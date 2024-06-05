Malaysian official praises Kingdom’s services for Hajj pilgrims

Qiddiya launches first ESG report on World Environment Day 2024

RIYADH: The Qiddiya Investment Company announced the release of its first environmental, social, and governance report on Wednesday to coincide with World Environment Day 2024.

Qiddiya City is a massive entertainment project under construction on the outskirts of Riyadh, and the report showcases some of the initiatives that will make the city a symbol of sustainable urban development.

Abdullah Nasser Al-Dawood, the managing director of the company, said the city will be a “powerful advocate and driver of the national aspirations set out in Saudi Vision 2030, actively supporting global initiatives including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

The report showed that, in line with the objectives of national strategies, Qiddiya is working to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060, through several initiatives focusing on water consumption, waste management, recycling, and sustainable transport.

These initiatives include treating 100 percent of wastewater, reusing 90 percent of organic waste as fertilizer for green spaces, and providing charging stations for electric vehicles in 80 percent of parking lots by 2035.

The report highlighted the importance of caring for workers and ensuring their rights by prioritizing health, safety, and comfort in the workplace and embracing diversity and inclusivity.

The city is expected to provide more than 325,000 job opportunities, and in line with national goals for empowering women, females will make up 40 percent of the workforce and occupy 30 percent of leadership positions by 2030.

Discounted tickets to major entertainment venues and events will be offered to low-income visitors to the city so that everyone can enjoy it.