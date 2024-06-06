You are here

  • Home
  • Spain joins South Africa’s case at UN top court on Gaza: minister
War on Gaza

Spain joins South Africa’s case at UN top court on Gaza: minister

Spain joins South Africa’s case at UN top court on Gaza: minister
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares shake hands after a joint press conference in Madrid, Spain. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9pzgv

Updated 06 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Spain joins South Africa’s case at UN top court on Gaza: minister

Spain joins South Africa’s case at UN top court on Gaza: minister
  • Spain, along with Ireland and Norway, earlier recognized the state of Palestine, sparking Israeli fury
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP
Follow

MADRID: Spain said on Thursday that it will join South Africa’s case at the UN’s top court in which Pretoria has accused Israel of “genocide” in the Gaza Strip.
“Our sole goal is to put an end to the war and to advance on the road of applying the two-state solution,” Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said at a press conference.
His statement came a week after Spain, along with Ireland and Norway, recognized the state of Palestine, sparking fury from Israel.
South Africa brought the case before the International Court of Justice last year, alleging that Israel’s Gaza offensive, launched in retaliation for an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel, breached the 1948 UN Genocide Convention.
Israel has strongly denied the accusation.
Set up after World War II, the Hague-based ICJ rules in disputes between states.
The ICJ on Friday ordered Israel to ensure “unimpeded access” to UN-mandated investigators to look into allegations of genocide.
In a ruling on January 26, the ICJ also ordered Israel to do everything it could to prevent acts of genocide during its military operation in Gaza.
But South Africa has since returned several times to the ICJ arguing that the dire humanitarian situation in the territory compels the court to issue further fresh emergency measures.
On May 24, the court ordered Israel to “immediately” halt its military offensive in the city of Rafah and keep open the key border crossing there for “unhindered” humanitarian aid.
It also called for the “unconditional” release of hostages taken by Palestinian militant group Hamas during its October 7 assault that sparked the war.
ICJ rulings are legally binding but the court has no concrete means to enforce them. For example, it ordered Russia to halt its invasion of Ukraine, to no avail.

Topics: War on Gaza International Court of Justice (ICJ) Spain

Related

‘State of Palestine’ applies to join South Africa’s case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide
World
‘State of Palestine’ applies to join South Africa’s case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide
Spain demands Israel comply with UN court ruling on Rafah, Britain criticizes order
Middle-East
Spain demands Israel comply with UN court ruling on Rafah, Britain criticizes order

Pakistan government submits details, photos of ex-PM Khan’s life in jail

Pakistan government submits details, photos of ex-PM Khan’s life in jail
Updated 13 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan government submits details, photos of ex-PM Khan’s life in jail

Pakistan government submits details, photos of ex-PM Khan’s life in jail
Updated 13 sec ago
The government submission included photographs of the cell that showed a collection of books including Nelson Mandela’s autobiography “Long Walk to Freedom,“
It also contained a list of family and friends, lawyers and party members who have seen Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government submitted to the Supreme Court on Thursday details of the living conditions of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, seeking to rebuff his claim of mistreatment and of being held in solitary confinement without access to lawyers.
The government submission seen by Reuters included photographs of the cell that showed a collection of books including Nelson Mandela’s autobiography “Long Walk to Freedom,” apparently intended to highlight Khan’s freedom to read what he wishes in jail.
The submission also contained a list of family and friends, lawyers and party members who have seen Khan since he was jailed in August last year on corruption charges. Khan, 71, is also fighting dozens of other cases that he and his party say are politically motivated to thwart his return to power.
The government asked the court in its submission to appoint a judicial officer to verify the facts.
Khan complained to the court last week that he was being kept in solitary confinement without access to his lawyers.
In an appearance before the court via video-link later on Thursday, Khan asked Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to have his cell conditions inspected.
Isa said he would appoint a commission to pay a surprise visit to the prison cell.
Khan’s party stood by its claim that he had been mistreated, and added that the pictures included were of the cell where Khan was being kept in solitary confinement.
“It is a contradiction to the claim that a former prime minister is entitled to an A class cell with an air-conditioned room & a helper to attend to the errands,” his party said in response to the submission.
The pictures in the government submission showed a messy bedroom with a study table, a chair, a single bed, a cooler, a washbasin next to a washroom in the corner, with a flat TV screen hung on a wall. It shows shirts thrown on the back of the chair and trousers, pants and a towel hung on a wall.
Another picture shows a long walkway with a barracks on both sides, describing it as an “exclusive gallery for walk, twice a day.” Another shows what it says is a separate kitchen with condiments, one more showed a collection of books on Islam, history and politics, and other pictures show a room with an exercise bike and fitness equipment.

Thousands of Indonesian officers dedicate themselves to elderly Hajj pilgrims

Thousands of Indonesian officers dedicate themselves to elderly Hajj pilgrims
Updated 5 min 36 sec ago
Follow

Thousands of Indonesian officers dedicate themselves to elderly Hajj pilgrims

Thousands of Indonesian officers dedicate themselves to elderly Hajj pilgrims
  • Some 241,000 Indonesians to perform Hajj this year
  • Elderly pilgrims make up about 30% of the group
Updated 5 min 36 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: When Agus Sutisna decided to become a Hajj officer, he hoped his service would help Indonesian pilgrims perform their spiritual journey this year.

Sutisna, who is in charge of dozens of Indonesian groups in Makkah, prepared himself ahead of time for the role to make sure he and his team were also ready to assist the elderly, who comprise about 30 percent of Indonesia’s 241,000 pilgrims. 

“Aside from the physical preparations, we must also be ready to present ourselves with sincerity and love,” Sutisna told Arab News in a phone interview on Thursday. 

“Especially for officers who are taking care of the elderly, it’s clear how they must be sincere in their heart and be willing to dedicate themselves.” 

The 49-year-old is one of over 5,300 Indonesian officers posted in Saudi Arabia to take care of their country’s largest-ever Hajj contingent, a diverse group of people coming from 38 provinces spread across the archipelago nation.

Special Hajj flights from the world’s biggest Muslim-majority nation commenced on May 12 and are expected to conclude on June 10. 

Although the Hajj should start on June 14 this year, many pilgrims depart early to make the most of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fulfil their religious duty. 

Sutisna said he is achieving his aspiration as a Hajj officer and finds himself touched by the devotion of Indonesian pilgrims, especially those who are elderly and require special assistance.

“Their desire for worship is so strong and it has left such an impression on me, I am extremely moved,” he said. 

“I hope that my sincerity and dedication for Hajj pilgrims can be accepted by the pilgrims themselves … All of us, not just me alone, from the Indonesian Hajj Organization Committee, will continue to serve them with all our heart, with all our love.”

As the committee’s main mission is to guide, serve and protect Indonesian pilgrims, their duties begin long before the pilgrims’ arrival in Saudi Arabia, with officers making logistical preparations to ensure a smooth Hajj journey for hundreds and thousands of people. 

While over 2,700 officers are attached to 554 groups of Indonesian pilgrims, about 2,600 more are assigned to other aspects of the pilgrimage, such as food, health and transportation, said Nasrullah Jasam, who heads the committee in Saudi Arabia. 

“The people we are serving are not just any guests, they are God’s guests,” Jasam told Arab News. 

“The Indonesian Hajj Organization Committee is motivated to perform its duties with dedication because the satisfaction that we earn isn’t a matter of honor, but about how they can be useful to the people who have been chosen in this noble land to perform their spiritual journey.” 

For many Indonesian pilgrims, their Hajj journey comprises many firsts, as it is often their first time abroad and their first experience of a climate so dramatically unlike Indonesia’s, which can be challenging for the elderly. 

“With the presence of officers among them, we want to make the pilgrims feel at home, comfortable and safe … We try to treat the pilgrims as if they are our family members, our parents … so that the pilgrims, in the middle of very hot weather and amid the sea of people, can feel protected,” Jasam said. 

Some Hajj officers have had to carry elderly pilgrims or feed them, and make sure that they are healthy throughout their time in Saudi Arabia. 

“Their spiritual worship here takes place as they serve the pilgrims … It’s amazing how spirited they are to serve our pilgrims, to simply show them the way and to help those who are sick or lost,” he added. 

“The nature and weather here in Saudi Arabia, for Indonesians, are pretty extreme … It is our hope as Hajj officers that the pilgrims’ journey will be smooth and they can perform their Hajj journey solemnly and to the fullest, so that they can go back to our homeland with their Hajj accepted and they can contribute to their community.” 

Topics: Hajj 2024 Indonesia Agus Sutisna

Related

Indonesian VP praises Saudi government for Makkah Route Initiative
World
Indonesian VP praises Saudi government for Makkah Route Initiative
Indonesian doctor raises health awareness among Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Indonesian doctor raises health awareness among Hajj pilgrims

Greek authorities searching for missing British doctor who popularized fasting for weight loss

Greek authorities searching for missing British doctor who popularized fasting for weight loss
Updated 06 June 2024
AP
Follow

Greek authorities searching for missing British doctor who popularized fasting for weight loss

Greek authorities searching for missing British doctor who popularized fasting for weight loss
  • Police, firefighters, civil protection personnel and volunteers were participating in the search, along with at least one sniffer dog, drones and a helicopter
  • Mosley, 67, is well-known in the UK for his 5:2 diet
Updated 06 June 2024
AP

ATHENS: Greek authorities confirmed Thursday that they are searching for Michael Mosley, a well-known British television doctor who popularized intermittent fasting for weight loss.
Greek police said a broad search and rescue operation has been underway on Symi, which is on the eastern side of the Aegean Sea and not far from Türkiye, since Wednesday.
Police, firefighters, civil protection personnel and volunteers were participating in the search, along with at least one sniffer dog, drones and a helicopter.
Mosley, 67, is well-known in the UK for his 5:2 diet, which involves people restricting their calorie intake for two days a week while eating healthily the other five and exercising regularly.
He has subsequently introduced the Fast 800 diet, a rapid weight loss program, whereby dieters restrict their calorie intake to 800 a day for at least two weeks.
Mosley is also known for his regular appearances on British television as well as his column in the Daily Mail newspaper. He has also made a number of films about diet and exercise.
He also lived with tapeworms in his guts for six weeks for the BBC documentary “Infested! Living With Parasites .”
Mosley has four children with his wife Clare Bailey Mosley, who is also a doctor, author and health columnist. She has written recipes for his diet books.

Topics: Greece Michael Mosley UK intermittent fasting

Related

Athens district evacuated as Greek fire death toll hits 20
World
Athens district evacuated as Greek fire death toll hits 20
Greek authorities release Pakistani woman athlete after two-day detention
Pakistan
Greek authorities release Pakistani woman athlete after two-day detention

Bangladesh tries to step up prevention as child marriages rise

Bangladesh tries to step up prevention as child marriages rise
Updated 06 June 2024
Follow

Bangladesh tries to step up prevention as child marriages rise

Bangladesh tries to step up prevention as child marriages rise
  • Last year, over 41% percent of Bangladeshi females married before they turned 18
  • To eradicate child marriage by 2030, Bangladesh needs 22-fold increase in efforts
Updated 06 June 2024
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The Bangladeshi government, in collaboration with UN agencies, has launched new measures to prevent child marriage by strengthening community engagement and ensuring more females complete their education.

The South Asian nation has one of the world’s highest percentages of child marriage, with the latest Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics survey showing that in 2023 alone 41.6 percent of young females were married before reaching the legal age of 18.

Data shows that child marriages increased in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, 40.9 percent of females married before turning 18, while in 2021 and 2020 it was 32.4 percent and 31.3 percent, respectively.

The new measures, launched by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs with UNICEF and the UN Population Fund on Wednesday, are a part of the joint Global Program to End Child Marriage by 2030 — in accordance with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The UN has estimated that to meet the 2030 target, Bangladesh must ensure a 22-fold increase in its efforts because it is only recording a 2.1 percent reduction per year — which means it would take over two centuries to eliminate the problem.

The government aims to reach 6 million people with its awareness and life-skills programs, but it will run in only 10 districts. Keya Khan, director-general of women’s affairs at the ministry, told Arab News the government needs more support.

“The government alone can’t accomplish this task, and we need support from development partners here,” she said.

Since most child marriages result in pregnancy, the government has two programs to encourage women in underprivileged communities to give birth after the age of 20.

“Under these programs, we have been providing financial assistance to mothers aged between 20 and 35 ... If they become mothers before 20, they will not be eligible to receive this ... Already, 1.5 million women are enrolled,” Khan said.

“We have another flagship program named ‘Vulnerable Women Benefit,’ under which we provide 30 kg of rice every month to 1 million women across the country. This program covers women aged between 20 and 50.”

The ministry also tries to work at the grassroots level, engaging about 5,000 clubs for teenagers across the country.

“We have been providing training and awareness campaigns through these groups,” Khan said.

“To prevent child marriage, in every district and subdistrict, there are committees formed with local government representatives. Whenever any incidents of child marriages are recorded, the committee intervenes to stop them.”

Both the government and the UN have stressed the importance of keeping girls at school because this is a proven strategy to protect them from child marriage.

“In this fiscal year, we launched a symbolic program in schools in every district ... to make the children and their guardians aware,” Khan said.

“Our department organizes awareness meetings with villagers in this regard. We also want to make imams and marriage registrars aware in this regard, so that they don’t register any child marriages.”

Topics: Bangladesh child marriage United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)

Related

Special Bangladesh looks to curb child marriage with school curriculum overhaul
World
Bangladesh looks to curb child marriage with school curriculum overhaul
Special ‘Highest form of abuse’: Pakistani drama ‘Mayi Ri’ shines light on child marriage and beyond photos
Pakistan
‘Highest form of abuse’: Pakistani drama ‘Mayi Ri’ shines light on child marriage and beyond

At least 4 people killed, 27 injured after trains collide in the Czech Republic, officials say

At least 4 people killed, 27 injured after trains collide in the Czech Republic, officials say
Updated 06 June 2024
AP
Follow

At least 4 people killed, 27 injured after trains collide in the Czech Republic, officials say

At least 4 people killed, 27 injured after trains collide in the Czech Republic, officials say
  • Interior Minister Vít Rakušan said the crash took place late Wednesday night in the city of Pardubice
  • Rakušan said none of the injured was in life-threatening condition
Updated 06 June 2024
AP

PRAGUE: A passenger train collided head-on with a freight train in the Czech Republic, killing at least four people and injuring 27 others, officials said Thursday.
Interior Minister Vít Rakušan said the crash took place late Wednesday night in the city of Pardubice, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Prague. The high-speed passenger train belonged to the private RegioJet company.
Rakušan said none of the injured was in life-threatening condition.
Rescuers said 380 passengers were on board the train heading for the city of Kosice in eastern Slovakia and further to Chop across the border in Ukraine.
At least two Ukrainian women died in the crash, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“An official of the Consulate of Ukraine in (the Czech city of) Brno is at the scene and in constant contact with rescue and law enforcement agencies,” it said.
The drivers of both trains survived, the local CTK news agency said.
Transport Minister Martin Kupka said the main track between Prague and the eastern part of the country had to be closed while authorities investigated the collision. It was only partially reopened nine hours later and the state-run train company, Czech Railways, advised that passengers should avoid using the route for the whole day.
The corridor in Pardubice, where the trains collided, is vital for Czech Railways.
Martin Drápal, a spokesperson for a state agency that investigates train crashes, said the driver of the train carrying passengers failed to halt the train at a stop sign. He said it was not immediately clear if that was caused by human error or a technical problem.
Prime Minister Petr Fiala called the crash a big tragedy and offered his condolences to the families of those killed. So did Radim Jančura, the owner of RegioJet, who said his company was ready to compensate the passengers.

Topics: Czech Republic train collision Prague

Related

Thailand: 8 people killed, 4 injured as train collides with pickup truck
World
Thailand: 8 people killed, 4 injured as train collides with pickup truck
Update One dead, several hurt in Netherlands train collision
World
One dead, several hurt in Netherlands train collision

Latest updates

Forum told external audit key to achieving Kingdom’s development goals
Forum told external audit key to achieving Kingdom’s development goals
Pakistan government submits details, photos of ex-PM Khan’s life in jail
Pakistan government submits details, photos of ex-PM Khan’s life in jail
Saudi pilot wants to highlight ‘breathtaking’ Kingdom from the sky
Saudi pilot wants to highlight ‘breathtaking’ Kingdom from the sky
Thousands of Indonesian officers dedicate themselves to elderly Hajj pilgrims
Thousands of Indonesian officers dedicate themselves to elderly Hajj pilgrims
First group of Russian pilgrims arrives in Makkah ahead of Hajj
Hajj pilgrims from Russia are welcomed in Makkah on Wednesday. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.