Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,553

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Wednesday, losing 58.87 points, or 0.51 percent, to close at 11,553.16.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR8.05 billion ($2.14 billion) as 52 of the stocks advanced, while 163 retreated.

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu slipped 107.49 points, or 0.41 percent, to close at 25,925.53. This comes as 28 of the listed stocks advanced while 32 retreated.

Meanwhile, the MSCI Tadawul Index slipped 7.61 points, or 0.52 percent, to close at 1,445.81.

The best-performing stock of the day was Dr. Soliman Abdel Kader Fakeeh Hospital Co. The company’s share price surged 10.09 percent to SR63.30.

Other top performers include Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. and Ades Holding Co. as well as Taleem REIT Fund and Al Jouf Cement Co.

The worst performer was Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., whose share price dropped by 5.30 percent to SR8.04.

Additional poor performers were Sustained Infrastructure Holding Co., the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., as well as Saudi Cable Co. and Batic Investments and Logistics Co.

When it came to Nomu, the best-performing stock of the day was Bena Steel Industries Co. The firm’s share price jumped 9.09 percent to SR36.

Other top performers on Nomu include Riyadh Steel Co. and Lana Medical Co. as well as Advance International Co. for Communication and Information Technology and MOBI Industry Co.

On the other hand, the worst performer on Nomu was Future Care Trading Co., whose share price slipped by 5.59 percent to SR12.16.

Other firms to see drops were Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. and Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. as well as National Building and Marketing Co. and Mayar Holding Co.

On the announcements front, Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. announced that it had received the final approval from the Insurance Authority to sell its new insurance product “Bupa Arabia Network Upgrade” in Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, Ladun Investment Co. has announced a five-year rental contract with the Real Estate Development Fund in Riyadh, with a total value of SR107 million.

According to a Tadawul statement, the deal is expected to have a positive financial impact from 2024 until 2028.