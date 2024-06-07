Mass casualty events dampening Western outrage over Gaza: UNRWA chief
A girl walks in the yard of a school of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), housing Palestinians displaced by the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas, in Jabalia in the north of the Palestinian territory (AFP)
London: Israeli military strikes in Gaza have “normalised” mass casualty events in Western media that previously would have been “remembered forever,” the director of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East has said.
Sam Rose was speaking in the wake of the Israeli bombing of an UNRWA-run school in Nuseirat. Local medical workers say at least 40 people were killed.
UNRWA has around 300 schools in Gaza, but none have been able to function as anything other than refugee shelters since hostilities began on Oct. 7.
More than 36,000 people have been killed and hundreds of thousands of Gazans displaced by the fighting.
Rose told The Guardian: “There were about 6,000 people sheltering in that school. There are rules of war that we call on all sides of the conflict to adhere to: to protect the inviolability of our installations. There are also principles of distinction, and of proportionality.
“People will have been sheltering in the courtyard of the school in the most desperate of conditions and there will have been no warning that this strike has taken place. It happened in the middle of the night about 2 a.m.
“We’ve seen this time and time again, to the extent that it’s almost become normalised. In previous conflicts, single incidents like this would cause shock and outrage and would be remembered forever. Whereas it seems in this conflict it will be this one will be replaced by another in a few days’ time unless it all comes to an end. So, it almost becomes commonplace and mundane that these things are happening. We have normalised horror.”
Rose added that he was taken aback by “the sheer number of people with crutches and wheelchairs with missing limbs, with wounds” during his last visit to Gaza.
He said the conflict is having “pretty dramatic humanitarian consequences” on the enclave, with some areas “largely out of control.”
Rose added: “There will be a psychological reckoning at some point. People’s requirement to adjust repeatedly to the realities of life in Gaza is something that no one should have to put up with.”
As the conflict has endured, many thousands of people have sought shelter at UNRWA schools as they are equipped with solar panels and can provide limited amounts of clean water.
However, Israel’s continued assault on the southern city of Rafah has forced many to flee the area, having previously sought refuge from fighting further north in Gaza City and Khan Younis.
Rafah’s population, at one point hosting 1.4 million refugees in addition to 270,000 residents, is now believed to be around 100,000.
Rose said: “Those that came to Rafah as refugees were the first to leave, followed by families that had lived in the town all their lives.
“We would basically see women and children sat on the side of the road with their belongings packed up neatly beside them — mattresses, bags of flour, jerry cans, book, clothes.
“The guys had gone on to pitch and find a plot of land or connections or whatever. And then they’d come back later. They’d hire a truck, and they’d bring the rest of the family but we saw lots of families, and mainly women and children, sit by the side of the road waiting for help.”
He said aid supplies are insufficient to supply such a high number of refugees with necessary food, shelter and equipment.
Rose added: “What has happened in Gaza is that things have got incredibly bad incredibly quickly, so people have moved from relatively stable to phase five famine conditions in a short period of time.”
Houthi Al-Masirah TV: US-UK strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah
Updated 2 sec ago
Reuters
DUBAI: Al-Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen’s Houthi movement, said on Friday that US and British forces had carried out four airstrikes on the airport of Hodeidah and the seaport of Salif, to the north.
Sudan activists say about ‘40 dead’ in shelling near Khartoum
The RSF was behind Thursday’s deadly attack on Omdurman: aid organisation
The shelling comes a day after the RSF was accused of killing more than 104 people, including 35 children
Updated 07 June 2024
AFP
PORT SUDAN: Pro-democracy activists in Sudan reported Friday that about 40 people were killed in “violent artillery fire” carried out the previous day by paramilitary forces on Omdurman, Khartoum’s twin city.
Sudan has been ravaged by war since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the army, led by military chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Burhan’s former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
The Karari Resistance Committee, one of hundreds of grassroots pro-democracy groups that coordinate aid across Sudan, said the RSF was behind Thursday’s deadly attack on Omdurman.
“So far, the death toll is estimated at 40 civilians and there are more than 50 injured, some seriously,” the organization said in a statement posted on social media.
“There is still no precise count of the number of victims,” it said, adding their bodies were received by Al Nao university hospital and other private health facilities or were buried by their families.
The shelling comes a day after the RSF was accused of killing more than 104 people, including 35 children Wednesday in an attack on the village of Wad Al-Noura in Al-Jazira state, south of Khartoum.
In just over a year, the war has claimed thousands of lives, with some estimates putting the death toll as high as 150,000, according to the United States’ envoy to Sudan, Tom Perriello.
Since the start of the war, more than seven million people have fled their homes for other parts of Sudan, adding to 2.8 million already displaced from previous conflicts in the country of 48 million.
Fighting continues daily across the country, including in the capital, with both sides accused of war crimes including the deliberate targeting of civilians, indiscriminate shelling of residential areas and blocking humanitarian aid.
Children killed
At least 35 children were killed in the attack on Wad Al-Noura, with activists from the Madani Resistance Committee sharing images on social media of a row of white shrouds laid out on the ground.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack, while the UN resident coordinator for Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, said she was “shocked by reports of violent attacks and a high number of casualties” in the village and called for an investigation.
“Human tragedy has become a hallmark of life in Sudan. We cannot allow impunity to become another one,” she added.
The RSF is accused of looting as well as sexual and ethnic violence and has attacked entire villages across Sudan on multiple occasions.
In a statement, the paramilitaries said they had attacked three army camps in the region of Wad Al-Noura and clashed with them “outside” the inhabited area.
On Thursday, army chief Burhan visited the injured. In a statement he promised to “respond harshly” to the “crimes” of the RSF.
The head of the UN’s children’s agency, Catherine Russell, said she was “horrified by the reports that at least 35 children were killed and more than 20 children injured” in the attack.
“Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must cease immediately,” the UNICEF chief said.
Russell called on those fighting to abide by international law and for an end to the war.
On Thursday, the International Organization for Migration said the number of internally displaced persons could “exceed 10 million” in the coming days.
Starvation is also a growing threat in Sudan, with about 18 million people suffering from hunger and 3.8 million children acutely malnourished, according to UN agencies.
Yemen’s Houthis detain at least 15 Yemeni staff of UN, US organizations
Intelligence officers of the Houthi group raided the homes and offices of these people, confiscating phones and computers
The detained UN employees work for the human rights office and the office for humanitarian affairs
Updated 07 June 2024
Reuters
SANAA: Houthi security forces have detained at least 15 Yemeni employees of international organizations including the United Nations, three officials of Yemen’s internationally recognized government told Reuters on Friday.
In a series of raids on Thursday, armed Houthi intelligence officers detained nine UN employees, three employees of the US-funded pro-democracy group National Democratic Institute (NDI) and three employees of a local human rights group, the officials said.
Intelligence officers of the Houthi group, which controls the capital Sanaa and large parts of the north of the country, raided the homes and offices of these people, confiscating phones and computers.
The detained UN employees work for the human rights office and the office for humanitarian affairs, said the officials, from the internationally recognized government that controls mostly southern parts of Yemen.
Neither the UN office nor NDI immediately responded to a Reuters request for confirmation or comment. A Houthi spokesperson did not immediately comment.
The Houthis, who are aligned to Iran and have attacked shipping in the Red Sea drawing air strikes from the United States and Britain, have held around 20 Yemeni employees of the US embassy in Sanaa for the past three years. The embassy suspended operations in 2014.
At least 6 people die after school bus plunges into a river in northwest Syria
The bus carrying dozens of children left the road near the city of Darkush and plunged into the Orontes River, say White Helmets
Updated 07 June 2024
AP
DARKUSH, Syria: At least six people died and more than 20 were injured, most of them children, when a school bus went off the road into a river in northwest Syria on Thursday, emergency responders said.
The bus carrying dozens of children left the road near the city of Darkush, west of Idlib, and plunged into the Orontes River, a local civil defense organization also known as the White Helmets said in a statement.
Rescue teams were searching for survivors in the cliffside and in the river, it said.
It was not immediately clear what caused the bus to go off the road. Images from the scene showed a steep crag overlooking the riverbed where searchers were scrambling over boulders.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said the children had been attending a Qur’an memorization institute, of which there are many in northwest Syria.
It was the latest tragedy to affect an area that has already been hit hard by Syria’s ongoing civil war and by a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkiye and northern Syria last year.
Most of most of the 5.1 million people living in opposition-held northwest Syria have been internally displaced, sometimes more than once, in the country’s civil war, now in its 14th year, and rely on aid to survive.
Israeli settlers in the West Bank were hit with international sanctions. It only emboldened them
Three sanctioned settlers — Levi, Federman and Elisha Yered — say the measures against them were, at most, an annoyance
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a far-right settler leader, said that sanctions are “a grave mistake by the Biden administration”
Updated 07 June 2024
AP
SOUTH HEBRON HILLS, West Bank: For weeks after being sanctioned by the United States, Yinon Levi struggled to pay the bills, living at his farming outpost atop a hill in the occupied West Bank. But the Israeli settler’s problems didn’t last.
When the banks froze his accounts, his community raised thousands of dollars for him, and Israel’s finance minister vowed to intervene on sanctioned settlers’ behalf. Two months after sanctions were issued, Levi was granted access to his money.
“America thought it would weaken us, and in the end, they made us stronger,” Levi, 31, told The Associated Press from his farm in the South Hebron Hills — one of dozens of unauthorized settlement outposts dotting the West Bank.
Levi is among 13 hard-line Israeli settlers — as well as two affiliated outposts and four groups — targeted by international sanctions over accusations of attacks and harassment against Palestinians in the West Bank. The measures are meant as a deterrent, and they expose people to asset freezes and travel and visa bans.
But the measures have had minimal impact, instead emboldening settlers as attacks and land-grabs escalate, according to Palestinians in the West Bank, local rights groups and sanctioned Israelis who spoke to AP.
Sanctions prohibit financial institutions and residents in the issuing country from providing funds to a person or entity. In some cases, property is seized. Even though Israeli banks aren’t obliged to freeze accounts, many do so to maintain relations with banks — particularly for US sanctions — and avoid risk.
But for sanctioned settlers, the implications didn’t last long, with communities donating money and holding fundraisers making tens of thousands of dollars. And Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a far-right settler leader, said he’d “take care of the issue” of people being sanctioned, Levi’s father-in-law, Noam Federman, told AP.
Smotrich said in a text-message statement that sanctions are “a grave mistake by the Biden administration.” He didn’t address questions about whether he intervened directly to unfreeze settlers’ accounts. But he said his actions to develop settlements are authorized, and the government is working with “our friends in the US” to cancel or reduce sanctions.
Israel seized the West Bank, Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. Some 500,000 Israelis have settled in the West Bank; the international community largely considers their presence illegal. But under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition — the most right-wing in Israeli history, with settlers themselves in key positions — expansion has been turbocharged.
Palestinians say expanding Israeli outposts are shrinking their access to land, and settler violence against them has soared since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack that sparked the war with Israel. Land seized through unauthorized outposts has more than doubled since the war started, according to settlement watchdog Kerem Navot.
Palestinians living in small hamlets ringed by hilltop outposts say they fear it’s just a matter of time until they’re forced to leave their homes.
US officials have repeatedly raised concerns about surging settler violence, with President Joe Biden saying it had reached “intolerable levels” when announcing sanctions. Israel has said it’s calling for settlers to stand down and investigating violence. But rights groups accuse the government and army of complicity with the settlers.
In March, even the Israeli army complained about the extent to which the government intervenes on settlers’ behalf. An internal document, seen by AP and published by The New York Times, said the army is routinely denied authorization to act against illegal building by Israelis and regularly authorized to act against Palestinians.
REALITY OF SANCTIONS
Three sanctioned settlers — Levi, Federman and Elisha Yered — told AP the measures against them were, at most, an annoyance.
Levi founded Meitarim Farm in 2021 on a hill whose sloping sides give way to lowlands where Bedouin farmers graze sheep. He said he wanted to protect the area from being overtaken by Palestinians.
“Little by little, you feel when you drive on the roads that everyone is closing in on you,” he said. “They’re building everywhere, wherever they want. So you want to do something about it.”
Since then, anti-settlement activists say, more than 300 people from four nearby hamlets have been pushed off their land. Levi said the land is his and denies violently chasing anyone away.
US officials sanctioned him in February over accusations that from his outpost, he led settlers who assaulted Palestinians and Bedouins, threatened them, burned their fields and destroyed property.
Levi said his Israeli bank froze his accounts — holding nearly $95,000 — and within days, he couldn’t pay his mortgage or children’s school and activities fees.
Friends and relatives donated about $12,000 to him through April, he said, when the bank allowed him to withdraw on a controlled basis — he calls for permission and explains each transaction’s purpose.
An online fundraiser by the area’s regional council raised $140,000 for Levi from 3,000 donors worldwide. Following AP reporting on the fundraiser, the Mount Hebron Fund was also sanctioned by the US.
Since regaining access to his money, Levi said, he’s never been refused a request. The bank gave him a monthly limit of $8,000 in withdrawals, he said, but he nearly doubled that in the first few weeks.
In a clarification letter to Israel’s banks in March, the US Treasury said banks can process transactions for sanctioned people for basic needs such as food and healthcare, provided the transactions don’t involve the US financial system or US residents.
But Levi said he could buy whatever he wanted — he wouldn’t give specifics but said it wasn’t limited to “food or diapers.”
A US Treasury spokesperson didn’t respond to emailed requests for comment on Levi’s claims, sanctioned settlers and monitoring mechanisms.
The spokesperson for Bank Leumi, Levi’s bank and a major Israeli financial institution, didn’t respond to calls and messages seeking comment on the settlers’ accounts and transactions.
BEYOND SETTLER SANCTIONS
Local rights groups hope sanctions will be extended to Israeli government officials who they say embolden settler activity.
That would send a stronger signal of Washington’s condemnation, said Delaney Simon, of the International Crisis Group.
“Sanctions against government officials have cast a chilling effect in other countries, causing firms to shy away from doing business in those places,” she said.
Smotrich, who lives in the Kedumim settlement and was given special powers over settlement policies as part of the governing coalition agreement, told Israeli media in April that he’d take steps to help sanctioned settlers.
Levi’s father-in-law, Federman, told AP that he spoke to Smotrich directly.
“He said he will take care of it, and if necessary he will even make a law against interference of other countries in Israelis’ bank accounts,” Federman said. Shortly after, he added, his son-in-law’s account was unfrozen.
During a US congressional subcommittee meeting Tuesday with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland urged sanctions against Smotrich.
“This is in direct contradiction of US policy,” he said.
Yellen said she shared “concerns about what’s happening in the West Bank.” No action was taken in the meeting.
Britain sanctioned Federman, 55, in May over allegations that he trained settlers to commit violence against Palestinians, which he denied. He said he’d already had his wife open a separate account, after seeing others sanctioned.
He said he’s had no issues accessing money.
Israeli human rights lawyer Eitay Mack said that in addition to sanctioning settlers, the international community should target organizations funding settler expansion.
“If the international community is serious about the two-state solution, they have to tackle everything that gives the system money and legitimacy,” he said.
Activists cite groups such as Amana, which funds settlements and maintains oversight for some of Levi’s farm, according to a contract seen by AP. They also point to the group Nachala, which has a stated goal of enhancing West Bank settlement and has openly planned construction of unauthorized outposts.
Nachala is run by Daniella Weiss, a prominent figure in fringe Israeli efforts to resettle Gaza who’s regarded as the godmother of the settler movement.
“I’m not afraid of sanctions,” Weiss said. “The truth of the matter is that the United States wants us to be in Gaza because the United States does not want jihad to rule the world.”
EFFECTS FOR PALESTINIANS
Meanwhile, Palestinians in the West Bank say sanctions are mostly futile.
Eight Palestinians in two hamlets in the South Hebron Hills told AP they’re still being pushed off their land, with several alleging Levi has threatened them since being sanctioned.
One man said that in February, while out with his sheep, Levi held him at gunpoint, recounted all the places he’d forced people away, and threatened to kill him if he returned.
“He told me, ‘I displaced people from Zanuta to ad-Dhahiriya ... I am from the family of the farm of mad people,’” said Ahmed, who spoke on condition that only his first name be used, over retaliation fears.
Levi told AP the incident never happened.
Ahmed and other Palestinians said they are verbally and physically harassed, can’t move freely, and face intimidation by settlers circling their properties on motorbikes, cars or horses and spying via drones. A drone hovered overhead while AP was on the land; Palestinians say the buzzing is used to send sheep fleeing.
The few Palestinians who’ve refused to leave the area around Levi’s farm say their land has shrunk by 95% since he established Meitarim, crippling them economically.
In recent years, settlers have changed land-grabbing tactics, anti-occupation researcher Dror Etkes said: Rather than establishing residential settlements, they’ve turned to farming outposts, which use more land for grazing animals and spark more violence because they’re spread out, with high visibility.
Etkes said there’s been a total collapse of rule of law in the territory, with the Israeli government defending settlers.
Etkes said land Levi controls has nearly doubled since the war, from about 1,000 (400 hectares) to 2,000 acres (800 hectares).
And settlers say they’ll keep expanding.
In a makeshift clubhouse on a hilltop near the settlement of Maskiyot in the northern West Bank, Elisha Yered said he’s established five outposts since 2021. The most recent was built about a month before he was sanctioned by the European Union in April.
He’s a leading figure for Hilltop Youth — a group of Jewish teenagers and young men who occupy West Bank hilltops and have been accused of attacking Palestinians and their property. Hilltop Youth was also sanctioned by the UK and the EU.
The EU order said Yered, 23, was involved in deadly attacks on Palestinians. He was accused of involvement a 19-year-old Palestinian’s death last year.
Yered told AP the incident was one of self-defense over Palestinians attacking a herder and said he had nothing to do with his death. He was arrested in the case but never charged.
Yered is also sanctioned by the UK, which said he incited religious hatred and violence and called for Palestinian displacement.
Yered said that while the sanctions initially posed challenges accessing money, friends and family supported him. His credit card remains blocked, he said, but his bank lets him withdraw with permission.
He said nothing has halted his expansion goals.
“Only settling the land will bring security,” Yered said. “Anyone who thinks this will break us is mistaken. We’ve survived harder things than this.”