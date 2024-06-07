Hamas still to give response on Gaza truce plan: Qatar

You are here

War on Gaza

Majed Alansari, spokesperson of Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (X: @MofaQatar_EN)
Palestinians watch smoke billowing after an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on June 6, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP
  • Qatar, with the United States and Egypt, has been engaged in months of negotiations over details for a ceasefire in Gaza
  • Seeking to restart talks, US President Joe Biden said last week Israel was offering a new three-stage roadmap
  • Earlier on Thursday, a senior Hamas official cast doubt on Biden's proposal as "just words said ... in a speech"
DOHA: Hamas has not given its response on a tabled plan for a ceasefire with Israel in Gaza and an exchange of hostages and prisoners, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman said Thursday.

"Mediators have not yet received a response from the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) regarding the latest proposal," Majed al-Ansari told Qatar's state news agency.

Hamas had "indicated that it is still studying the proposal", Ansari added, explaining mediation efforts were ongoing.

Qatar, with the United States and Egypt, has been engaged in months of negotiations over details for a ceasefire in Gaza.

But except for a seven-day pause beginning in November, which led to the release of more than 100 hostages, there has been no break in the fighting.

Seeking to restart talks, US President Joe Biden said last week Israel was offering a new three-stage roadmap.

Egypt on Thursday said it had received encouraging signals from Hamas over a potential deal with Israel, according to state-linked Al-Qahera News, citing a high-level source.

The comments came a day after meetings began between Hamas representatives, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel in Doha.

But Beirut-based senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan on Thursday cast doubt on the substance of the framework described by the US president.

"There is no proposal -- they are just words said by Biden in a speech," he said.

"So far, the Americans have not presented anything documented or written that commits them to what Biden said in his speech," he added.

Also on Thursday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks in Cairo with Biden's top Middle East adviser, Brett McGurk.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas Qatar Gaza Israeli atrocities

Sudan army vows harsh response to RSF attack on village, UN calls for probe

Sudan army vows harsh response to RSF attack on village, UN calls for probe
Updated 20 min 40 sec ago
Reuters
  • The attack was the largest in a string of dozens of attacks by RSF soldiers on small villages across the farming state
  • Local activists had claimed the army did not respond to pleas for help on Wednesday
CAIRO/DUBAI: Sudan’s army said on Thursday it would deliver a “harsh response” to an attack a day earlier on a village by the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces that pro-democracy activists said killed more than 100 people.
The attack was the largest in a string of dozens of attacks by RSF soldiers on small villages across the farming state after it took control of the capital Wad Madani in December.
Army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan’s statement followed accusations by the local activists that the army did not respond to pleas for help on Wednesday.
The army did not reply to a request for comment.
The top United Nations official in Sudan on Thursday called for an investigation into the attack in Wad Alnouri village in Gezira State in central Sudan.
“Even by the tragic standards of Sudan’s conflict, the images emerging from Wad Al-Noura are heart-breaking,” said UN Humanitarian Coordinator Clementine Nkweta-Salami in a statement.
She cited photos shared on social media by the Wad Madani Resistance Committee, which has been tracking such attacks, showing what it described as dozens of victims wrapped for burial.
The committee said on Thursday that 104 were killed and hundreds injured in Wad Alnouri and that the RSF was moving toward other villages.
“Wad Alnoura village ... witnessed a genocide on Wednesday after the RSF attacked twice,” the committee said in a statement late on Wednesday.
A telecommunications blackout prevented Reuters from reaching medics or residents to verify the details.
The RSF began fighting with the army in April 2023 after disputes over the integration of the two forces, and has since taken over the capital Khartoum and most of western Sudan. It is now seeking to advance into the center, as United Nations agencies say the people of Sudan are at “imminent risk of famine.”
In a statement on Thursday, the RSF said it had attacked army and allied militia bases around Wad Alnoura, losing eight soldiers, and noted inaccurate reports circulating about the incident.
The Wad Madani Resistance Committee accused the RSF on Wednesday of using heavy artillery against civilians, looting and driving women and children to seek refuge in the nearby town of Managil.
“The people of Wad Alnoura called on the army to rescue them, but they shamefully did not respond,” the committee said.
The army-aligned Transitional Sovereign Council condemned the attack.
“These are criminal acts that reflect the systematic behavior of these militias in targeting civilians,” it said in a statement.

Topics: Sudan Unrest rapid support forces (RSF) Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Wad Madani Wad Alnouri village Wad Madani Resistance Committee

UN chief says Gaza strike a ‘horrific example’ of civilian suffering

UN chief says Gaza strike a ‘horrific example’ of civilian suffering
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP
NEW YORK: The UN chief on Thursday condemned an Israeli strike on a UN-run school that the Israeli military alleged housed a “Hamas compound” as a Gaza hospital said at least 37 people had been killed.
“It’s just another horrific example of the price that civilians are paying, that Palestinian men, women and children who are just trying to survive (are paying),” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
“Of course he condemns this attack. There will need to be accountability for everything that has happened in Gaza.”

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel Hamas

UN: Internal displacement figures in Sudan ‘could top 10m within days’

UN: Internal displacement figures in Sudan ‘could top 10m within days’
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP
  • Pro-democracy activists’ committee says ‘up to 100’ killed in village attacked by Rapid Support Forces
PORT SUDAN: A Sudanese pro-democracy activists’ committee has reported “up to 100” dead in a single day in a village attacked by paramilitary forces, as the UN warned on Thursday of mass displacement and starvation.

The Rapid Support Forces, who have been at war with the regular army since April 2023, on Wednesday attacked the central village of Wad Al-Noura in Al-Jazira state “in two waves” with heavy artillery, the Madani Resistance Committee said.

The committee said on Wednesday that the feared paramilitaries “invaded the village,” causing widespread displacement and dozens of casualties.

“Up to 100 people were killed,” said the committee, one of hundreds of similar grassroots groups across Sudan, adding that they were “waiting for a confirmed toll of the dead and injured.”

On social media, the committee shared footage of what they said was a “mass grave” in the public square, showing rows of white shrouds laid out in a courtyard.

In a little over a year, the war has killed tens of thousands of people, including up to 15,000 in a single West Darfur town.

The war’s overall death toll, however, remains unclear, with some estimates of up to 150,000, according to US special envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello.

The RSF has repeatedly besieged and attacked entire villages across the country, and has been notorious for widespread looting as well as sexual and ethnic violence.

In a statement, the RSF said it had attacked three army camps in the Wad Al-Noura area, and clashed with its enemy “outside the city.”

Both the army and the RSF have been accused of war crimes, including targeting civilians, indiscriminately shelling residential areas and looting or obstructing humanitarian aid.

The UN migration agency warned on Thursday that internal displacement figures in Sudan could “top 10 million” within days.

Since the war began, over 7v million people have fled their homes for other parts of Sudan, adding to 2.8 million already displaced from previous conflicts in the war-torn country of 48 million inhabitants.

“The world’s worst internal displacement crisis continues to escalate, with looming famine and disease adding to the havoc wrought by conflict,” the International Organization for Migration said in a statement.

Across Sudan, 70 percent of those displaced “are now trying to survive in places that are at risk of famine,” it added.

The UN says 18 million people are acutely hungry, with 3.6 million children acutely malnourished.

Widespread hunger has haunted Sudan for months, while aid agencies say a lack of data has prevented the official declaration of a famine.

If the current humanitarian situation continues, 2.5 million people could die of hunger by the end of September, according to recent estimates by the Clingendael Institute, a Dutch think tank.

That figure is “about 15 percent of the population in Darfur and Kordofan,” the country’s vast western and southern regions which have seen some of the worst fighting, the institute said.

The UN has accused both sides of “systematic obstructions and deliberate denials” of humanitarian access.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Israel’s treatment of Palestinian workers denounced at UN meeting

Israel’s treatment of Palestinian workers denounced at UN meeting
Updated 06 June 2024
Reuters
  • ILO chief calls for end to new restrictions
  • Over half a million Palestinian jobs lost since Oct. 7
GENEVA: The head of the International Labour Organization on Thursday criticized the decimation of Palestinian workers’ labor rights since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and called for an end to new restrictions blocking them from working in Israel.

Israel’s treatment of Palestinian workers, under scrutiny for decades by the UN labor body, has increased since the Oct. 7 war with criticism focused on more than half a million job losses and Israel’s exclusion of some 200,000 Palestinians from Israel for security reasons.

“This has been the hardest year for Palestinian workers since 1967,” ILO Director General Gilbert Houngbo told the Geneva meeting, referring to the date of the war when Israel seized the West Bank and Arab East Jerusalem from Jordan and the Gaza Strip from Egypt.

Labor rights had been “decimated,” he said in a speech presenting an ILO report on Palestinian working conditions, while asking Israel to reopen its labor market. His call was echoed by Palestine’s minister of labor, many diplomats from countries including Egypt and workers’ groups. One became emotional describing conditions in Gaza where more than 36,000 people have been killed in Israel’s military operation, according to Gaza health authorities.

At the same meeting, dozens of delegates later walked out of the UN meeting room as Israel outlined its position.

Israel’s delegate Yeela Cytrin blamed the exclusion of Palestinian workers from Israel on Hamas, saying they had targeted commuter routes on and after the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel. 

“The path to improving labor conditions does not lie in blind condemnation of Israel,” she said of the meeting.

The ILO aims to promote compliance with international labor standards. 

While its report is an annual event since 1980 it is the first time the body has made prescriptive recommendations.

One of them, besides the call for Israel to reopen its labor market, is for the ILO to play a role in Gaza’s recovery by helping with job creation and social protection schemes for workers. 

“The simple fact that the Palestinian people can have decent jobs back, it would help with the healing,” Houngbo said.

Topics: Palestine Israel

Houthi leader claims first Iraqi-Houthi strike on Israel

Houthi leader claims first Iraqi-Houthi strike on Israel
Updated 06 June 2024
Saeed Al-Batati
  • Abdul Malik Al-Houthi said ‘Today at daybreak, our military forces commenced coordinated operations with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq by carrying out an important operation towards the port of Haifa’
  • He added they fired 91 ballistic missiles and drones in 38 operations against ships in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, Indian Ocean, and Mediterranean during the past 30 days
AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: The leader of Yemen’s Houthi militia, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, said his troops launched on Thursday morning their first attack on Israel with the assistance of the Iraqi Islamic Resistance in retaliation to Israel’s offensive in the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

“Today at daybreak, our military forces commenced coordinated operations with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq by carrying out an important operation towards the port of Haifa,” Al-Houthi said in a televised address.

He added that they fired 91 ballistic missiles and drones in 38 operations against ships in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, Indian Ocean, and Mediterranean during the past 30 days.

Al-Houthi claimed that his troops had developed a long-range ballistic missile capable of evading radar and reaching as far as Israel and that they fired seven ballistic missiles and four drones at the US Eisenhower aircraft carrier, causing it to reposition itself to the north of the Red Sea to avoid further attacks.

The Houthi leader’s speech came shortly after the militia’s military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, announced that their forces, along with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, had launched two drone attacks on ships at the Israeli port of Haifa in response to Israeli military operations in Rafah, in southern Gaza.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces conducted two coordinated military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance. The first targeted two ships carrying military equipment in Haifa’s harbor,” Sarea said, adding that the second strike targeted a ship that had broken their restriction on traveling to the same Israeli port.

During their campaign against ships on international shipping routes, which began in November, the Houthis have seized one commercial ship, sunk another, and claimed to have fired hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles at over 130 ships in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab Strait, Gulf of Aden, Indian Ocean, and Mediterranean.

The Houthis claim that their operations are limited to targeting ships affiliated with or sailing to Israel to force the latter to end its war in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Sarea claimed to have targeted three ships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea but did not specify when the strikes occurred.

He said that their missile and drone forces struck Roza and Vantage Dream in the Red Sea for breaching their embargo on traveling to the Israeli port, as well as Maersk Seletar in the Arabian Sea, which he claims is owned by the US.

Ship tracking app Marine Traffic identified the Roza ship as a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier traveling from India to the Suez Canal and arriving on Thursday.

The Vantage Dream ship is another Liberian-flagged bulk carrier that was sailing from India to the Suez Canal while the Maersk Seletar ship is a container ship sailing under the US flag that departed the Omani Salalah on Wednesday to an unidentified location, according to the same ship tracking app.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Minister of Information Moammar Al-Eryani has issued an urgent plea to the international community to pressure the Houthis to allow an injured Yemeni journalist to seek medical treatment.

According to the Yemeni minister, Mohammed Shubaita, secretary-general of the Yemeni Journalists’ Syndicate, who was shot by the Houthis early last month, is being held in a hospital in Sanaa. His health has deteriorated, the Houthis have denied him proper medication, and only a few people have been allowed to visit him, the minister said.

“He is in a poor situation because of complications from the injuries and intestinal ruptures. He also has a terrible psychological position as a consequence of continuing to deny him visits and only allowing a small number of people to see him,” the minister said on X.

Topics: Yemen Israel Houthis Iraq

