You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysian official praises Kingdom’s services for Hajj pilgrims

Malaysian official praises Kingdom’s services for Hajj pilgrims

Malaysian official praises Kingdom’s services for Hajj pilgrims
1 / 2
Head of the Malaysian pilgrims office Datuk Seri Syed Saleh recently visited the camps designated for Malaysian pilgrims in Mina to assess the services provided to worshippers. (SPA)
Malaysian official praises Kingdom’s services for Hajj pilgrims
2 / 2
Head of the Malaysian pilgrims office Datuk Seri Syed Saleh recently visited the camps designated for Malaysian pilgrims in Mina to assess the services provided to worshippers. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zdntp

Updated 05 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Malaysian official praises Kingdom’s services for Hajj pilgrims

Malaysian official praises Kingdom’s services for Hajj pilgrims
Updated 05 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The head of the Malaysian pilgrims office has praised the efforts of Saudi Arabia to provide services and support at its holy sites to Hajj worshippers from the Southeast Asian country.

Datuk Seri Syed Saleh commended the efforts of officials from Mashariq Al-Masiah Co., whom he said had worked diligently to care for and serve Malaysian pilgrims and ensure they received the best services and facilities.

Saleh recently visited the camps designated for Malaysian pilgrims in Mina to assess the services provided to worshippers and was full of praise for what he saw there, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

During the tour, Mashariq Al-Masiah Ali bin Hussein Bendaqji, chairman of the Southeast Asian Pilgrims’ Mutawwif Co., briefed Saleh on the services offered, including accommodation, transportation and catering.

Related

Smooth ride: Saudi Arabia lays on 27,000 buses for Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Smooth ride: Saudi Arabia lays on 27,000 buses for Hajj pilgrims
Pakistan’s Hajj official praises Saudi initiatives for pilgrim safety with Nusuk cards, cooling measures
Pakistan
Pakistan’s Hajj official praises Saudi initiatives for pilgrim safety with Nusuk cards, cooling measures

Qiddiya launches first ESG report on World Environment Day 2024

The Qiddiya Investment Company announced the release of its first environmental, social, and governance report on Wednesday.
The Qiddiya Investment Company announced the release of its first environmental, social, and governance report on Wednesday.
Updated 05 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Qiddiya launches first ESG report on World Environment Day 2024

The Qiddiya Investment Company announced the release of its first environmental, social, and governance report on Wednesday.
  • Report showcases some of the initiatives that will make the city a symbol of sustainable urban development
  • Qiddiya is working to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060
Updated 05 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Qiddiya Investment Company announced the release of its first environmental, social, and governance report on Wednesday to coincide with World Environment Day 2024.

Qiddiya City is a massive entertainment project under construction on the outskirts of Riyadh, and the report showcases some of the initiatives that will make the city a symbol of sustainable urban development.

Abdullah Nasser Al-Dawood, the managing director of the company, said the city will be a “powerful advocate and driver of the national aspirations set out in Saudi Vision 2030, actively supporting global initiatives including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

The report showed that, in line with the objectives of national strategies, Qiddiya is working to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060, through several initiatives focusing on water consumption, waste management, recycling, and sustainable transport.

These initiatives include treating 100 percent of wastewater, reusing 90 percent of organic waste as fertilizer for green spaces, and providing charging stations for electric vehicles in 80 percent of parking lots by 2035.

The report highlighted the importance of caring for workers and ensuring their rights by prioritizing health, safety, and comfort in the workplace and embracing diversity and inclusivity.

The city is expected to provide more than 325,000 job opportunities, and in line with national goals for empowering women, females will make up 40 percent of the workforce and occupy 30 percent of leadership positions by 2030.

Discounted tickets to major entertainment venues and events will be offered to low-income visitors to the city so that everyone can enjoy it.

Topics: Green & Blue Qiddiya Investment Company environmental social governance

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya to build region’s largest water theme park
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya to build region’s largest water theme park
Qiddiya announces cutting-edge motorsport circuit
Saudi Arabia
Qiddiya announces cutting-edge motorsport circuit

First group of Egyptian pilgrims arrives in Makkah ahead of Hajj

Egyptian pilgrims arrive in Makkah ahead of Hajj. (SPA)
Egyptian pilgrims arrive in Makkah ahead of Hajj. (SPA)
Updated 05 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

First group of Egyptian pilgrims arrives in Makkah ahead of Hajj

Egyptian pilgrims arrive in Makkah ahead of Hajj. (SPA)
  • 55,000 Egyptian pilgrims are expected to perform Hajj this year
  • The group was presented with Zamzam water, flowers, Saudi coffee, and gifts on arrival in the holy city
Updated 05 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The first group of pilgrims from Egypt to arrive in Makkah for this year’s Hajj was received on Tuesday by Rehlat W Manafae, a subsidiary of the company serving Arab pilgrims Ashraqat.

The group, numbering 1,000 pilgrims, was presented with Zamzam water, flowers, Saudi coffee, and gifts on arrival in the holy city, Saudi Press Agency reported.

55,000 Egyptian pilgrims are expected to perform Hajj this year and 935,966 pilgrims from around the world had arrived in the Kingdom as of Sunday, the General Directorate of Passports has said.

The CEO of Rehlat W Manafae, Ahmed Tamar, confirmed that the company seeks to provide the utmost comfort and ease to pilgrims while they perform their rituals, in accordance with the Kingdom’s directives to take good care of pilgrims and visitors to the two holy mosques.

Topics: Hajj 2024 Makkah Egyptian

Related

Hajj weather expected to be extremely hot this year
Saudi Arabia
Hajj weather expected to be extremely hot this year
Makkah exhibit raises cybersecurity awareness for Hajj
Saudi Arabia
Makkah exhibit raises cybersecurity awareness for Hajj

Saudi minister holds talks with UN environment chief in Riyadh

Saudi minister holds talks with UN environment chief in Riyadh
Updated 05 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi minister holds talks with UN environment chief in Riyadh

Saudi minister holds talks with UN environment chief in Riyadh
  • Saudi minister Adel Al-Jubeir met with UNEP executive director Inger Andersen in Riyadh
  • Kingdom also marks World Environment Day with event promoting need for investment in conservation, land rehabilitation and sustainability
Updated 05 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs and climate envoy, Adel Al-Jubeir, met Inger Andersen, executive director of the UN Environment Programme, at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday.

They discussed environmental issues, cooperation between Saudi Arabia and UNEP, and initiatives and other efforts undertaken by the Kingdom to protect the environment and address climate change.

Their meeting took place on World Environment Day, which is celebrated annually on June 5 and this year has the theme “Our Land, Our Future.” Saudi Arabia marked the occasion with an event at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh that emphasized the need for global investment in nature conservation, land rehabilitation and sustainable practices.

It also highlighted the important role of national and international collaborations, and promoted efforts to rehabilitate ecosystems worldwide to help achieve the UN’s sustainable development goals.

Topics: UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Inger Andersen Adel Al-Jubeir world environment day

Related

Saudi Arabia, UNEP to host World Environment Day on June 5
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, UNEP to host World Environment Day on June 5
Saudi Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli inaugurated the annual event. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, UNEP launch World Environment Day campaigns

Saudi Arabia welcomes Slovenia’s recognition of State of Palestine

Saudi Arabia welcomes Slovenia’s recognition of State of Palestine
Updated 05 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia welcomes Slovenia’s recognition of State of Palestine

Saudi Arabia welcomes Slovenia’s recognition of State of Palestine
Updated 05 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday welcomed Slovenia’s ratification of its parliament and government’s decision to recognize the State of Palestine.

“While the Kingdom appreciates the decision of the Republic of Slovenia, which affirms the agreement of the international community on the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, it renews its call to the rest of the countries of the world that have not yet recognized it to speed up taking such positive steps, especially the permanent members of the UN Security Council,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Slovenia on Tuesday became the latest country to recognize a state of Palestine, following similar moves made last week by Spain, Ireland and Norway.

The action means that 146 of the 193 UN member states now recognize a Palestinian state, including most Middle Eastern, African, Latin American and Asian countries, but not the US, Canada, most of Western Europe, Australia, Japan or South Korea.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation also welcomed Slovenia’s decision, calling it an “important and historic step” that “advances the achievement of justice and freedom for the Palestinian people, and affirms their legitimate rights, including their right to self-determination.”

The OIC also renewed its call for all countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to take the initiative “within the framework of supporting international efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region in accordance with the vision of the two-state solution and based on the relevant international legitimacy resolutions.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Slovenia Palestine War on Gaza

Related

Slovenia recognizes Palestinian state, defying delay bid
World
Slovenia recognizes Palestinian state, defying delay bid
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Honduras’s Minister of Investment Miguel Medina. (File/AFP/@m_medina25)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM receives Honduras officials

Saudi Supreme Court calls on Muslims in Kingdom to sight Dhul Hijjah crescent on Thursday evening

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on Muslims in the Kingdom to see if they can sight the Dhul Hijjah crescent on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on Muslims in the Kingdom to see if they can sight the Dhul Hijjah crescent on Thursday.
Updated 05 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Supreme Court calls on Muslims in Kingdom to sight Dhul Hijjah crescent on Thursday evening

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on Muslims in the Kingdom to see if they can sight the Dhul Hijjah crescent on Thursday.
  • Court requested anyone who sights the crescent, with their naked eye or through binoculars, to notify the court nearest to them and register their testimony
Updated 05 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on Muslims in the Kingdom to see if they can sight the Dhul Hijjah crescent on Thursday evening.

The court requested anyone who sights the crescent, with their naked eye or through binoculars, to notify the court nearest to them and register their testimony.

Alternatively, they could call the nearest center which would direct them to the nearest court.

Dhul Hijjah is the month during which Hajj takes place and the pilgrimage starts on the 8th of the month and ends on the 12th.

Topics: Hajj 2024 Dhul Hijjah

Related

Smooth ride: Saudi Arabia lays on 27,000 buses for Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Smooth ride: Saudi Arabia lays on 27,000 buses for Hajj pilgrims
Hajj weather expected to be extremely hot this year
Saudi Arabia
Hajj weather expected to be extremely hot this year

Latest updates

Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Mirra Andreeva defeats No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka to reach the French Open semifinals at age 17
Mirra Andreeva defeats No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka to reach the French Open semifinals at age 17
Qiddiya launches first ESG report on World Environment Day 2024
The Qiddiya Investment Company announced the release of its first environmental, social, and governance report on Wednesday.
PSG are banking on a new direction after Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid
PSG are banking on a new direction after Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid
SAMA partners with international institutions to facilitate cross-border payments
SAMA partners with international institutions to facilitate cross-border payments

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.