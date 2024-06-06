Palestinian journalist beat up by Israeli mob during Jerusalem rally

You are here

An Israeli mob attacks journalist Saif Kwasmi on Wednesday in Jerusalem. (AFP)
Arab News
Arab News
RIYADH: Palestinian freelance journalist Saif Kwasmi was beaten up by a mob of young Israelis on Wednesday during a so-called Jerusalem Day flag march organized by Jewish nationalist.

Kwasmi was covering the demonstration that commemorates Israel’s capture of the city’s eastern sector in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

In one video, purportedly film by Kwasmi himself, a group of young jewish men are seen shouting at the journalist before kicking and punching him.

AFP photographer Hazem Bader took some of the most dramatic images of the attack.

In one of his images, Kwasmi, wearing a press vest, faces off against the mob. Another image shows him holding his head in pain while laying on the ground.

A video captured close to the scene shows Israeli police moving in with force to break up the attack.

Thousands of far-right nationalists marched through the old city provoking residents and shopkeepers with heavy police presence.

The agitators shouted hateful slogans, including “We will burn your villages,” “All Arabs can suck it,” and “Muhammed is dead,” in reference to the prophet of Islam, peace be upon him.

Far-right Israel ministers also took part in the event.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said at the march: “We send a message to Hamas. Jerusalem is ours. Damascus gate is ours. The Temple Mount is ours.” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich took selfies with the marchers.

Israeli extremists have grown bolder in recent years after some among their ranks were invited into government.

Many of them want to annex the West Bank and Gaza as part of their Greater Israel ambitions.

Israel’s occupation in the West Bank is considered unlawful by the international community and illegal settlements in the Palestinian territory have been condemned widely.

In April, Kwasmi said he was detained and assaulted by Israel police while reporting at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

“When we were at Bab al-Silsila [gate to the mosque compound], the two counter-terrorism policemen who were escorting me and a border police officer took me aside and started assaulting me. The border police officer slapped me in the back of my neck,” he told the Committee to Protect Journalists.

“They made me face a wall while security officers beat me and called me a Hamas reporter.”

Israel has been engaged in a devastating war with Hamas in Gaza, vowing to destroy the group who attacked Israeli settlements near the Palestinian enclave on Oct. 7, 2023, killing around 1200 people, and taking over 200 others as hostages.

The Gaza health ministry reported on Wednesday that 36,586 Palestinians had died since the start of the war.

Sporadic ceasefire and hostage release negotiations have been fruitless, with US President Joe Biden, an Israel ally, blaming both Hamas and Israel for the lack of progress, including accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of prolonging the war for his personal interest.

Arab News
Arab News

LONDON: Israel has been conducting a covert lobbying campaign aimed at influencing US lawmakers and the American public about the Gaza war, according to a report by The New York Times published on Wednesday.

The campaign, organized and funded by Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, aimed to garner support for Israel’s actions in the conflict, as revealed by officials involved and related documents.

“Israel’s role in this is reckless and probably ineffective,” said Achiya Schatz, executive director of FakeReporter, an Israeli misinformation watchdog that identified the effort in March.

He added that running an operation that interferes in US politics is “extremely irresponsible.”

The documents cited by The New York Times indicate that the ministry allocated about $2 million for the operation and hired Stoic, a political marketing firm in Tel Aviv, to execute the campaign.

Launched in October, the campaign employed hundreds of fake social media accounts on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and X to post AI-generated pro-Israeli comments targeting key American lawmakers.

Democrat Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader from New York, and Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia, appeared to have been key targets.

Three fake English-language news sites featuring pro-Israel articles were also part of the influence campaign.

Despite these efforts, FakeReporter noted that the campaign did not achieve a “widespread impact.”

Accounts shut down by Meta in May had “accumulated more than 40,000 followers across X, Facebook, and Instagram,” but many followers appeared to be bots, failing to generate a significant audience.

Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs denied involvement, stating it had no connection to Stoic. However, four current and former members of the ministry contradicted this claim, confirming the ministry’s involvement.

If verified, this would be the first known campaign by the Israeli government to directly influence US lawmakers.

Countries such as Iran, China, North Korea, Russia and the US have previously been linked to similar tactics aimed at influencing public opinion and creating controversy.

Israel has been striving to gain public support following its military invasion of Gaza last October, a response to the Hamas Oct. 7 attack.

With global support at minimal levels, Israel has resorted to such tactics to sway public opinion, particularly in the US, where the Biden administration’s support for Israeli actions has faced growing discontent.

Last October, an Arab News investigation revealed that an Israeli state advertising campaign appeared on many X users’ feeds, despite the platform’s ad policy guidelines prohibiting such content.

Arab News
Arab News

LONDON: The Cheltenham Literature Festival has ended its long-standing partnership with asset management company Baillie Gifford following threats of a boycott over the company’s links to Israel and fossil fuels.

The organizers of The Times and The Sunday Times-sponsored event announced on Tuesday that they are seeking “alternative funding,” formally ending the relationship with Baillie Gifford.

Expressing “great sadness” over the termination, the organizers said that funds from Baillie Gifford had been used “to positive ends” such as increasing access and representation within public debates that “can affect lasting change.

“We would not have chosen to find ourselves in this position. We believe that change is only possible if we as a culture make it together,” they said.

Held annually in October in the English spa town of Cheltenham, the internationally acclaimed festival features prominent writers and artists including Scottish actor Brian Cox, English journalist and screenwriter Jojo Moyes, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and British comedian and writer David Mitchell, among many others.

“We support an end to fossil fuel usage, and an end to human rights abuses of all kinds. Every year for 80 years, we have platformed the most prominent writers and thinkers in the world, and championed progress. We will continue to do so, although like all literature festivals we operate within a straitened financial context,” the statement continued.

Baillie Gifford, which manages £225 billion in assets through vehicles such as the FTSE 100-listed Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, has been targeted by the activist group Fossil Free Books over its investments in fossil fuels and companies that have commercial dealings with Israel.

The Cheltenham Literature Festival is the latest event to sever its sponsorship ties with Baillie Gifford, following similar actions by the Edinburgh International Book Festival and the Hay Festival.

Jenny Niven, director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, said last week that the decision was motivated by writers pulling out of the event, even if they did not support the “boycotters’ cause,” due to concerns over negative publicity for their books.

The boycott, however, has met with mixed reactions.

Philippe Sands, a barrister representing Palestinians at the International Court of Justice and a board member of the Hay Festival, noted that Baillie Gifford’s investments in the Middle East are minimal and below industry standards for fossil fuel investments.

He also described the evidence presented by Fossil Free Books on Palestine as “rather tenuous,” highlighting that most investments are in companies such as Amazon and Meta, which have commercial dealings with Israel.

Reuters
Reuters

JERUSALEM: An Israeli court on Wednesday upheld a 35-day ban on Al Jazeera operations in Israel imposed by the government on national security grounds and a minister said he hoped to extend the ban for another 45 days when it runs out on Saturday.
Israeli authorities raided a Jerusalem hotel room used by Al Jazeera as its office on May 5 and said they were shutting the operation down for the duration of the Gaza war, accusing the broadcaster of encouraging hostilities against Israel.
Al Jazeera rejected the accusations as a “dangerous and ridiculous lie” that put its journalists at risk.
Wednesday’s court ruling retroactively approved a 35-day ban until June 8.
Tel Aviv District Court Judge Shai Yaniv said he had been provided with evidence, which he did not specify, of a long-standing and close relationship between the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Qatari-backed broadcaster Al Jazeera, accusing the channel of promoting Hamas goals.
“Freedom of expression has an special importance during time of war. However, when there is significant harm to state security, the latter consideration comes first,” he wrote.
Al Jazeera, which has criticized Israel’s military operations in Gaza, from where it has reported throughout the war, told the court it did not incite violence or terrorism and that the ban was disproportionate, according to court documents.
Regarding the allegation of ties with Hamas, it said its journalists had a wide range of confidential sources on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides.
The channel has accused Israel of deliberately killing several of its journalists in Gaza. Israel says it does not target journalists.
Israeli satellite and cable television providers suspended Al Jazeera broadcasts following the government’s May 5 instruction. The communications minister said on Wednesday it aimed to extend the ban for a further 45 days.
The United Nations human rights office and the United States have criticized the shutdown of Al Jazeera’s Israel operation.
Qatar, where several Hamas political leaders are based, is trying to mediate a ceasefire and hostage release deal that could halt the Gaza war.

Reuters
Reuters

NEW YORK: A former Meta engineer on Tuesday accused the company of bias in its handling of content related to the war in Gaza, claiming in a lawsuit that Meta fired him for trying to help fix bugs causing the suppression of Palestinian Instagram posts.
Ferras Hamad, a Palestinian-American engineer who had been on Meta’s machine learning team since 2021, sued the social media giant in a California state court for discrimination, wrongful termination and other wrongdoing over his February dismissal.
In the complaint, Hamad accused Meta of a pattern of bias against Palestinians, saying the company deleted internal employee communications that mentioned the deaths of their relatives in Gaza and conducted investigations into their use of the Palestinian flag emoji.
The company launched no such investigations for employees posting Israeli or Ukrainian flag emojis in similar contexts, according to the lawsuit.
Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Hamad’s allegations.
Hamad’s claims reflect long-standing criticisms by human rights groups over Meta’s performance moderating the content posted to its platforms about Israel and the Palestinian territories, including in an external investigation the company commissioned in 2021.
Conflict erupted in Gaza after Hamas militants attacked inside Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking over 250 people hostage according to Israeli tallies. Israel in response launched an offensive in Gaza that has killed more then 36,000 people, according to Gaza health officials, and triggered a humanitarian crisis.
Since the outbreak of war last year, the company has faced accusations that it was suppressing expressions of support for Palestinians living amid the war.
Nearly 200 Meta employees raised similar concerns in an open letter to Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and other leaders earlier this year.
Hamad said his firing appeared to stem from an incident in December involving an emergency procedure designed to troubleshoot severe problems with the company’s platforms, known within Meta as a SEV or “site event.”
He had noted procedural irregularities in the handling of an SEV related to restrictions on content posted by Palestinian Instagram personalities that prevented the posts from appearing in searches and feeds, the complaint said.
In one case, the complaint alleged, he found that a short video posted by Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza had been misclassified as pornographic even though it showed a destroyed building in Gaza.
Hamad said he received conflicting guidance from other employees about the status of the SEV and whether he was authorized to help resolve it, though he had worked on similarly sensitive SEVs before, including ones related to Israel, Gaza and Ukraine. His manager later confirmed in writing that the SEV was part of his job function, he said.
The next month, after a Meta representative told him he was the subject of an investigation, Hamad filed an internal discrimination complaint and days later was fired, he said.
Hamad said Meta told him he was fired for violating a policy barring employees from working on issues with accounts of people they know personally, referring to Azaiza, the photojouralist. Hamad said he had no personal connection to Azaiza.

AFP
AFP

ROME: Italy’s competition authority on Wednesday fined global tech giant Meta $3.8 million (€3.5 million) for a lack of transparency in its use of data and management of Instagram and Facebook accounts.
The AGCM watchdog said the fine was for “unfair commercial practices.”
“Meta failed... to immediately inform users registered to Instagram via the web of the use of their personal data for commercial purposes,” it said in a statement.
It also said Meta “did not accurately manage” the suspension of users’ Facebook and Instagram accounts.
“In particular, Meta did not indicate how it decided to suspend Facebook accounts, whether as a result of an automated or ‘human’ review,” the watchdog said.
And Meta “did not provide Facebook and Instagram users with information on the possibility of contesting the suspension,” including using an out-of-court dispute resolution body or a judge, it said.
In addition, it said, Meta set a short deadline of just 30 days for consumers to challenge the suspension.
The Italian watchdog said that since it had started investigating, Meta had changed its practices.
In a statement, Meta said it disagreed with the decision and “are assessing our options.”
“Since August 2023, we have implemented several changes for Italian users that address the (authority’s) concerns,” it said.
This includes “increased transparency on how we use data to show advertising on Instagram and provided enhanced information and options on how users can appeal account suspensions,” it said.
“We welcome the (authority’s) acknowledgement of the effectiveness of our tools to help users regain access to their accounts.”

