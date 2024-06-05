Top Saudi universities to launch National Capability Center for Semiconductors

RIYADH: In a significant boost to the Kingdom’s semiconductor industry, Saudi Arabia’s two premier research institutions have joined hands to launch a national center for semiconductors.

The facility will focus on research and development in the sector and increase local capabilities.

Details of the collaboration were revealed at the 3rd Future of Semiconductors Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Speaking at the forum, Munir El-Desouki, president of the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, said: “We are excited to announce an extension of our partnership with King Abdullah University for Science and Technology to launch the National Capability Center for Semiconductors, NCCS, utilizing KACST and KAUST’s expertise and resources to foster innovation and knowledge exchange in semiconductors.”

The center will allow access to 30 universities in the Kingdom and impart training to 500 Saudi students annually.

El-Desouki also revealed his university’s plan to launch a master’s program in collaboration with the Princess Nourah Bint Abdulraham University and the University of California, Los Angeles.

KAUST President Tony Chan said: “We are committed to developing world-class research and innovation capabilities in the semiconductor sector.”

He said that KAUST has made significant investments in the last few years to establish a state-of-the-art semiconductor research and development facility that “supports our mission to be a leading contributor to the national effort.”

Chan added: “We have also started a dialogue for partnership with Alat in terms of training and research. We are committed to doubling our investment in these areas together with our partners in the Kingdom. We have also started a special two-year diploma program on integrated circuit design, which will provide training manpower in the Kingdom.”