bought the trophy years ago he was not aware it had been stolen.
Maradona received the award in 1986 at a ceremony in Paris. It subsequently disappeared, giving rise to rumors. One is that Maradona stored it in a safe in a Naples bank that was robbed by local gangsters in 1989 when he played in the Italian league. Maradona’s heirs believe it was stolen from the bank.
Maradona, who died in 2020 at age 60, captained Argentina in its 3-2 win over West Germany in the 1986 final in Mexico City.
Aguttes decided last week to postpone the sale that was planned on Thursday, citing a “litigious climate” and “uncertainties (which) do not allow connoisseurs to approach this acquisition calmly.”

Topics: Diego Maradona 1986 World Cup Ballon d’Or French court auction

Related

French auction house postpones sale of Maradona’s trophy amid ownership controversy, judicial probe
Offbeat
French auction house postpones sale of Maradona’s trophy amid ownership controversy, judicial probe
Maradona’s heirs lose court battle to block auction of World Cup Golden Ball trophy
Football
Maradona’s heirs lose court battle to block auction of World Cup Golden Ball trophy

PSG are banking on a new direction after Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid

PSG are banking on a new direction after Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid
Updated 23 min 51 sec ago
Follow

PSG are banking on a new direction after Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid

PSG are banking on a new direction after Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid
  • Now the French club are looking to the future and an end to their age of excess
  • Time will tell how PSG’s post-Galactico era will work out
Updated 23 min 51 sec ago

MANCHESTER: Kylian Mbappe. Lionel Messi. Neymar.
The talent drain at Paris Saint-Germain over the past 12 months was unprecedented in the world of soccer.
Now the French club are looking to the future and an end to their age of excess.
“It is a new era of PSG,” president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. “All respect to Messi, Neymar, Kylian. We know what they’ve done for the club.
“It was very important to have them all. I wish them all the best for their new challenges, but as a club, for sure, I think the star is the collective.”
Time will tell how PSG’s post-Galactico era will work out. But the signings of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe ultimately failed to achieve the Qatar-backed club’s overriding ambition of conquering Europe.
For all of PSG’s dominance of the French league — winning it in 10 of the last 12 seasons — they have reached just one Champions League final since being bought by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011.
A procession of icons has gone through the club in that time from David Beckham to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Angel di Maria and Sergio Ramos. Yet the Champions League has so far remained out of reach.
Even Messi couldn’t change PSG’s fortunes, despite ending his own search for the World Cup title in 2022 in his final year in Paris.
So it is perhaps understandable that Al-Khelaifi is looking to go in a different direction, having spent a record $262 million on Neymar and $190 million on Mbappe in one spectacular offseason in 2017. Messi was a free agent from Barcelona, but the combined salary for all three was a reported $152 million annually, plus bonuses.
For all of that exorbitant spending, PSG have watched on as Madrid have continued to dominate the Champions League, winning the trophy in six of the last 11 seasons. Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester City, which like PSG, have used their newfound riches to shake up the traditional order of European soccer’s elite, won the Champions League for the first time last year.
PSG’s so-called shift started last year following the exits of Messi to Inter Miami and Neymar to Saudi-team Al-Hilal. Mbappe’s departure was also anticipated.
Not that it is shopping in the bargain basement, having spent around $500 million on new players over that period.
Randal Kolo Muani was signed for 95 million euros ($103 million); Goncalo Ramos was 65 million euros ($70 million) and Ousmane Dembele was 50 million euros ($54 million).
More signings will come during this offseason.
Bradley Barcola, another signing last year, and Warren Zaire-Emery are emerging French talents.
Zaire-Emery was a graduate from the club’s academy and after building a state of the art training center, PSG hope more will follow.
While the wait for European success goes on, PSG’s new-look team won the domestic league and cup double last season and were a beaten semifinalist in the Champions League.
“(It was an) amazing season we had, missing only two matches to win the big trophy (the Champions League). It was a great season. More than what we expected,” Al-Khelaifi said. “We did a lot of changes.”
That success, however, was achieved with Mbappe still at the heart of the team and scoring 40 goals in all competitions to fill the void left by Messi and Neymar a year before.
Whether Mbappe can be replaced, is another question entirely.

Related

Mbappé declares his ‘immense pleasure’ at joining Real Madrid after unhappy end to PSG career
Football
Mbappé declares his ‘immense pleasure’ at joining Real Madrid after unhappy end to PSG career
PSG win the French Cup and the double in Kylian Mbappe’s last game
Football
PSG win the French Cup and the double in Kylian Mbappe’s last game

Back-to-back wins for Hayes as US women down South Korea 3-0

Back-to-back wins for Hayes as US women down South Korea 3-0
Updated 05 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Back-to-back wins for Hayes as US women down South Korea 3-0

Back-to-back wins for Hayes as US women down South Korea 3-0
  • English coach Hayes made nine changes to her starting lineup for her second game in charge following her team’s 4-0 win over the Koreans in Saturday’s opening friendly
  • The biggest cheer of the night, however, came in the final 10 minutes when teenager Yohannes, who had replaced Korbin Albert after 72 minutes, made it 3-0
Updated 05 June 2024
AFP

LOS ANGELES: The US women’s national soccer team continued their winning ways under new coach Emma Hayes on Tuesday with a 3-0 friendly victory over South Korea in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Veteran Crystal Dunn, striker Sophia Smith and 16-year-old debutant Lily Yohannes scored the goals in another impressive victory for the US, who are building toward next month’s Olympics after a disappointing World Cup campaign last year.

English coach Hayes made nine changes to her starting lineup for her second game in charge following her team’s 4-0 win over the Koreans in Saturday’s opening friendly.

The boldest move saw Hayes start veteran defender Dunn as a right winger, the first time the 31-year-old has played in an advanced role for the US team since 2017.

That adventurous selection paid off after just 13 minutes, when a flowing US counterattack ended with Jenna Nighswonger arrowing a cross into the penalty area which Dunn tucked away at the far post to make it 1-0.

The hosts controlled play for the remainder of the half although goalkeeper Casey Murphy was forced into a spectacular diving save at the half-hour mark after Ji So-yun’s free-kick looked destined for the net.

The US looked instantly more threatening after Hayes made a wave of substitutions after 62 minutes, bringing on Smith, Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sam Coffey for Alex Morgan, Nighswonger, Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Horan.

The injection of pace and movement from Smith, Rodman and Swanson in particular was instrumental in doubling the US lead on 67 minutes.

The high-pressing Rodman surged forward from midfield and crossed low into the box, finding Swanson, whose back-heeled flick was gathered by Smith to finish from an acute angle.

The biggest cheer of the night, however, came in the final 10 minutes when teenager Yohannes, who had replaced Korbin Albert after 72 minutes, made it 3-0.

Rodman was once again instrumental in the goal, crossing from the right and finding Yohannes, who coolly swept home a low finish for a memorable goal on her international debut.

Related

Update Turkish football club Fenerbahce announces Jose Mourinho as coach to end 10-year wait for league title
Sport
Turkish football club Fenerbahce announces Jose Mourinho as coach to end 10-year wait for league title
Pakistan names final football squad for World Cup qualifiers against Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan
Pakistan
Pakistan names final football squad for World Cup qualifiers against Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan

Endrick says ‘I have to introduce myself’ as Brazilian teenager gets ready for life at Real Madrid

Endrick says ‘I have to introduce myself’ as Brazilian teenager gets ready for life at Real Madrid
Updated 05 June 2024
AP
Follow

Endrick says ‘I have to introduce myself’ as Brazilian teenager gets ready for life at Real Madrid

Endrick says ‘I have to introduce myself’ as Brazilian teenager gets ready for life at Real Madrid
  • Endrick leaves Brazil as a beloved player at Palmeiras after 81 matches and 21 goals, some of them key for the club’s title-winning form in recent years
  • The teanager hopes to impress Ancelotti at Copa America, in which he could end up as a starter for Brazil
Updated 05 June 2024
AP

SAO PAULO: Brazil striker Endrick knows he will face tough competition to make an impression when he joins European champion Real Madrid for the upcoming season, especially after the signing of Kylian Mbappe on Monday.

The teenager said in a phone interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that he is unfazed by the challenges ahead. His signing in December 2022 cost Madrid more than &euro;40 million ($43.5 million), but Madrid fans knew then that they would have to wait until Endrick turns 18 in July this year as he continued to play for Brazilian team Palmeiras.

Endrick knows what he has to do from the start at Madrid.

“No one is supposed to know me well,” Endrick said. “I am the one who is arriving, I have to introduce myself.”

Endrick said Madrid would be favorite to win their 16th Champions League title next season.

“The more you win at Madrid, the more you have to win. There’s no rest,” the 17-year-old Endrick said as he prepares to train with Brazil’s Copa America squad.

“The biggest difference between South America and Europe is the intensity of the game, but Palmeiras is the most European of Brazilian teams, and that will help in my adaptation,” said the striker, whose only professional club coach until now has been Portuguese Abel Ferreira.

Asked where he would fit into Madrid’s winning team, Endrick said that will be a decision for coach Carlo Ancelotti. So far, the Brazilian has mostly played as a center forward.

“With this squad, I can’t think about choosing anything. There’s only world-class players. I leave that (decision) to Ancelotti, he is also world-class and will find a solution,” said Endrick, a boyhood fan of the club and its former star Cristiano Ronaldo, much like new signing Mbappe.

Endrick leaves Brazil as a beloved player at Palmeiras after 81 matches and 21 goals, some of them key for the club’s title-winning form in recent years. He was in tears before his farewell match on May 30, with local fans chanting his name and displaying a banner wishing him well in Europe

The target man won the Sao Paulo championship title with Palmeiras this year and in 2023. He was also part of the squad that lifted the Brazilian championship in 2022 and 2023.

Endrick hopes to impress Ancelotti at Copa America, in which he could end up as a starter for Brazil. He has recovered from a right thigh injury while playing for Palmeiras in May. This year, he scored six goals for club and country in 24 matches.

His main competition to play for Brazil could also be his rival for game time at Madrid — striker Rodrygo.

Many analysts say that Endrick’s performance at Copa America, as new coach Dorival Júnior takes over Brazil, could help him in Spain in his competition with Rodrygo. Others say it won’t matter that much since Ancelotti will work new players in little by little.

Endrick has two goals in two games for Brazil. In March, he scored the winner against England at Wembley Stadium and days later netted another in his team’s 3-3 draw with Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, giving local fans a glimpse of what they might soon see.

“Those matches were great, but my life didn’t change much. I continued to work hard and playing every match as if it was the first,” Endrick said. “We get happy, we celebrate, but there’s soon another match to win and to put pressure on us.”

No matter what happens in the tournament in the US or in his first months in Spain, the teenager who is often compared to 1994 World Cup winner Romario for his confident style believes he is ready to deliver.

“I always wanted to be a footballer, I’ve always taken the challenges, including that of playing with older kids. My dream was always this, and now I am making the dreams bigger, little by little,” said Endrick, who grew up close to Brazil’s capital Brasilia and joined Palmeiras academy at 9 years old. “I want to make history with Brazil and Madrid, I always dreamed of playing for them.”

Topics: Endrick Palmeiras real madrid

Related

Neymar left off Brazil’s squad for Copa America. 17-year-old Endrick is included
Football
Neymar left off Brazil’s squad for Copa America. 17-year-old Endrick is included
Endrick and Yamal shine as Vinicius Junior’s Brazil draw 3-3 with Spain in ‘One Skin’ friendly
Football
Endrick and Yamal shine as Vinicius Junior’s Brazil draw 3-3 with Spain in ‘One Skin’ friendly

Mbappé declares his ‘immense pleasure’ at joining Real Madrid after unhappy end to PSG career

Mbappé declares his ‘immense pleasure’ at joining Real Madrid after unhappy end to PSG career
Updated 04 June 2024
AP
Follow

Mbappé declares his ‘immense pleasure’ at joining Real Madrid after unhappy end to PSG career

Mbappé declares his ‘immense pleasure’ at joining Real Madrid after unhappy end to PSG career
  • “I’m very, very happy (and) relieved, very proud to be joining a club where I’ve always dreamed of being,” Mbappe said
  • Mbappé informed club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in February that he was leaving at the end of the season
Updated 04 June 2024
AP

MADRID: Kylian Mbappé spoke Tuesday of his “immense pleasure” at finally joining Real Madrid and felt his time at Paris Saint-Germain came to a sad end.
Madrid have reached a widely expected deal with the France star, bringing together a prolific scorer and a record 15-time Champions League winner.
“Finally, it’s official, I am going to be a Real Madrid player for the next five years. It’s an immense pleasure, a dream coming true, a lot of emotions,” Mbappé said at a pre-match news conference in Metz where France hosts Luxembourg on Wednesday ahead of the European Championship.
“I’m very, very happy (and) relieved, very proud to be joining a club where I’ve always dreamed of being.”
Mbappé’s seven years at PSG came to a somewhat difficult end, and his final season started and ended amid tensions.
He was left out of a pre-season tour to Japan in July after not taking up the option of a one-year contract extension, and then initially left out of the squad as the club insisted he could not leave for free and would be sold.
Mbappe was dropped from the squad for the opening league game of the season and feared he would not be playing at all.
“I was told that, I was made to understand it, things were very clear. I was aggressively spoken to. I was convinced I would not play (that season),” said Mbappé, who praised the intervention of coach Luis Enrique and PSG’s soccer adviser Luis Campos on his behalf. “Without them I would never have played.”
Mbappé informed club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in February that he was leaving at the end of the season. But when the player made it official that he would not sign another deal with PSG, he did so in a video posted on X and not through the club’s communications department.
There was no ceremony prepared by the club for Mbappé’s final home game against Toulouse, where he was jeered by some fans.
“I wasn’t unhappy at PSG, that would be to spit in the soup (to be ungrateful),” Mbappé said. “(But) some things and some people made me unhappy.”
Mbappé did not give names.
His relationship with Al-Khelaifi reportedly grew increasingly tense when it became clear Mbappé would not sign a contract extension, despite PSG offering him the most lucrative deal in the club’s history when he signed a new contract in 2022.
Although he scored 44 goals in 48 games and won the French league and French Cup double, Mbappé was not always at his best this season.
He was largely ineffective in the Champions League semifinal defeat to Borussia Dortmund, failing to score in both legs and trudging off the field after PSG went out.
“Someone who’s happy has more chance of playing well but there are no excuses for some of my performances,” Mbappé said. “It wasn’t as high as my usual standards. Yet just to play, to win trophies was my biggest pride. But next season I won’t be satisfied with a season like that.”
Although tensions at PSG affected him, Mbappé said that someone in his position should not complain too much.
“I’m very well paid to play soccer. There are a lot of people who are paid a lot less to work in a factory,” he said. “It would be inappropriate for me to complain to the world, when there are horrible things happening in the world. That’s how I’ve been brought up.”
Mbappé leaves PSG as its all-time record scorer with 256 goals and will captain France at the June 14-July 14 Euros.

Topics: real madrid France Euro 2024 Kylian Mbappé

Related

Mbappe makes ‘dream’ move to Real Madrid
Sport
Mbappe makes ‘dream’ move to Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe signs with Real Madrid for upcoming season
Sport
Kylian Mbappe signs with Real Madrid for upcoming season

Pochettino highlights Chelsea's 'big improvement' on his watch

Pochettino highlights Chelsea's 'big improvement' on his watch
Updated 04 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Pochettino highlights Chelsea's 'big improvement' on his watch

Pochettino highlights Chelsea's 'big improvement' on his watch
  • The Argentine left the club by mutual consent last month despite a strong end to a turbulent season
  • "I am so pleased with the level the team reached and the way the players and staff have all worked so hard to increase their standards," Pochettino said
Updated 04 June 2024
AFP

LONDON: Mauricio Pochettino said Chelsea had shown a "big improvement" during his single season as manager in his first public comments since his Stamford Bridge exit.
The Argentine left the club by mutual consent last month despite a strong end to a turbulent season in which they spent much of the campaign languishing in mid-table in the Premier League.
The Blues won their final five games to finish sixth and earn a place in the UEFA Conference League, also reaching the final of the League Cup and the semi-finals of the FA Cup.
On Monday, Chelsea appointed Leicester boss Enzo Maresca as Pochettino's successor on a five-year deal.
Addressing the club's ownership and supporters via social media, Pochettino, 52, he said he had worked hard to "give you a Chelsea you can be proud of".
The former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss said the team had progressed after finishing a lowly 12th in the Premier League in the 2022/23 season.
"I am so pleased with the level the team reached and the way the players and staff have all worked so hard to increase their standards, they deserve great credit and I hope you felt that too in how they performed on the pitch," Pochettino said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
"We know there have been ups and downs but we always believed in this team and that we would arrive at a consistent level.
"I believe the experiences of this season and big improvement we saw, I hope will only make the players stronger for the future. It has been a pleasure to work with them all and we appreciate the strong bonds we created in this last year together."
Pochettino said he would return to Stamford Bridge on Sunday for the annual Soccer Aid celebrity charity match to raise funds for UNICEF, where he will manage a World XI against an England team.

Topics: Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino

Related

Special Manchester City Champions League masterclass shows all not well for unsettled Mauricio Pochettino at PSG
Sport
Manchester City Champions League masterclass shows all not well for unsettled Mauricio Pochettino at PSG
Pochettino leaves Chelsea after just one season in charge
Football
Pochettino leaves Chelsea after just one season in charge

Latest updates

Mirra Andreeva defeats No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka to reach the French Open semifinals at age 17
Mirra Andreeva defeats No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka to reach the French Open semifinals at age 17
Qiddiya launches first ESG report on World Environment Day 2024
The Qiddiya Investment Company announced the release of its first environmental, social, and governance report on Wednesday.
PSG are banking on a new direction after Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid
PSG are banking on a new direction after Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid
SAMA partners with international institutions to facilitate cross-border payments
SAMA partners with international institutions to facilitate cross-border payments
Slovak PM lashes out at opponents in first address since shooting
Slovak PM lashes out at opponents in first address since shooting

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.