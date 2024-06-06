Saudi doctors successfully separate conjoined twins

RIYADH: A team of doctors in Saudi Arabia successfully separated Filipino conjoined twins Akiza and Aisha in a four hour operation on Thursday.

The surgery took place in five stages and involved a team of 25 medical professionals including a consultant, specialists, technical, nursing, and support staff.

Head of the Medical and Surgical Team Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabiah, explained in a press statement that the operation went by smoothly.

The parents of the twins expressed their gratitude to King Salman Al Saud and to the members of the medical and surgical team for their efforts.

Al-Rabiah stressed the Kingdom’s pioneering role in humanitarian work in general and medical work in particular, which comes in line with the goals of Vision 2030 to develop the health sector in the Kingdom and raise its quality and efficiency.



