Saudi doctors successfully separate conjoined twins
The surgery took place in five stages and involved a team of 25 medical professionals including a consultant, specialists, technical, nursing, and support staff. (SPA)
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi doctors successfully separate conjoined twins
RIYADH: A team of doctors in Saudi Arabia successfully separated Filipino conjoined twins Akiza and Aisha in a four hour operation on Thursday. 

The surgery took place in five stages and involved a team of 25 medical professionals including a consultant, specialists, technical, nursing, and support staff.

Head of the Medical and Surgical Team Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabiah, explained in a press statement that the operation went by smoothly.

The parents of the twins expressed their gratitude to King Salman Al Saud and to the members of the medical and surgical team for their efforts.

Al-Rabiah stressed the Kingdom’s pioneering role in humanitarian work in general and medical work in particular, which comes in line with the goals of Vision 2030 to develop the health sector in the Kingdom and raise its quality and efficiency.


 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Saudi Arabia aims to become ‘global hub’ for gaming, esports

Saudi Arabia aims to become ‘global hub’ for gaming, esports
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News Japan
Saudi Arabia aims to become ‘global hub’ for gaming, esports
  • Plan for Japan firms to set up offices in Mideast
  • Saudi Arabia has bought stakes in top companies
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Saudi Arabia’s Savvy Games Group, owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, is reportedly seeking deeper partnerships with game developers in Japan, including Nintendo and Capcom.

The aim is to develop the Middle East market and ensure the Kingdom eventually becomes a global hub for gaming and esports, Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who chairs Savvy Games, is keen to promote Saudi Arabia’s gaming sector, according to the report.

“One of the main areas is how do we collaborate on localization products and help Japanese intellectual properties grow in a region that right now is underserved because very little is localized,” Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al-Saud, vice-chair of Savvy Games Group, was quoted as saying.

Prince Faisal met with representatives of several Japanese games companies during a trip to Tokyo in late May. “Game development is our long-term goal; we want to build a global hub for gaming and esports,” he said.

It is hoped that the major industry players — Nintendo, Bandai, Capcom and Konami Group — will set up offices in the region. The company also wants to make deals for its esports unit and expand its capacity to develop games.

According to March 2023 financial reports from the two Japanese companies, the PIF owns 8 percent of Nintendo and 6 percent of Capcom.

It also acquired mobile game developer Scopely for $4.9 billion in 2023 and two esports event companies for $1.5 billion in 2022.

This story was originally published in Arab News Japan

Topics: Saudi Arabia gaming Japan

Saudi FM receives Kuwaiti, Iraqi counterparts 

Saudi FM receives Kuwaiti, Iraqi counterparts 
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News
Saudi FM receives Kuwaiti, Iraqi counterparts 
  • The officials discussed ways to enhance and develop cooperation in various fields
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, received in Riyadh on Wednesday the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, Fuad Mohammed Hussein, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

They discussed ways to enhance and develop cooperation in various fields, the Saudi Press Agency said. 

The ministers also tackled on the importance of intensifying bilateral and multilateral coordination on issues of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait Iraq

Yemeni leader receives Saudi defense minister in Riyadh

Yemeni leader receives Saudi defense minister in Riyadh
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News
Yemeni leader receives Saudi defense minister in Riyadh
  • The pair discussed the ongoing efforts to advance the roadmap and reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen under UN supervision
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Rashad Al-Alimi, Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council received on Wednesday Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The pair discussed the ongoing efforts to advance the roadmap and reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen under UN supervision. 

“I reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to fully supporting Yemen in realizing the aspirations of its people,” Prince Khalid said on X.

He also conveyed to Al-Alimi the Saudi leadership’s greetings and wishes for the security, stability and prosperity of Yemen.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

Saudi Arabia condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli officials, and extremist settlers

Saudi Arabia condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli officials, and extremist settlers
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News
Saudi Arabia condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli officials, and extremist settlers
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem by a number of Israeli government officials, members of the Knesset, and extremist settlers.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned a move by Israeli authorities to allow extremists to organize a provocative march in the city of Jerusalem with the protection of the Israeli defense forces.
Waving flags and many chanting anti-Arab slogans, thousands of Israeli nationalists marched through annexed east Jerusalem’s Old City on Wednesday, with main streets empty of Palestinians fearing attacks.
The so-called Jerusalem Day flag march commemorates the Israeli army’s capture of the city’s eastern sector in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, home to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site, which Jews call the Temple Mount.
The Kingdom affirmed that these violations represented a “provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world, especially in light of the continuing war and acts of violence against defenseless Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories,” the ministry said in a statement.
“The Kingdom also affirms that these systematic attacks are a clear violation of the relevant international resolutions, a violation of the historical and legal status of Jerusalem and its sanctities, and undermine efforts for a just and lasting peace through the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the ministry added.
(With AFP)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Israel Al-Aqsa Mosque

Saudi FM, UK’s Cameron discuss Gaza, Sudan during call

Saudi FM, UK’s Cameron discuss Gaza, Sudan during call
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News
Saudi FM, UK’s Cameron discuss Gaza, Sudan during call
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Wednesday from UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron. 
During the call, they discussed the current situation in Sudan and the Gaza Strip and the efforts made regarding them, the ministry said in a statement. 
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia United Kingdom Sudan Gaza David Cameron Prince Faisal bin Farhan

