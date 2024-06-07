Hikvision, alfanar to locally manufacture security solutions

Hikvision, a global leader in innovative security solutions, has partnered with alfanar, a prominent industrial conglomerate in Saudi Arabia, for the establishment of a state-of-the-art local manufacturing facility in Riyadh. This collaboration aims to amplify local manufacturing capabilities by producing the highest quality security products locally.

This strategic partnership is fully geared toward achieving the objectives of the Made in Saudi program — a national initiative established as part of the Kingdom’s mission to fulfill its economic potential and accomplish Saudi Vision 2030’s goals.

The Hikvision-alfanar partnership will contribute to the transformation of the Saudi economy, encouraging consumers to buy locally produced goods. Crucially, the partnership will enhance the Kingdom’s status on the global stage as a leading manufacturing hub, boosting local exports to international markets.

Held on May 29 at alfanar Industrial City, the official Hikvision-alfanar ceremony served as a focal point for this momentous partnership, bringing together influential stakeholders and decision-makers for an exclusive tour of the production line. Attendees were given the opportunity to witness firsthand the cutting-edge technology and advanced manufacturing processes employed in the facility.

With this partnership, Hikvision and alfanar are committed to delivering top-notch security solutions that are tailored to meet the unique needs of the Saudi market.

“We are delighted to partner with alfanar in establishing our local manufacturing facility in Riyadh,” said Tony Du, president of Hikvision KSA. “The combination of Hikvision’s expertise in security solutions and alfanar’s industrial expertise will enable us to offer our valued customers in Saudi Arabia, products and services that are second to none.”

Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Othaim, marketing and sales general manager of alfanar, said: “This partnership comes after great efforts that we’ve put to make it a true success. We were able to build with Hikvision a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that includes the latest international technologies to ensure the highest levels of efficiency and quality. We are also proud of our professional team, which includes highly trained engineers and technicians.”

The official Hikvision-alfanar ceremony showcased the manufacturing capabilities of the newly built facility and underlined both companies’ commitment to producing locally made security solutions of superior quality. This event also provided industry professionals with the opportunity to network and exchange ideas. This enabled them to engage with key decision-makers and gain insights into the future of the security industry in Saudi Arabia.

The Hikvision-alfanar partnership will create employment opportunities in the region, fostering a skilled workforce that can contribute to the growth of the security industry. By manufacturing products locally, Hikvision and alfanar seek to further enhance the reliability and efficiency of the supply chain, ensuring quick deliveries and prompt customer support.

Earlier, the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority met with several security camera manufacturers, including Hikvision, which expressed interest in localizing their cameras. As a result, LCGPA signed a cooperation agreement with alfanar last year to establish the first security camera assembly line in the Kingdom.